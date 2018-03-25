Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton releases statement after awkward TV interview with Dana Jacobson

BOSTON — As ugly as Sunday’s win was, as unappealing as it is to see two teams struggle to crack 35 percent shooting from three and 25 percent shooting from beyond the arc, there was a certain comfort that the East’s No. 1-seed Villanova and their head coach, Jay Wright, can feel after knocking off No. 3-seed Texas Tech.

They won this game in the most un-Villanova way possible.

They played a team that loves themselves a good rock fight and beat them at their own game.

You see, no one in college basketball shoots more threes than Villanova does.

Well, that’s not exactly true. Out of the 351 teams in the sport, there are 11 that shoot a higher percentage of their field goal attempts from beyond the three-point line. There are 14 that get a higher percentage of their points off of three-pointers. There are eight that shoot a higher percentage on those three-point attempts. And just one of the teams above them played in the NCAA tournament this year — Davidson.

So maybe I should rephrase that. Villanova doesn’t shoot more threes than anyone in college basketball, they just shoot more threes than anyone in college basketball that was actually good this year.

And on Sunday, in their 71-59 win over Texas Tech, the Wildcats shot the ball like a Church League team playing on a Sunday morning after a three-day bender than the team sitting atop KenPom’s rankings and heading to their second Final Four in the last three years. They were 4-for-24 from beyond the arc, a cool 17 percent, while making just 33 percent of their shots from the floor. The Wildcats, on the season, are not only college basketball’s most efficient offense, but they’ve been one of the most efficient offenses that we’ve ever seen in the sport.

Put another way, this team wins because they get buckets better than anyone in recent memory has gotten buckets. And the question all season long has been what will happen if and when they have an off-night in March.

We got the answer Sunday.

Villanova grabbed a season-high 20 offensive rebounds on Sunday, none more emphatic that Donte DiVincenzo’s tip-dunk in the second half. They held Texas Tech to 34 percent shooting from the floor and a 5-for-19 night from three. They kept the Red Raiders, who appeared to have the size and athleticism advantage, from doing all that much damage in the paint; The Red Raiders shot just 6-for-23 on layups, with Villanova providing just enough rim protection that Texas Tech’s second half surges never really got going.

And that, in the end, was the biggest theme of the afternoon. Villanova did not play all that well, but every time it felt like Chris Beard’s club was going to make a run at this thing, they made a play to keep them at arm’s length.

Here’s what I mean: With a little more than five minutes left on the clock and Villanova’s lead cut to five points for the first time since there was 6:33 left in the first half, Texas Tech’s Zach Smith — one of the best athletes you’ll ever see play the sport of basketball — had a shot around the rim blocked by Eric Paschall when it looked like Smith had him beat. Jalen Brunson corralled the loose ball and found a streaking Phil Booth for a layup at the other end of the floor that pushed Villanova’s back to seven points.

DiVincenzo’s put-back dunk was exactly the same kind of thing. Tech had again cut the lead to five points when he slammed home a missed three from Mikal Bridges.

And that, at the end of the day, was the difference.

For a team that has built their brand around their offense, around a free-flowing, position-less style of basketball that is based on the fact that everyone on the roster can shoot and they can just as easily post their point guard and let their center bang threes as vice versa, this is their warning shot.

You’re not going to be able to punk Villanova.

That may be enough to carry them to a second national title in three season.