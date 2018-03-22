More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Big East makes its rules recommendations in wake of FBI probe

By Travis HinesMar 22, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
The Big East has ideas.

The conference on Thursday unveiled its recommendations to change college basketball in the wake of the federal investigation of corruption that resulted in 10 initial arrests and general tumult across the sport.

Among the recommendations are allowing players to go pro out of high school but requiring those who go to college to stay there at least two seasons.  They also posit increased regulation of agents, shoe companies and its own members as well as a changed recruiting calendar and more coordination with USA Basketball.

These all seem well-intentioned, but probably not destined for implementation or success.

First off, the age limit that creates one-and-dones is an NBA rule, and no matter what lobbying the NCAA does, they’re not likely to change it on college’s behalf. Any change there will come at the behest of the National Basketball Players Association. The only real leverage the NCAA has on this front would be to declare freshmen ineligible as they once were, but that seems incredibly unlikely. The idea was floated a few years back, but felt entirely like a bluff.

Even if the NCAA somehow mandated players spend at least two seasons on campus, that seems incredibly anti-player. Trae Young probably wouldn’t have left Norman North High School after his senior year, but it would be silly to make him stay another season at Oklahoma if he didn’t want to after the year he just had. Going to college helped Young’s draft stock, but staying there would almost certainly hurt him.

Players that play their way into a multi-million future being made to stick around and play for free for an extra year doesn’t seem to be a viable solution in 2018. Beyond being anti-player on its face, it could fuel even more negative consequences for players who feel they are fringe candidates. Instead of just going to school for a year and proving themselves, some players may just decide they don’t want to risk being there for two years and declare, essentially, a year early.

It also is worth noting that the same document that calls for shoe company influence to be curtailed while also bringing in USA Basketball, which is very intertwined with Nike, is…interesting.

At the end of the day, these recommendations address symptoms – and probably not that well – rather than the root cause, which is amateurism. As long as players, who clearly, literally and inarguably have value beyond their scholarship, are unable to cash in on their skills, there will be people willing to pay them surreptitiously.

It’s hard to “clean up the game” when the “dirty money” isn’t going anywhere.

Miami’s Bruce Brown declares for draft without an agent

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 22, 2018, 5:56 PM EDT
Bruce Brown wants to hear what the NBA has to say.

The Miami sophomore has declared for the draft but will not hire an agent, the school announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 11.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during his second season with the Hurricanes. He did, though, see his shooting numbers take a tumble compared to his freshman season with his field goal percentage down from 45.9 to 41.5 percent and his 3-point shoot go from 34.7 to 26.7 percent. There’s also the matter of a foot injury that required surgery and kept him off the floor for the ‘Canes’ last 12 games.

By declaring for the draft, Brown can get in front of NBA teams, who will likely take a very close look at his shooting mechanics after that sophomore season downturn. It will also be an opportunity for him to build up his reputation in the professional ranks after spending much of his sophomore season injured.

Purdue’s Isaac Haas unlikely to play on Friday

Elsa/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 22, 2018, 4:42 PM EDT
BOSTON — Isaac Haas has become the biggest story in the East Regional, as he, with the help of a group of mechanical engineering grad students at Purdue, tries to find a way to play through the broken elbow that he suffered in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

And head coach Matt Painter threw a glass of cold water on those dreams on Thursday.

“He didn’t practice the last two days,” Painter said, “and when you don’t practice, you don’t play.”

“I don’t see him playing until he can practice and show me he can shoot a right-handed free throw and get a rebound with two hands,” he added. “I would think he’s done. To me, it’s the eye test. It’s going out and watching him. He can go practice today if he wants, and I can evaluate him. But if he doesn’t practice, nothing changes, right? No matter what I say or you say or he says especially, he fractured his elbow. You know what I mean? So if you fractured your elbow and you can’t shoot a free throw, I don’t know how it changes in two days.”

No. 2-seed Purdue plays No. 3-seed Texas Tech in the East Regional semifinals on Friday night.

That hasn’t stopped Haas from lobbying his head coach to let him on the floor if the officials clear the brace that was rigged for him. The brace was not cleared on Saturday for Purdue’s second round game against Butler.

“I told him multiple times, that hey, even if it’s one minute, it’s worth it to me,” Haas said. “I’ll just keep trying and giving my best effort to be out there. I don’t care if I’m out there or not, you do what you need to do, but if I’m an option, call me up.”

Haas’ ability to shoot isn’t the only concern. If he falls, he could do more damage to injury, requiring more extensive surgery after the season. He said that the injury should keep him out for 2-to-3 months, but those Purdue engineers, they’ve been trying to find a way to get him on the floor.

“My email’s been blowing up with people saying here’s some stuff you can do, here’s some stuff that we have,” Haas said. “It’s funny because they’re all saying this stuff and or trainer and doctors have all that stuff already. I reply, ‘thank you for your consideration. Means a lot, but we have those same machines here.'”

Crash survivor Austin Hatch back in LA with Michigan hoops

AP Photo/Tony Ding
Associated PressMar 22, 2018, 3:49 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Hatch finished high school less than two miles from Staples Center, playing basketball at Loyola High and golfing throughout the warm California winter four years ago.

But he mostly spent his one year in Los Angeles simply learning how to live again after surviving the second tragic plane crash of his young life, a crash that killed his father and stepmother.

