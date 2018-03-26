Oklahoma’s Kam McGusty transferring

Oklahoma is going to look a whole lot different next year.
Kameron McGusty, a sophomore guard, joins Trae Young and Jordan Shepherd as Sooners departures as he announced Monday his intention to transfer.
“After careful thought and consideration,” he wrote on social media, “I have asked for my release. Thank you sooner nation!”
McGusty was a top-50 recruit coming out of Katy, Texas, but struggled to make a major impact in his two seasons in Norman. He took a backseat, along with the rest of his teammates, to Young, who declared for the NBA Draft, this season and saw his production and efficiency drop as a sophomore.
Oklahoma, which lost nine of its last 11 games, still will return a number of contributors off last year’s team – Khadeem Lattin was the team’s only senior – but Young’s huge usage rate and the loss of two promising young guards makes for an interesting offseason for coach Lon Kruger.
Syracuse reserve forward Matthew Moyer will transfer, he announced Monday.
“The past 2 years at Syracuse University has been an amazing journey,” he wrote on social media. “Thank you to the coaching staff for the opportunity and my teammates! Also the fans have been incredible. My family and I feel it is in my best interest to move on and explore other opportunities.”
Moyer redshirted his first year at Syracuse of 2016-17, and then played sparsely this past season, averaging 16.8 minutes per game and fewer than 10 during the Orange’s Sweet 16 NCAA tournament run. He did start 20 games and averaged 3.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the upcoming season.
The 6-foot-8 forward from Ohio would have encountered continued difficulty in cracking the lineup with the Orange returning both starting forwards while adding East Carolina transfer Elijah Hughes and McDonald’s All-American recruit Darius Bazley.
Carsen Edwards will see what the NBA has to say about him after a breakout sophomore season.
The Purdue point guard will declare for the NBA Draft but without an agent, the school announced Monday.
Edwards blossomed this season after averaging 10.3 points and shooting 38.2 percent from the floor as a freshman, he put up 18.5 points per game and shot 45.8 overall and 40.6 percent from 3-point range this last year. He also tallied 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
And he produced one of the best GIFs of the year.
Edwards would seem a likely candidate to return to school, but his ascendant sophomore season certainly bolstered his stock. Getting in front of NBA teams – whether in workouts or the combine – is definitely the prudent move for the 6-foot-1 point guard.
It only lasted 53 minutes, but Michael Porter, Jr.’s college career is over.
The Missouri freshman will declare for the NBA Draft, where he is expected to be a top-five pick, it was announced Monday.
It’s been a foregone conclusion for years that Porter, Jr. would spend just one year in college as he’s long been considered a potential No. 1 pick given his skill set coupled with his 6-foot-10 frame. Still, his college career was much less than anticipated.
Porter, Jr. played just minutes in his collegiate debut against Iowa State before coming out with what would later be diagnosed as a back injury requiring surgery. He did not return to the floor until the Tigers’ SEC tournament opener against Georgia, which they lost, and then played his final game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Florida State, which beat Missouri.
So all tallied up, Porter, Jr. appeared in three games, went 1-2, scored 30 points and collected 20 rebounds.
It was a shame to see such a talented player sidelined not just because it deprived college basketball of such a star, but also because it robbed Porter, Jr. of a truly unique situation. His father was on the coaching staff, his brother was a teammate and Columbia, Mo. is his hometown. If Porter, Jr. would have been healthy all year, there’s no telling what kind of special season the Tigers could have enjoyed considering his immense talent.
It was a lost year for Porter, Missouri and the country.
Robert Franks, the Pac-12’s Most Improved Player, will forego his senior season at Washington State and declare for the NBA Draft while hiring an agent, according to Yahoo Sports.
The 6-foot-7 forward had a breakout junior season in which he averaged 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range. All that after averaging just 16.4 minutes and 6.3 points per game as a sophomore.
The Cougars went 12-19 overall and 4-14 in the Pac 12 to miss the NCAA tournament for the fourth-straight year under coach Ernie Kent. Losing Franks would be a significant blow to the 2018-19 team that was scheduled to return most of its significant pieces. Without its leading scorer, the Cougars will likely be even more reliant on Malachi Flyn in his junior year.
Arkansas may already have its first win of the 2018-19 season.
Forward Daniel Gafford, a projected first-round NBA draft pick, is expected to return to school for his sophomore season rather than turn pro, according to a report from Scout’s Evan Daniels.
The 6-foot-11 Arkansas native averaged 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game during his rookie campaign in Fayetteville. He shot 60.5 percent from the field.
His return his a major boon for coach Mike Anderson as it was widely expected that Gafford would be spending just one year in school before bouncing to the NBA. This June’s draft, however, looks to be especially strong in big men with Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III and Michael Porter, Jr. leading the way. Next year could potentially be a weaker crop of bigs, which could move Gafford up draft boards dramatically should he have a strong sophomore season.
The Razorbacks went 23-12 last season and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Butler.