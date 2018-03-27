Nebraska’s Isaac Copeland and James Palmer to test NBA Draft process

Tuesday afternoon it was announced that guard James Palmer Jr. and forward Isaac Copeland Jr., Nebraska’s top two scorers this season, will go through the NBA Draft process without hiring an agent. That will preserve the eligibility of both players should they decide that after receiving feedback from the NBA that a return to school would be in their best interests.

Both players will have until May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the NBA Draft Combine, to withdraw their names and return to school.

In his first season of eligibility at Nebraska after transferring into the program from Miami, Palmer averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.0 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 redshirt junior was a first team All-Big Ten selection (coaches), and in conference games Palmer averaged 18.8 points per game.

Like Palmer the 2017-18 season was the first in a Nebraska uniform for Copeland, who began his collegiate career at Georgetown. The 6-foot-9 Copeland averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, and he was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

One player who will not be returning to Nebraska next season is forward Jack McVeigh, who is leaving school in order to pursue professional opportunities. McVeigh has signed with an agent, thus removing the possibility of a return to school.

A 6-foot-8 forward from Australia, McVeigh appeared in 14 games this season and averaged 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game.