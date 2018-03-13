More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Michigan St hopes Bridges attacks defense in NCAA Tournament

Associated PressMar 13, 2018, 8:07 PM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges can soar for slams, dribble to set up shots and make 3-pointers from all angles.

He can also drift, defer and drive his coach crazy.

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo has been privately and publicly prodding Bridges to do more with the ball, going as far as saying he needs to be more of a jerk on the court and more selfish.

“As we keep saying to him all year long, ‘Just be more aggressive,'” Izzo said Tuesday .

Bridges, though, pushes back at times.

“I can’t do it without my teammates,” he said softly.

The third-seeded Spartans will need Bridges to play like a star at times in the NCAA Tournament to improve their chances of chasing the school’s third national championship. His first opportunity is Thursday night against 14th-seeded Bucknell in Detroit. And the 6-foot-7 forward knows it.

“I definitely don’t want to go home after all the work we put in,” Bridges said. “I’m going to have to take over games.”

Bridges didn’t take his first opportunity to make millions in the NBA after his freshman season, choosing to chase a priceless championship in college.

“This is the top opportunity that I wanted when I came back,” he said. “I wanted to win a national championship. Now that it’s here, I’m just going to have to play. I can’t talk anymore. I have to go out there and win it.”

When Bridges scores a few more points than his average, the Spartans win.

He scored 20 points 11 times this season, and helped his team win each of those games as part of the school-record 28 victories in the regular season.

The All-Big Ten and preseason All-America player leads the team with nearly 17 points per game, ranks second with almost seven rebounds and is third with just under three assists. He led the Spartans to their first Big Ten outright championship since 2009 as one of four players in the nation with his averages in points, rebounds and assists along with almost one block per game.

Bridges averaged 20 points and eight-plus rebounds in two NCAA Tournament games last year on a team without much experience, depth or size that beat Miami by 20 points and lost to Kansas by 20.

Less than a month later, Bridges did what few potential lottery picks do and stayed in college.

“I got some unfinished business here,” Bridges said last year at the foot of the school’s Sparty statue. “I want to stay .”

The signature moment of this season, so far at least, was making a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds against Purdue.

“I just wanted to make memories with my teammates and that’s what I’ve done this year,” he said.

The low point for Bridges was being briefly ineligible, two days before the final game of the regular season at Wisconsin. Earlier that week, Yahoo! Sports published expense reports listing a $70 lunch with Bridges’ parents and a $400 cash advance to his mother. The school denied the allegations in the report, but later announced its compliance office discovered an NCAA violation because Bridges’ family had dinner with an agent last winter without his knowledge. That finding made the sophomore star ineligible for about a day before the NCAA reinstated him. Bridges had to donate $40 to a charity of his choice as a condition of the reinstatement process.

“No great story comes without trials and tribulations,” Bridges said.

Bridges and his teammates had a chance to clear their minds and relax their bodies last week, idling between the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. They went to see “Hamilton” in Chicago, practiced at the Bulls’ facility and saw the NBA team play.

“Everybody, like our seniors, starts thinking the end is near so you have to deal with all those things,” Izzo said. “In Miles’ case, who knows when the end will be? But I think he’s handled everything pretty well.”

Virginia loses De’Andre Hunter to broken wrist

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 13, 2018, 5:19 PM EDT
Three days before it begins NCAA tournament play against UMBC, top overall seed Virginia received some bad news regarding a key contributor.

Redshirt freshman forward De’Andre Hunter, who won the ACC Sixth Man of the Year award, will miss the NCAA tournament due to a broken left wrist. Hunter suffered the injury during the ACC tournament, and according to the school he’ll be sidelined for 10-12 weeks after undergoing surgery on March 19.

To say the least, this is a significant blow for a team with national title hopes to absorb.

Hunter averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game, emerging as a highly valuable front court reserve for Tony Bennett. In three ACC tournament games Hunter averaged 10.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game, shooting 52.9 percent from the field.

With Hunter no longer available, fellow reserve Mamadi Diakite is one player who is now of even greater importance for the Cavaliers moving forward. Diakite, a 6-foot-9 sophomore forward, is averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game this season.

2018 NCAA Tournament: Spread, over-under, betting line for every first round game

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2018, 4:23 PM EDT
Here is the full TV schedule, with spreads, over-unders and betting lines, for every game for the first four days of the NCAA tournament.

(Lines are updated for Tuesday afternoon.)

