Geno Auriemma compares pressure UConn women face to Nick Saban, Alabama football

By Scott PhillipsMar 25, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
The UConn women’s basketball team and head coach Geno Auriemma are facing a lot of pressure heading into Monday night’s Elite Eight clash with No. 2 seed South Carolina.

Since the undefeated, No. 1 seed Huskies fell short of winning the national championship last year — with a shocking Final Four loss to Mississippi State — there is a unique pressure that Auriemma and his team are facing during the 2018 women’s NCAA tournament. Everybody expects UConn to dominate the field once again. During most seasons, anything less than a national championship for the Huskies is seen as a huge disappointment. If UConn fell short of a national championship in back-to-back seasons after going undefeated in the regular season it would be a huge deal.

Speaking to reporters at the Albany Regional on Sunday afternoon, Auriemma had some interesting quotes on dealing with those insane expectations. Auriemma also mentioned how he would love to talk to Alabama football head coach Nick Saban about handling similar yearly expectations.

“Yeah, two years without winning a National Championship, I’ll probably have to move from my house. Too many people know where I live, and we’ll be like 70-2, and somebody will be out to get me; I’ll have to change where I go to the store, all that stuff,” Auriemma said of a potential 2018 tournament loss.

“Yeah, Connecticut — well, first of all, if we don’t win tomorrow night, there’s not even any going back to Connecticut. The expectation level is so high, so high. But we created it, so I’m not — you know, believe me, I’m far from complaining. I’d rather have that than some of the scenarios I described earlier where nobody cares. But it’s unlike any place you’ve ever been.

I want to go down and sit down with Nick Saban and say, how the hell do you do this. It’s a different world. It’s a different world.”

UConn is attempting to advance to its 11th straight Final Four in the women’s NCAA tournament when they face the Gamecocks on Monday. The Huskies knocked off South Carolina earlier this season with a 25-point road win on Feb. 1 — so the pressure to advance to the Final Four is probably even greater than normal.

The Huskies won four straight national championships before last season’s stunning defeat as they are hoping to claim a fifth national title in six years.

Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton releases statement after awkward TV interview with Dana Jacobson

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 25, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
Florida State lost a tough one to Michigan during the Elite Eight on Saturday night as the Seminoles saw a furious late rally come up short.

But even though the Wolverines and Florida State played in a tight game for the right to go to the Final Four, it was Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton who made headlines for an awkward postgame TV interview with Dana Jacobson of CBS Sports.

Jacobson questioned Hamilton about Florida State’s decision not to foul trailing by four points with 11 seconds left. Hamilton’s bizarre response was talked about all over social media as he nearly walked out on the interview before begrudgingly answering Jacobson’s question.

Many criticized Hamilton for a lack of professionalism, with Awful Announcing going as far as to say that Hamilton was a jerk to Jacobson with his actions.

Hamilton responded to the mounting criticism with a statement on Sunday afternoon through the Florida State men’s basketball Twitter account.

While Hamilton didn’t handle the postgame interview very well, you can also understand his frustrations after a season-ending loss. Although Hamilton was in the wrong for the way he initially responded to Jacobson’s question, he at least did everything he could to make it right by releasing this statement.

Villanova holds off Texas Tech, advances to second Final Four in three seasons

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 25, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
BOSTON — As ugly as Sunday’s win was, as unappealing as it is to see two teams struggle to crack 35 percent shooting from three and 25 percent shooting from beyond the arc, there was a certain comfort that the East’s No. 1-seed Villanova and their head coach, Jay Wright, can feel after knocking off No. 3-seed Texas Tech.

They won this game in the most un-Villanova way possible.

They played a team that loves themselves a good rock fight and beat them at their own game.

You see, no one in college basketball shoots more threes than Villanova does.

Well, that’s not exactly true. Out of the 351 teams in the sport, there are 11 that shoot a higher percentage of their field goal attempts from beyond the three-point line. There are 14 that get a higher percentage of their points off of three-pointers. There are eight that shoot a higher percentage on those three-point attempts. And just one of the teams above them played in the NCAA tournament this year — Davidson.

So maybe I should rephrase that. Villanova doesn’t shoot more threes than anyone in college basketball, they just shoot more threes than anyone in college basketball that was actually good this year.

And on Sunday, in their 71-59 win over Texas Tech, the Wildcats shot the ball like a Church League team playing on a Sunday morning after a three-day bender than the team sitting atop KenPom’s rankings and heading to their second Final Four in the last three years. They were 4-for-24 from beyond the arc, a cool 17 percent, while making just 33 percent of their shots from the floor. The Wildcats, on the season, are not only college basketball’s most efficient offense, but they’ve been one of the most efficient offenses that we’ve ever seen in the sport.

Put another way, this team wins because they get buckets better than anyone in recent memory has gotten buckets. And the question all season long has been what will happen if and when they have an off-night in March.

