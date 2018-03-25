More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Twitter reacts to the end of Grayson Allen’s career at Duke

By Scott PhillipsMar 25, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
Kansas knocked off Duke in overtime on Sunday night for a thrilling Elite Eight win in the Midwest Regional.

The win was a monumental one for the Jayhawks, as they advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 2012. The Duke loss was also monumental for people who love to hate Duke senior star Grayson Allen.

Perhaps the most hated college basketball player of the past decade, Allen’s up-and-down four-year career came to a close with the Blue Devil defeat in Omaha.

It’s probably tough to remember, but three years ago, America was actually enamored with Allen. In a recruiting class featuring Tyus Jones, Jahlil Okafor and Justise Winslow, Allen was considered the forgotten member of Duke’s freshman class when he came off the bench to help Duke claim a national championship over Wisconsin in 2015.

Then the hype, and the tripping, and the mood swings happened over the next few years. People got tired of hearing about Allen. They especially grew tired of Allen’s propensity to knock over opposing players in increasingly unique ways.

So Twitter had plenty of strong reactions once Duke lost and Allen’s four-year college career came to a close.

Love him or hate him, Grayson Allen is arguably of the most memorable player to come from the current one-and-done era of college hoops.

No. 1 Kansas bests No. 2 Duke in OT classic, headed to Final Four

By Travis HinesMar 25, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
OMAHA, Neb. — Kansas is back in the Final Four.

The top-seeded Jayhawks held off No. 2 Duke in overtime, 85-81, in a classic Elite 8 battle between two of the sport’s most storied programs.

Kansas will face Villanova in San Antonio on Saturday night in the national semifinals.

Malik Newman’s three-pointer with 1:29 remaining in the extra frame broke a 78-78 tie and ultimately secured the Jayhawks’ first trip back to the season’s final weekend since 2012. Duke did not score in the final 2:36 of overtime.

Newman starred for the Jayhawks, scoring 32 points to help the Jayhawks win the Midwest Region. Since the start of the Big 12 tournament, Newman is averaging 21.3 points and shooting 54.9 percent from three while making four threes per-game to lead Kansas to this seven-game winning streak.

The game got to overtime thanks to Svi Mykhailiuk. The oft-maligned veteran buried a three with 30 seconds left in regulation, the biggest shot that he’s made in a four-year career that hasn’t quite lived up to the lofty expectations that were heaped upon him when he arrived in Lawrence.

And while Newman is going to get the plaudits — and rightfully so — an argument can be made that it was Svi that was the most important player for the Jayhawks on Sunday. The 6-foot-8 wing is more of a shooting guard by trade but has been forced into playing a small-ball four role for Kansas this season, which was problematic. Duke has one of the biggest front lines that we’ve seen in the sport in a long time, and that meant that Svi — who has sent four years being criticized for his lack of toughness and defensive acumen — would be facing off with Marvin Bagley III, a super-human that may or may not be from this planet.

Should I mentioned that Udoka Azubuike, the best big man on the Kansas roster, played just 19 minutes of the overtime contest because of fouls?

Svi more than held his own. He grabbed a team-high 10 boards, a number that is all the more impressive when you consider that Bagley and Wendell Carter combined for 12 total rebounds. He also added five assists, as the Jayhawks were able to navigate the Duke zone better than anyone we’ve seen since the Blue Devils made the adjustment a month ago.

All in all, it is nothing short of a miracle that Bill Self has gotten this team to the Final Four.

And it may just be the best coaching job of his entire storied career.

2018 Final Four schedule, tip times, and announcer pairings

By Scott PhillipsMar 25, 2018, 6:17 PM EDT
The 2018 Final Four is almost here as Cinderella stories and No. 1 seeds converge on San Antonio for the final weekend of the college basketball season. Here’s a look at the schedule, tip times and announcer pairings for the Final Four.

National Semifinals– Saturday, March 31

6:09 p.m. EST, TBS, San Antonio
No. 11 Loyola vs. No. 3 Michigan (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

Approximately 40 minutes after conclusion of first game, TBS, San Antonio
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

Texas Tech guard Keenan Evans played in the NCAA Tournament with a broken big toe

By Rob DausterMar 25, 2018, 5:52 PM EDT
Texas Tech senior guard Keenan Evans played in the 2018 NCAA tournament with a broken big toe, he confirmed on Sunday.

