No. 7 Nevada lands come-from-behind win to knock off No. 10 Texas

FRIDAY AFTERNOON’S STAR WAS …

America fell in love with Marshall junior guard Jon Elmore on Friday afternoon.

After putting up gaudy numbers during the regular season in Dan D’Antoni’s fast-paced offense, Elmore put his offensive skills on full display in a Thundering Herd upset win over No. 4 seed Wichita State in the East Region.

Dropping in four three-pointers to lead No. 13 seed Marshall with 27 points, Elmore showed ridiculous range hitting some tough shots in the second half. Marshall earned its first NCAA tournament win in program history with the victory.

If Elmore continues to play like this, then Marshall could be a really dangerous double-digit seed in this tournament. The Thundering Herd can really put up points.

Marshall’s second-round game against in-state rival West Virginia is going to be a ton of fun.

THE BEST GAME WAS …

Marshall’s upset win over Wichita State was a lot of fun.

But the game between No. 7 seed Nevada and No. 10 seed Texas in the South Region was a March instant classic.

It had a 14-point comeback, overtime, teams trading huge buckets, lead changes, missed key free throws and a potential buzzer-beater that rimmed out.

In the end, the Wolfpack earned the tight win over the Longhorns to advance to the second round. This is the first NCAA tournament win for Nevada in 11 years.

Nevada moves on to play No. 2 seed Cincinnati after the Bearcats ran by after No. 15 seed Georgia State.

BUT THE BEST DUNK…

Texas A&M punctuated its win over No. 10 seed Providence in the West Region as sophomore forward Robert Williams had a monster windmill near the end of the game where he nearly hit his head on the rim.

Williams was one of two Aggie big men with a double-double as he finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Texas A&M will face No. 2 seed North Carolina in the next round.

GO UP AND THROW DOWN A WINDMILL THEN! 😱😱😱#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/d1pSDmOnhk — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2018

YOUR WTF???

Wichita State’s upset loss to Marshall merited a lot of social media opinions about the Shockers.

The most interesting of those opinions probably came from Illinois State head coach Dan Muller.

A former rival in the Missouri Valley Conference, Muller made sure to let America know that Loyola moved on to the second round while Wichita State was headed home.

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

Defending champion and No. 2 seed North Carolina cruised to an easy win over No. 15 seed Lipscomb as five Tar Heels finished in double-figures. Kenny Williams led North Carolina with 18 points while senior Theo Pinson contributed a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Tar Heels advance to the Round of 32 to face No. 7 seed Texas A&M after the Aggies beat No. 10 seed Providence.

Pulling away late in the first half, No. 2 Purdue cruised to victory over No. 15 Cal State Fullerton in the East Region. Carsen Edwards and Vincent Edwards both tallied 15 points each to lead the Boilermakers as Purdue had 10 different players score in the win. But the big news from this one might be the loss of Purdue senior center Isaac Haas for the rest of the season. Haas left the win on Friday after falling to the ground and fracturing his elbow.

No. 10 seed Butler will get a chance at revenge against Purdue in the second round after the Bulldogs raced out to a big, early lead and held off No. 7 seed Arkansas. Senior forward Kelan Martin poured in 27 points and sophomore guard Kamar Baldwin had 24 points to pace the Butler offense. Purdue knocked off Butler during a regular-season game in Indianapolis back in December. The loss of Haas on the interior makes the rematch that much more interesting.

Close for a solid chunk of the second half, No. 2 seed Cincinnati eventually pulled away from No. 15 seed Georgia State in the South Region. Sophomore Jarron Cumberland had a big afternoon with 27 points and 11 rebounds while Gary Clark chipped in 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Bearcats.

In the second round in the South Region, the Bearcats will face No. 7 seed Nevada after the Wolfpack rallied from 14 points down to top Texas in overtime.

Meanwhile, Marshall will face an in-state rival in the second round in the East Region after No. 5 seed West Virginia knocked out No. 12 seed Murray State. The Mountaineers had a great game from All-American senior guard Jevon Carter. Carter put up 21 points, eight assists, six steals and five rebounds while also holding Racers senior guard Jonathan Stark to a 1-for-12 shooting day.