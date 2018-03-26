More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Justin Heiman/Getty Images

Several Duke freshmen may follow Grayson Allen out the door

Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More NCAA Tournament

Final Four Preview: Drawing sweeping conclusions about one and dones based on this tournament is foolish Grayson Allen’s Duke career closes with a near-miss of an iconic March moment Twitter reacts to the end of Grayson Allen’s career at Duke

Duke started another season at No. 1 but ended it before the Final Four. Now the Blue Devils await the NBA draft decisions from several potential one-and-done freshmen with next year’s top recruiting class arriving over the summer.

The Blue Devils started four freshmen and it is unclear if all have played their final game at Duke. In the locker room after the season-ending loss to Kansas, point guard Trevon Duval made it sound like at least some had. He expressed sadness that this particular group of players won’t play together again.

“It was a great season. I had a lot of fun, but every good thing has to come to an end sometime,” Duval said. “I’m just happy that I got to play with this group of guys and to play for (coach Mike Krzyzewski) and be a part of this program.”

An 85-81 overtime loss to Kansas in the Midwest Regional final brought an end to the season for Duke (29-8), and to the four-year college career of captain Grayson Allen.

Duke knows it won’t have Allen next year, with the Kansas loss bringing to an end a turbulent career that included a national championship as a freshman and a series of tripping incidents over the next two years that sullied his reputation. Allen’s jumper at the end of regulation that would have sent the Blue Devils to the Final Four bounced off the glass and off the rim but refused to fall through.

“I’ve learned so much in my four years here, coming out a completely different person and for the better,” Allen said.

Now the question is how many of the freshmen will follow him out the Cameron Indoor Stadium doors. Big men Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr., and guards Duval and Gary Trent Jr. have big decisions to make in the coming weeks.

“This is all that’s on my mind right now, thinking about this year that I had with my brothers,” Bagley said after the game. “And whatever happens after this, we’ll sit down and talk about it and just take it day by day.”

No matter how many of them opt to enter the NBA draft, the Blue Devils have another batch of five-star freshmen coming in next season.

Duke has the nation’s best recruiting class locked up for 2018-19. Forwards R.J. Barrett and Cameron Reddish have already signed letters of intent, forward Zion Williamson has publicly declared his intention to play for the Blue Devils and Tre Jones — the younger brother of Tyus Jones, the one-and-done point guard on Duke’s last national championship team in 2015 — also has signed.

That group could have the Blue Devils starting next season in the same spot as the previous two years — atop the preseason Top 25.

The challenge is finding a way to end it in the same position.

That was tougher than expected for this Duke team, which had one of the nation’s most potent offenses, ranking ninth nationally with an average of 84 points. The biggest change took place on defense, with the Blue Devils making the midseason switch to a full-time 2-3 zone after the freshman-dominated team had trouble playing Krzyzewski’s preferred man-to-man style.

Duke finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference, four full games behind a Virginia team that claimed the No. 1 ranking in the final AP poll. The Blue Devils lost to rival North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinals, and reached their third regional final in six years.

For most programs, that’s a pretty good year. But it felt a bit unsatisfying for the Blue Devils, who wanted so much more.

“It hurts,” Carter said. “We fought, we crawled, we scratched — we did everything we could.”

Did LaVall Jordan and Mike White negotiate a home-and-home on twitter?

Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 26, 2018, 12:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Scheduling is always a difficult thing for a college basketball team to do.

And putting together home-and-home series between two power conference teams is something that never happens enough.

Which leads me to this: A story, in four parts:

At 11:53 a.m.:

At 11:55 a.m.:

At 11:57 a.m.:

At noon:

Clearly, they did not put all of this together in the span of seven minutes.

But this was a new and unique way to announce a home-and-home series.

And I’ll give them the attention they earned for it.

We need more games like this. Who’s next up?

Final Four Preview: Drawing sweeping conclusions about one and dones based on this tournament is foolish

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 26, 2018, 11:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More NCAA Tournament

Several Duke freshmen may follow Grayson Allen out the door Grayson Allen’s Duke career closes with a near-miss of an iconic March moment Twitter reacts to the end of Grayson Allen’s career at Duke

BOSTON — After two weeks of insanity — from buzzer-beaters to historic upsets to wild comebacks to Sister Jean — we’ve finally whittled down the Field of 68 teams to the four that will play for the national title next weekend.

On one side of the bracket, we have No. 11-seed Loyola-Chicago squares off with No. 3-seed Michigan.

On the other, we have No. 1-seed Villanova and No. 1-seed Kansas.

And for those of use without a rooting interest in this event, the way this played out could not have been better given what the Elite Eight gave us.

