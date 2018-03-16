No. 1 Xavier takes down No. 16 Texas Southern

Xavier got off to a slow start, but rallied to run past No. 16 Texas Southern for a 102-83 NCAA tournament victory on Friday night in the West Region.
The Musketeers (29-5) had huge performances from seniors Trevon Bluiett (26 points) and J.P. Macura (29 points) as the duo combined for seven three-pointers and 35 points in the first 20 minutes. The duo ended up getting a third major scorer in the second half when senior big man Kerem Kanter stepped up his play. Kanter ended up with 24 points.
Xavier shot 45 percent (11-for-24) from three-point range and 54 percent from the field (35-for-64) in the win.
Texas Southern (16-20) went on a 16-0 run at one point in the first half to take a 20-13 lead. The Tigers had the momentum, but things quickly turned the other way when Xavier responded with its own 16-0 flurry.
The Tigers had five double-figure scorers, led by point guard Damontrae Jefferson with 20 points, but they couldn’t get stops on the other end. Guard Derrick Bruce finished with 18 points while Robert Lewis (14 points), Donte Clark (12 points) and Trayvon Reed (10 points) also finished in double-figures.
The Tigers started this season 0-13 as they lost all road games against tough competition. The SWAC champions rallied to win eight straight games before the NCAA tournament and put up an admirable fight before falling to the Big East regular season champions.
Xavier moves on to face the winner of No. 8 seed Missouri and No. 9 seed Florida State as the Musketeers could have a tough matchup against either team.
All eyes are on UMBC right now. The No. 16 seed is beating No. 1 seed Virginia by double digits in the second half. This is getting pretty real.
UMBC’s basketball team isn’t the only group from the school ready to go on Friday night.
The school’s social media presence is trolling everyone and showing tons of swagger as the Retrievers have a double-digit lead in the second half on Virginia.
The UMBC Athletics account is calling out pundits, trolling doubters and having fun with fans during a special moment.
Some examples:
Win or lose, people are going to remember UMBC for a long time after tonight. And if they win, the Retrievers will be legendary.
Auburn did everything they possibly could to become the third No. 4 seed to fall to a No. 13 seed in their first round game of the NCAA tournament.
Charleston, who was essentially playing without their best player, Joe Chealey, who was a shell of himself as he battled an ankle injury, turned the ball over 21 times and shot 5-for-22 from beyond the arc and still managed to find a way to be ahead in the final three minutes.
The Tigers, who are eighth in the country in free throw shooting percentage, made just 15-of-32 from the charity stripe. They missed all 13 threes they shot in the first half — a first for the program in Bruce Pearl’s tenure — and finish the night just 5-for-24 from beyond the arc while shooting 35.6 percent from the floor.
After Bruce Brown missed a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left, Charleston’s Grant Riller had a shot to tie the game. He missed, Auburn finally made a free throw down the stretch, and the Tigers escaped with a 62-58 win that they barely deserved.
The most important part of that sentence, however, is “win”.
There’s a reason that the saying in March is “survive and advance”. As long as you survive, as long as you live to advance and play another day, there’s always a chance.
I don’t think there is a single player on that Auburn roster, on the Auburn coaching staff or in the state of Alabama that will believe that the way they played on Friday night will be enough to get this team — who were co-champions of the SEC that went wire to wire in first place in the league — where they want to be this year. And to be frank, with the injury to Anfernee McLemore and the shoulder issue that is plaguing Bruce Brown, there’s a chance that this team may be too beaten down to make any kind of serious run in March.
But they’re still here.
Hope is still alive.
And that counts for something.
It took a while for No. 3 seed Michigan State to get into a rhythm, but once they did, Bucknell, the Patriot League champs, didn’t have enough of an answer.
After heading into halftime with just a 44-40 lead, the Spartans held Bucknell to just 14 points in the first 16 minutes of the second half, pushing their lead as high as 18 points in an 82-78 win. The Bison hit a flurry of shots in the final seconds to make the final score look much more flattering than the second half actually was.
For Michigan State, however, the story of this game was Miles Bridges.
Oft-derided this season as a talent that couldn’t take over when his team needed him to, a player that was said to have “no game” by Big Ten expert that shall remain nameless, the NBC Sports Preseason Player of the Year took over against Bucknell. He finished with 29 points, nine boards and four assists, taking 22 shots from the floor with just seven of them coming from beyond the arc.
He went into takeover mode without simply settling for jumpers.
And that is when the Spartans end up at a different level. That’s when they reach their peak, and if we are going to see that Bridges for the rest of the NCAA tournament, then maybe — just maybe — this team has a chance to live up to the potential we all bestowed upon them at the start of the season.
The Spartans will advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament, where they will face off with the winner of tonight’s No. 6 TCU-No. 11 Syracuse game.
Kansas State dictated the tempo and slowed down No. 9 seed Creighton as the Wildcats advanced in the NCAA tournament with a 69-59 win over the Bluejays on Friday night in the South Region.
Holding Creighton’s high-octane offense to only 26 percent (9-for-34) three-point shooting, Kansas State (23-11) jumped out to an early lead and did a good job of maintaining control throughout the game. While the Bluejays made mini runs when they could knock down three-pointers, they couldn’t string together enough possessions to make it a game.
Barry Brown (18 points), Mike McGuirl (17 points) and Kamau Stokes (11 points) led the charge for the Kansas State offense. The trio were among six Wildcats who made three-pointers as Kansas State shot 47 percent (9-for-19) from three-point range.
Creighton (21-12) couldn’t get it going on offense as senior guard Marcus Foster struggled against his former team. A guard at Kansas State his first two seasons, and later dismissed by head coach Bruce Weber, Foster was limited to five points on 2-for-12 shooting after averaging 20 points per game during the season.
Without Foster playing well, the rest of Creighton’s offense struggled to produce. The Bluejays were led by Mitchell Ballock (16 points), Toby Hegner (12 points) and Davion Mintz (10 points) on offense. Shooting a season-low 33 percent (23-for-68) from the field, Creighton never seemed to click in this one. Creighton lost three straight games to end the season as they struggled down the stretch.
Kansas State advances to play the winner over No. 1 seed Virginia and No. 16 UMBC in the second round in the South Region.
Michigan State is starting to pull away from Bucknell late in the second half, and Miles Bridges is a major reason why.
He’s broken the 20-point mark and helped the Spartans get the lead to 15 points … oh, and he did this: