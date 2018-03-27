Report: Pitt has agreed to a deal with Duke assistant Jeff Capel

Jeff Capel and Pitt have agreed to a deal that would make Capel the next head coach of the Panthers, according to a report from 247 Sports.

Capel has been the associate head coach at Duke since 2011, when he was fired by Oklahoma. He had been with the Sooners for six seasons, coaching Blake Griffin, after spending four years as the head coach at VCU.

Capel reached the Elite 8 in 2009 with the Sooners, but he suffered two terrible back-to-back losing seasons the following two years. With those losses coinciding with a scandal involving money that was paid to the family of Tiny Gallon by a financial advisor, Capel and Oklahoma parted ways in March of 2011.

Pitt won just eight games this past season. They did not win a single game in the ACC, and they fired Kevin Stallings after just two seasons at the helm.

Bringing in Capel, however, is the kind of hire than can make an immediate difference. He’s a prover recruiter, both at Oklahoma and with the Blue Devils, where he has been point for a number of the talented one-and-done prospects that they’ve brought in. He won at VCU. He won at Oklahoma before the scandal.

The biggest problem that Pitt faces as a program is that they have no natural recruiting base. When Jamie Dixon had that thing rolling back in the day, it was because he was able to build a pipeline to New York City. But that pipeline dried up when the Panthers left for the ACC, which meant that they wouldn’t be playing teams from New York or in Madison Square Garden for the Big East tournament.

Capel should be able to bring talent to Pittsburgh.

And that, at the end of the day, is the biggest hurdle a basketball team faces.