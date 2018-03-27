Texas C Mohamed Bamba enters 2018 NBA Draft

In a decision that surprised few, Texas freshman center Mohamed Bamba announced Tuesday that he will be entering the 2018 NBA Draft. Expected by many to be a lottery pick in June, Bamba will hire an agent and as a result forgo his final three seasons of eligibility.

In his lone season at Texas, the 6-foot-11 Bamba averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game. Shooting 54.1 percent from the field, Bamba led the Big 12 in double-doubles (15), rebounding and blocked shots. Bamba was named to the Big 12’s All-Newcomer and All-Defensive teams, and he was a second team all-conference selection as well.

With Bamba moving on the development of fellow freshman Jericho Sims becomes of even greater importance for the Longhorns heading into the offseason.

Sims, a much-improved player late in the season as Bamba missed time due to injury, averaged 5.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season. In Texas’ final three regular season games, wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia and a loss to Kansas, Sims averaged 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, shooting 69.6 percent from the field.