We have one of college basketball’s best programs in Villanova, the best team in the country and a team looking to win their second national title in three years. We have one of college basketball’s blue-bloods in Kansas that is close enough to San Antonio that we can be assured of a packed house for at least one round of games. We have a massive national brand in Michigan that will surely send a big crowd to Texas. And we have the best story of the tournament in Loyola, just the fourth No. 11-seed to get to the Final Four.

But here’s what we don’t have: one-and-done freshmen and an abundance of first round NBA Draft talent.

Let’s start with the latter: The only player that is a lock to go in the first round of the NBA Draft is Mikal Bridges, a lottery pick wing from Villanova whenever he decides to head to the next level. He’s not the only guy that is going to play in the NBA — I’d guess at least three of his teammates, two or three Jayhawks and Moe Wagner from Michigan will join Bridges at the highest-level of the sport — but he is the only guy that I’d feel comfortable betting any kind of money on to get picked in the first 30 picks.

The one-and-done freshmen are also no longer around.

Villanova isn’t going to lose Jermaine Samuels or Collin Gillispie to the NBA. Marcus Garrett is the only freshman on the Kansas roster that has played the entire season — Silvio De Sousa joined in December — as Bill Self has decided to go the transfer route this year, and neither of them are ready to bounce to the NBA. Michigan, like Villanova, is a program that is predicated on continued development year over year. Loyola is Loyola.

All the narratives will no commence to come flooding out.

And rest assured, they are always going to be stupid. The stats show us it’s a good thing to have first round picks, and those first round picks tend to be one-and-done freshmen. Duke won a national title in 2015 when their three best players were Tyus Jones, Jahlil Okafor and Justise Winslow, a trio of one-and-done first round picks. Kentucky did it in 2012 with a team that had Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist — the two-best players on the roster and the top two picks in the draft — on their team, along with a third one-and-done first rounder in Marquis Teague.

So, generally speaking, get out of my face with that nonsense.

But, more specifically, it’s especially dumb to fire up those takes this year.

Because essentially what you are saying is that Duke having a roster full of one-and-done first round picks is why this shot from Grayson Allen — which would have been one of the most memorable game-winners in the history of the NCAA tournament — happened to fall off the rim one way instead of the other way:

Seriously.

That shot not going down is why people that I generally think are very smart can unload their “evidence” that becoming a one-and-done factory does not lead to success in college hoops.

The fact of the matter is that using the results of the NCAA tournament to prove any kind of point just does not work. You’re basing your take on what happens in 40 minutes of basketball. The NCAA Tournament is madness because it is unpredictable. Literally anything can happen. It’s why this event is the absolute best way to determine a champion and a farce if you think that it’s going to determine who the best team in the sport is.

Anyone can beat anyone on any given night in college hoops, whether you’re a one-and-done factory facing off with Kansas in the Elite 8 or the nation’s No. 1 overall seed that rarely, if ever, loses an underclassmen to the draft getting bumped by No. 16-seed UMBC in the first round of the tournament.

Drawing sweeping conclusions beyond “it’s March, sh*t happens” is dumb.

The way to win the NCAA tournament is to make your team as good as you can possibly make it, hope that you get a good draw when the bracket is released and then pray that the bounces go your way.

For Duke, if one shot happens to fall through the net during the two seconds that it hangs on the rim, then all of those columns feigning outrage over one-and-done players would be feigning outrage over Bill Self’s inability to capitalize on one-and-done players and why his decision to try and build through the transfer market cost his team a shot at a national title.

There is more than one way to win a title.

Two of the last six champions did it with freshmen.

Two of the last seven, both UConn titles, did it with an all-american point guard that went into God mode for an entire month.

And maybe this year, Loyola will take home the title.

Then maybe everyone will try to find a 98-year old nun to attach to their program.

Because that would become the only way to win, right?

Ohio State star to declare for NBA Draft

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 26, 2018, 9:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Keita Bates-Diop is expected to announce that he will be foregoing his final season of eligibility at Ohio State and declaring for the NBA Draft at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Bates-Diop is a former five-star recruit that finally, after four seasons in Columbus, fully lived up to his potential as a redshirt junior. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year after averaging 19.8 points and 8.7 boards for the Buckeyes.

This decision will not come as a surprise to anyone that has been paying attention. Bates-Diop is a junior in eligibility only. He missed most of last season through injury and was granted a medical redshirt, and he did enough work to graduate in December, a semester early. He even participated in Ohio State’s senior night this season.

Bates-Diop is projected as a mid-to-late first round pick.

ESPN was the first to report the news.

