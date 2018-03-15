More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 12 Davidson

By Travis HinesMar 15, 2018, 9:29 PM EDT
Davidson had its shots. They just missed too frequently down the stretch.

No. 5 Kentucky outlasted No. 12 Davidson, 78-73, on Thursday evening, surviving the upset bid and advancing to Saturday’s second round against either Arizona or Buffalo.

UK led for nearly the entire evening, but found itself tied with Davidson with under 8 minutes to play. John Calipari’s team edged back out in front, but Davidson was persistent. Bob McKillop’s group had chances to tie or lead late, but the hot 3-point shooting that got them back into the game suddenly abandoned them as they missed six-straight from distance after they tied the game.

Davidson ultimately made just 11 of 13 of its 3s while Kentucky didn’t make a single one. UK missed all six of its offerings from beyond the arc.

Making up for the 3-point disparity was Kevin Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The pair combined to score 44 points and go 18 of 21 from the line. Knox of 8 of 16 from the floor and Gilgeous-Alexander, who also had eight rebounds, 5 of 13. Kentucky shot 51 percent as a team from the floor.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson, in addition to having an amazing name, scored 21 points for Davidson, going 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Kelian Grady had 16 points.

While going 0-for from 3-point range didn’t cost Kentucky a victory against the Atlantic 10 tournament champions, it’ shard to see that formula holding up in the later rounds, whether it’s in another all-Wildcats matchup with Arizona or against Buffalo. UK isn’t dependent on making many shots from deep, but the math of 3 > 2 is irrefutable and if an opponent that can match them physically can also make a few shots, it’s going to be trouble for Kentucky.

Jalen Brunson’s burner sends No. 1 Villanova past Radford

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2018, 8:54 PM EDT
Jalen Brunson finished with a team-high 16 points to lead six players in double-figures while adding four assists as No. 1 seed Villanova cruised past Radford and into the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 87-61 win.

Mikal Bridges added 13 points as the Wildcats made 13 of their first 22 threes and, with 10 minutes left in the game, were still shooting better than 73 percent from the floor.

Radford had the most memorable ticket punch into in the NCAA tournament this season, as Carlik Jones buried a buzzer-beating three in the finals of the Big South tournament to earn the automatic bid, but the Highlanders really had no chance once the Wildcats got rolling. The Wildcats made their first four threes of the night and opened up a 28-8 before Radford had a chance to breathe.

Villanova, who many believe is the best team in the NCAA tournament, will advance to face the winner of tonight’s game between No. 8 Virginia Tech and No. 9 Alabama.

Tom Crean named new Georgia head coach

Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
Tom Crean has been named the new head coach at Georgia, the school announced.

Crean is a former Indiana and Marquette head coach that spent this past season as a color commentator for ESPN. He won two Big Ten titles in his last five years with the Hoosiers, but he also missed two NCAA tournaments, which was not enough for the Indiana fan base.

“I am honored an humbled to join the University of Georgia family,” Crean said. “I am sincerely grateful to President Morehead and Greg McGarity for an incredible opportunity. Make no mistake, this is a basketball program inside of a great university that can compete for championships doing it the right way. We will work diligently and with great energy to make everyone associated with the University of Georgia very proud of our efforts. We’re going to need everyone in the Bulldog Nation to help us to create the energy and excitement that will take Georgia to the highest levels of success.”

Georgia went to just two NCAA tournament in nine seasons with Mark Fox at the helm, and one of the issues that he had at the program was that he could not get the best players in a talent-laden city like Atlanta to stay home. That will be a task that is asked of Crean, and there are people that are torn on whether or not he will be able to get that done. Crean is a more diligent recruiter than Fox was, but that doesn’t mean that he’s going to be able to navigate recruiting Atlanta.

There are basically two ways to look at this hire.

The first is that Crean is an excellent teacher and a recruiter with an eye for underrated talent whose résumé with Indiana is dragged down by the fact that he inherited a dumpster fire that took three years to rebuild. The other side of it is that Crean couldn’t win consistently at a program like Indiana — four NCAA tournaments in nine years — and he wore down relationships with people he needed in his corner while recruiting in-state.

Personally, I lean more towards the former, and I’m not the only one.