FIRST FOUR

TUESDAY, March 13

  • 6:40 p.m.: 16. LIU Brooklyn vs. 16. Radford (-4), truTV, (137)
  • 9:10 p.m.: 11. St. Bonaventure vs. 11. UCLA (-3), truTV, (154)

WEDNESDAY, March 14:

  • 6:40 p.m.: 16. NC Central vs. 16. Texas Southern (-4), truTV, (146.5)
  • 9:10 p.m.: 11. Arizona State (PK) vs. 11. Syracuse, truTV, (142.5)

FIRST ROUND

THURSDAY, March 15

12:15 p.m.: 7. Rhode Island (-1.5) vs. 10. Oklahoma, CBS, (159.5)

12:40 p.m.: 3. Tennessee (13.5) vs. 14. Wright State, truTV, (132)

1:30 p.m.: 4. Gonzaga (-12) vs. 13. UNC-Greensboro, TNT, (136)

2 p.m.: 1. Kansas (-15.5) vs. 16. Penn, TBS, (147)

2:45 p.m.: 2. Duke (-20.5) vs. 15. Iona, CBS, (156)

3:10 p.m.: 6. Miami (Fla.) (-2.5) vs. 11. Loyola, truTV, 133.5)

4 p.m.: 5. Ohio State (-8.5) vs. 12 South Dakota State, TNT, (148.5)

4:30 p.m.: 8. Seton Hall (-2) vs. 9 NC State, TBS, (157.5)

6:50 p.m.: 1. Villanova vs. 16. LIU Brooklyn/Radford, TNT

7:10 p.m.: 5. Kentucky (-6) vs. 12 Davidson, CBS, (143)

7:20 p.m.: 6. Houston (-3.5) vs. 11. San Diego State, TBS, (142.5)

7:27 p.m.: 3. Texas Tech (11.5) vs. 14. Stephen F. Austin, truTV, (138)

9:20 p.m.: 8. Virginia Tech (-2) vs. 9. Alabama, TNT, (142)

9:40 p.m.: 4. Arizona (-9) vs. 13. Buffalo, CBS, (158)

9:50 p.m.: 3. Michigan (-12) vs. 14. Montana, TBS, (135)

9:57 p.m.: 6. Florida vs. 11. St. Bonaventure/UCLA, truTV

FRIDAY, March 16

12:15 p.m.: 7. Texas A&M (-3.5) vs. 10 Providence, CBS, (139)

12:30 p.m.: 2. Purdue (-21) vs. 15. Cal St. Fullerton, truTV, (146.5)

1:30 p.m.: 4. Wichita State (-12) vs. 13. Marshall, TNT, (165.5)

2 p.m.: 2. Cincinnati (-14) vs. 15. Georgia State, TBS, (128.5)

2:45 p.m.: 2. North Carolina (-19.5) vs. 15. Lipscomb, CBS, (162)

3 p.m.: 7. Arkansas vs. 10. Butler (-1), truTV (152.5)

4 p.m.: 5. West Virginia (-10.5) vs. 12. Murray State, TNT

4:30 p.m.: 7. Nevada (-1) vs. 10. Texas, TBS, (144)

6:50 p.m.: 8. Creighton (-2) vs. 9. Kansas State, TNT, (145.5)

7:10 p.m.: 3. Michigan State (-14) vs. 14. Bucknell, CBS, (148.5)

7:20 p.m.: 1. Xavier vs. 16. NC Central/Texas Southern, TBS

7:27 p.m.: 4. Auburn (-11) vs. 13. Charleston, truTV, (148.5)

9:20 p.m.: 1. Virginia (-23) vs. 16. UMBC, TNT, (121.5)

9:40 p.m.: 6. TCU vs. 11. Arizona State/Syracuse, CBS

9:57 p.m.: 5. Clemson (-5.5) vs. 12. New Mexico State, truTV (133)

9:50 p.m.: 8. Missouri (-1) vs. 9. Florida State, TBS, (148)

Lorenzo Romar, Mark Gottfried return to the head coaching ranks

Associated PressMar 13, 2018, 3:52 PM EDT
Lorenzo Romar is returning to Pepperdine for a second stint as men’s basketball coach.

Athletic director Steve Potts said Monday that Romar will be back in Malibu as soon as Arizona’s season ends. Romar is currently in his first season as associate head coach at Arizona and the Wildcats are in the NCAA Tournament.

The 59-year-old coach previously guided the Waves from 1996-99, going 42-44 in his first head coaching job.

Romar says he preferred to stay on the West Coast and his comfort level with Potts and university President Andrew Benton “played a huge role” in his decision to return to the campus overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Romar left Malibu to become head coach at Saint Louis and then spent 15 years in the same job at Washington, where he was a three-time Pac-12 coach of the year. He was an assistant at UCLA under Jim Harrick when the Bruins won the 1995 national championship. His career head coaching record is 391-284.

Romar, who is from Compton, California, was a two-year starter at Washington and played five seasons in the NBA with Golden State, Milwaukee and Detroit.

Romar will be battling with former colleague Mark Gottfried for those Southern California kids. Gottfried is expected to be hired as the new head coach at CSUN in Northridge. Both Gottfried and Romar were assistants at UCLA in the late 90s.

