2018 Final Four: Ranking the players left in the NCAA Tournament

By Rob DausterMar 27, 2018, 1:53 PM EDT
Today, we’re going to rank the top 20 players — the starters on every team in San Antonio — left in the NCAA tournament.

But instead of ranking them solely based on who the best players are we’re going to rank them based on the likelihood that they end up being the Final Four Most Outstanding Player. 

I’m sure this won’t cause any arguments:

1. JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova: Brunson is our National Player of the Year. Of course he’s going to be the best player in the Final Four.

2. DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, Kansas: Graham has not been at his best during this run to the Final Four. The Kansas star has shot just 34 percent from the floor during these four wins, and even when the Jayhawks beat Penn in the first round and he scored 29 points, he did it while shooting 9-for-24 from the floor. Having said all that, Graham has had a phenomenal season, one deserving of first-team all-american honors. If Kansas is going to win it all, Graham is going to have to be terrific.

3. MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova: The Final Four’s lone lottery pick, Bridges has had a bit of an up-and-down run through the tournament, but we all saw what he is capable of early in the second half against Alabama, when he popped off for 16 points in four minutes. He is also Villanova’s best perimeter defender, and will likely play a leading role in trying to slow down Malik Newman.

4. UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas: Doke has been so underrated this season, and his ability to score in the paint has made it just that much easier for the Kansas guards to find space to shoot. The big thing for him is going to be staying out of foul trouble, because every big on Villanova’s roster can step out on the perimeter and knock down an open jumper.

5. MOE WAGNER, Michigan: Wagner has not been at his best during March Madness, but he is Michigan’s most talented player. His ability to step out on the perimeter and play something of the Kevin Pittsnoggle role for the Wolverines opens up John Beilein’s offense. He is going to be a matchup nightmare for Loyola.

6. OMARI SPELLMAN, Villanova: I was so impressed with Spellman seeing him in person. I thought he was nothing more than a spot-up shooter, but he can protect the rim, he gets out and runs in transition and his ability to put the ball on the floor and go by slower defenders should have Bill Self terrified about keeping Azubuike out of foul trouble.

6a. DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova: If he started, this is where I would rank him.

7. MALIK NEWMAN, Kansas: Newman had a bit of an up-and-down season, but he has absolutely caught fire in March and has been the best player for the Jayhawks throughout this tournament and the Big 12 tournament. In the last seven games — all wins, obviously — he’s averaging 21.2 points and shooting 54.9 percent from three. That’s pretty good. Per sources.

8. MUHAMMAD-ALI-ABDUR-RAHKMAN, Michigan: While Zavier Simpson is the guy that gets the credit for being the point guard in Beilein’s offense — because he’s the point guard — it is Abdur-Rahkman that does the heavy-lifting when it comes to being the play-maker and the guy that initiates things on that end. And he has proven that he can take a game over.

9. SVI MYKHAILIUK, Kansas: Everyone wants to talk about the job that Malik Newman did in overtime against Duke, but that game never would have gotten to overtime if Svi had not found a way to muscle up and hold his own against Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter in the paint. And that coming from a guy known as a soft, streaky shooter that didn’t want to defend.

10. CHARLES MATTHEWS, Michigan: Matthews, along with Simpson, is one of the main reasons that the Wolverines have turned into a defensive stalwart this season. As much as he provides on the offensive end of the floor, his ability to lock down an opponent’s best perimeter defender is a difference-maker.

11. ERIC PASCHALL, Villanova: A freak athlete that can guard just about any position, knock down threes and defend at the rim. He’s a key cog in what Villanova wants to do.

12. ZAVIER SIMPSON, Michigan: The real value of Simpson cannot be found in the numbers that he puts up. What makes him so good and so important to this Michigan team is the way that he can defend. He is spark-plug for a Wolverines team that builds everything they do around that end of the floor.

13. PHIL BOOTH, Villanova: Booth isn’t flashy, but he is a key cog in that Villanova machine because he does everything. He can handle the ball if needed. He can make open threes. He’s one of their best on-ball defenders. And he’s got the experience – he scored 20 points in a national title game.

14. LAGERALD VICK, Kansas: Early in the season, Vick looked like he might be the second-best player on Kansas. Midway through the year, he was pulled out of the starting lineup because he was mired in a slump. Now? He’s found his shooting stroke and embraced the role that he is being asked to play: knockdown shooter and perimeter defender.

15. DUNCAN ROBINSON, Michigan: I think Robinson is the x-factor for Michigan. The Wolverines have seven losses this season, and in those seven losses, Robinson has averaged 3.0 points. In wins, he’s averaging 10.9 points. X-factor!

16-21. CLAYTON CUSTER, CAMERON KRUTWIG, MARQUES TOWNES, DONTE INGRAM, BEN RICHARDSON and AUNDRE JACKSON, Loyola-Chicago: This might seem like a shot at Loyola-Chicago, but it really isn’t. There’s a reason these guys are playing in the Missouri Valley instead of a bigger league, and with the exception of maybe Clayton Custer, I can’t see them cracking the starting lineup for any of the teams left in the Final Four.

But this Loyola team is not about the individual talents of the players on this roster. That’s not what makes them so good and so fun to watch. The reason they are here in the Final Four is that Porter Moser has himself a group of guys that compliment each other perfectly. They execute offensively and they are connected defensively. They are all the clichés of what a coach wants in a player, and anyone that truly understands how basketball is supposed to be played can appreciate watching this group do what they do best.

