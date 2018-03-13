More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Lorenzo Romar, Mark Gottfried return to the head coaching ranks

Associated PressMar 13, 2018, 3:52 PM EDT
Lorenzo Romar is returning to Pepperdine for a second stint as men’s basketball coach.

Athletic director Steve Potts said Monday that Romar will be back in Malibu as soon as Arizona’s season ends. Romar is currently in his first season as associate head coach at Arizona and the Wildcats are in the NCAA Tournament.

The 59-year-old coach previously guided the Waves from 1996-99, going 42-44 in his first head coaching job.

Romar says he preferred to stay on the West Coast and his comfort level with Potts and university President Andrew Benton “played a huge role” in his decision to return to the campus overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Romar left Malibu to become head coach at Saint Louis and then spent 15 years in the same job at Washington, where he was a three-time Pac-12 coach of the year. He was an assistant at UCLA under Jim Harrick when the Bruins won the 1995 national championship. His career head coaching record is 391-284.

Romar, who is from Compton, California, was a two-year starter at Washington and played five seasons in the NBA with Golden State, Milwaukee and Detroit.

Romar will be battling with former colleague Mark Gottfried for those Southern California kids. Gottfried is expected to be hired as the new head coach at CSUN in Northridge. Both Gottfried and Romar were assistants at UCLA in the late 90s.

Rob Dauster of NBC Sports contributed to this story.

Virginia loses F De’Andre Hunter to broken wrist

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 13, 2018, 5:19 PM EDT
Three days before it begins NCAA tournament play against UMBC, top overall seed Virginia received some bad news regarding a key contributor.

Redshirt freshman forward De’Andre Hunter, who won the ACC Sixth Man of the Year award, will miss the NCAA tournament due to a broken left wrist. Hunter suffered the injury during the ACC tournament, and according to the school he’ll be sidelined for 10-12 weeks after undergoing surgery on March 19.

To say the least, this is a significant blow for a team with national title hopes to absorb.

Hunter averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game, emerging as a highly valuable front court reserve for Tony Bennett. In three ACC tournament games Hunter averaged 10.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game, shooting 52.9 percent from the field.

With Hunter no longer available, fellow reserve Mamadi Diakite is one player who is now of even greater importance for the Cavaliers moving forward. Diakite, a 6-foot-9 sophomore forward, is averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game this season.

2018 NCAA Tournament: Spread, over-under, betting line for every first round game

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2018, 4:23 PM EDT
Here is the full TV schedule, with spreads, over-unders and betting lines, for every game for the first four days of the NCAA tournament.

(Lines are updated for Tuesday afternoon.)

FIRST FOUR

TUESDAY, March 13

  • 6:40 p.m.: 16. LIU Brooklyn vs. 16. Radford (-4), truTV, (137)
  • 9:10 p.m.: 11. St. Bonaventure vs. 11. UCLA (-3), truTV, (154)

WEDNESDAY, March 14:

  • 6:40 p.m.: 16. NC Central vs. 16. Texas Southern (-4), truTV, (146.5)
  • 9:10 p.m.: 11. Arizona State (PK) vs. 11. Syracuse, truTV, (142.5)

FIRST ROUND

THURSDAY, March 15

12:15 p.m.: 7. Rhode Island (-1.5) vs. 10. Oklahoma, CBS, (159.5)

12:40 p.m.: 3. Tennessee (13.5) vs. 14. Wright State, truTV, (132)

1:30 p.m.: 4. Gonzaga (-12) vs. 13. UNC-Greensboro, TNT, (136)

2 p.m.: 1. Kansas (-15.5) vs. 16. Penn, TBS, (147)

2:45 p.m.: 2. Duke (-20.5) vs. 15. Iona, CBS, (156)

3:10 p.m.: 6. Miami (Fla.) (-2.5) vs. 11. Loyola, truTV, 133.5)

4 p.m.: 5. Ohio State (-8.5) vs. 12 South Dakota State, TNT, (148.5)