Rob Dauster of NBC Sports contributed to this story.

VIDEO: Georgia State’s Ron Hunter is back in the tournament and providing us with quote gold

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2018, 3:47 PM EDT
Ron Hunter is a national treasure.

One of the most entertaining coaches in college basketball, Hunter is quote gold. If his Georgia State Panthers make a run in the Big Dance, he will become a star in the month of March.

Expect nuggets like this every day:

“They told us today that Cincinnati gets to stay at the Hyatt, we’ve gotta stay at Comfort Inn,” Hunter quipped. “Cincinnati gets to eat at Ruth’s Chris (Steak House), we ‘ve gotta eat at Wendy’s.”

“But when it comes Friday at 2’o’clock, oh we’re gonna be ready. We’re gonna be ready to play. I can guarantee you that.”

Hunter is responsible for one of the most memorable moments in NCAA tournament history. Let’s start with this: he ruptured his achilles celebrating a win in his league’s conference tournament:

He sat in a chair during Georgia State’s game against Baylor in the first round of the Big Dance, and when his son, R.J., hit a three to win the game … as Ron literally fell out of his chair:

Florida gets stranded in St. Louis before NCAA Tournament

Associated PressMar 13, 2018, 3:28 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — At least Florida coach Mike White could joke about his team’s predicament: Getting stranded about 900 miles from home after the Southeastern Conference Tournament because the team’s chartered airplane was on a military mission.

This was Arch Madness.

“Had a nice spring break up in St. Louis, fighting the cold weather,” White said Monday. “It’s crazy. We spent four nights in a hotel to play one game. If our guys aren’t rested for practice, I don’t know if we’ll ever be rested.”

The 23rd-ranked Gators found themselves stuck in Missouri following an 80-72 setback against Arkansas in the SEC quarterfinals. Then the waiting began.

Florida’s charter flight was called to the Middle East to assist troops, leaving players, coaches, staff, cheerleaders and band members stuck in a hotel for two extra days.

Given how Florida (20-12) performed defensively against the Razorbacks, maybe the biggest surprise is that White didn’t find a way to get his team to a gym for extra work.

The Gators finally got on a plane Sunday afternoon — about 40 hours after the game ended — but only after a few more delays. They had to wait for a rested flight crew, a mechanical repair and finally some deicing.

They were still on the tarmac when the NCAA Tournament selection show started, learning via social media they were a No. 6 seed in the East Region. On Thursday night, Florida will play the winner of St. Bonaventure (25-7) vs. UCLA (21-11) in Dallas.

“I would rather know who we’re playing and be able to spend three or four days prepping for that team,” White said. “That’s the (difference) between being 20th and 21st (in seeding).”

Florida has advanced to the Elite Eight in five straight NCAA Tournament appearances (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017), including last year’s run that ended one win shy of the Final Four. But this team is different from all those others, and not just because of its dozen losses and up-and-down ways.

“These guys aren’t really animated. Really, really nice guys. Too nice of a group, really,” White said. “I’d like to see this group one day tear up a locker room after we lose, but that’s not happening.”

White’s mostly introverted team has struggled to communicate on the court throughout the season. Even though the Gators improved on defense late in the season, their deficiencies were exposed against Arkansas.

That, coupled with having lost seven of 12 league games down the stretch, has few outsiders giving the Gators much of a chance to get past the opening weekend of the tournament.

White remembers the way his team found motivation in being pegged for an opening-round upset in 2017.

“We’ll use it again,” he said. “Who knows how much of a factor it will be with these guys? These guys are hard to tick off. My guys, I’m not sure I’ve found the button that produces a bunch of edge, but we’ll throw it at the wall, for sure.”

One thing the Gators have in their favor is a stacked backcourt. Speedy point guard Chris Chiozza and sharpshooters KeVaughn Allen, Jalen Hudson and Egor Koulechov give White plenty of scoring options and a number of guys who can be tough to prepare for and even more difficult to defend.

“Our backcourt gets a lot of headlines and deservedly so,” White said, recalling Chiozza’s running 3-pointer at the buzzer that beat Wisconsin in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden a year ago. “Chris Chiozza showed it last year — where single-handedly a guard can make a big play to propel his team.”

White also noted that Chiozza and his fellow guards also got outplayed by the Razorbacks.

The Gators dwelled on the loss for two days in St. Louis, but White has no idea if it will light a fire under his players in practice or, more importantly, in Dallas.

“This team doesn’t get really upset. I wish we would,” White said. “That’s consistently who this team’s been. I think that’s why you’ve got games where we look like a top-10 team and you’ve got games where we look like an NIT team. …

“But maybe,” he said, “we’ve got another positive chapter in us, where our urgency will pick back up.”