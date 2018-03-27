Chris Mack pens farewell note to Xavier

The news many expected became official Tuesday, as Louisville has hired Chris Mack to be the new head coach of the men’s basketball program. Mack will be paid well in his new position, as it’s been reported that he and Louisville have agreed to a contract worth a base salary of $28 million over seven seasons.
Tuesday afternoon Mack took to Twitter to thank the people at Xavier, saying that the decision to leave his alma mater was not an easy one. And in his thank you note Mack even managed to get in one final swipe at city rival Cincinnati, writing the following towards the end:
“Like every former player from X, I will be cheering for the Muskies every chance I get, especially on that night once a year we beat those guys from Clifton.”
In nine seasons at Xavier, Mack led the program to 215 wins, eight NCAA tournament appearances and three regular season conference titles. Mack led the program through its transition from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East, with Xavier winning its first Big East regular season title this season.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Tuesday afternoon it was announced that guard James Palmer Jr. and forward Isaac Copeland Jr., Nebraska’s top two scorers this season, will go through the NBA Draft process without hiring an agent. That will preserve the eligibility of both players should they decide that after receiving feedback from the NBA that a return to school would be in their best interests.
Both players will have until May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the NBA Draft Combine, to withdraw their names and return to school.
In his first season of eligibility at Nebraska after transferring into the program from Miami, Palmer averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.0 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 redshirt junior was a first team All-Big Ten selection (coaches), and in conference games Palmer averaged 18.8 points per game.
Like Palmer the 2017-18 season was the first in a Nebraska uniform for Copeland, who began his collegiate career at Georgetown. The 6-foot-9 Copeland averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, and he was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.
One player who will not be returning to Nebraska next season is forward Jack McVeigh, who is leaving school in order to pursue professional opportunities. McVeigh has signed with an agent, thus removing the possibility of a return to school.
A 6-foot-8 forward from Australia, McVeigh appeared in 14 games this season and averaged 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game.
In addition to making the news official that Mo Bamba would forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2018 NBA Draft, Texas announced that guard Kerwin Roach II will go through the draft process without an agent. That leaves open the possibility of Roach returning to school for his senior season if the feedback he receives from NBA teams is not to his satisfaction.
“My family and I talked with Coach Smart and we have all decided that it is best for me to test the waters,” Roach said. “We want to see where I may stand in this year’s draft, but we’re also keeping all options open. We want to get the most accurate feedback directly from the NBA, so we can make the best decision for my future.”
An honorable mention All-Big 12 selection, Roach averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per game. The 6-foot-4 guard also improved his percentages as a junior, shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.
As a sophomore, Roach posted shooting percentages of 39.8 percent from the field and 28.4 percent from three.
In a decision that surprised few, Texas freshman center Mohamed Bamba announced Tuesday that he will be entering the 2018 NBA Draft. Expected by many to be a lottery pick in June, Bamba will hire an agent and as a result forgo his final three seasons of eligibility.
In his lone season at Texas, the 6-foot-11 Bamba averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game. Shooting 54.1 percent from the field, Bamba led the Big 12 in double-doubles (15), rebounding and blocked shots. Bamba was named to the Big 12’s All-Newcomer and All-Defensive teams, and he was a second team all-conference selection as well.
With Bamba moving on the development of fellow freshman Jericho Sims becomes of even greater importance for the Longhorns heading into the offseason.
Sims, a much-improved player late in the season as Bamba missed time due to injury, averaged 5.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season. In Texas’ final three regular season games, wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia and a loss to Kansas, Sims averaged 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, shooting 69.6 percent from the field.
After one season at UNLV, 7-foot center Brandon McCoy has made the decision to enter the 2018 NBA Draft. McCoy stated that he will forgo the remainder of his collegiate eligibility, which lines up with reports that he will be hiring an agent.
McCoy, who was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, announced his decision by way of his Instagram account Tuesday afternoon.
McCoy’s scoring and rebounding numbers set conference records for a freshman, and in addition to racking up a Mountain West-high 18 double-doubles he also shot 54.5 percent from the field.
“Brandon was an amazing addition to our program and helped to legitimize our ability to recruit top-tier talent,” UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement released by the school. “His commitment to his academics is real and I am confident he will continue to work toward his bachelor’s degree from UNLV. Even though his time here was short, it was great having him as a part of the program.
“I am confident he will have a successful career at the next level based on his dedication, commitment, ability and overall character.”
Loyola-Chicago received permission last week from Sister Jean to give licenses to apparel and design companies to use her likeness and image in everything from t-shirts to socks to bobbleheads.
According to a report from ESPN, the t-shirt company Fanatics has sold more Sister Jean gear than they have Loyola gear all year long and Phil Sklar’s bobblehead company has sold more Sister Jean bobbleheads than any other bobblehead they have made.
I love the Sister Jean story, but when I read things like this, I can’t help but think about what amateurism means in situations like this. The royalties made off of these licenses will be put back into the Loyola Athletic Fund. The money doesn’t go to the players that actually were able to make this run possible by, you know, playing basketball well.
They can’t license their own image. Their can’t profit off of their own likeness. Their success will earn the school some money and some notoriety, it will get their head coach some bonuses, and either a raise or a new job with a higher salary.
And it will get them … what, exactly?
Everyone profits off of college basketball players come tournament time, except the players themselves.