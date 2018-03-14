More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Syracuse rallies to take down Arizona State

By Scott PhillipsMar 14, 2018, 11:20 PM EDT
3 Comments

More 2018 NCAA Tournament

Obama goes with Michigan State, UConn as 2018 NCAA tournament picks Texas Southern runs past North Carolina Central for first ever NCAA tournament win Alabama’s Donta Hall a game-time decision after SEC Tournament concussion

Syracuse rallied from a second-half deficit to take down Arizona State, 60-56, in a First Four game in Dayton on Wednesday night.

Arizona State had a chance to win, down by two, with under 10 seconds left as Shannon Evans II took a three-pointer from the corner but the shot missed. The Orange collected the defensive rebound and closed out the game with two Frank Howard free throws.

Syracuse (21-13) found themselves down 49-42 with 7:04 left but they made an 8-0 run to regain the lead. From there, the Orange relied on a great game from Oshae Brissett as the forward led Syracuse with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Brissett’s ability to create was one of the few bright spots for the Orange on offense. Tyus Battle (15 points) knocked down the go-ahead jumper with under two minutes left and Howard (12 points) also finished in double-figures for Syracuse while no other player on the team had more than five points.

The last team to get in the 2018 NCAA tournament, Syracuse gets the satisfaction of knowing that they at least proved critics wrong by winning this game and advancing to the next round. With the Orange’s length and ability to limit good looks, they could be a dangerous No. 11 seed if a player like Brissett or Battle gets hot.

Arizona State (20-12) shot 11-for-32 from three-point range (34 percent) and 3-for-10 from the free-throw line as their potent offense went cold at the wrong time. The Sun Devils averaged over 88 points per game entering the NCAA tournament but Arizona State was held to Syracuse’s slow pace.

The Sun Devils really struggled at times to crack the Orange’s 2-3 zone. Generating minimal offense outside of occasional three-point flurries, Kodi Justice (15 points) Shannon Evans II (14 points) and Tra Holder (11 points) were the only three double-figure scorers for Arizona State.

After a 12-0 start to the season that saw wins over No. 1 seeds like Kansas and Xavier, the Sun Devils barely got in the field and lost in the First Four. Arizona State went from a top-ten team to start 2018 to a team that lost six of their last seven games.

Syracuse advances to face No. 6 seed TCU in the Midwest Regional in Detroit on Friday. That game will tip at 9:40 p.m. EST and should be an intriguing first-round matchup. Although the Horned Frogs had a strong season, they’ve lost two straight games entering the NCAA tournament as they look susceptible to a potential upset.

VIDEOS: Will Wade vs. Bob Marlin made LSU, Louisiana-Lafayette NIT game must-see TV

By Rob DausterMar 15, 2018, 12:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The best thing that happened on Wednesday in the college basketball world had nothing to do with Syracuse, or Arizona State, or Texas Southern.

It was LSU vs. Louisiana.

Or, more specifically, Will Wade vs. Bob Marlin.

It started with something that Marlin, the head coach at Louisiana-Lafayette, said prior to the game. He believed that his team deserved a home game instead of being the No. 6 seed that had to play on the road in the NIT opener.

There’s a lot to digest here:

“Our RPI is much better, our record is much better, we feel like our gym’s better, there are a lot of things that say we should be a higher seed than we were. We’ve got the second-best record in the entire tournament out of 32 teams, but it is what it is.”

“We haven’t gotten an answer yet. There’s a lot of the old-school guys on that committee that just think LSU’s better than we are. They haven’t seen our facilities or looked at the finer print about our team.”

“But we’re excited to play a short trip, and I think LSU will be excited to play. Sometimes, a team that tied for ninth in their league isn’t interested in playing. But they haven’t been very good for a couple of years, so the NIT is a big step for them.”

If you don’t think LSU noticed, you’re wrong. They quite literally had the press conference where Marlin made those comments playing on a loop in their basketball facility with the sound on. The handshake the two hand before the game was cold, and that was just the start of it.

After an intense game, Wade called a timeout up 84-75 with just 12.4 seconds left and … well, you can see how he reacted. In the video above. Here’s another angle of the dust-up, where Marlin had to be held back from charging at Wade:

That led to Marlin blowing off Wade in the handshake line, which did not go over well and resulted in the two teams having their own dust-up that didn’t actually make the TV broadcast:

And that’s when it got really good.

I mean really good.

Because Wade went scorched earth in the press conference after the game. You can see the videos below, but I’m going to pull out a couple of the best quotes:

“By the way, we play in an arena. Not a gym.”

“Well, since they don’t get to play us very often, I thought they should sit there and enjoy the opportunity to play us.”

“I was a little disappointed and thought it would be a two-seven type matchup instead of a three-six-type matchup.”

In the words of the VCU War Song

“Don’t start no stuff, won’t be no stuff.”

Obama goes with Michigan State, UConn as 2018 NCAA tournament picks

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Scott PhillipsMar 14, 2018, 9:10 PM EDT
3 Comments

2018 NCAA Tournament

VIDEOS: Will Wade vs. Bob Marlin made LSU, Louisiana-Lafayette NIT game must-see TV Syracuse rallies to take down Arizona State Texas Southern runs past North Carolina Central for first ever NCAA tournament win

Former President Barack Obama is going with Michigan State in the men’s bracket and UConn in the women’s bracket of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

Revealing his picks on Twitter and through the Obama Foundation website on Wednesday, Obama is hoping the Spartans make it back-to-back correct picks on the men’s side. Obama successfully picked North Carolina to win it all in 2017.

