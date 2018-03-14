More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

2018 NCAA Tournament: Upset Specials!

By Rob DausterMar 14, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FIRST ROUND

No. 12 DAVIDSON over No. 5 KENTUCKY: The biggest reason that I like this upset to happen is that Davidson runs an offense that is a nightmare to prepare for. If you talk to coaches in the Atlantic 10, that’s what they’ll tell you. And this Kentucky team, made up of all freshmen and sophomores that have never experienced an offense like this, are going to be asked to slow it down after learning about it for three days? We’ll see.

But the other side of this is that Davidson also has some talent. Peyton Aldridge is probably the best player — currently, as of today — that is going to be on the floor in this game while Kellan Grady is a freshman with NBA potential in his own right. This will be a fun game.

No. 12 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE over No. 5 OHIO STATE: There are four things that South Dakota State has going for them when it comes to picking upsets:

  1. They lead the nation in turnover percentage.
  2. They are top 20 nationally in defensive rebounding percentage.
  3. They are top 30 nationally in three-point shooting percentage.
  4. They have Mike Daum, who is a matchup nightmare for the Buckeyes.

All the dots connect on this one.

No. 11 LOYOLA-CHICAGO over No. 6 MIAMI and No. 3 TENNESSEE: The Ramblers ended up with a pretty perfect draw for a team looking to make a run. They are a good defensive team going up against Miami in the first round while Miami will be without their best player. They can cut off penetration, and if you do that, you cut off Miami’s offense. Then they draw Tennessee, who is good but is certainly not unbeatable this season. They may be the best matchup for Loyola when it comes to a No. 3 seed. If there is going to be a double-digit seed in the Sweet 16, I think it will be the Ramblers.

No. 13 MARSHALL over No. 4 WICHITA STATE: This pick is relatively simple for me: Marshall run one of the wildest, most up-tempo offensive systems you’ll ever see. Wichita State really struggles to guard people. This is the kind of game that could end up getting played in the 80s or 90s, and if that is the case Marshall can absolutely win that.

SECOND ROUND

No. 9 ALABAMA over No. 1 VILLANOVA: The dots on this one connect. There are, essentially, two things that need to be done in order to beat this Villanova team: You have to be able to run them off of the three-point line and you need to have a dynamic playmaker at the lead guard spot to take advantage of some of their defensive deficiencies. The Crimson Tide are 13th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. They’re top 20 nationally in defensive three-point percentage. And they have this guy named Collin Sexton, who is pretty good.

Now, remember, Alabama still has to beat Virginia Tech first. And they are a team with 15 losses this season that didn’t play well away from home until those two games in the SEC tournament. But strictly from a strength-on-strength perspective, I think this matchup makes some sense.

No. 10 PROVIDENCE over No. 2 NORTH CAROLINA: Where North Carolina has a tendency to struggle is with ball-screen defense, and one of the things that Ed Cooley loves to do more than just about any other coach in the country is to … run ball-screens. Cooley’s proven his coaching chops over the years, and there aren’t many coaches out there who are better when it comes being able to scheme a way to get his playmakers in a position to, you know, make plays. Kyron Cartwright is that guy this year, and if the Friars can get past Texas A&M, this may be the matchup to look at when it comes to a No. 2 seed losing.

Keep in mind, in each of the last eight NCAA tournament, a No. 2 seed has failed to make it out of the first weekend of the tournament. Will North Carolina be this year’s victim?

CBT Podcast: Did Deandre Hunter break your NCAA tournament bracket?

Eric Espada/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 14, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dalen Cuff joined Rob Dauster for the final bracket breakdown episode, and you can tell the guys were wired because they ended up on tangents talking about the Ivy League, Joel Berry II crying and Harry Kane’s (who?) ankle. Anyway, there is plenty of NCAA tournament goodness in this pod. The rundown:

OPEN: Dalen doesn’t drink coffee, and a deep dive into Virginia, Deandre Hunter and what his injury means.

9:35: Can Penn upset Kansas turns into a fascinating discussion about power dynamics in the Ivy League.

18:45: Who is this year’s Shabazz Napier?

23:25: Who is this year’s Adam Morrison?

25:00: So what’s going on with this West Region?

34:15: Lightening Round Questions!

