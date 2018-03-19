Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Recap: Four top three seeds fall

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Caleb Martin was, once again, a monster for Nevada on Sunday.

He finished with 25 points. He handed out seven assists. He put the No. 7-seed Wolf Pack on his back and carried them back from a 22-point deficit in the final 12 minutes of a game that looked like it was lost.

It was impressive.

But he’s not our player of the day. His teammate Josh Hall is. Because he’s the one that grabbed this offensive rebound and scored this put back and sent Nevada into the second weekend of the NCAA tournament.

NEVADA TAKES THE LEAD!!! After being down 22, @NevadaHoops leads for the first time tonight, 75-73 with 9.1 seconds left!!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/9tZpwASO1y — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2018

That lead was Nevada’s first lead of the game.

THEY WERE GOOD, TOO

JEVON CARTER, West Virginia : 28 points. Five steals. Five assists. Four boards. Eight turnovers for Marshall’s Jon Elmore. Jevon Carter was terrific this weekend.

: 28 points. Five steals. Five assists. Four boards. Eight turnovers for Marshall’s Jon Elmore. Jevon Carter was terrific this weekend. T.J. STARKS, Texas A&M: While Tyler Davis and Big Bob Williams combined for 26 points and 22 boards, it was Starks that was the star for the Aggies on Sunday, finishing with 21 points and five assists in a blowout win over UNC.

MORE UPSETS!!!

No. 9-seed Florida State erased a 12-point deficit in the final 10 minutes to send No. 1-seed Xavier back to the Queen City. Both Xavier and Cincinnati blew late leads on Sunday.

It was not a pretty game, but No. 11-seed Syracuse knocked off No. 3-seed Michigan State in a game where the Spartans completely forgot how to make a jump shot.

SHOT OF THE DAY

Playing without their starting center, who is recovering from a broken elbow, Purdue’s Dakota Mathias buried this shot to send in-state rival Butler home:

WTF??? OF THE DAY

Michigan State shot 8-for-38 from three on Sunday afternoon, which was the major reason that the Spartans found a way to lose to Syracuse in the second round.

But one of the eight threes that they did hit was this one:

WHAT. A. FINISH. 😳 Michigan State heads to halftime with the lead after a wild buzzer-beater! 🚨#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/sJc8fGnYGe — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2018

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

Auburn never stood a chance. No. 5-seed Clemson led by 41 points at one points as they sent Bruce Pearl’s boys packing.

The dream died. No. 16 UMBC lost to No. 9 Kansas State, ending their “run” in the NCAA tournament at two games.