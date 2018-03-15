More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

VIDEO: No. 11 Loyola beats No. 6 Miami in last second

By Travis HinesMar 15, 2018, 5:26 PM EDT
The NCAA tournament has its first application for Cinderella status, and it was delivered in dramatic fashion.

Eleventh-seeded Loyola defeated No. 6 Miami, 64-62, on a last-second 3-pointer by Donte Ingram

The Ramblers score the first upset of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

Thursday Afternoon Recap: Gonzaga survives, URI beats Oklahoma in OT

Ed Zurga/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 15, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
THURSDAY AFTERNOON’S STAR WAS …

There was a feeling that Midwest No. 16 Penn could give No. 1 Kansas a tough time, and Steve Donahue’s team did just that during the first half, but Devonte’ Graham would prove to be too much for the Quakers. With the Jayhawks pulling away to win by a 76-60 final score, Graham finished with 29 points to go along with six boards and six assists, and Kansas needed just about all of them. This game ended up looking like a blowout, but Penn led by 10 points late in the first half and trailed by just five midway through the second half.

THE BEST GAME WAS …

No. 7 Rhode Island and No. 10 Oklahoma kicked things off in the first round, and the game did not disappoint. E.C. Matthews and Darron “Fatts” Russell made some key shots during the second half and overtime, helping propel the Rams to the 83-76 overtime win.

BUT THE BEST SHOT WAS …

I think you know:

YOUR WTF???

No flex zone:

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

West No. 4 Gonzaga found itself in a dog fight with No. 13 UNCG, but the Bulldogs’ late-game execution proved to be the difference. Zach Norvell Jr.’s three-pointer with 20.3 seconds remaining gave Gonzaga the lead for good, as Mark Few’s team would win, 68-64. Johnathan Williams led the way with 19 points and 13 rebounds:

East No. 3 Tennessee handled its business in comfortable fashion, beating No. 14 Wright State by a 73-47 margin in Dallas.

No. 2 Duke beats Iona, advances to second round

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2018, 5:08 PM EDT
As you might have imagine, No. 2-seed Duke cruised past No. 15-seed Iona and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 89-67 win that never felt like it was in doubt.

The Blue Devils were in control for much of the first half, heading into the break with a 53-39 lead, and perhaps the best news for Coach K’s club as they chase his sixth national title is that the best players on the roster all played like … well … the best players on the roster.

Marvin Bagley III finished with a cool 22 points and seven boards. Grayson Allen chipped in with 16 points and nine assists while Trevon Duval finished with 19 points and assists while knocking down four (!!!) threes. Gary Trent Jr. also added 16 points.

Frankly, I’m not sure what else there is to add here.

The Blue Devils will take on No. 7-seed Rhode Island in a second round game on Saturday afternoon. The Rams knocked off Oklahoma and Trae Young in the first game of the tournament on Thursday afternoon.

No. 1 Kansas survives upset-minded Penn

Jeff Gross/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
No. 16-seed Penn did everything they possibly could to hang with No. 1 Kansas.

Well, not quite everything.

They shot 3-for-10 from the free throw line in the second half. And they finished Thursday afternoon having shot just 7-for-18 from the free throw line.

But that shouldn’t diminish the effort put forth by the Quakers, who led Kansas 21-11 with eight minutes left in the first half and trailed by just five points midway through the second half in a 76-60 loss in a first round game in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament.

At the end of the day, Kansas — despite playing short-handed with a banged up Udoka Azubuike playing just three scoreless minutes off the bench — was just too much. Devonte’ Graham did not shoot the ball all that well but he still finished with 29 points to go along with six boards and six assists, and Penn just didn’t have an answer for him. Mitch Lightfoot was also terrific in Azubuike’s absence, going for nine points, 11 boards and three blocks.

If we’re being honest, Penn deserved better than running into a program like the Jayhawks in the first round of the tournament. What they did this season and the track record that the Ivy League has in the NCAA tournament in recent seasons probably should have earned them a shot at a No. 2 or No. 3 seed. In the last eight season, the Ivy League has won five NCAA tournament games as a No. 12 seed or lower, including a trip to the 2010 Sweet 16. Three of their four first round losses in that stretch were by two points, and the fourth was by nine.