Tubby Smith didn’t deserve to be fired, but Memphis made the right decision to fire him

John Weast/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 14, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a move everyone expected, Tubby Smith and Memphis have parted ways.

After a meeting on Wednesday with Memphis president David Rudd and athletic director Tom Bowen, Smith told the Commercial Appeal that he is no longer the head coach of the Tiger basketball program.

The expectation is that Smith will be replaced by Penny Hardaway.

By now, this story line has just about been beaten to death. Tubby Smith coached just two seasons at Memphis. He won 21 games this past season and coached one of the league’s biggest surprises. But his nearly-$10 million buyout is worth paying because of the amount of revenue that the Memphis program is losing due to ticket sales, donations and revenue they generate by selling out the FedEx Forum, which is owned by the Grizzlies.

Penny is the guy that is going to replace him because he’s the most famous basketball from the city of Memphis and an alum of the school. He has all kinds of talent on the high school and AAU teams that he coaches in the city and would instantly rejuvenate a fanbase that has become alienated.

I say all that to say this: There is nothing about the job that Tubby Smith did this season that deserved firing. He coached up a team with nowhere near the talent we generally associate with Memphis. They won 21 games with a roster held together by paper clips and scotch tape, finishing fifth in a league where some thought they would only be better South Florida and East Carolina. The reason his roster was depleted? He didn’t want to put up with the nonsense that came with keeping Keelon Lawson as one of his three assistant coaches.

He didn’t want to play that game.

But in Memphis, at a certain point, you have to play that game.

Which is why Smith was probably the wrong hire to begin with.

And at some point, you have to ask yourself if it’s worth it to keep paying a coach you know is the wrong coach for your program, even if he’s doing his job well enough that he doesn’t deserve what’s about to come.

Smith is going to get his money and, if he wants it, another job coaching basketball somewhere. He’s too good at this to not get hired. And Memphis is probably going to end up with the guy they wanted from the beginning.

This was always going to be the reality here, and an amicable parting of ways is probably a better result than a long, drawn out divorce.

After replacing Fisher, Dutcher guides SDSU back to NCAAs

David Becker/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 14, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Four weeks ago, when San Diego State was 13-10 and in eighth place in the Mountain West Conference, even a berth in the NIT seemed farfetched in the Aztecs’ first season under coach Brian Dutcher.

There were rumblings that maybe Dutcher hadn’t been the right guy to replace Steve Fisher, even though the longtime loyal lieutenant had been the “head coach in waiting” since 2011.

Then it all changed as Dutcher guided the Aztecs out of the rough stretch and back into the NCAAs for the seventh time in nine seasons.

SDSU has won nine straight games, including a three-game run through the conference tournament to clinch the MWC’s automatic berth. The Aztecs beat three higher-seeded teams, including top-seeded and No. 22 Nevada, which they also defeated at home in the final week of the regular season.

One huge boost for the Aztecs was the return of senior guard Trey Kell, who had missed three games with a sprained ankle, including consecutive blowout losses at Nevada and Fresno State.

Then there was Dutcher’s unwavering belief in a team that missed the postseason altogether last year, Fisher’s 18th and final season leading the Aztecs.

“I told them we were the best team in the conference,” Dutcher said after the Aztecs (22-10) drew the 11th seed in the West Regional and a matchup against sixth-seeded Houston (26-7) on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas. “We had to go out there and prove that, not only to ourselves, but to the rest of the conference. We went on an incredible run.”

Dutcher has been to the NCAA Tournament 16 times previously, eight as an assistant at Michigan and eight with SDSU. All were at Fisher’s side except one, after Fisher had been fired because of the program’s involvement with booster Ed Martin. Dutcher was there when Fisher was elevated to interim head coach on the eve of the 1989 NCAA Tournament and led the Wolverines to the championship.

When Fisher was hired by SDSU prior to the 1999-2000 season, he brought Dutcher along as he revived the moribund program. SDSU went to the NCAA tourney eight times under Fisher. The Aztecs went a school-record six straight times from 2010-15, including the school’s first two Sweet 16 appearances.

