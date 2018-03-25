More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Loyola’s surprise Final Four run could mean big money for a few gamblers

By Scott PhillipsMar 25, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
Loyola’s surprising run to the Final Four has been a huge national story the past few weeks.

The No. 11 seed Ramblers have a likable team, an international superstar in Sister Jean and they continue to secure memorable upsets over larger conference teams.

It feels like the Loyola bandwagon is adding new members at every turn.

But for the people who have been on the Loyola bandwagon all along — specifically the gamblers who have the Ramblers winning a national title — it could mean a big pay day if the Cinderella story continues next weekend in San Antonio.

William Hill, the largest sportsbook operator in Nevada, said that they took 32 bets on Loyola winning it all at 300-to-1 odds before the 2018 NCAA tournament began. The biggest Loyola wager was $150 to win $45,000. Another bet came in at $100 to win $30,000.

The William Hill odds for Loyola dipped to 60-to-1 odds once Loyola made the Sweet 16 — but that still offers another potentially large payout for winners.

If Loyola knocks off Michigan in the national semifinals, and plays for the national championship next Monday, it would leave sportsbooks everywhere on edge. The Ramblers winning a national championship would be a disaster for Vegas.

VIDEO: Loyola’s Clayton Custer, Ben Richardson tell hilarious story about fan encounter

By Rob DausterMar 25, 2018, 12:32 PM EDT
Ben Richardson and Clayton Custer, best friends on the Loyola-Chicago team that is now heading to the Final Four, told a hilarious story about Custer not being recognized as a member of the Loyola team.

Getting off the elevator at the team hotel, a girl came up to the team and asked the group for a picture.

“She goes, ‘here mister, can you take the picture?’ She handed the phone to him (Custer),” Richardson said.

“And she goes, ‘Are you on the team?'” Custer added. “And I was like, ‘Come on, man.’ ”

The duo elaborated on the story after the game.

“But earlier today, we were getting on the elevator after shootaround, and somebody in the hotel, I think it was like a high school kid or something, was asking for a picture with the team, and they said, hey, can you take this, Mister, and they gave the phone to Clay. He was going to take it, too. He was polite, he was going to take it. I was like, oh, man.”

Custer said, “Everybody was laughing at me and stuff.”

“It just shows that it doesn’t matter,” Richardson said. “It’s a cliché. Coach always says it, but it doesn’t matter the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog, and Clay has proven — he doesn’t care. And he’s proven that he belongs on this stage, and he’s the best point guard in my mind in this tournament, and I’m not just saying that because he’s my best friend. I might be biased, but that’s what I believe, and we all believe that, and our belief in each other is what makes us so special.”

VIDEO: Charles Barkley and Sister Jean become best friends

By Rob DausterMar 25, 2018, 12:18 PM EDT
After Loyola-Chicago’s win over Kansas State, the win that sent the Ramblers into the Final Four, TBS announcer Charles Barkley invited Loyola’s Sister Jean to come hang out in the studio.

Her response?

Perfect.

“We’ll have limitations,” she said. “I like him when he talks as a sports announcer very much, but I don’t want to see him play on a basketball court.”

Ever the jokester, Barkley took it in stride and seemed to enjoy the banter.

Let’s get these two on camera together, and let them be interviewed by Mariah Musselman.

VIDEO: Leonard Hamilton gives awkward response when asked about Florida State not fouling

By Scott PhillipsMar 25, 2018, 12:20 AM EDT
Michigan outlasted Florida State in an ugly Elite Eight game on Saturday night as the Wolverines won 58-54 to advance to the Final Four.

The end of the game left a lot of viewers puzzled.

With the Seminoles in the midst of a furious rally, the team seemingly gave up in the final seconds. Down by four points with 11.8 seconds left, Florida State didn’t foul to extend the game as Michigan ran out the clock for the win. Since the Wolverines struggled from the free-throw line and missed two front-ends of one-and-ones in the final few minutes, the Seminoles fouling to extend the game seemed like a potential strategy.

