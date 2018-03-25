Loyola’s surprise Final Four run could mean big money for a few gamblers

Loyola’s surprising run to the Final Four has been a huge national story the past few weeks.
The No. 11 seed Ramblers have a likable team, an international superstar in Sister Jean and they continue to secure memorable upsets over larger conference teams.
It feels like the Loyola bandwagon is adding new members at every turn.
But for the people who have been on the Loyola bandwagon all along — specifically the gamblers who have the Ramblers winning a national title — it could mean a big pay day if the Cinderella story continues next weekend in San Antonio.
William Hill, the largest sportsbook operator in Nevada, said that they took 32 bets on Loyola winning it all at 300-to-1 odds before the 2018 NCAA tournament began. The biggest Loyola wager was $150 to win $45,000. Another bet came in at $100 to win $30,000.
The William Hill odds for Loyola dipped to 60-to-1 odds once Loyola made the Sweet 16 — but that still offers another potentially large payout for winners.
If Loyola knocks off Michigan in the national semifinals, and plays for the national championship next Monday, it would leave sportsbooks everywhere on edge. The Ramblers winning a national championship would be a disaster for Vegas.
(H/t: Pete Blackburn, CBS Sports)