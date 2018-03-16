Jarron Cumberland carries No. 2 Cincinnati past Georgia State

Georgia State’s star guard D’Marcus Simonds did what he could to try and earn Ron Hunter his second upset win in the span of four seasons.
Simonds scored 16 of his 24 points in the opening minutes of the game — a personal 16-11 surge to open the game — and the Panthers led by as many as eight points in the first half before No. 2 seed Cincinnati made their run. Jarron Cumberland finished with 27 points and 11 boards as the Bearcats opened up a 10 point lead late in the first half and pulled away down the stretch, escaping the first round with a tougher-than-it-looks, 68-53 win.
Cincinnati will advance to play the winner of this afternoon’s matchup between No. 7
Nevada and No. 10 Texas.
The major concern with this Cincinnati team this season is that they lack a go-to scorer. In theory, that guy should be Jacob Evans, but Evans has a habit of forgetting that he is, actually, Mick Cronin’s best player and this team’s go-to guy. That happened for stretches on Friday afternoon, which is what’s so important about what Cumberland did.
The Bearcats can go through spells where it looks like they struggle to put the ball in the basket. As good as they are defensively, one of the reasons that this team hasn’t gotten much attention as a potential Final Four threat is that they don’t score the ball all that well, and that they can find themselves bogged down on the nights when Evans isn’t hitting shots.
Cumberland is streaky, but when he’s on, he can do things like he did on Friday.
And that’s big.
Because I guarantee you that, at some point during the next 10 days, if Cincinnati is going to get to a Final Four, they are going to again have to rely on someone other than Evans to carry the load offensively.
No. 13 Marshall stuns No. 4 Wichita State for first NCAA Tournament win
The poor start for No. 4 seeds continued in the NCAA tournament on Friday afternoon as No. 13 seed Marshall stunned Wichita State with a 81-75 win in the East Region.
The win for the Thundering Herd marked the fourth consecutive season that one-bid Conference USA will send a team into the second round of the NCAA tournament. Marshall also earned its first ever NCAA tournament win in program history.
Matching each other blow-for-blow for much of the second half, the Thundering Herd (25-10) were able to win thanks to the hot shooting of junior guard Jon Elmore. One of the nation’s most productive perimeter players during the season, Elmore went for 27 points. Knocking down deep three-pointers and leading Marshall’s potent offensive attack, the Thundering Herd scored 47 second-half points to run past the Shockers.
Ajdin Penava (16 points), C.J. Burks (13 points) and Jannson Williams (10 points) also finished in double-figures for Marshall. The Conference USA champions are a dangerous team in this field if they continue to hit shots. Elmore has the star power to win this team a couple of games, and if he stays hot and gets help, then Marshall is a team nobody wants to face in the next round.
Wichita State (25-8) had 11 second-half turnovers as they had trouble keeping pace with the high-powered Marshall offense. The Shockers had some firepower from senior guard Conner Frankamp, as he finished with a career-high 27 points. Star point guard Landry Shamet added 11 points and eight assists, but he finished 3-for-13 from the field as he never got going as a scorer.
Darral Willis Jr. (13 points) and Shaquille Morris (12 points) also finished in double-figures for Wichita State. The Shockers only shot 27 percent (8-for-29) from three-point range as they ultimately couldn’t hang with Marshall’s second-half barrage. Wichita State had a strong first season playing in the AAC, but they lost three of their final four games as they failed to advance to the Round of 32 for the first time since 2012.
Marshall advances to play the winner of No. 5 seed West Virginia and No. 12 seed Murray State in Sunday’s second round in the East Region. If Marshall ends up facing in-state rival West Virginia in the second round, head coaches Dan D’Antoni and Bob Huggins have a history of not exactly getting along.
The Boilermakers were coming off of a nearly-two week after the Big Ten tournament, and it looked like it for the first 16 minutes on Friday afternoon. No. 15 seed Cal St.-Fullerton held a lead midway through the first half and trailed the Boilermakers just 22-20 at the under four timeout.
And that’s when the No. 2-seed in the East Region turned things on.
By halftime, the lead was up to nine points. By the first TV timeout of the second half, Purdue was up 16. The game was over midway through the second half, the only thing in doubt whether or not Purdue covered the spread as they cruised to a 74-48 win.
Carsen Edwards and Vincent Edwards both finished with 15 points. P.J. Thompson added 11. The Boilermakers made six of their first nine threes in the second half and, most importantly, they shook off the rust that came with spending two weeks waiting to play without having to test themselves too much.
The win means that Purdue will advance to face the winner of No. 7 Arkansas and no. 10 Purdue
Marshall is the most entertaining team in the NCAA tournament because the way that they play is best described as insanity wrapped in pace and space.
They have shooters everywhere on the floor, a point guard that channels his inner James Harden and a head coach in Dan D’antoni, the brother of Houston Rockets head coach Mike, that makes his kin’s style of play seem conservative.
Texas A&M clamped down on the defensive end and used its size advantage on the interior to hold off No. 10 seed Providence for a 73-69 win on Friday afternoon in the West Region of the NCAA tournament.
The Aggies dominated on the glass (44-26) and had balanced scoring throughout its roster as guard Admon Gilder paced Texas A&M (21-12) with 18 points. Big man Tyler Davis (14 points, 15 rebounds) and forward Robert Williams (13 points, 14 rebounds) both contributed double-doubles while guard T.J. Starks (16 points) also finished in double-figures for the Aggies.
Davis and Williams dominated the glass for Texas A&M as the duo combined for six offensive rebounds. Although Providence had more experience and balance on the perimeter, Davis and Williams made up for that for the Aggies with the way they took care of business inside. Providence had no answer for them on the glass. Williams also punctuated the Texas A&M win with a great windmill to end the game.
Texas A&M put together a string of stops during a five-minute stretch in the second half that saw Providence score only two points as they put together a run for a double-digit lead. The Aggies held on from there as the Friars did everything they could to foul and stay in the game until the end.
Providence (21-14) found itself down 53-52 with 7:11 left as its offense went ice cold over the next several minutes. Forward Rodney Bullock paced the Friars with 22 points. Guard Alpha Diallo (21 points) and point guard Kyron Cartwright (11 points, nine assists) also finished in double-figures for the Friars.
Although Providence had a lot of positive momentum entering the tournament after making the finals in the Big East Tournament, they couldn’t capitalize. The Friars knocked off two tournament teams in Creighton and Xavier to get in but they fell in their opener by shooting only 30 percent (6-for-20) from three-point range.
Texas A&M advances to Sunday’s second round as they will play the winner of No. 2 seed North Carolina and No. 15 seed Lipscomb in the West Region. The Aggies are back in the Round of 32 after making the Sweet 16 two years ago with many of the same players.