4:30 p.m.: 8. Seton Hall (-2) vs. 9 NC State, TBS, (157.5)

6:50 p.m.: 1. Villanova vs. 16. LIU Brooklyn/Radford, TNT

7:10 p.m.: 5. Kentucky (-6) vs. 12 Davidson, CBS, (143)

7:20 p.m.: 6. Houston (-3.5) vs. 11. San Diego State, TBS, (142.5)

7:27 p.m.: 3. Texas Tech (11.5) vs. 14. Stephen F. Austin, truTV, (138)

9:20 p.m.: 8. Virginia Tech (-2) vs. 9. Alabama, TNT, (142)

9:40 p.m.: 4. Arizona (-9) vs. 13. Buffalo, CBS, (158)

9:50 p.m.: 3. Michigan (-12) vs. 14. Montana, TBS, (135)

9:57 p.m.: 6. Florida vs. 11. St. Bonaventure/UCLA, truTV

FRIDAY, March 16

12:15 p.m.: 7. Texas A&M (-3.5) vs. 10 Providence, CBS, (139)

12:30 p.m.: 2. Purdue (-21) vs. 15. Cal St. Fullerton, truTV, (146.5)

1:30 p.m.: 4. Wichita State (-12) vs. 13. Marshall, TNT, (165.5)

2 p.m.: 2. Cincinnati (-14) vs. 15. Georgia State, TBS, (128.5)

2:45 p.m.: 2. North Carolina (-19.5) vs. 15. Lipscomb, CBS, (162)

3 p.m.: 7. Arkansas vs. 10. Butler (-1), truTV (152.5)

4 p.m.: 5. West Virginia (-10.5) vs. 12. Murray State, TNT

4:30 p.m.: 7. Nevada (-1) vs. 10. Texas, TBS, (144)

6:50 p.m.: 8. Creighton (-2) vs. 9. Kansas State, TNT, (145.5)

7:10 p.m.: 3. Michigan State (-14) vs. 14. Bucknell, CBS, (148.5)

7:20 p.m.: 1. Xavier vs. 16. NC Central/Texas Southern, TBS

7:27 p.m.: 4. Auburn (-11) vs. 13. Charleston, truTV, (148.5)

9:20 p.m.: 1. Virginia (-23) vs. 16. UMBC, TNT, (121.5)

9:40 p.m.: 6. TCU vs. 11. Arizona State/Syracuse, CBS

9:57 p.m.: 5. Clemson (-5.5) vs. 12. New Mexico State, truTV (133)

9:50 p.m.: 8. Missouri (-1) vs. 9. Florida State, TBS, (148)

VIDEO: Georgia State’s Ron Hunter is back in the tournament and providing us with quote gold

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2018, 3:47 PM EDT
Ron Hunter is a national treasure.

One of the most entertaining coaches in college basketball, Hunter is quote gold. If his Georgia State Panthers make a run in the Big Dance, he will become a star in the month of March.

Expect nuggets like this every day:

“They told us today that Cincinnati gets to stay at the Hyatt, we’ve gotta stay at Comfort Inn,” Hunter quipped. “Cincinnati gets to eat at Ruth’s Chris (Steak House), we ‘ve gotta eat at Wendy’s.”

“But when it comes Friday at 2’o’clock, oh we’re gonna be ready. We’re gonna be ready to play. I can guarantee you that.”

Hunter is responsible for one of the most memorable moments in NCAA tournament history. Let’s start with this: he ruptured his achilles celebrating a win in his league’s conference tournament:

He sat in a chair during Georgia State’s game against Baylor in the first round of the Big Dance, and when his son, R.J., hit a three to win the game … as Ron literally fell out of his chair:

Florida gets stranded in St. Louis before NCAA Tournament

Associated PressMar 13, 2018, 3:28 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — At least Florida coach Mike White could joke about his team’s predicament: Getting stranded about 900 miles from home after the Southeastern Conference Tournament because the team’s chartered airplane was on a military mission.

