(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

2018 NCAA Tournament: No. 7 Texas A&M outlasts No. 10 Providence

By Scott PhillipsMar 16, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
Texas A&M clamped down on the defensive end and used its size advantage on the interior to hold off No. 10 seed Providence for a 73-69 win on Friday afternoon in the West Region of the NCAA tournament.

The Aggies dominated on the glass (44-26) and had balanced scoring throughout its roster as guard Admon Gilder paced Texas A&M (21-12) with 18 points. Big man Tyler Davis (14 points, 15 rebounds) and forward Robert Williams (13 points, 14 rebounds) both contributed double-doubles while guard T.J. Starks (16 points) also finished in double-figures for the Aggies.

Texas A&M put together a string of stops during a five-minute stretch in the second half that saw Providence score only two points as they put together a run for a double-digit lead. The Aggies held on from there as the Friars did everything they could to foul and stay in the game until the end.

Providence (21-14) found itself down 53-52 with 7:11 left as its offense went ice cold over the next several minutes. Forward Rodney Bullock paced the Friars with 22 points. Guard Alpha Diallo (21 points) and point guard Kyron Cartwright (11 points, nine assists) also finished in double-figures for the Friars.

Although Providence had a lot of positive momentum entering the tournament after making the finals in the Big East Tournament, they couldn’t capitalize. The Friars knocked off two tournament teams in Creighton and Xavier to get in

Texas A&M advances to Sunday’s second round as they will play the winner of No. 2 seed North Carolina and No. 15 seed Lipscomb in the West Region. The Aggies are back in the Round of 32 after making the Sweet 16 two years ago with many of the same players.

Loyola-Chicago lifted by 98-year-old nun, fan in Sister Jean

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 16, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
DALLAS (AP) — Loyola-Chicago’s biggest fan is the team chaplain who prays with the players before games and gives them scouting reports the next day.

So 98-year-old Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt was more thankful than shocked when Donte Ingram hit a last-second 3-pointer to beat Miami in the Ramblers’ first NCAA Tournament game in 33 years.

“After the game, she sends a general email to the team,” Ingram said after the 64-62 first-round win Thursday. “And then at the end of the email, it’ll be individualized. ‘Hey, Donte, you did this, you rebounded well tonight. Even though they were out there to get you, you still came through for the team.'”

Schmidt will lead the pregame prayer again Saturday when 11th-seeded Loyola plays No. 3 seed Tennessee looking for a repeat of its last NCAA trip. The Ramblers reached the Sweet 16 in 1985 before losing to Patrick Ewing and Georgetown.

The team chaplain since the early 1990s, Schmidt is an institution at home games, wearing her personalized Nikes. After Ingram’s winner, former President Barack Obama tweeted congratulations to the team — and its well-known nun.

“When we have home games, I say a prayer with all the fans, too, and pray for the opponents, too, that none of us get hurt and that the referees do a good job and all that kind of stuff,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt, who played high school basketball in San Francisco in the 1930s, gets around in a wheelchair these days because of a broken hip that caused her to miss games this season — a rarity over nearly 25 years. She still found a way to follow the Ramblers.

“Where I was for rehab, I couldn’t get the picture so I watched play-by-play for every game I missed,” she said with her usual smile.

The postgame feedback in those emails isn’t always positive. It’s individualized “on how they did, and whether it was good or whether they have to improve in certain parts,” Schmidt said.

Loyola players certainly understand the spirit of the message.

“Her presence and her aura, when you see her, it’s just like the world is just great because just her spirit and her faith in us and Loyola basketball and just her being around,” said Marques Townes, who made the pass to set up Ingram’s winning 3. “She’s the biggest Loyola fan I’ve ever met in my entire life.”

Ingram’s shot wasn’t exactly a Hail Mary, but it was from the March Madness logo several feet behind the 3-point line. The Ramblers will choose to believe Schmidt had something to do with it going in.

“For her to be doing what she’s doing at her age, it’s amazing, and it’s inspiring,” guard Clayton Custer said. “And I think, I mean, I think her prayers definitely mean a little bit extra when she prays for us.”

The Ramblers get at least one more pregame prayer this season.

Report: Pitt could have up to eight players ask for release to transfer

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 16, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pitt will likely need to build an entirely new roster when they hire a new coach as up to eight players have reportedly asked for a release to transfer.

With the Panthers recently firing head coach Kevin Stallings after a winless ACC campaign, many of the players on Pitt’s roster are hoping for a fresh start, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

Among the players involved include talented freshman Parker Stewart, potential graduate transfer Ryan Luther, and four more players from Pitt’s freshmen class — Terrell Brown, Marcus Carr, Khameron Davis and Shamiel Stevenson. Sophomore Kene Chukwuka and junior guard Malik Ellison are also reportedly asking for a release — although Ellison’s case is unique since he transferred in from St. John’s last season and redshirted this season.

Prized recruit Bryce Golden, a three-star power forward, has also requested his release to look for another school — leaving Pitt with no current incoming recruits for next season.

If all eight players, and Golden, decide to leave, it essentially leaves Pitt with three players left on the roster for next season. It’s hard to say if those three players are even locks to stay with the Panthers given the turnover the past few weeks. While having an empty roster, and no head coach, is pretty alarming for an ACC program, it also gives the new head coach a clean slate to immediately begin rebuilding.

