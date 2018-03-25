Twitter reacts to the end of Grayson Allen’s career at Duke

Kansas knocked off Duke in overtime on Sunday night for a thrilling Elite Eight win in the Midwest Regional.
The win was a monumental one for the Jayhawks, as they advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 2012. The Duke loss was also monumental for people who love to hate Duke senior star Grayson Allen.
Perhaps the most hated college basketball player of the past decade, Allen’s up-and-down four-year career came to a close with the Blue Devil defeat in Omaha.
It’s probably tough to remember, but three years ago, America was actually enamored with Allen. In a recruiting class featuring Tyus Jones, Jahlil Okafor and Justise Winslow, Allen was considered the forgotten member of Duke’s freshman class when he came off the bench to help Duke claim a national championship over Wisconsin in 2015.
Then the hype, and the tripping, and the mood swings happened over the next few years. People got tired of hearing about Allen. They especially grew tired of Allen’s propensity to knock over opposing players in increasingly unique ways.
So Twitter had plenty of strong reactions once Duke lost and Allen’s four-year college career came to a close.
Love him or hate him, Grayson Allen is arguably of the most memorable player to come from the current one-and-done era of college hoops.