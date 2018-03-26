More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

SMU could lose two players to the NBA Draft

By Rob DausterMar 26, 2018, 4:19 PM EDT
Both Shake Milton and Jarrey Foster are expected to declare for the NBA Draft without signing with agents.

Milton, according to a report from 247 Sports, is projected as a borderline first round pick after finally living up to his potential as a junior. The 6-foot-6 point guard has a wingspan that is nearly 7-feet and was having a terrific season — 18.0 points and 4.4 assists — before a hand injury sidelined him for the final 11 games.

He’s not the only Mustang that could end up in the NBA after an injury-plagued year. Jarrey Foster told ESPN that he will declare for the draft while looking for a second round guarantee. Foster had a chance to be picked in the first round this year before his season was ended by a torn ACL just 18 games in. He averaged 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Neither Foster nor Milton will sign with an agent at this time.

Louisville promotes Tyra to permanent athletic director

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has filled one opening, naming Vince Tyra its permanent athletic director and removing the interim tag from his title.

Now Tyra can proceed with hiring a full-time men’s basketball coach.

Tyra was unanimously approved as AD on Monday after a series of meetings by the University of Louisville Athletic Association and its Board of Trustees. He was named last fall to temporarily replace longtime AD Tom Jurich after the school placed him on paid administrative in the wake of Louisville’s acknowledged involvement in a federal corruption investigation of college basketball . Jurich was fired on Oct. 18 after nearly 20 years in charge.

Louisville interim President Greg Postel said in a news conference that the school was “looking for a best fit, and at the end of the day Vince Tyra emerged as the strongest candidate.”

Postel said a search committee looked at 50 candidates from Power 5 conferences and other established schools before reducing the list. The school ultimately chose the man who was already in charge.

Tyra received a five-year-contract worth $850,000 annually plus bonuses and now moves forward with finding a coaching replacement for David Padgett, who went 22-14 last season on an interim basis. Padgett had taken over for Rick Pitino, who was fired for cause in October.

Tyra’s promotion fills a necessary vacancy in Louisville’s administration in the process to find the Cardinals’ next coach. Hired during the immediate fallout of the federal investigation, he has handled that incident along with other tasks such as the school’s appeal of NCAA sanctions resulting from an escort scandal. Tyra has also overseen the final steps of a $63 million expansion of the school’s football stadium.

As for the federal probe, Tyra said, “there’s no update, and I’m not looking for one anytime soon.”

Tyra’s immediate task is finding someone to guide the cornerstone basketball program on from its latest dark chapter. Chris Mack’s name has surfaced as possible candidate. In nine seasons at Xavier, the 48-year-old coach has led the Musketeers to eight NCAA Tournament appearances and one trip to the Elite Eight.

Hours after Louisville parted ways last Wednesday with Padgett, a former Cardinals player and assistant under Pitino, Tyra stated that the school planned to hire a top-tier coach to run what he considered an elite program.

“That needs to get filled and resolved in the short term,” Tyra said of the opening he hopes to fill by this weekend’s men’s Final Four in San Antonio, Texas.

He did not elaborate on potential candidates and added, “Today is less about that, but we’re on the right track.”

Texas Tech seniors go from three Big 12 wins to Elite 8 finish

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 3:27 PM EDT
Texas Tech coach Chris Beard gathered his seniors in a tight circle around him when they came out of their final game with 9 seconds left — and one win short of the Red Raiders making it to the NCAA Final Four for the first time.

“He just told us how much he appreciated the journey, how much he loved us and appreciated us for sticking with him,” Zach Smith said.

Smith, All-Big 12 guard Keenan Evans and Justin Gray wrapped four-year careers at Tech that began with a 3-15 record in Big 12 play as freshmen in 2014-15, and ended in the Elite Eight, a 71-59 loss to No. 1 seed Villanova in the East Region final. Niem Stevenson and Tommy Hamilton IV, the other departing seniors, transferred into the program after Beard arrived two years ago.

“I’m just so appreciative of our seniors during the coaching change and sticking with us,” Beard said after Sunday’s season finale. “And to almost get to that final weekend, I think, speaks a lot about those guys, their character. Proud of our five seniors.”

The Red Raiders were Big 12 runner-ups in the regular season to Kansas, which is in the Final Four. Their 27 wins were the second-most in school history, behind only the 30 wins in 1985-86, a Sweet 16 team in the final Southwest Conference season. A No. 6 ranking in the AP poll in mid-February was their highest ever.

“This is the way I wanted to go out,” Evans said. “Ultimately, we fell short. But this is all I ever wanted. … Just knowing the work we put in paid off. I definitely saw this type of season coming.”

