VIDEOS: Tennessee’s Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield posterizes Wright State

Tennessee and Wright State are locked in a physical defensive battle in the first round of the NCAA tournament down in Dallas, and Tennessee’s star Grant Williams gave us something of a wake-up call in the first window of games:
Lamonte Turner led the way with 19 points and eight assists off the bench as No. 3 Tennessee smothered the 14th-seeded Wright State Raiders, holding them to 32.8 percent shooting and a 4-for-21 mark from beyond the arc in a 73-47 win in first round South Region game.
The Volunteers also got 27 points and 21 boards, combined, from their bigs Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield, as they will advance to take on the winner of this afternoon’s No. 6 Miami-No. 11 Loyola-Chicago matchup.
The Volunteers are not a team that has gotten much attention throughout the season. They entered 2017-18 picked 13th out of 14 SEC teams in the preseason poll and, despite winning a share of the SEC regular season title, have spent much of this season as an afterthought.
Hell, heading into the tournament, the public sentiment has been to pick whoever wins the 6-11 game in their pod to get to the Sweet 16.
That’s how it is going to be with this Tennessee team, and there’s not much you can do about it for a roster full of guys that aren’t destined for NBA superstardom.
But there is one thing that this group does better than just about anyone in the sport: They play their butts off. They are going to defend, they are going to be physical and they are going to let you know that you did not take them as seriously as you should have. Wright State felt that wrath on Thursday afternoon. Tennessee forced the Raiders into a six-minute stretch without scoring and 11 straight missed shots en route to a double-digit lead that the Vols never looked back from.
And whether Tennessee ends up playing the Ramblers or the Hurricanes in the next round, you can expect more of the same.
Having gone 2-8 in its last ten games prior to the NCAA tournament, the question for Midwest region 10-seed Oklahoma was whether or not the Sooners would be able to turn things around. But in a game that was tight throughout Oklahoma’s perimeter shooting proved costly, as the Sooners shot just 4-for-20 from deep at 7-seed Rhode Island picked up the 83-76 victory in overtime.
Rhode Island didn’t shoot the best percentage from deep, making just 11 of its 29 attempts, but they outscored the Sooners by 21 points in that area. Add in some key threes made during the second half and overtime by the likes of E.C. Matthews, Jared Terrell and Fatts Russell, and the Rams have managed yet another first for the program.
Dan Hurley’s team has now won an NCAA tournament game in consecutive years, the first time in school history that the feat has been accomplished.
URI got the job done with a balanced offensive effort, with Matthews leading four double-digit scorers with 16 points. While the “Batman and Batman” tandem of Matthews and Terrell combined to score 29 points, so did reserves Russell and Cyril Langevine. Langevine added a team-high ten rebounds, and the 51.3 percent foul shooter also made some critical free throws in overtime to help Rhode Island extend its lead.
Trae Young led the way for Oklahoma with a game-high 28 points, but as was the case throughout conference play he did not have enough scoring help. Jamuni McNeace added 14 points and ten rebounds, but he was the only other double-digit scorer for the Sooners. While Young’s outstanding statistical output won’t be overlooked, the 2017-18 season for Oklahoma was ultimately shaped by the lack of consistency from its supporting cast.
That hasn’t been an issue for Rhode Island, and as a result the Atlantic 10 regular season champions are off to the second round.
Whether it’s Duke or Iona on Saturday, Rhode Island will have to clean things up offensively. The Rams shot just 39.0 percent from the field, and its 13-for-20 day at the foul line didn’t help matters either. Should the opposition turn out to be 2-seed Duke the perimeter shooting would be a concern, especially considering the fact that the Blue Devils have been much improved defensively since fully committing to an active 2-3 zone.
That all being said Dan Hurley’s team isn’t one to back down from a challenge, which should come as no surprise given how successful this group has been over the last two seasons. Many wondered if the time off would help Trae Young and his Oklahoma teammates, who all looked gassed by the end of the regular season.
Ultimately it didn’t matter, as Rhode Island made the plays that needed to be made in overtime.
VIDEOS: Will Wade vs. Bob Marlin made LSU, Louisiana-Lafayette NIT game must-see TV
The best thing that happened on Wednesday in the college basketball world had nothing to do with Syracuse, or Arizona State, or Texas Southern.
