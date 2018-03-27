Chris Mack pens farewell note to Xavier

The news many expected became official Tuesday, as Louisville has hired Chris Mack to be the new head coach of the men’s basketball program. Mack will be paid well in his new position, as it’s been reported that he and Louisville have agreed to a contract worth a base salary of $28 million over seven seasons.

Tuesday afternoon Mack took to Twitter to thank the people at Xavier, saying that the decision to leave his alma mater was not an easy one. And in his thank you note Mack even managed to get in one final swipe at city rival Cincinnati, writing the following towards the end:

“Like every former player from X, I will be cheering for the Muskies every chance I get, especially on that night once a year we beat those guys from Clifton.”

In nine seasons at Xavier, Mack led the program to 215 wins, eight NCAA tournament appearances and three regular season conference titles. Mack led the program through its transition from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East, with Xavier winning its first Big East regular season title this season.