When coach Tubby Smith unexpectedly left for Memphis, just weeks after a somewhat surprising NCAA Tournament appearance two years ago, the returning starting point guard quickly bonded with the new coach who had been a Red Raiders assistant under Bobby Knight.

Evans was hampered with a toe injury the last five weeks this season, and only after the loss to Villanova revealed how bad it was. He was playing with a broken big toe on his left foot.

Smith, a preseason All-Big 12 pick by coaches, missed 14 games with a foot injury. He was back the final week of the regular season.

“Just for us digging down and us going through injuries; Zach coming back and playing his heart out, we took a lot of pride with it,” Evans said.

While five seniors finished up, Tech had two freshman starters with hometown guard Jarrett Culver and high-soaring Zhaire Smith, who had a 360-degree alley-oop dunk in the first round of the NCAA tourney.

The top two-scoring freshmen in school history were among six freshmen on this year’s roster, including guard Davide Moretti from Italy. Starting center Norense Odiase and Florida transfer Brandone Francis both have another season of eligibility remaining. Beard has already signed several touted recruits for next season.

“When I look at how big of a talent they are and how much room they have to improve, and then I think about the coaching staff that we have …. it’s definitely going to be on the rise,” Evans said during the NCAA Tournament about the team moving forward after this season.

After recognizing his seniors, Beard had a message for returning players: “I told our young guys, we’ll do everything we can in the next 364 days to be back here.”

Several Duke freshmen may follow Grayson Allen out the door

Justin Heiman/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 26, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
Duke started another season at No. 1 but ended it before the Final Four. Now the Blue Devils await the NBA draft decisions from several potential one-and-done freshmen with next year’s top recruiting class arriving over the summer.

The Blue Devils started four freshmen and it is unclear if all have played their final game at Duke. In the locker room after the season-ending loss to Kansas, point guard Trevon Duval made it sound like at least some had. He expressed sadness that this particular group of players won’t play together again.

“It was a great season. I had a lot of fun, but every good thing has to come to an end sometime,” Duval said. “I’m just happy that I got to play with this group of guys and to play for (coach Mike Krzyzewski) and be a part of this program.”

An 85-81 overtime loss to Kansas in the Midwest Regional final brought an end to the season for Duke (29-8), and to the four-year college career of captain Grayson Allen.

Duke knows it won’t have Allen next year, with the Kansas loss bringing to an end a turbulent career that included a national championship as a freshman and a series of tripping incidents over the next two years that sullied his reputation. Allen’s jumper at the end of regulation that would have sent the Blue Devils to the Final Four bounced off the glass and off the rim but refused to fall through.

“I’ve learned so much in my four years here, coming out a completely different person and for the better,” Allen said.

Now the question is how many of the freshmen will follow him out the Cameron Indoor Stadium doors. Big men Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr., and guards Duval and Gary Trent Jr. have big decisions to make in the coming weeks.

“This is all that’s on my mind right now, thinking about this year that I had with my brothers,” Bagley said after the game. “And whatever happens after this, we’ll sit down and talk about it and just take it day by day.”

No matter how many of them opt to enter the NBA draft, the Blue Devils have another batch of five-star freshmen coming in next season.

Duke has the nation’s best recruiting class locked up for 2018-19. Forwards R.J. Barrett and Cameron Reddish have already signed letters of intent, forward Zion Williamson has publicly declared his intention to play for the Blue Devils and Tre Jones — the younger brother of Tyus Jones, the one-and-done point guard on Duke’s last national championship team in 2015 — also has signed.

That group could have the Blue Devils starting next season in the same spot as the previous two years — atop the preseason Top 25.

The challenge is finding a way to end it in the same position.

That was tougher than expected for this Duke team, which had one of the nation’s most potent offenses, ranking ninth nationally with an average of 84 points. The biggest change took place on defense, with the Blue Devils making the midseason switch to a full-time 2-3 zone after the freshman-dominated team had trouble playing Krzyzewski’s preferred man-to-man style.

Duke finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference, four full games behind a Virginia team that claimed the No. 1 ranking in the final AP poll. The Blue Devils lost to rival North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinals, and reached their third regional final in six years.

For most programs, that’s a pretty good year. But it felt a bit unsatisfying for the Blue Devils, who wanted so much more.

“It hurts,” Carter said. “We fought, we crawled, we scratched — we did everything we could.”

Did LaVall Jordan and Mike White negotiate a home-and-home on twitter?

Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 26, 2018, 12:14 PM EDT
Scheduling is always a difficult thing for a college basketball team to do.

And putting together home-and-home series between two power conference teams is something that never happens enough.

Which leads me to this: A story, in four parts:

At 11:53 a.m.:

At 11:55 a.m.:

At 11:57 a.m.:

At noon:

Clearly, they did not put all of this together in the span of seven minutes.