I wouldn’t expect Pitt to have any kind of competitive team in the ACC next season, but they could still manage to land some intriguing spring signings who will earn most of the minutes for next season. This is going to be a long and hard rebuild for the Panthers.

Deandre Ayton, Allonzo Trier announce intention to enter NBA Draft

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 16, 2018, 10:51 AM EDT
1 Comment

After Arizona’s upset loss at the hands of No. 13 Buffalo on Thursday night, Arizona stars Deandre Ayton and Allonzo Trier both declared their intention to enter the 2018 NBA Draft.

“I learned a lot and built relationships on this team,” freshman big man Ayton told reporters. “This is the only team that I actually loved. Being a Wildcat is amazing. … I think it’s the right thing to do, right now. I think I’m ready for the NBA. … I just have to finish off school right and just work this summer and play for the draft.”

Ayton is projected as the No. 1 pick in the draft, and at the least he should end up being the first college player picked in the draft. Trier, on the other hand, is expected to be a second round pick.

“I’m not worried about [jumping to the NBA] right now, but I’m closing the book on this chapter and looking forward to the next one in my life,” Trier, a junior, said. “It’s a pleasure to be coached by [Sean Miller] and be a part of him and this program for three years.”

Last week, Arizona head coach said that Trier, Ayton and sophomore guard Rawle Alkins would all be leaving school for the NBA.

The future of the Arizona program, with all of these defectors, is bleak.

Thursday NCAA Tournament Recap: What a wild, wild day of basketball

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 16, 2018, 2:11 AM EDT
2 Comments

PLAYER OF THE DAY

It’s pretty obvious, isn’t it?

Rob Gray.

The Houston star scored a career-high 39 points, including a game-winning bucket with just 1.1 seconds left on the clock, as the Cougars advanced past San Diego State to take on Michigan in the second round of the tournament. Gray’s performance — and the shot that he hit to cap it — will go down as one of the great individual games of the NCAA tournament this decade.

 

THE REST OF SATURDAY’S STARS

  • KEENAN EVANS, Texas Tech: Evans scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half, hitting all six of his field goals and his free throws as the No. 3 seed Red Raiders survived Stephen F. Austin.
  • DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, Kansas: No. 16 seed Penn looked like they were going to give Kansas a fight … until Graham took over. He finished with 29 points, six boards and six assists in the 76-60 win.
  • KEVIN KNOX and SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, Kentucky: The Wildcats needed them to go off, and they did. Knox went for 25 points and SGA added 19 points, eight boards, seven assists and five steals.
  • TREVON DUVAL, Duke: A lot of Dukies played well against No. 15 seed Iona, but Duval’s performance might matter the most. He had 19 points and eight assists and hit four threes.
  • LAMONTE TURNER, Tennessee: The No. 3 seed Vols weren’t really tested by No. 14 Wright State, and that had a lot to do with Turner’s 19 points and nine assists.

TEAM OF THE DAY

The No. 13 seed Buffalo Bulls beat the breaks off of No. 4 seed Arizona. They won 89-68. They put in their walk-ons at the end of the game. They embarrassed the preseason No. 2 team in the country. And all this was the first NCAA tournament win the program’s ever had.

Not a bad day for Nate Oats.

GAME OF THE DAY

The first game of the day was an absolute thriller, as Rhode Island knocked off Oklahoma and Trae Young in overtime in a game that very nearly featured a game-winning, buzzer-beating tip-in.

SHOT OF THE DAY

Shoutout to Donte Ingram, because he made this shot to kick off what turned into an incredible, exciting day of basketball:

 

WTF???? OF THE DAY

Radford head coach Mike Jones channelled his inner-Marshawn Lynch after losing to Villanova:

 

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

Three Ohio State players went for 20 points as the No. 5 Buckeyes knocked off No. 12 seed South Dakota State in a fun game that saw 71 threes.

Khadeen Carrington went for 26 points as No. 8 Seton Hall advanced past No. 9 N.C. State.

Zach Norvell hit a three with less than a minute left to break a tie as No. 4 Gonzaga knocked off No. 13 UNC Greensboro.

No. 1 seed Villanova advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a dominant win over No. 16 Radford.

Collin Sexton had 25 points and six assists in a win over No. 9 Alabama and No. 8 Virginia Tech.

Good Florida showed up on Thursday night. The No. 6-seed Gators smoked No. 11 St. Bonaventure.

There was nothing good about No. 3 Michigan‘s win over No. 14 Montanaexcept for the fact that Michigan won.

Saturday’s tip times and TV assignments released

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 16, 2018, 12:55 AM EDT
4 Comments

With Day 1 in the books, Saturday’s times and TV assignments have been announced for teams looking to book a trip to the Sweet 16. All times Eastern.

Pittsburgh: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson

  • 12:10 p.m.: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 9 Alabama, CBS
  • 2:40 p.m.: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Rhode Island, CBS

Boise: Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Lisa Byington

  • 5:15 p.m.: No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Buffalo, CBS
  • 7:45 p.m.: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ohio State, CBS

Dallas: Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore and Ros Gold-Onwude

  • 6:10 p.m.: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Loyola (Chicago), TNT
  • 8:40: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Florida, TNT

Wichita: Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin and Evan Washburn

  • 7:10 p.m.: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Seton Hall, TBS
  • 9:40 p.m.: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Houston, TBS