We got the answer Sunday.

Villanova grabbed a season-high 20 offensive rebounds on Sunday, none more emphatic that Donte DiVincenzo’s tip-dunk in the second half. They held Texas Tech to 34 percent shooting from the floor and a 5-for-19 night from three. They kept the Red Raiders, who appeared to have the size and athleticism advantage, from doing all that much damage in the paint; The Red Raiders shot just 6-for-23 on layups, with Villanova providing just enough rim protection that Texas Tech’s second half surges never really got going.

And that, in the end, was the biggest theme of the afternoon. Villanova did not play all that well, but every time it felt like Chris Beard’s club was going to make a run at this thing, they made a play to keep them at arm’s length.

Here’s what I mean: With a little more than five minutes left on the clock and Villanova’s lead cut to five points for the first time since there was 6:33 left in the first half, Texas Tech’s Zach Smith — one of the best athletes you’ll ever see play the sport of basketball — had a shot around the rim blocked by Eric Paschall when it looked like Smith had him beat. Jalen Brunson corralled the loose ball and found a streaking Phil Booth for a layup at the other end of the floor that pushed Villanova’s back to seven points.

DiVincenzo’s put-back dunk was exactly the same kind of thing. Tech had again cut the lead to five points when he slammed home a missed three from Mikal Bridges.

And that, at the end of the day, was the difference.

For a team that has built their brand around their offense, around a free-flowing, position-less style of basketball that is based on the fact that everyone on the roster can shoot and they can just as easily post their point guard and let their center bang threes as vice versa, this is their warning shot.

You’re not going to be able to punk Villanova.

That may be enough to carry them to a second national title in three season.

VIDEO: Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo throws down big tip slam against Texas Tech

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 25, 2018, 4:21 PM EDT
Villanova sophomore guard Donte DiVincenzo has been a huge key for the Wildcats against Texas Tech on Sunday.

In the midst of a tight Elite Eight battle in Boston, DiVincenzo threw down a crucial tip dunk off of a Mikal Bridges missed three-pointer to keep the momentum with the Wildcats.

DiVincenzo has made multiple key plays in the second half as Villanova attempts to make the Final Four for the second time in three years.

Loyola’s surprise Final Four run could mean big money for a few gamblers

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 25, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
Loyola’s surprising run to the Final Four has been a huge national story the past few weeks.

The No. 11 seed Ramblers have a likable team, an international superstar in Sister Jean and they continue to secure memorable upsets over larger conference teams.

It feels like the Loyola bandwagon is adding new members at every turn.

But for the people who have been on the Loyola bandwagon all along — specifically the gamblers who have the Ramblers winning a national title — it could mean a big pay day if the Cinderella story continues next weekend in San Antonio.

William Hill, the largest sportsbook operator in Nevada, said that they took 32 bets on Loyola winning it all at 300-to-1 odds before the 2018 NCAA tournament began. The biggest Loyola wager was $150 to win $45,000. Another bet came in at $100 to win $30,000.

The William Hill odds for Loyola dipped to 60-to-1 odds once Loyola made the Sweet 16 — but that still offers another potentially large payout for winners.

If Loyola knocks off Michigan in the national semifinals, and plays for the national championship next Monday, it would leave sportsbooks everywhere on edge. The Ramblers winning a national championship would be a disaster for Vegas.

(H/t: Pete Blackburn, CBS Sports)

VIDEO: Loyola’s Clayton Custer, Ben Richardson tell hilarious story about fan encounter

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 25, 2018, 12:32 PM EDT
Ben Richardson and Clayton Custer, best friends on the Loyola-Chicago team that is now heading to the Final Four, told a hilarious story about Custer not being recognized as a member of the Loyola team.

Getting off the elevator at the team hotel, a girl came up to the team and asked the group for a picture.

“She goes, ‘here mister, can you take the picture?’ She handed the phone to him (Custer),” Richardson said.

“And she goes, ‘Are you on the team?'” Custer added. “And I was like, ‘Come on, man.’ ”

The duo elaborated on the story after the game.

“But earlier today, we were getting on the elevator after shootaround, and somebody in the hotel, I think it was like a high school kid or something, was asking for a picture with the team, and they said, hey, can you take this, Mister, and they gave the phone to Clay. He was going to take it, too. He was polite, he was going to take it. I was like, oh, man.”

Custer said, “Everybody was laughing at me and stuff.”

“It just shows that it doesn’t matter,” Richardson said. “It’s a cliché. Coach always says it, but it doesn’t matter the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog, and Clay has proven — he doesn’t care. And he’s proven that he belongs on this stage, and he’s the best point guard in my mind in this tournament, and I’m not just saying that because he’s my best friend. I might be biased, but that’s what I believe, and we all believe that, and our belief in each other is what makes us so special.”