VIDEO: Loyola’s Clayton Custer, Ben Richardson tell hilarious story about fan encounter

Ben Richardson and Clayton Custer, best friends on the Loyola-Chicago team that is now heading to the Final Four, told a hilarious story about Custer not being recognized as a member of the Loyola team.

Getting off the elevator at the team hotel, a girl came up to the team and asked the group for a picture.

“She goes, ‘here mister, can you take the picture?’ She handed the phone to him (Custer),” Richardson said.

“And she goes, ‘Are you on the team?'” Custer added. “And I was like, ‘Come on, man.’ ”

The duo elaborated on the story after the game.

“But earlier today, we were getting on the elevator after shootaround, and somebody in the hotel, I think it was like a high school kid or something, was asking for a picture with the team, and they said, hey, can you take this, Mister, and they gave the phone to Clay. He was going to take it, too. He was polite, he was going to take it. I was like, oh, man.”

Custer said, “Everybody was laughing at me and stuff.”

“It just shows that it doesn’t matter,” Richardson said. “It’s a cliché. Coach always says it, but it doesn’t matter the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog, and Clay has proven — he doesn’t care. And he’s proven that he belongs on this stage, and he’s the best point guard in my mind in this tournament, and I’m not just saying that because he’s my best friend. I might be biased, but that’s what I believe, and we all believe that, and our belief in each other is what makes us so special.”