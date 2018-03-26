Oklahoma’s Kam McGusty transferring

Oklahoma is going to look a whole lot different next year.

Kameron McGusty, a sophomore guard, joins Trae Young and Jordan Shepherd as Sooners departures as he announced Monday his intention to transfer.

“After careful thought and consideration,” he wrote on social media, “I have asked for my release. Thank you sooner nation!”

McGusty was a top-50 recruit coming out of Katy, Texas, but struggled to make a major impact in his two seasons in Norman. He took a backseat, along with the rest of his teammates, to Young, who declared for the NBA Draft, this season and saw his production and efficiency drop as a sophomore.

Oklahoma, which lost nine of its last 11 games, still will return a number of contributors off last year’s team – Khadeem Lattin was the team’s only senior – but Young’s huge usage rate and the loss of two promising young guards makes for an interesting offseason for coach Lon Kruger.