But this was a new and unique way to announce a home-and-home series.

And I’ll give them the attention they earned for it.

We need more games like this. Who’s next up?

Final Four Preview: Drawing sweeping conclusions about one and dones based on this tournament is foolish

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 26, 2018, 11:46 AM EDT
BOSTON — After two weeks of insanity — from buzzer-beaters to historic upsets to wild comebacks to Sister Jean — we’ve finally whittled down the Field of 68 teams to the four that will play for the national title next weekend.

On one side of the bracket, we have No. 11-seed Loyola-Chicago squares off with No. 3-seed Michigan.

On the other, we have No. 1-seed Villanova and No. 1-seed Kansas.

And for those of use without a rooting interest in this event, the way this played out could not have been better given what the Elite Eight gave us.

We have one of college basketball’s best programs in Villanova, the best team in the country and a team looking to win their second national title in three years. We have one of college basketball’s blue-bloods in Kansas that is close enough to San Antonio that we can be assured of a packed house for at least one round of games. We have a massive national brand in Michigan that will surely send a big crowd to Texas. And we have the best story of the tournament in Loyola, just the fourth No. 11-seed to get to the Final Four.

But here’s what we don’t have: one-and-done freshmen and an abundance of first round NBA Draft talent.

Let’s start with the latter: The only player that is a lock to go in the first round of the NBA Draft is Mikal Bridges, a lottery pick wing from Villanova whenever he decides to head to the next level. He’s not the only guy that is going to play in the NBA — I’d guess at least three of his teammates, two or three Jayhawks and Moe Wagner from Michigan will join Bridges at the highest-level of the sport — but he is the only guy that I’d feel comfortable betting any kind of money on to get picked in the first 30 picks.

The one-and-done freshmen are also no longer around.

Villanova isn’t going to lose Jermaine Samuels or Collin Gillispie to the NBA. Marcus Garrett is the only freshman on the Kansas roster that has played the entire season — Silvio De Sousa joined in December — as Bill Self has decided to go the transfer route this year, and neither of them are ready to bounce to the NBA. Michigan, like Villanova, is a program that is predicated on continued development year over year. Loyola is Loyola.

All the narratives will no commence to come flooding out.

And rest assured, they are always going to be stupid. The stats show us it’s a good thing to have first round picks, and those first round picks tend to be one-and-done freshmen. Duke won a national title in 2015 when their three best players were Tyus Jones, Jahlil Okafor and Justise Winslow, a trio of one-and-done first round picks. Kentucky did it in 2012 with a team that had Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist — the two-best players on the roster and the top two picks in the draft — on their team, along with a third one-and-done first rounder in Marquis Teague.

So, generally speaking, get out of my face with that nonsense.

But, more specifically, it’s especially dumb to fire up those takes this year.

Because essentially what you are saying is that Duke having a roster full of one-and-done first round picks is why this shot from Grayson Allen — which would have been one of the most memorable game-winners in the history of the NCAA tournament — happened to fall off the rim one way instead of the other way:

Seriously.

That shot not going down is why people that I generally think are very smart can unload their “evidence” that becoming a one-and-done factory does not lead to success in college hoops.

The fact of the matter is that using the results of the NCAA tournament to prove any kind of point just does not work. You’re basing your take on what happens in 40 minutes of basketball. The NCAA Tournament is madness because it is unpredictable. Literally anything can happen. It’s why this event is the absolute best way to determine a champion and a farce if you think that it’s going to determine who the best team in the sport is.

Anyone can beat anyone on any given night in college hoops, whether you’re a one-and-done factory facing off with Kansas in the Elite 8 or the nation’s No. 1 overall seed that rarely, if ever, loses an underclassmen to the draft getting bumped by No. 16-seed UMBC in the first round of the tournament.

Drawing sweeping conclusions beyond “it’s March, sh*t happens” is dumb.

The way to win the NCAA tournament is to make your team as good as you can possibly make it, hope that you get a good draw when the bracket is released and then pray that the bounces go your way.

For Duke, if one shot happens to fall through the net during the two seconds that it hangs on the rim, then all of those columns feigning outrage over one-and-done players would be feigning outrage over Bill Self’s inability to capitalize on one-and-done players and why his decision to try and build through the transfer market cost his team a shot at a national title.

There is more than one way to win a title.

Two of the last six champions did it with freshmen.

Two of the last seven, both UConn titles, did it with an all-american point guard that went into God mode for an entire month.

And maybe this year, Loyola will take home the title.

Then maybe everyone will try to find a 98-year old nun to attach to their program.

Because that would become the only way to win, right?