It was LSU vs. Louisiana.
Or, more specifically, Will Wade vs. Bob Marlin.
It started with something that Marlin, the head coach at Louisiana-Lafayette, said prior to the game. He believed that his team deserved a home game instead of being the No. 6 seed that had to play on the road in the NIT opener.
“Our RPI is much better, our record is much better, we feel like our gym’s better, there are a lot of things that say we should be a higher seed than we were. We’ve got the second-best record in the entire tournament out of 32 teams, but it is what it is.”
“We haven’t gotten an answer yet. There’s a lot of the old-school guys on that committee that just think LSU’s better than we are. They haven’t seen our facilities or looked at the finer print about our team.”
“But we’re excited to play a short trip, and I think LSU will be excited to play. Sometimes, a team that tied for ninth in their league isn’t interested in playing. But they haven’t been very good for a couple of years, so the NIT is a big step for them.”
If you don’t think LSU noticed, you’re wrong. They quite literally had the press conference where Marlin made those comments playing on a loop in their basketball facility with the sound on. The handshake the two hand before the game was cold, and that was just the start of it.
After an intense game, Wade called a timeout up 84-75 with just 12.4 seconds left and … well, you can see how he reacted. In the video above. Here’s another angle of the dust-up, where Marlin had to be held back from charging at Wade:
Syracuse rallied from a second-half deficit to take down Arizona State, 60-56, in a First Four game in Dayton on Wednesday night.
Arizona State had a chance to win, down by two, with under 10 seconds left as Shannon Evans II took a three-pointer from the corner but the shot missed. The Orange collected the defensive rebound and closed out the game with two Frank Howard free throws.
Syracuse (21-13) found themselves down 49-42 with 7:04 left but they made an 8-0 run to regain the lead. From there, the Orange relied on a great game from Oshae Brissett as the forward led Syracuse with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Brissett’s ability to create was one of the few bright spots for the Orange on offense. Tyus Battle (15 points) knocked down the go-ahead jumper with under two minutes left and Howard (12 points) also finished in double-figures for Syracuse while no other player on the team had more than five points.
The last team to get in the 2018 NCAA tournament, Syracuse gets the satisfaction of knowing that they at least proved critics wrong by winning this game and advancing to the next round. With the Orange’s length and ability to limit good looks, they could be a dangerous No. 11 seed if a player like Brissett or Battle gets hot.
Arizona State (20-12) shot 11-for-32 from three-point range (34 percent) and 3-for-10 from the free-throw line as their potent offense went cold at the wrong time. The Sun Devils averaged over 88 points per game entering the NCAA tournament but Arizona State was held to Syracuse’s slow pace.
The Sun Devils really struggled at times to crack the Orange’s 2-3 zone. Generating minimal offense outside of occasional three-point flurries, Kodi Justice (15 points) Shannon Evans II (14 points) and Tra Holder (11 points) were the only three double-figure scorers for Arizona State.
After a 12-0 start to the season that saw wins over No. 1 seeds like Kansas and Xavier, the Sun Devils barely got in the field and lost in the First Four. Arizona State went from a top-ten team to start 2018 to a team that lost six of their last seven games.
Syracuse advances to face No. 6 seed TCU in the Midwest Regional in Detroit on Friday. That game will tip at 9:40 p.m. EST and should be an intriguing first-round matchup. Although the Horned Frogs had a strong season, they’ve lost two straight games entering the NCAA tournament as they look susceptible to a potential upset.
Obama goes with Michigan State, UConn as 2018 NCAA tournament picks
While Obama made the right call on the men’s side last year, UConn fell short in the national semifinals to Mississippi State. Going with the Huskies once again this season, Obama has the unbeaten No. 1 overall seed claiming the title.
In the men’s Final Four, Obama has the Spartans with the Tar Heels, Virginia and Villanova as he picked Michigan State to prevail over Virginia. For the women’s Final Four, Obama selected the Huskies to be with Mississippi State, Louisville and Notre Dame. Hoping UConn gets revenge, Obama has UConn beating Mississippi State for the title.
You can see all of Obama’s picks below or on the Obama Foundation website.