Put another way, the Ivy League should get more respect that having their regular season co-champ and tournament champ send to the slaughterhouse that is the No. 16 seed line.

But that’s not the way it played out.

And the Quakers are going home.

Kansas will advance to play the winner of this afternoon’s No. 8 Seton Hall-No. 9 N.C. State matchup.

No. 4 Gonzaga survives No. 13 UNCG upset bid

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 15, 2018, 3:49 PM EDT
West region 4-seed Gonzaga entered Thursday’s game against 13-seed UNCG having won its last nine NCAA tournament openers. Mark Few’s team managed to extend the streak to ten but not without having to sweat it out, as a huge Zach Norvell Jr. three-pointer with 20.3 seconds remaining gave Gonzaga the lead for good.

A Norvell free throw with 7.8 seconds remaining provided the final margin, with the Bulldogs beating the Spartans by a 68-64 final score.

Norvell, the West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year, redshirted last season and as a result did not have the chance to participate in Gonzaga’s run to the national title game. The freshman from Chicago has made up for that this season, making key shots throughout the course of the season for a team that won the WCC regular season and tournament titles.

For that reason, it should come as no surprise that Norvell was willing to take on the responsibility despite having made just two of his 11 shot attempts prior to making the game’s biggest shot.

Norvell finished with 15 points, with Johnathan Williams leading the way for Gonzaga with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Josh Perkins adding 16 points. Gonzaga shot just 5-for-22 from three and 13-for-22 from the foul line, but its late-game execution ensured that the Bulldogs would live to fight another day.

Francis Alonso and Demetrius Troy led the way for UNCG with 16 points apiece, but Alonso was called for an offensive foul just seconds after Norvell’s key three pointer. Wes Miller’s team fought valiantly throughout, but poor shot selection down the stretch kept UNCG from pulling off the upset.

Next up for Gonzaga will be either Ohio State or South Dakota State, and it goes without saying that the Bulldogs will need to be better offensively if they’re to reach the Sweet 16. However, Gonzaga’s been good on both ends of the floor this season, so it can be argued that Thursday was more about dealing with game pressure.

Gonzaga’s last four wins prior to UNCG were all by 14 points or more, including a 20-point win over BYU in the WCC tournament final. Faced with a situation in which their season could have come to an end, Gonzaga responded with a good effort on the defensive end of the floor and some timely shot-making from two fearless guards in Perkins and Norvell.

Norvell may not have the on-court tournament experience that Perkins has, but he was around for last season’s run. Faced with the opportunity to make his own mark Norvell didn’t back down, and as a result Gonzaga has another game to play.

No. 3 Tennessee cruises past No. 14 Wright State

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
Lamonte Turner led the way with 19 points and eight assists off the bench as No. 3 Tennessee smothered the 14th-seeded Wright State Raiders, holding them to 32.8 percent shooting and a 4-for-21 mark from beyond the arc in a 73-47 win in first round South Region game.

The Volunteers also got 27 points and 21 boards, combined, from their bigs Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield, as they will advance to take on the winner of this afternoon’s No. 6 Miami-No. 11 Loyola-Chicago matchup.

The Volunteers are not a team that has gotten much attention throughout the season. They entered 2017-18 picked 13th out of 14 SEC teams in the preseason poll and, despite winning a share of the SEC regular season title, have spent much of this season as an afterthought.

Hell, heading into the tournament, the public sentiment has been to pick whoever wins the 6-11 game in their pod to get to the Sweet 16.

That’s how it is going to be with this Tennessee team, and there’s not much you can do about it for a roster full of guys that aren’t destined for NBA superstardom.

But there is one thing that this group does better than just about anyone in the sport: They play their butts off. They are going to defend, they are going to be physical and they are going to let you know that you did not take them as seriously as you should have. Wright State felt that wrath on Thursday afternoon. Tennessee forced the Raiders into a six-minute stretch without scoring and 11 straight missed shots en route to a double-digit lead that the Vols never looked back from.

And whether Tennessee ends up playing the Ramblers or the Hurricanes in the next round, you can expect more of the same.