 

Nebraska’s Isaac Copeland and James Palmer to test NBA Draft process

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 27, 2018, 5:19 PM EDT
Tuesday afternoon it was announced that guard James Palmer Jr. and forward Isaac Copeland Jr., Nebraska’s top two scorers this season, will go through the NBA Draft process without hiring an agent. That will preserve the eligibility of both players should they decide that after receiving feedback from the NBA that a return to school would be in their best interests.

Both players will have until May 30, ten days after the conclusion of the NBA Draft Combine, to withdraw their names and return to school.

In his first season of eligibility at Nebraska after transferring into the program from Miami, Palmer averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.0 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 redshirt junior was a first team All-Big Ten selection (coaches), and in conference games Palmer averaged 18.8 points per game.

Like Palmer the 2017-18 season was the first in a Nebraska uniform for Copeland, who began his collegiate career at Georgetown. The 6-foot-9 Copeland averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, and he was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

One player who will not be returning to Nebraska next season is forward Jack McVeigh, who is leaving school in order to pursue professional opportunities. McVeigh has signed with an agent, thus removing the possibility of a return to school.

A 6-foot-8 forward from Australia, McVeigh appeared in 14 games this season and averaged 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game.

Texas SG Kerwin Roach entering 2018 NBA Draft without an agent

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 27, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
In addition to making the news official that Mo Bamba would forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2018 NBA Draft, Texas announced that guard Kerwin Roach II will go through the draft process without an agent. That leaves open the possibility of Roach returning to school for his senior season if the feedback he receives from NBA teams is not to his satisfaction.

“My family and I talked with Coach Smart and we have all decided that it is best for me to test the waters,” Roach said. “We want to see where I may stand in this year’s draft, but we’re also keeping all options open. We want to get the most accurate feedback directly from the NBA, so we can make the best decision for my future.”

An honorable mention All-Big 12 selection, Roach averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per game. The 6-foot-4 guard also improved his percentages as a junior, shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.

As a sophomore, Roach posted shooting percentages of 39.8 percent from the field and 28.4 percent from three.

Texas C Mohamed Bamba enters 2018 NBA Draft

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 27, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
In a decision that surprised few, Texas freshman center Mohamed Bamba announced Tuesday that he will be entering the 2018 NBA Draft. Expected by many to be a lottery pick in June, Bamba will hire an agent and as a result forgo his final three seasons of eligibility.

In his lone season at Texas, the 6-foot-11 Bamba averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game. Shooting 54.1 percent from the field, Bamba led the Big 12 in double-doubles (15), rebounding and blocked shots. Bamba was named to the Big 12’s All-Newcomer and All-Defensive teams, and he was a second team all-conference selection as well.

With Bamba moving on the development of fellow freshman Jericho Sims becomes of even greater importance for the Longhorns heading into the offseason.

Sims, a much-improved player late in the season as Bamba missed time due to injury, averaged 5.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season. In Texas’ final three regular season games, wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia and a loss to Kansas, Sims averaged 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, shooting 69.6 percent from the field.

UNLV freshman Brandon McCoy enters 2018 NBA Draft

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 27, 2018, 4:13 PM EDT
After one season at UNLV, 7-foot center Brandon McCoy has made the decision to enter the 2018 NBA Draft. McCoy stated that he will forgo the remainder of his collegiate eligibility, which lines up with reports that he will be hiring an agent.

McCoy, who was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, announced his decision by way of his Instagram account Tuesday afternoon.

This is probably one of the toughest decisions I have ever made. My experience at UNLV has been amazing. I love Las Vegas, the university, Coach Menzies, my teammates and the entire Runnin' Rebel program. I will always be a Rebel but when weighing all the factors, with the support of my family I have decided it is in my best interest to forgo my collegiate eligibility and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. I plan to earn my degree and will continue to work with Coach so that is achieved in the near future. There were so many great memories created here. I want to thank the entire Rebel Family all and will be their biggest fan moving forward. I will carry the Vegas Strong mentality with me for the rest of my life.

McCoy’s scoring and rebounding numbers set conference records for a freshman, and in addition to racking up a Mountain West-high 18 double-doubles he also shot 54.5 percent from the field.

“Brandon was an amazing addition to our program and helped to legitimize our ability to recruit top-tier talent,” UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement released by the school. “His commitment to his academics is real and I am confident he will continue to work toward his bachelor’s degree from UNLV. Even though his time here was short, it was great having him as a part of the program.

“I am confident he will have a successful career at the next level based on his dedication, commitment, ability and overall character.”

Loyola-Chicago licenses Sister Jean’s name, image for t-shirts, bobbleheads

By Rob DausterMar 27, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
Loyola-Chicago received permission last week from Sister Jean to give licenses to apparel and design companies to use her likeness and image in everything from t-shirts to socks to bobbleheads.

According to a report from ESPN, the t-shirt company Fanatics has sold more Sister Jean gear than they have Loyola gear all year long and Phil Sklar’s bobblehead company has sold more Sister Jean bobbleheads than any other bobblehead they have made.

I love the Sister Jean story, but when I read things like this, I can’t help but think about what amateurism means in situations like this. The royalties made off of these licenses will be put back into the Loyola Athletic Fund. The money doesn’t go to the players that actually were able to make this run possible by, you know, playing basketball well.

They can’t license their own image. Their can’t profit off of their own likeness. Their success will earn the school some money and some notoriety, it will get their head coach some bonuses, and either a raise or a new job with a higher salary.

And it will get them … what, exactly?

Everyone profits off of college basketball players come tournament time, except the players themselves.