“I think for somebody to come to Georgia being naïve to the madness that it is here in Atlanta may be a good thing,” a longtime basketball scout in the south told NBC Sports.

But we’ve seen enough of Crean at Indiana to know that it could go off the rails.

Time will tell.

Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith throws down 360-oop against SFA

Photo by John Weast/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 15, 2018, 8:01 PM EDT
Throwing down a 360-degree dunk is one thing. Throwing it down on the receiving end of an alley-oop is another. And doing it in an NCAA tournament game?

My goodness Zhaire Smith.

The Texas Tech freshman may have just won Dunk of the Tournament by completing the 360-oop in the Red Raiders’ first-round matchup with Stephen F. Austin.

That’s about as good as it gets.

No. 8 Seton Hall keeps No. 9 NC State at arm’s length in win

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 15, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Try as they might, NC State could just never close the gap.

Eighth-seeded Seton Hall topped the No. 9 Wolfpack, 94-83, by staking itself to a lead and keeping NC State at bay throughout the day.

The Pirates never trailed and led by as many as 13 points in the second half as Kadeem Carrington had 24 points and Desi Rodriguez 18 to advance to a second-round date Saturday against the Midwest’s top seed, Kansas, in its home state.

The Wolfpack trimmed the lead to as few as three in the second half and had a fleeting moment of optimism when they got within six points with under two minutes to play, but Seton Hall always had an answer, turning them away at every turn.

What should have been the matchup of the day, NC State’s Omer Yurtseven vs. Seton Hall’s Angel Delgado, never really got off the ground. Both players fouled out, but Delgado clearly had the better day with 13 points and nine rebounds to the two points and two rebounds for Yurtseven, who managed to play just 14 minutes.

NC State’s loss will overshadow a spectacular performance from senior Allerick Freeman. The Baylor transfer had 36 points on 12 of 19 shooting, including going 6 of 8 from 3-point range while playing all 40 minutes.

The Wolfpack finish 21-12 this season, having lost three of their last four games.

Seton Hall’s attention will now turn to the weekend with the Jayhawks waiting. Delgado figures to be a problem from Kansas if center Udoka Azubuike is limited with the knee injury that kept him out of the Big 12 tournament and limited him just three minutes in KU’s NCAA tournament opener against Penn. The matchup could pivot on that position with both teams strong on the perimeter and wing.

The Pirates have been solid in chasing teams off the 3-point line, which will be paramount against Kansas. The Jayhawks are reliant on taking and making a ton of 3s while Seton Hall has been successful in limiting opponents’ attempts.

Kansas’ defense hasn’t exactly been elite either, and with Seton Hall putting up 91 on NC State, Bill Self will no doubt be concerned about how his team will fare on that end of the floor this weekend.

No. 5 Ohio State advances past No. 12 South Dakota State in three-point shootout

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2018, 6:29 PM EDT
With the game tied at 70, having just finished off a 10-0 to tie a game that No. 5 seed Ohio State appeared to be in complete control of, No. 12 seed South Dakota State, on back-to-back possessions in the final two minutes, fouled Kam Williams shooting a three-pointer.

On the first three, Williams made the three, meaning that all their work erasing a lead was for naught. The Buckeyes took control of the game, led 77-70 and cruised to an 81-73 win to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

They will take on No. 4 Gonzaga, who had trouble of their own getting out of the first round.

The Zags needed a three from Zach Norvell in the final minute to break a tie and advance past No. 13 UNC Greensboro.

Keita Bates-Diop led the way for the Buckeyes with 24 points and 12 boards, but he didn’t play his best finishing 7-for-19 from the floor with a 4-for-13 shooting performance from beyond the arc. Williams added 22 points and C.J. Jackson chipped in with 20 points, nine boards and five assists.

The game played out like most expected, as Ohio State had trouble defending SDSU’s all-american center Mike Daum early on. Their adjustment was to play Bates-Diop at the five, setting up a fascinating coaching chess match, as SDSU head coach T.J. Otzelberger tried to hide Daum on one of Ohio State’s lesser offensive weapons.

The result ended up being a game that featured precisely zero interior presence. All told, 71 threes were fired up in this game — that tied an NCAA record — while the Buckeyes were able to make just enough plays down the stretch to get the win.