“Just by nature, I’m happiest for the kids,” said Dutcher, who never had been a head coach until replacing Fisher. “Because as a coach, maybe if you fall short a year you can always go the next year, the next year, the next year. These kids, they have a four-year opportunity to go the NCAA Tournament. When Trey and Malik (Pope) went their first year, it seemed like, well hell, maybe we’ll go three more. As it turned out we got to their senior year and we really had to play well to get them there for their senior year.”

Fisher remains a university employee, working on development. Fisher also drives his son, Mark, who has ALS, to and from campus where he remains part of the coaching staff.

Steve Fisher said he’s proud of Dutcher’s stability and consistency.

“So often when you have some bumps in the road, you tend to jerk the wheel all over the road, and he’s had a steady hand on the rudder and the wheel,” Fisher said. “He bowed his back. Ten games ago when we got beat by 20 at Nevada, everybody was talking about how bad we were and all of this stuff and he’s just steady as a rock. And I think that guided the team through where they were to where they are. … And the team, too. They’ve done a magnificent job, and he’s been the leader of the pack. Good for all of them.”

Fisher has gone to every home game and some on the road, including the conference tournament.

“It’s different,” he said. “It’s easier. You sit where I do and you’ve got all the answers right after the fact. You don’t realize how hard it is when you’re sitting where I was, for those on the bench. I’ve been a good fan and I’ve been a nervous fan with a vested interest.

“We feel that we’ve got a program, underline program, and we should have an opportunity to compete to get into the NCAA Tournament, and we found a way this year, so it was very nice,” Fisher added.

Dutcher sees Steve Fisher every day. During the rough stretch, he said the former coach offered encouragement rather than strategy.

“We usually just say hello,” said Dutcher, whose father, Jim, was head coach at Eastern Michigan and Minnesota. “He doesn’t want to interject unless I ask him. So he’s not up in there closing the door and saying, ‘I think I have some advice for you.’ All the advice he’s given me is 29 years in the making. If I wasn’t listening, there’s no sense in listening now.”

USC’s Chimezie Metu responds to ‘fans’ criticizing him for sitting out

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 14, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Let’s get something out there before we even start to dive into this discussion: Chimezie Metu is not doing anything wrong.

He’s probably heading to the NBA after this season. He doesn’t want to jeopardize any chance that he has of getting drafted by injuring himself in a tournament that no one actually cares about. How many people knew that the NIT started last night, let alone actually watched one of the games?

Not many.

So the fact that he made a business decision to protect the thing that is going to make him money — his health, his athletic ability — while playing the sport at a level that does not pay him is absolutely, 100 percent justified.

To be frank, I don’t have the time or energy to argue with people that will disagree about this, so I’ll just make this point: Even something as simple as a sprained ankle could severely impact Metu’s chances of getting drafted in the first round. He needs to be 100 percent as he goes through those workouts and tries to earn a spot in the draft and on an NBA roster.

I have zero issue with his decision.

In fact, I applaud.

Go get your’s, Chimezie.

And don’t be afraid to light a few people up on the way out:

Got ’em.

Ole Miss to hire Middle Tennessee’s Kermit Davis

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 14, 2018, 9:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ole Miss is expected to announce in the coming days that they will be hiring Middle Tennessee State head coach Kermit Davis to replace Andy Kennedy.

Davis will continue to coach the Blue Raiders throughout their NIT run, according to 247 Sports.

Davis has been with Middle Tennessee for the past 16 seasons, helping to build the program into one of the strongest at the mid-major level. The Blue Raiders had won a game in the NCAA in each of the last two seasons prior to getting snubbed for an at-large bid this year. MTSU has won five regular season titles in the last seven seasons. Davis was the youngest head coach in America when he got his first job at Idaho in 1988. Two years later, he was hired by Texas A&M. He lasted for one season before getting fired and slapped with a two-year show-cause for allegedly paying a “talent scout” from New York City and a player named Tony Scott to get that player to transfer from Syracuse to A&M.

There’s no question that Davis is a terrific coach.

The question is just how different he is from Kennedy. The knock on Kennedy in recent reasons is that he wasn’t able to recruit the high-end, five-star talent and that he spent too much time mixing it up with JuCo prospects that were good enough to keep the Rebels relevant but not good enough to turn them into SEC title contenders. That’s Davis’ bread and butter.

It will interesting to see