When Michigan’s run to the Sweet Sixteen brought Hatch back to downtown LA this week, he was grateful for the chance to see his uncle, his extended family and his Loyola coach, Jamal Adams. They all plan to be in the stands Thursday when Michigan faces Texas A&M, with Hatch helping the Wolverines from his spot on the bench.

“It was only a year of my life, but it was a big year of my life,” Hatch said Wednesday before going through a workout with his teammates. “It was the year that prepared me for Michigan. Great people out here. I was very, very blessed to be a part of it.”

Hatch scored one point in his Michigan playing career, which ended in 2015. He is a student assistant coach now, watching the Wolverines in a suit and tie — except on Senior Day last month, when he suited up and received a stirring ovation at Crisler Center.

With the Wolverines needing only two wins in LA to reach the Final Four, Hatch is grateful to play any small role in their success.

“Obviously what I contribute to the team doesn’t show up in the stat sheet,” Hatch said. “But the fact that I’ve been able to add something has given me a sense of fulfillment, if you will. I couldn’t control what happened to me, but I knew I could control how I responded to it. And I think that given the circumstances, I’ve done my best to make the most of it. I know all my teammates appreciate that.”

Hatch’s impact has been immeasurable on the Michigan program and coach John Beilein, who lived up to his scholarship commitment to the promising prospect from Fort Wayne, Indiana, after the June 2011 crash that left him in a coma for weeks. Hatch had already survived a 2003 crash in which his mother, brother and sister died.

Given the traumatic circumstances in which he arrived on the West Coast, his return is a reminder of his resilience. Hatch healed during his year in Los Angeles — and he relished the chance to hit the links in January while Michigan was buried under snow.

“In hindsight, I’m really glad I was here,” Hatch said. “It broadened my horizons a little bit. I’m from the Midwest. I’m from Fort Wayne, a small town. Now I’m in Ann Arbor, which is relatively small in comparison to LA. It was good to come out here and experience a different way of life.”

While his time with the Wolverines will end soon, Hatch isn’t slowing down. He is getting married to former Michigan volleyball player Abby Cole in the summer, and he’ll explore a career in business while deciding what he wants to do next.

But first, he’s hoping for two more weeks of hoops ending in a national title.

“My chapter at Michigan has been incredible,” Hatch said. “I wouldn’t change anything about it. I have no regrets. There’s nothing I wish I would have done. Everyone here has invested so much in me, and I’ve really done my best to show my appreciation by working hard.”

2018 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who declared? Who is returning? Who are we waiting on?

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 22, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Here is a full list of the players that have signed with an agent, declared and are testing the waters and those that have decided to return to school.

We also and a long — but probably not complete — list of players that we are still waiting to hear from.

DECLARED, SIGNING WITH AGENT

TESTING THE WATERS

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

STILL WAITING TO HEAR FROM

KYLE ALEXANDER, Tennessee
NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
RAWLE ALKINS, Arizona
MARVIN BAGLEY III, Duke
KEITA BATES-DIOP, Ohio State
TYUS BATTLE, Syracuse
MIKAL BRIDGES, Villanova
MILES BRIDGES, Michigan State
O’SHAE BRISSETT, Syracuse
TROY BROWN, Oregon
JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova
TONY CARR, Penn State
WENDELL CARTER Jr., Duke
TERENCE DAVIS, Mississippi
HAMIDOU DIALLO, Kentucky
DONTE DIVINCENZO, Villanova
TREVON DUVAL, Duke
CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
JACOB EVANS, Cincinnati
JARREY FOSTER, SMU
MELVIN FRAZIER, Tulane
WENYEN GABRIEL, Kentucky
DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas
SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky
RUI HACHIMURA, Gonzaga
DONTA HALL, Alabama
ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
DJ HOGG, Texas A&M
AARON HOLIDAY, UCLA
ARIC HOLMAN, Mississippi State
JALEN HUDSON, Florida
KEVIN HUERTER, Maryland
DEANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
JAREN JACKSON, Michigan State
JUSTIN JACKSON, Maryland
HERB JONES, Alabama
SAGABA KONATE, West Virginia
KEVIN KNOX, Kentucky
MATUR MAKER, High School
CALEB MARTIN, Nevada
CODY MARTIN, Nevada
BRANDON MCCOY, UNLV
MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
CHIMEZIE METU, USC
SHAKE MILTON, SMU
JAMES PALMER, Nebraska
JOHN PETTY, Alabama
SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
JONTAY PORTER, Missouri
MICHAEL PORTER Jr., Missouri
JOSH REAVES, Penn State
KERWIN ROACH, Texas
JEROME ROBINSON, Boston College
COLLIN SEXTON, Alabama
D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State
LANDRY SHAMET, Wichita State
ZHAIRE SMITH, Texas Tech
RAY SPALDING, Louisville
KHYRI THOMAS, Creighton
MATISSE THYBULLE, Washington
KILLIAN TILLIE, Gonzaga
GARY TRENT Jr., Duke
JARRED VANDERBILT, Kentucky
MOE WAGNER, Michigan
LONNIE WALKER IV, Miami
PJ WASHINGTON, Kentucky
AUSTIN WILEY, Auburn
KRIS WILKES, UCLA
ROBERT WILLIAMS, Texas A&M

CBT Podcast: 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Preview, Picks and Predictions

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 22, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
Sam Vecenie of the Athletic and the Game Theory podcast stopped by to chat with Rob Dauster about the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament. The two went through each of the eight Sweet 16 matchups, detailing how each one of those eight games projects to play out and going over which lines — spread and over-unders — they like.