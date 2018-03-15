More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
No. 5 Ohio State advances past No. 12 South Dakota State in three-point shootout

By Rob DausterMar 15, 2018, 6:29 PM EDT
With the game tied at 70, having just finished off a 10-0 to tie a game that No. 5 seed Ohio State appeared to be in complete control of, No. 12 seed South Dakota State, on back-to-back possessions in the final two minutes, fouled Kam Williams shooting a three-pointer.

On the first three, Williams made the three, meaning that all their work erasing a lead was for naught. The Buckeyes took control of the game, led 77-70 and cruised to an 81-73 win to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

They will take on No. 4 Gonzaga, who had trouble of their own getting out of the first round.

The Zags needed a three from Zach Norvell in the final minute to break a tie and advance past No. 13 UNC Greensboro.

Keita Bates-Diop led the way for the Buckeyes with 24 points and 12 boards, but he didn’t play his best finishing 7-for-19 from the floor with a 4-for-13 shooting performance from beyond the arc. Williams added 22 points and C.J. Jackson chipped in with 20 points, nine boards and five assists.

The game played out like most expected, as Ohio State had trouble defending SDSU’s all-american center Mike Daum early on. Their adjustment was to play Bates-Diop at the five, setting up a fascinating coaching chess match, as SDSU head coach T.J. Otzelberger tried to hide Daum on one of Ohio State’s lesser offensive weapons.

The result ended up being a game that featured precisely zero interior presence. All told, 71 threes were fired up in this game — that tied an NCAA record — while the Buckeyes were able to make just enough plays down the stretch to get the win.

2018 NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith throws down 360-oop against SFA

Photo by John Weast/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 15, 2018, 8:01 PM EDT
Throwing down a 360-degree dunk is one thing. Throwing it down on the receiving end of an alley-oop is another. And doing it in an NCAA tournament game?

My goodness Zhaire Smith.

The Texas Tech freshman may have just won Dunk of the Tournament by completing the 360-oop in the Red Raiders’ first-round matchup with Stephen F. Austin.

That’s about as good as it gets.

No. 8 Seton Hall keeps No. 9 NC State at arm’s length in win

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 15, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Try as they might, NC State could just never close the gap.

Eighth-seeded Seton Hall topped the No. 9 Wolfpack, 94-83, by staking itself to a lead and keeping NC State at bay throughout the day.

The Pirates never trailed and led by as many as 13 points in the second half as Kadeem Carrington had 24 points and Desi Rodriguez 18 to advance to a second-round date Saturday against the Midwest’s top seed, Kansas, in its home state.

The Wolfpack trimmed the lead to as few as three in the second half and had a fleeting moment of optimism when they got within six points with under two minutes to play, but Seton Hall always had an answer, turning them away at every turn.

What should have been the matchup of the day, NC State’s Omer Yurtseven vs. Seton Hall’s Angel Delgado, never really got off the ground. Both players fouled out, but Delgado clearly had the better day with 13 points and nine rebounds to the two points and two rebounds for Yurtseven, who managed to play just 14 minutes.

NC State’s loss will overshadow a spectacular performance from senior Allerick Freeman. The Baylor transfer had 36 points on 12 of 19 shooting, including going 6 of 8 from 3-point range while playing all 40 minutes.

The Wolfpack finish 21-12 this season, having lost three of their last four games.

Seton Hall’s attention will now turn to the weekend with the Jayhawks waiting. Delgado figures to be a problem from Kansas if center Udoka Azubuike is limited with the knee injury that kept him out of the Big 12 tournament and limited him just three minutes in KU’s NCAA tournament opener against Penn. The matchup could pivot on that position with both teams strong on the perimeter and wing.

The Pirates have been solid in chasing teams off the 3-point line, which will be paramount against Kansas. The Jayhawks are reliant on taking and making a ton of 3s while Seton Hall has been successful in limiting opponents’ attempts.

Kansas’ defense hasn’t exactly been elite either, and with Seton Hall putting up 91 on NC State, Bill Self will no doubt be concerned about how his team will fare on that end of the floor this weekend.

