More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

VIDEO: Rob Gray’s career-night, game-winner sends Houston past San Diego State

By Rob DausterMar 15, 2018, 10:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rob Gray capped a career performance in a thrilling game with one of the best moves that you’ll see in this tournament.

After a ridiculous series of possessions — we’ll get to that — left the game tied and 26 seconds left, Gray simply dribbled out the clock, waited for his moment and did exactly what everyone in the world knew that he was going to do.

He won the game, the first for the Houston program since 1984:

The final score was 67-65.

How did we get there?

I’m glad you asked, because it was absolutely insane.

And simply putting it into words would not do it justice.

So here:

And all of that happened after San Diego State had erased a 13-point second half deficit. Those two threes that Devin Watson hit were the first two times that the Aztecs had been tied since early in the first half.

But this game was about Gray.

We spent a lot of time prior to the start of the tournament talking about things like “Who is the new Shabazz Napier?” and “What teams can make a run in the tournament?” and “What team outside of the top four seeds can get to a Final Four?”

I’m ashamed to admit to the fact that I did not consider Gray or Houston for anything like that.

I didn’t even have them winning the first game of the NCAA tournament, and while my pick might have looked prescient had Trey Kell made that three that he got on the final possession of the game, it looks silly now.

Houston was one of the hottest teams in college basketball in the second half of the season. That’s carried over to the first round of the NCAA tournament. How long will that run last?

Keenan Evans leads No. 3 Texas Tech past upset-minded No. 14 Stephen F. Austin

John Weast/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2018, 9:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More NCAA Tournament

VIDEO: Rob Gray’s career-night, game-winner sends Houston past San Diego State No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 12 Davidson Jalen Brunson’s burner sends No. 1 Villanova past Radford

Keenan Evans scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half, shooting 6-for-6 from the floor and 6-for-6 from the foul line in the process, as No. 3 Texas Tech survived a war against No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin, 70-60.

The Lumberjacks were in front for much of the first half and, after three straight three-balls to open up the second half, pushed that lead out to 39-31. That’s when Evans took over. He got into the lane at will, he settled the game down when the Red Raiders were rattled by SFA’s pressure and he calmly and cooly controlled the final 12 minutes of this game.

It was exactly the kind of performance you expect out of a guy that was the front runner for Big 12 Player of the Year on a team that had the inside track for the Big 12 regular season title when he injured his toe in a loss at Baylor on Feb. 17th.

Evans and his perfect second half were spectacular, but Texas Tech’s defense was the co-star in the Red Raiders’ survival.

The Lumberjacks didn’t make a shot for more than the last 5 minutes of the game and were outscored by Texas Tech 15-3 down the way to see their upset hopes get chopped down.

While it’s a formula that can be a grind and induce closer-than-expected results, pairing a bucket-getter like Evans and a defense as stout as Texas Tech can be a recipe for March wins.

The Red Raiders’ offense is dependent on Evans – and awesome Zhaire Smith dunks to a lesser extent – and it moves at a plodding pace. If things get off-kilter on that end, it gets ugly quick for Texas Tech’s offense. If Evans can just go and put points on the board, though, the offense is usually just good enough to win.

It doesn’t have to be great because their defense is. The Red Raiders’ field-goal percentage defense is top-notch, and not only do opponents shoot a low percent from distance on them, they just don’t get up many 3s as well. They force turnovers and are solid enough on the glass.

Just look at what SFA went through in the final 5 minutes. The Lumberjacks were harassed and corralled every trip down the floor. They lived a miserable offensive life in the last minutes.

Texas Tech may have a narrow path to victory – Evans has to be right and the defense has to be suffocating – but it’s one they’re capable of replicating night in and night out. It’s not always pretty, but it’s often very effective.

No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 12 Davidson

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 15, 2018, 9:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

Davidson had its shots. They just missed too frequently down the stretch.

No. 5 Kentucky outlasted No. 12 Davidson, 78-73, on Thursday evening, surviving the upset bid and advancing to Saturday’s second round against either Arizona or Buffalo.

UK led for nearly the entire evening, but found itself tied with Davidson with under 8 minutes to play. John Calipari’s team edged back out in front, but Davidson was persistent. Bob McKillop’s group had chances to tie or lead late, but the hot 3-point shooting that got them back into the game suddenly abandoned them as they missed six-straight from distance after they tied the game.