After the Red Raiders’ season-ending loss to Villanova in the Elite Eight, Evans said that he is looking at surgery to repair the toe.

Evans suffered the toe injury back on Feb. 17 when Texas Tech lost to Baylor as he exited the contest and didn’t play in the second half.  While Evans was initially listed as “day-to-day” following the injury, he played in nine of the final 10 games for Texas Tech this season.

Evans missed minimal time dealing with the injury as he played at least 25 minutes in every game he participated in upon return. Initially struggling after the injury, Evans regained his early-season form by averaging 19.1 points per game over his final seven games.

Knowing that Evans played the last stretch of the season with a broken big toe only adds to his legendary season for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech made its first Elite Eight appearance in school history this season as Evans was an NBCSports.com second-team All-American.

Geno Auriemma compares pressure UConn women face to Nick Saban, Alabama football

By Scott PhillipsMar 25, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
The UConn women’s basketball team and head coach Geno Auriemma are facing a lot of pressure heading into Monday night’s Elite Eight clash with No. 2 seed South Carolina.

Since the undefeated, No. 1 seed Huskies fell short of winning the national championship last year — with a shocking Final Four loss to Mississippi State — there is a unique pressure that Auriemma and his team are facing during the 2018 women’s NCAA tournament. Everybody expects UConn to dominate the field once again. During most seasons, anything less than a national championship for the Huskies is seen as a huge disappointment. If UConn fell short of a national championship in back-to-back seasons after going undefeated in the regular season it would be a huge deal.

Speaking to reporters at the Albany Regional on Sunday afternoon, Auriemma had some interesting quotes on dealing with those insane expectations. Auriemma also mentioned how he would love to talk to Alabama football head coach Nick Saban about handling similar yearly expectations.

“Yeah, two years without winning a National Championship, I’ll probably have to move from my house. Too many people know where I live, and we’ll be like 70-2, and somebody will be out to get me; I’ll have to change where I go to the store, all that stuff,” Auriemma said of a potential 2018 tournament loss.

“Yeah, Connecticut — well, first of all, if we don’t win tomorrow night, there’s not even any going back to Connecticut. The expectation level is so high, so high. But we created it, so I’m not — you know, believe me, I’m far from complaining. I’d rather have that than some of the scenarios I described earlier where nobody cares. But it’s unlike any place you’ve ever been.

I want to go down and sit down with Nick Saban and say, how the hell do you do this. It’s a different world. It’s a different world.”

UConn is attempting to advance to its 11th straight Final Four in the women’s NCAA tournament when they face the Gamecocks on Monday. The Huskies knocked off South Carolina earlier this season with a 25-point road win on Feb. 1 — so the pressure to advance to the Final Four is probably even greater than normal.

The Huskies won four straight national championships before last season’s stunning defeat as they are hoping to claim a fifth national title in six years.

Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton releases statement after awkward TV interview with Dana Jacobson

By Scott PhillipsMar 25, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
Florida State lost a tough one to Michigan during the Elite Eight on Saturday night as the Seminoles saw a furious late rally come up short.

But even though the Wolverines and Florida State played in a tight game for the right to go to the Final Four, it was Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton who made headlines for an awkward postgame TV interview with Dana Jacobson of CBS Sports.

Jacobson questioned Hamilton about Florida State’s decision not to foul trailing by four points with 11 seconds left. Hamilton’s bizarre response was talked about all over social media as he nearly walked out on the interview before begrudgingly answering Jacobson’s question.

Many criticized Hamilton for a lack of professionalism, with Awful Announcing going as far as to say that Hamilton was a jerk to Jacobson with his actions.

Hamilton responded to the mounting criticism with a statement on Sunday afternoon through the Florida State men’s basketball Twitter account.

While Hamilton didn’t handle the postgame interview very well, you can also understand his frustrations after a season-ending loss. Although Hamilton was in the wrong for the way he initially responded to Jacobson’s question, he at least did everything he could to make it right by releasing this statement.