Grayson Allen’s Duke career closes with a near-miss of an iconic March moment

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 25, 2018, 9:46 PM EDT
5 Comments

More 2018 NCAA Tournament

Several Duke freshmen may follow Grayson Allen out the door Final Four Preview: Drawing sweeping conclusions about one and dones based on this tournament is foolish Twitter reacts to the end of Grayson Allen’s career at Duke

OMAHA, Neb. — In a career that seems to have lasted an eternity and encompassed a universe of accomplishment and controversy, it’s fitting that the final game of Grayson Allen’s career featured a moment frozen in time.

In the space of a second, history hung in the balance and on a rim. Either Allen had made one of the most iconic shots ever, or he had lost a chance to put Duke in the Final Four.

He missed.

Top-seeded Kansas survived Allen’s shot at the end of regulation and outlasted No. 2 Duke in overtime, 85-81, to win the Midwest Region, clock the Jayhawks’ 15th trip to the Final Four and finish of one of the more interesting careers in recent memory.

Allen was a surprise hit in a national championship winner, an ascendant star, his own worst enemy in a series of bizarre tripping episodes and an elder statesman on a title contender. His career isn’t likely to ever be replicated. It’s been successful, self-destructive and salvaged. He’s been maddening and magnificent. Sometimes in the space of the same 40 minutes.

“He’s one of the outstanding players to have ever played in our program,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

The final chapter played out in a game worthy of the teams and programs it featured. By definition, Duke vs. Kansas in the Elite 8 is a historic happening. Two of the most storied and successful schools to ever do it facing off with the Final Four as the prize is as close to the pinnacle of the sport as it gets when there’s not a national title at stake.

There were 18 lead changes and 11 ties, All-Americans and lottery picks, Coach K and Bill Self. The play wasn’t always pretty, but the game was beautiful.

And perhaps the most polarizing player of the last decade had a shot at solidifying the immortality he may already own.

Twenty-six seconds on the clock. Scoreboard with matching 72s. Season at stake.

Allen crossed over to his right before Kansas’ Malik Newman forced him back left. A hesitation dribble. Allen pushed forward to his left. Rose up off his right foot and measured the shot before releasing. The ball collided with the backboard, carrommed into the rim and spun around, back to the backboard and then once more it danced across the rim.

That’s when time stopped. A country waited to watch history. Two teams awaited their fate. One man saw his legacy, sliding across a small piece of metal in the middle of America.

“It came really close to going in,” Allen said, “and it didn’t.”

It’s as simple and cruel as that. It didn’t go in, and as such, Allen missed out on his One Shining Moment, his spot next to Christian Laettner in tournament lore and a chance at a second national championship.

“To have a chance at winning it and moving on and not being able to do it, it hurts a lot,” Allen said. “But I’m so happy, so happy I made that choice to come here, so happy that they asked me — they asked me to come here and gave me a scholarship.

“I’ve learned so much in my four years here, coming out a completely different person and for the better. And the relationships I’ve built with Coach, the coaches. Some of my teammates who are guys I call my brothers now, those will last for a really long time. And that’s one of the things I’ll cherish. Those don’t go away.”

Duke was the beneficiary of maybe the most famous miss in NCAA tournament history when Gordon Hayward’s oh-so-close heave delivered them the 2010 national championship. Allen’s misfire may not be in that pantheon, but it’s one that will stand the test of time. That missed shot won’t be forgotten. It’ll be remembered not as a scarlet letter, but as a what-if. A tantalizing tease of a moment when history diverged. When the shot looked like it was going in, but didn’t.

The game officially didn’t end there in regulation, but, really, that was the last moment of Grayson Allen’s Duke career. The ball sitting on the rim, his critics and fans both on the edge of their seats, waiting to see what happens.

Twitter reacts to the end of Grayson Allen’s career at Duke

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 25, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
3 Comments

Kansas knocked off Duke in overtime on Sunday night for a thrilling Elite Eight win in the Midwest Regional.

The win was a monumental one for the Jayhawks, as they advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 2012. The Duke loss was also monumental for people who love to hate Duke senior star Grayson Allen.

Perhaps the most hated college basketball player of the past decade, Allen’s up-and-down four-year career came to a close with the Blue Devil defeat in Omaha.

It’s probably tough to remember, but three years ago, America was actually enamored with Allen. In a recruiting class featuring Tyus Jones, Jahlil Okafor and Justise Winslow, Allen was considered the forgotten member of Duke’s freshman class when he came off the bench to help Duke claim a national championship over Wisconsin in 2015.

Then the hype, and the tripping, and the mood swings happened over the next few years. People got tired of hearing about Allen. They especially grew tired of Allen’s propensity to knock over opposing players in increasingly unique ways.

So Twitter had plenty of strong reactions once Duke lost and Allen’s four-year college career came to a close.

Love him or hate him, Grayson Allen is arguably of the most memorable player to come from the current one-and-done era of college hoops.