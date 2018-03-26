More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

UConn women back to the Final Four with rout of South Carolina

Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 10:16 PM EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. — Crystal Dangerfield scored 19 of her 21 points in the first half, and top-seeded UConn routed No. 2 South Carolina 94-65 on Monday night to reach the Final Four for the 11th consecutive year.

The Albany Regional final featured the past two NCAA champions in a rare occurrence for the women’s tournament. The Huskies (36-0) quickly turned it into a mismatch with stellar 3-point shooting. UConn went right at South Carolina in the opening quarter, hitting nine of its 14 shots — including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc — to go up 30-12.

Katie Lou Samuelson had nine points, including a four-point play, during the first 10 minutes. Dangerfield capped the opening burst with a 3-pointer from the top of the key just before the end of the quarter.

The Huskies stayed hot from behind the arc, connecting on 9 of 10 3-pointers in the half — including a perfect 5 for 5 by Dangerfield. Her last 3 of the second quarter made it 52-31 and delighted a crowd that included former UConn greats Tina Charles and Breanna Stewart, who helped the Huskies to four consecutive national championships. Stewart grew up 2 hours west of Albany.

Gabby Williams scored 23 points, Samuelson finished with 17 and Napheesa Collier had 16 as UConn scored the most points in school history for this round of the NCAA Tournament. Williams was named most outstanding player of the region.

The loss ended the stellar career of South Carolina post A’ja Wilson. The unanimous AP All-American, who grew up a few miles from the Gamecocks’ campus, helped the school win its first national championship last season and guided the team to two Final Fours in her four years. She did all she could to make it a third trip to the national semifinals.

She finished with 27 points for South Carolina (29-7), but it wasn’t nearly enough. Coach Dawn Staley took her star out with just over 3 minutes left in the game and her team down 31 points.

MEETING OF FORMER CHAMPS: This was the first time the previous two national champions met in the NCAAs since 1997 when UConn lost to Tennessee. It had happened twice before that.

STRONG ATTENDANCE: Albany had the best attendance of the four regionals, with over 10,000 fans coming on Friday night for the semifinals and 9,522 showing up Monday night. That two-day total easily eclipsed the 15,949 from 2015 when Albany last hosted the regional.

“The attendance is a result of a lot of hard work by people in the community who are interested in seeing women’s basketball develop to a higher level in Albany,” MAAC commissioner Rich Ensor said. “We got fortunate with the addition of Buffalo, it brought a state interest to the mix of teams. We were very fortunate to have the defending national champ playing the perennial national champ in our final.”

Albany will host again next year.

“Having it back-to-back years lays a foundation to build on,” Ensor said. “Good word of mouth from 2015 helped this year. Size of crowds this year will help sell tickets earlier in 2019.”

UP NEXT:

UConn will face the winner of the Spokane Regional final that features Notre Dame and Oregon.

Oklahoma’s Kam McGusty transferring

Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 26, 2018, 7:39 PM EDT
Oklahoma is going to look a whole lot different next year.

Kameron McGusty, a sophomore guard, joins Trae Young and Jordan Shepherd as Sooners departures as he announced Monday his intention to transfer.

“After careful thought and consideration,” he wrote on social media, “I have asked for my release. Thank you sooner nation!”

McGusty was a top-50 recruit coming out of Katy, Texas, but struggled to make a major impact in his two seasons in Norman. He took a backseat, along with the rest of his teammates, to Young, who declared for the NBA Draft, this season and saw his production and efficiency drop as a sophomore.

Oklahoma, which lost nine of its last 11 games, still will return a number of contributors off last year’s team – Khadeem Lattin was the team’s only senior – but Young’s huge usage rate and the loss of two promising young guards makes for an interesting offseason for coach Lon Kruger.

Matthew Moyer transferring from Syracuse

Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 26, 2018, 7:22 PM EDT
Syracuse reserve forward Matthew Moyer will transfer, he announced Monday.

“The past 2 years at Syracuse University has been an amazing journey,” he wrote on social media. “Thank you to the coaching staff for the opportunity and my teammates! Also the fans have been incredible. My family and I feel it is in my best interest to move on and explore other opportunities.”

Moyer redshirted his first year at Syracuse of 2016-17, and then played sparsely this past season, averaging 16.8 minutes per game and fewer than 10 during the Orange’s Sweet 16 NCAA tournament run. He did start 20 games and averaged 3.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the upcoming season.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Ohio would have encountered continued difficulty in cracking the lineup with the Orange returning both starting forwards while adding East Carolina transfer Elijah Hughes and McDonald’s All-American recruit Darius Bazley.

Purdue’s Carsen Edwards declaring for draft without an agent

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 26, 2018, 7:02 PM EDT
Carsen Edwards will see what the NBA has to say about him after a breakout sophomore season.
The Purdue point guard will declare for the NBA Draft but without an agent, the school announced Monday.

Edwards blossomed this season after averaging 10.3 points and shooting 38.2 percent from the floor as a freshman, he put up 18.5 points per game and shot 45.8 overall and 40.6 percent from 3-point range this last year. He also tallied 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

And he produced one of the best GIFs of the year.

Edwards would seem a likely candidate to return to school, but his ascendant sophomore season certainly bolstered his stock. Getting in front of NBA teams – whether in workouts or the combine – is definitely the prudent move for the 6-foot-1 point guard.

Missouri’s Michael Porter, Jr. declaring for NBA draft

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 26, 2018, 6:42 PM EDT
It only lasted 53 minutes, but Michael Porter, Jr.’s college career is over.

The Missouri freshman will declare for the NBA Draft, where he is expected to be a top-five pick, it was announced Monday.

It’s been a foregone conclusion for years that Porter, Jr. would spend just one year in college as he’s long been considered a potential No. 1 pick given his skill set coupled with his 6-foot-10 frame. Still, his college career was much less than anticipated.

🙏🏼

🙏🏼

Porter, Jr. played just minutes in his collegiate debut against Iowa State before coming out with what would later be diagnosed as a back injury requiring surgery. He did not return to the floor until the Tigers’ SEC tournament opener against Georgia, which they lost, and then played his final game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Florida State, which beat Missouri.

So all tallied up, Porter, Jr. appeared in three games, went 1-2, scored 30 points and collected 20 rebounds.

It was a shame to see such a talented player sidelined not just because it deprived college basketball of such a star, but also because it robbed Porter, Jr. of a truly unique situation. His father was on the coaching staff, his brother was a teammate and Columbia, Mo. is his hometown. If Porter, Jr. would have been healthy all year, there’s no telling what kind of special season the Tigers could have enjoyed considering his immense talent.

It was a lost year for Porter, Missouri and the country.

Report: Washington State’s Robert Franks going pro

Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 26, 2018, 5:07 PM EDT
Robert Franks, the Pac-12’s Most Improved Player, will forego his senior season at Washington State and declare for the NBA Draft while hiring an agent, according to Yahoo Sports.

The 6-foot-7 forward had a breakout junior season in which he averaged 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range. All that after averaging just 16.4 minutes and 6.3 points per game as a sophomore.

The Cougars went 12-19 overall and 4-14 in the Pac 12 to miss the NCAA tournament for the fourth-straight year under coach Ernie Kent. Losing Franks would be a significant blow to the 2018-19 team that was scheduled to return most of its significant pieces. Without its leading scorer, the Cougars will likely be even more reliant on Malachi Flyn in his junior year.