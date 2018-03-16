VIDEO: Miles Bridges with a Dunk of the Tournament nominee

Michigan State is starting to pull away from Bucknell late in the second half, and Miles Bridges is a major reason why.
He’s broken the 20-point mark and helped the Spartans get the lead to 15 points … oh, and he did this:
Kansas State dictated the tempo and slowed down No. 9 seed Creighton as the Wildcats advanced in the NCAA tournament with a 69-59 win over the Bluejays on Friday night in the South Region.
Holding Creighton’s high-octane offense to only 26 percent (9-for-34) three-point shooting, Kansas State (23-11) jumped out to an early lead and did a good job of maintaining control throughout the game. While the Bluejays made mini runs when they could knock down three-pointers, they couldn’t string together enough possessions to make it a game.
Barry Brown (18 points), Mike McGuirl (17 points) and Kamau Stokes (11 points) led the charge for the Kansas State offense. The trio were among six Wildcats who made three-pointers as Kansas State shot 47 percent (9-for-19) from three-point range.
Creighton (21-12) couldn’t get it going on offense as senior guard Marcus Foster struggled against his former team. A guard at Kansas State his first two seasons, and later dismissed by head coach Bruce Weber, Foster was limited to five points on 2-for-12 shooting after averaging 20 points per game during the season.
Without Foster playing well, the rest of Creighton’s offense struggled to produce. The Bluejays were led by Mitchell Ballock (16 points), Toby Hegner (12 points) and Davion Mintz (10 points) on offense. Shooting a season-low 33 percent (23-for-68) from the field, Creighton never seemed to click in this one. Creighton lost three straight games to end the season as they struggled down the stretch.
Kansas State advances to play the winner over No. 1 seed Virginia and No. 16 UMBC in the second round in the South Region.
America fell in love with Marshall junior guard Jon Elmore on Friday afternoon.
After putting up gaudy numbers during the regular season in Dan D’Antoni’s fast-paced offense, Elmore put his offensive skills on full display in a Thundering Herd upset win over No. 4 seed Wichita State in the East Region.
Dropping in four three-pointers to lead No. 13 seed Marshall with 27 points, Elmore showed ridiculous range hitting some tough shots in the second half. Marshall earned its first NCAA tournament win in program history with the victory.
If Elmore continues to play like this, then Marshall could be a really dangerous double-digit seed in this tournament. The Thundering Herd can really put up points.
Marshall’s second-round game against in-state rival West Virginia is going to be a ton of fun.
Marshall’s upset win over Wichita State was a lot of fun.
But the game between No. 7 seed Nevada and No. 10 seed Texas in the South Region was a March instant classic.
It had a 14-point comeback, overtime, teams trading huge buckets, lead changes, missed key free throws and a potential buzzer-beater that rimmed out.
In the end, the Wolfpack earned the tight win over the Longhorns to advance to the second round. This is the first NCAA tournament win for Nevada in 11 years.
Nevada moves on to play No. 2 seed Cincinnati after the Bearcats ran by after No. 15 seed Georgia State.
Texas A&M punctuated its win over No. 10 seed Providence in the West Region as sophomore forward Robert Williams had a monster windmill near the end of the game where he nearly hit his head on the rim.
Williams was one of two Aggie big men with a double-double as he finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Texas A&M will face No. 2 seed North Carolina in the next round.
Wichita State’s upset loss to Marshall merited a lot of social media opinions about the Shockers.
The most interesting of those opinions probably came from Illinois State head coach Dan Muller.
A former rival in the Missouri Valley Conference, Muller made sure to let America know that Loyola moved on to the second round while Wichita State was headed home.
Defending champion and No. 2 seed North Carolina cruised to an easy win over No. 15 seed Lipscomb as five Tar Heels finished in double-figures. Kenny Williams led North Carolina with 18 points while senior Theo Pinson contributed a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Tar Heels advance to the Round of 32 to face No. 7 seed Texas A&M after the Aggies beat No. 10 seed Providence.
Pulling away late in the first half, No. 2 Purdue cruised to victory over No. 15 Cal State Fullerton in the East Region. Carsen Edwards and Vincent Edwards both tallied 15 points each to lead the Boilermakers as Purdue had 10 different players score in the win. But the big news from this one might be the loss of Purdue senior center Isaac Haas for the rest of the season. Haas left the win on Friday after falling to the ground and fracturing his elbow.
No. 10 seed Butler will get a chance at revenge against Purdue in the second round after the Bulldogs raced out to a big, early lead and held off No. 7 seed Arkansas. Senior forward Kelan Martin poured in 27 points and sophomore guard Kamar Baldwin had 24 points to pace the Butler offense. Purdue knocked off Butler during a regular-season game in Indianapolis back in December. The loss of Haas on the interior makes the rematch that much more interesting.
Close for a solid chunk of the second half, No. 2 seed Cincinnati eventually pulled away from No. 15 seed Georgia State in the South Region. Sophomore Jarron Cumberland had a big afternoon with 27 points and 11 rebounds while Gary Clark chipped in 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Bearcats.
In the second round in the South Region, the Bearcats will face No. 7 seed Nevada after the Wolfpack rallied from 14 points down to top Texas in overtime.
Meanwhile, Marshall will face an in-state rival in the second round in the East Region after No. 5 seed West Virginia knocked out No. 12 seed Murray State. The Mountaineers had a great game from All-American senior guard Jevon Carter. Carter put up 21 points, eight assists, six steals and five rebounds while also holding Racers senior guard Jonathan Stark to a 1-for-12 shooting day.
