Thursday Afternoon Recap: Gonzaga survives, URI beats Oklahoma in OT

THURSDAY AFTERNOON’S STAR WAS …
There was a feeling that Midwest No. 16 Penn could give No. 1 Kansas a tough time, and Steve Donahue’s team did just that during the first half, but Devonte’ Graham would prove to be too much for the Quakers. With the Jayhawks pulling away to win by a 76-60 final score, Graham finished with 29 points to go along with six boards and six assists, and Kansas needed just about all of them. This game ended up looking like a blowout, but Penn led by 10 points late in the first half and trailed by just five midway through the second half.
THE BEST GAME WAS …
No. 7 Rhode Island and No. 10 Oklahoma kicked things off in the first round, and the game did not disappoint. E.C. Matthews and Darron “Fatts” Russell made some key shots during the second half and overtime, helping propel the Rams to the 83-76 overtime win.
BUT THE BEST SHOT WAS …
YOUR WTF???
No flex zone:
WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?
West No. 4 Gonzaga found itself in a dog fight with No. 13 UNCG, but the Bulldogs’ late-game execution proved to be the difference. Zach Norvell Jr.’s three-pointer with 20.3 seconds remaining gave Gonzaga the lead for good, as Mark Few’s team would win, 68-64. Johnathan Williams led the way with 19 points and 13 rebounds:
East No. 3 Tennessee handled its business in comfortable fashion, beating No. 14 Wright State by a 73-47 margin in Dallas.