No. 11 Syracuse upsets No. 3 Michigan State to advance to Sweet Sixteen

Syracuse continued its string of upsets in the 2018 NCAA tournament on Sunday afternoon as the No. 11 Orange knocked off No. 3 seed Michigan State, 55-53, to advance to the Sweet Sixteen in the Midwest Regional.

Winners of three straight games after knocking off Arizona State in the First Four, and TCU in the first round, Syracuse (23-13) pulled off another impressive victory in front of a very pro-Michigan State crowd in Detroit. Dictating the slow tempo with their 2-3 zone, Syracuse’s defense kept them in the game despite extreme foul trouble, cold perimeter shooting and issues on the defensive glass.

The Orange had to deal with guard Frank Howard (13 points) fouling out with over six minutes left in the game. Center Paschal Chukwu earned three fouls in the first half and had a tough time getting in a rhythm.

Tyus Battle led the Orange with 17 points while Oshae Brissett chipped in 15 points to lead the Syracuse offense. Despite making only one three-pointer and giving up 29 offensive rebounds to Michigan State, the Orange are moving on with another surprising win.

Michigan State (30-5) saw its season end in disappointing fashion as they shot only 25 percent (17-for-67) from the field and 21 percent (8-for-38) from three-point range. Point guard Cassius Winston led Michigan State with 15 points while All-American Miles Bridges struggled to a 4-for-19 shooting day to finish with 11 points.

Syracuse advances to the Sweet 16 in Omaha next week as they will meet No. 2 seed Duke on Friday night. The Orange and Blue Devils played each other in the ACC in February as Duke won a home game by double-digits in Marvin Bagley III’s return from injury.

The Orange will be heavy underdogs once again, but they’re already made an unlikely run to this point in the tournament.