Thursday Afternoon Recap: Loyola downs Miami at buzzer, Gonzaga survives, URI beats Oklahoma in OT

Ed Zurga/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 15, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
THURSDAY AFTERNOON’S STAR WAS …

There was a feeling that Midwest No. 16 Penn could give No. 1 Kansas a tough time, and Steve Donahue’s team did just that during the first half, but Devonte’ Graham would prove to be too much for the Quakers. With the Jayhawks pulling away to win by a 76-60 final score, Graham finished with 29 points to go along with six boards and six assists, and Kansas needed just about all of them. This game ended up looking like a blowout, but Penn led by 10 points late in the first half and trailed by just five midway through the second half.

THE BEST GAME WAS …

No. 7 Rhode Island and No. 10 Oklahoma kicked things off in the first round, and the game did not disappoint. E.C. Matthews and Darron “Fatts” Russell made some key shots during the second half and overtime, helping propel the Rams to the 83-76 overtime win.

BUT THE BEST SHOT WAS …

I think you know:

YOUR WTF???

No flex zone:

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

West No. 4 Gonzaga found itself in a dog fight with No. 13 UNCG, but the Bulldogs’ late-game execution proved to be the difference. Zach Norvell Jr.’s three-pointer with 20.3 seconds remaining gave Gonzaga the lead for good, as Mark Few’s team would win, 68-64. Johnathan Williams led the way with 19 points and 13 rebounds:

East No. 3 Tennessee handled its business in comfortable fashion, beating No. 14 Wright State by a 73-47 margin in Dallas.

No. 11 Loyola (Chicago) stuns No. 6 Miami in last second

Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 15, 2018, 5:26 PM EDT
The NCAA tournament has its first application for Cinderella status, and it was delivered in dramatic fashion.

Eleventh-seeded Loyola defeated No. 6 Miami, 64-62, on a last-second 3-pointer by Donte Ingram.

It was a frantic finish for the Ramblers, who trailed for most of the game but were always within arm’s length of the Hurricanes. That allowed them to take advantage of Miami’s miscues.

Loyola had a chance to tie with 26 seconds remaining, but Marques Townes made just one of two free throws. That, though, gave way to a Lonnie Walker turnover when a Rambler defender went for a steal and deflected the ball off him and out of bounds. That still wasn’t enough as Loyola couldn’t convert on two looks near the bucket.

Walker’s troubles weren’t over, however, as he missed the front-end of a one-and-one on Miami’s ensuing possession, giving the ball back to Loyola with 9 seconds. That was enough time for the Ramblers to jet up the court, find Ingram and score the game-winner.

While undoubtedly an upset, Loyola’s win certainly doesn’t qualify as a fluke.  The Ramblers were the Missouri Valley Conference champions riding a 10-game winning streak that kept them perfect since the calendar flipped to February. It’s not even the first team from the Sunshine State that they’ve bested as they knocked off Florida in Gainesville earlier this season.

Clayton Custer, the MVC player of the year and Iowa State transfer, scored 14 points while Ingram added 13. The Ramblers forced 16 Miami turnovers that helped them weather the Hurricanes’ 51 percent shooting afternoon. Miami’s 8 of 13 night from the charity stripe did it no favors either.

It’s a second-straight first-round bow-out for Miami, which started the season 10-0. It was a difficult season in south Florida as the Hurricanes dealt with allegations from the federal probe into college basketball as well as the injury that cost Bruce Brown, Jr., who missed the last 12 games of the season due to a stress fracture in his foot.

Loyola will try to earn a spot in the Sweet 16 on Saturday against No. 3 Tennessee. The Ramblers last reached the tournament’s second weekend in 1985, which was also the last time they were in the field.

They may even have a higher power on their side as they try to score another upset.

No. 2 Duke beats Iona, advances to second round

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2018, 5:08 PM EDT
As you might have imagine, No. 2-seed Duke cruised past No. 15-seed Iona and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 89-67 win that never felt like it was in doubt.

The Blue Devils were in control for much of the first half, heading into the break with a 53-39 lead, and perhaps the best news for Coach K’s club as they chase his sixth national title is that the best players on the roster all played like … well … the best players on the roster.

Marvin Bagley III finished with a cool 22 points and seven boards. Grayson Allen chipped in with 16 points and nine assists while Trevon Duval finished with 19 points and assists while knocking down four (!!!) threes. Gary Trent Jr. also added 16 points.

Frankly, I’m not sure what else there is to add here.

The Blue Devils will take on No. 7-seed Rhode Island in a second round game on Saturday afternoon. The Rams knocked off Oklahoma and Trae Young in the first game of the tournament on Thursday afternoon.