While Obama made the right call on the men’s side last year, UConn fell short in the national semifinals to Mississippi State. Going with the Huskies once again this season, Obama has the unbeaten No. 1 overall seed claiming the title.

In the men’s Final Four, Obama has the Spartans with the Tar Heels, Virginia and Villanova as he picked Michigan State to prevail over Virginia. For the women’s Final Four, Obama selected the Huskies to be with Mississippi State, Louisville and Notre Dame. Hoping UConn gets revenge, Obama has UConn beating Mississippi State for the title.

You can see all of Obama’s picks below or on the Obama Foundation website.

Texas Southern runs past North Carolina Central for first ever NCAA tournament win

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 14, 2018, 8:41 PM EDT
1 Comment

2018 NCAA Tournament

VIDEOS: Will Wade vs. Bob Marlin made LSU, Louisiana-Lafayette NIT game must-see TV Syracuse rallies to take down Arizona State Obama goes with Michigan State, UConn as 2018 NCAA tournament picks

Texas Southern earned its first NCAA tournament win in eight appearances with a 64-46 First Four win over North Carolina Central on Wednesday night. The opening game of the second night of action from Dayton, the Tigers jumped out to an early double-digit lead and rode that until the end.

Sophomore point guard Damontrae Jefferson established himself early in the game with 17 first-half points as he finished with 25 points to pace Texas Southern. The flashy 5-foot-7 Jefferson became a favorite of local fans and announcers as he also hauled in eight rebounds.

The Tigers (16-19) showed a strong effort on the defensive end as big man Trayvon Reed was a presence at the rim with 10 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots. Senior guard Donte Clark also chipped in 18 points for Texas Southern. Sixth in the country in free-throw attempts at around 23 per contest, Texas Southern was 16-for-19 from the charity stripe.

The SWAC champions started the season 0-13 playing all road games against bigger conference opponents but now they have an eight-game winning streak following Wednesday night’s win. Texas Southern’s victory was also the first postseason win in school history as the Tigers were 0-9 including two NIT appearances.

North Carolina Central (19-16) was led by junior center Raasean Davis as he contributed a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds. The MEAC champions were the No. 6 seed entering the conference tournament before making a surprise run to the NCAA tournament. But the five-game winning streak was snapped for the Eagles as they lost in the First Four for the second consecutive season.

Ice cold from the floor, North Carolina Central was 0-for-14 from three-point range and only shot 30 percent (21-for-69) from the field.

Texas Southern moves on to face No. 1 seed Xavier in the West Region on Friday. That game will be a 7:20 p.m. EST tip in Nashville. The Musketeers will, quite obviously, be the heavy favorite in that one but it will be fun to see if Jefferson can keep the Tigers in the game after a brilliant opening-game performance.

Alabama’s Donta Hall a game-time decision after SEC Tournament concussion

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 14, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Alabama junior big man Donta Hall is still day-to-day after suffering a scary fall during the SEC Tournament that led to him being under concussion protocol.

Hall was flipped and landed on the back of his head as he jumped early to contest a jumper against Auburn. The Crimson Tide were eliminated by Kentucky the next day when they played with him.

Head coach Avery Johnson told reporters on Wednesday that Hall still hasn’t been able to do much in practice. As of Tuesday, Hall was still only able to ride a bike and didn’t participate in basketball activities. Johnson said Hall is a game-time decision for Thursday’s NCAA tournament opener against No. 8 seed Virginia Tech and also said it was probably 60-40 right now for Hall’s status.

Hall has been an important piece inside for the Crimson Tide this season as he’s averaged 10.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while also spiking 2.1 blocks per contest as the team’s most effective rim protector.

It will be tough for Alabama to advance if Hall isn’t playing and productive, but Hall’s long-term health after a head injury is the most important thing to handle.

Kansas updates injury status of center Udoka Azubuike

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 14, 2018, 5:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kansas sophomore center Udoka Azubuike will be a game-time decision for the Jayhawks when they open the NCAA tournament on Thursday against No. 16 seed Penn.

The 7-foot-0 Azubuike has been out since last week with a left knee injury suffered during practice. Kansas won the Big 12 Tournament without its starting big man as Mitch Lightfoot and freshman Silvio de Sousa was effective enough to help the Jayhawks prevail.

But with the Ivy League-champion Quakers going 24-8, they aren’t a typical No. 16 seed. And Kansas isn’t in a position to lose like they theoretically could have last week. So Azubuike and the Kansas staff are optimistic that he can at least see a few minutes against Penn — especially if the Jayhawks need him in a tight game.

“We feel and the docs feel that he’s making unbelievable progress,” Kansas coach Bill Self said to reporters. “We do not want to have a setback. His availability (Thursday) will probably be a game-time decision, but certainly we feel he’s getting better each day, and each day certainly played out to be a pretty big improvement from a rehab standpoint.”

According to a report from Matt Galloway of the Topeka Capital-Journal, Azubuike wouldn’t comment when asked about a pain scale or how the injury happened in practice. Azubuike would like to try to see some action on Thursday, if only to help gain confidence for Saturday’s potential second round game.

Kansas would obviously love to have Azubuike in the lineup but they showed they’re still a top team without him by marching through the Big 12 Tournament. If Azubuike doesn’t play much during the Penn game, it might not mean much if the Jayhawks don’t need him. The subplot will come if Azubuike is prepared for the second round or if Kansas is in a tight game and needs him inside.