Nevada erased a 14-point second-half deficit and made all six of their field goals in overtime as the No. 7-seed Wolf Pack landed a thrilling win over No. 10 Texas, 87-83.
Kendell Stephens led the way with 22 points for Nevada while Caleb Martin added 18 points, nine of which came in the overtime, to go along with 10 boards and five assists for the Wolf Pack, who won their first NCAA tournament game since 2007. They will advance to take on No. 2 seed Cincinnati in the second round on Sunday afternoon.
Matt Coleman led Texas with 25 point and four assists while Kerwin Roach II added 26. Mo Bamba had 13 points, 14 boards and three blocks, but he fouled out on the final possession of regulation on a questionable call, one that put Jordan Caroline on the free throw line to force OT.
Texas may have a legitimate beef when it comes to the calls that were made against Bamba. His last two fouls were questionable at best, and it meant that he was not on the floor in overtime. If we’re going to be fair, Bamba probably would not have helped against Caleb Martin when he’s making the shots that he made in the extra period, but he might have been able to help Texas keep pace.
But it is what it is.
We move on.
Next up, this Nevada team is going to be an interesting matchup for Cincinnati, who was one of just three teams in college basketball that were rated higher defensively than the Texas team that Nevada just put 87 points on. If you like teams that spread the floor, put the ball in their stars hands and let the talent make plays, you are going to love watching this Nevada group.
What they do best was on display in the second half.
It started with Stephens, who his four of his five threes in the second 20 minutes. Cody Martin, Caleb’s twin, added 15 points, six assists, four boards and four blocks during the comeback. When they get to making threes like they did in the second half, Nevada is a tough team to slow down, and Cincinnati may find out all about that on Sunday.
Jevon Carter’s solid all-around effort helped pace No. 5 seed West Virginia to a 85-68 win over No. 12 Murray State in the East Region on Friday afternoon.
The senior guard and NBCSports.com third-team All-American finished with 21 points, eight assists and six steals as his stellar play on both ends of the floor was a huge factor for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia (25-10) also had solid games from Teddy Allen (16 points) Sagaba Konate (14 points) and Esa Ahmad (12 points) as they shot 51 percent (32-for-62) from the field.
Murray State (26-6) had a monster performance from senior big man Terrell Miller Jr., as he finished with 27 points and 17 rebounds. But with Miller battling second-half foul trouble and Murray State star guard Jonathan Stark struggling for offensive consistency, the Racers couldn’t gain traction after falling behind early.
After averaging 21 points per game in each of the past two seasons, Stark was held to only nine points on 1-for-12 shooting on Friday. Carter and the Mountaineer defense never left him alone. Even with West Virginia going to its usual full-court trap, they paid special attention to Stark to make sure he never got loose for any clean looks.
West Virginia moves on to play No. 13 seed Marshall in the second round in East Region after the Thundering Herd pulled off an upset over No. 4 seed Wichita State earlier on Friday. The in-state rivals haven’t played for the past two regular seasons as things have been publicly testy between Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins and Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni.
It will be fascinating to see if the bad blood and intensity between the two coaches spills to the players on the floor. The matchup between Carter and Marshall junior guard Jon Elmore should also be one of the best to watch in the 2018 NCAA tournament. Elmore is coming off of a 27-point performance in the win over the Shockers as he’ll have to score against Carter, arguably the nation’s best on-the-ball perimeter defender.
We saw what West Virginia and Carter just did to a 20-point scorer in Stark on Friday as they’ll try to limit Elmore on Sunday.
Kamar Baldwin finished with 24 points, nine boards and five assists while Kelan Martin added 27 points of his own as No. 10 seed Butler found a way to turn a rout into an exciting basketball game.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-2 led less than seven minutes into the first half and advanced to the second round of the tournament, and a date with in-state rival and No. 2 seed Purdue, with a 79-62 win over Arkansas, but the game was no where near as simple as it sounds.
Arkansas, after trailing by 19 points in the first half, used a 16-0 run to take a 29-27 lead. Butler would again jump out and take control early in the second half, but another surge pulled them within three — 53-50 — midway through the half. Butler was able to withstand both runs from Arkansas, which is not surprising given the nature of that program, and it’s a good sign as we move into the second round.
Butler will get another shot at Purdue on Sunday. The first time these two teams faced off, the Boilermakers picked up an 82-67 win. But this time around, Purdue will be without star center Isaac Haas, whose fractured elbow will keep him out for the rest of the tournament. This opens the door for the Bulldogs, who actually matchup pretty well with the post-Haas Boilermakers.
There’s nothing better than an in-state rivalry game in the NCAA tournament, but perhaps the real talking point here is the job that has been done by the current and the former Butler head coaches. Chris Holtmann left the Bulldogs in June to take over at Ohio State, and he has the Buckeyes in the second round of the NCAA tournament after winning Coach of the Year in that league. No one thought that team had a prayer of getting to the Big Dance, and Thad Matta was fired because the team wasn’t going to be good enough for Ohio State standards.
And LaVall Jordan?
He wasn’t exactly walking into the easiest situation to take over, either. They were losing three starters and a coach that many thought of as one of the sport’s up-and-coming stars.
Both men are in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
How many people saw that coming?