Davidson ultimately made just 11 of 13 of its 3s while Kentucky didn’t make a single one. UK missed all six of its offerings from beyond the arc.

Making up for the 3-point disparity was Kevin Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The pair combined to score 44 points and go 18 of 21 from the line. Knox of 8 of 16 from the floor and Gilgeous-Alexander, who also had eight rebounds, 5 of 13. Kentucky shot 51 percent as a team from the floor.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson, in addition to having an amazing name, scored 21 points for Davidson, going 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Kelian Grady had 16 points.

While going 0-for from 3-point range didn’t cost Kentucky a victory against the Atlantic 10 tournament champions, it’ shard to see that formula holding up in the later rounds, whether it’s in another all-Wildcats matchup with Arizona or against Buffalo. UK isn’t dependent on making many shots from deep, but the math of 3 > 2 is irrefutable and if an opponent that can match them physically can also make a few shots, it’s going to be trouble for Kentucky.

Jalen Brunson’s burner sends No. 1 Villanova past Radford

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2018, 8:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More NCAA Tournament

Keenan Evans leads No. 3 Texas Tech past upset-minded No. 14 Stephen F. Austin No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 12 Davidson Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith throws down 360-oop against SFA

Jalen Brunson finished with a team-high 16 points to lead six players in double-figures while adding four assists as No. 1 seed Villanova cruised past Radford and into the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 87-61 win.

Mikal Bridges added 13 points as the Wildcats made 13 of their first 22 threes and, with 10 minutes left in the game, were still shooting better than 73 percent from the floor.

Radford had the most memorable ticket punch into in the NCAA tournament this season, as Carlik Jones buried a buzzer-beating three in the finals of the Big South tournament to earn the automatic bid, but the Highlanders really had no chance once the Wildcats got rolling. The Wildcats made their first four threes of the night and opened up a 28-8 before Radford had a chance to breathe.

Villanova, who many believe is the best team in the NCAA tournament, will advance to face the winner of tonight’s game between No. 8 Virginia Tech and No. 9 Alabama.

Tom Crean named new Georgia head coach

Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tom Crean has been named the new head coach at Georgia, the school announced.

Crean is a former Indiana and Marquette head coach that spent this past season as a color commentator for ESPN. He won two Big Ten titles in his last five years with the Hoosiers, but he also missed two NCAA tournaments, which was not enough for the Indiana fan base.

“I am honored an humbled to join the University of Georgia family,” Crean said. “I am sincerely grateful to President Morehead and Greg McGarity for an incredible opportunity. Make no mistake, this is a basketball program inside of a great university that can compete for championships doing it the right way. We will work diligently and with great energy to make everyone associated with the University of Georgia very proud of our efforts. We’re going to need everyone in the Bulldog Nation to help us to create the energy and excitement that will take Georgia to the highest levels of success.”

Georgia went to just two NCAA tournament in nine seasons with Mark Fox at the helm, and one of the issues that he had at the program was that he could not get the best players in a talent-laden city like Atlanta to stay home. That will be a task that is asked of Crean, and there are people that are torn on whether or not he will be able to get that done. Crean is a more diligent recruiter than Fox was, but that doesn’t mean that he’s going to be able to navigate recruiting Atlanta.

There are basically two ways to look at this hire.

The first is that Crean is an excellent teacher and a recruiter with an eye for underrated talent whose résumé with Indiana is dragged down by the fact that he inherited a dumpster fire that took three years to rebuild. The other side of it is that Crean couldn’t win consistently at a program like Indiana — four NCAA tournaments in nine years — and he wore down relationships with people he needed in his corner while recruiting in-state.

Personally, I lean more towards the former, and I’m not the only one.

“I think for somebody to come to Georgia being naïve to the madness that it is here in Atlanta may be a good thing,” a longtime basketball scout in the south told NBC Sports.

But we’ve seen enough of Crean at Indiana to know that it could go off the rails.

Time will tell.

Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith throws down 360-oop against SFA

Photo by John Weast/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 15, 2018, 8:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

Throwing down a 360-degree dunk is one thing. Throwing it down on the receiving end of an alley-oop is another. And doing it in an NCAA tournament game?

My goodness Zhaire Smith.

The Texas Tech freshman may have just won Dunk of the Tournament by completing the 360-oop in the Red Raiders’ first-round matchup with Stephen F. Austin.

That’s about as good as it gets.