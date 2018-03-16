Deandre Ayton, Allonzo Trier announce intention to enter NBA Draft

After Arizona’s upset loss at the hands of No. 13 Buffalo on Thursday night, Arizona stars Deandre Ayton and Allonzo Trier both declared their intention to enter the 2018 NBA Draft.

“I learned a lot and built relationships on this team,” freshman big man Ayton told reporters. “This is the only team that I actually loved. Being a Wildcat is amazing. … I think it’s the right thing to do, right now. I think I’m ready for the NBA. … I just have to finish off school right and just work this summer and play for the draft.”

Ayton is projected as the No. 1 pick in the draft, and at the least he should end up being the first college player picked in the draft. Trier, on the other hand, is expected to be a second round pick.

“I’m not worried about [jumping to the NBA] right now, but I’m closing the book on this chapter and looking forward to the next one in my life,” Trier, a junior, said. “It’s a pleasure to be coached by [Sean Miller] and be a part of him and this program for three years.”

Last week, Arizona head coach said that Trier, Ayton and sophomore guard Rawle Alkins would all be leaving school for the NBA.

The future of the Arizona program, with all of these defectors, is bleak.