Many viewers, as well as the broadcast crew working the game, wondered aloud why the Seminoles wouldn’t attempt to foul in that spot.

So Dana Jacobson of CBS asked Hamilton about the final seconds of the game in a postgame interview.

An awkward interview ensued.

 

No. 3 Michigan outlasts No. 9 Florida State to advance to Final Four

By Scott PhillipsMar 24, 2018, 11:08 PM EDT
Michigan struggled to generate consistent offense, but the Wolverines held off No. 9 seed Florida State for a 58-54 win on Saturday night during the West Regional final in Los Angeles.

The No. 3 seed Wolverines (32-7) are headed back to the Final Four under head coach John Beilein for the first time since 2013 and for the eighth time in program history.

Making things look easy during a Thursday night blowout win over Texas A&M, Michigan made 10 first-half three-pointers to cruise to victory. During the Elite Eight, Michigan couldn’t generate any consistency from the perimeter. Only shooting 18 percent (4-for-22) from three-point range, Michigan missed ten straight three-pointers at one point as they had to grind out a win in an offensive struggle. Redshirt sophomore guard Charles Matthews paced the Wolverines with 17 points, while junior big man Mo Wagner chipped in 12 points despite an 0-for-7 shooting night from three-point range.

Even though Michigan has been known as a traditionally offensive-minded team under Beilein, it has been consistent defense that has the Wolverines advancing to San Antonio. Outside of the barrage of three-pointers Michigan hit against the Aggies on Thursday, this is a team that has struggled offensively during most of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

A year ago, Michigan advanced to the Sweet 16 behind a potent offense that had veterans like Derrick Walton Jr., Zak Irvin and D.J. Wilson. When all three of those guys moved on this offseason, the Wolverines became a more focused  team on the defensive end. The offseason saw Michigan hire assistant coach Luke Yaklich, as he became the team’s defensive coordinator. Point guard Zavier Simpson took over for Walton as the sophomore’s defensive-minded approach also aided in Michigan’s transformation into a two-way team.

It hasn’t always been pretty during the past few weeks, but Michigan is playing some of its best ball of the season right now. And the team’s offense isn’t even knocking down shots. Holding Florida State to only one field goal over an 11-minute span was the cushion that ultimately helped Michigan prevail when its offense couldn’t buy a bucket from the perimeter. That 11-minute stretch on defense was also something that last season’s Michigan team could not have pulled off.

Florida State (23-12) did its best to hang around despite having major offensive issues of their own. The Seminoles found themselves trailing by three points with under a minute left, but they couldn’t get over the hump in the final few possessions. Senior forward Phil Cofer (16 points) and junior guard P.J. Savoy (12 points) were the only two double-figure scorers for Florida State as they shot 32 percent (16-for-50) from the field and 25 percent (4-for-16) from three-point range.

The Seminoles were down by four with under 15 seconds left but they opted not to foul to extend the game. Michigan surprisingly ran out the clock as Florida State’s comeback (and season) ended in underwhelming fashion.

Michigan advances to next weekend’s Final Four in San Antonio as they’ll take on No. 11 seed and national darling Loyola.

Loyola-Chicago’s Sister Jean gets her piece of the net

By Rob DausterMar 24, 2018, 8:56 PM EDT
Loyola-Chicago’s hero — their 98-year old chaplain, Sister Jean — got her reward for being the good-luck charm that got the Ramblers to the Final Four.

Think about this:

  • The Ramblers beat Miami on a game-winning three with 0.3 seconds left
  • They beat Tennessee on a jumper with 3.6 seconds left that bounced off the rim, the backboard and the rim again before going in.
  • They needed a three with 7.6 seconds left to help them hold off Nevada in the Sweet 16.
  • A senior that never averaged more than 8.3 points and that had a season-high of 14 points against something called Eureka this season went for a career-high 23 points to get the Ramblers to the Final Four.

She earned this piece of the net.