2018 NCAA Tournament: Maryland Governor calls UMBC upset, so does NBC Sports’ writer son

Never before in the history of the NCAA tournament as a No. 16 seed upset a No. 1 seed.

That was until Friday night, when UMBC sent the No. 1 overall seed Virginia packing.

And if you thought no one had picked that upset, you were wrong.

Let’s start with the Maryland Governor, who was clearly a homer in picking UMBC to not only beat Virginia, but to win a national title:

They say a 16 will never upset a 1, but we've been known to beat the odds around here from time to time. #MarchMadness #RetrieverNation pic.twitter.com/t4nu4quUlv — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 15, 2018

Never say never, but … that’s never going to happen bud.

But how about this: My son, who is two years old and based his picks on his hard and fast rule of “all the doggies”, called this upset!

And here’s my two year olds bracket. He said to pick “all the doggies”. He’s also a big fan of blue cats to beat the red, purple and black cats in the South. pic.twitter.com/hfzvaR07Yn — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) March 15, 2018

He also called Penn over Kansas, Fullerton over Purdue and Butler winning a national title, but whatever.

That bracket is actually pretty good!