This was Arch Madness.

“Had a nice spring break up in St. Louis, fighting the cold weather,” White said Monday. “It’s crazy. We spent four nights in a hotel to play one game. If our guys aren’t rested for practice, I don’t know if we’ll ever be rested.”

The 23rd-ranked Gators found themselves stuck in Missouri following an 80-72 setback against Arkansas in the SEC quarterfinals. Then the waiting began.

Florida’s charter flight was called to the Middle East to assist troops, leaving players, coaches, staff, cheerleaders and band members stuck in a hotel for two extra days.

Given how Florida (20-12) performed defensively against the Razorbacks, maybe the biggest surprise is that White didn’t find a way to get his team to a gym for extra work.

The Gators finally got on a plane Sunday afternoon — about 40 hours after the game ended — but only after a few more delays. They had to wait for a rested flight crew, a mechanical repair and finally some deicing.

They were still on the tarmac when the NCAA Tournament selection show started, learning via social media they were a No. 6 seed in the East Region. On Thursday night, Florida will play the winner of St. Bonaventure (25-7) vs. UCLA (21-11) in Dallas.

“I would rather know who we’re playing and be able to spend three or four days prepping for that team,” White said. “That’s the (difference) between being 20th and 21st (in seeding).”

Florida has advanced to the Elite Eight in five straight NCAA Tournament appearances (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017), including last year’s run that ended one win shy of the Final Four. But this team is different from all those others, and not just because of its dozen losses and up-and-down ways.

“These guys aren’t really animated. Really, really nice guys. Too nice of a group, really,” White said. “I’d like to see this group one day tear up a locker room after we lose, but that’s not happening.”

White’s mostly introverted team has struggled to communicate on the court throughout the season. Even though the Gators improved on defense late in the season, their deficiencies were exposed against Arkansas.

That, coupled with having lost seven of 12 league games down the stretch, has few outsiders giving the Gators much of a chance to get past the opening weekend of the tournament.

White remembers the way his team found motivation in being pegged for an opening-round upset in 2017.

“We’ll use it again,” he said. “Who knows how much of a factor it will be with these guys? These guys are hard to tick off. My guys, I’m not sure I’ve found the button that produces a bunch of edge, but we’ll throw it at the wall, for sure.”

One thing the Gators have in their favor is a stacked backcourt. Speedy point guard Chris Chiozza and sharpshooters KeVaughn Allen, Jalen Hudson and Egor Koulechov give White plenty of scoring options and a number of guys who can be tough to prepare for and even more difficult to defend.

“Our backcourt gets a lot of headlines and deservedly so,” White said, recalling Chiozza’s running 3-pointer at the buzzer that beat Wisconsin in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden a year ago. “Chris Chiozza showed it last year — where single-handedly a guard can make a big play to propel his team.”

White also noted that Chiozza and his fellow guards also got outplayed by the Razorbacks.

The Gators dwelled on the loss for two days in St. Louis, but White has no idea if it will light a fire under his players in practice or, more importantly, in Dallas.

“This team doesn’t get really upset. I wish we would,” White said. “That’s consistently who this team’s been. I think that’s why you’ve got games where we look like a top-10 team and you’ve got games where we look like an NIT team. …

“But maybe,” he said, “we’ve got another positive chapter in us, where our urgency will pick back up.”

2018 NCAA Tournament: The players you want taking the game-winning shot

By Travis HinesMar 13, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
If you’re going to advance very far in the NCAA tournament, you’re going to be in your fair share of close games. It’s just the way it works. And if you find yourself needing to pull out a game late, you’re going to need a clutch player. Here’s our starting five of players you want with the ball with your season in the balance.

Jalen Brunson, Villanova: There might not be a cooler or level-headed player in the country. Brunson, our National Player of the Year is always in control, always calm and always in command of the moment. Brunson put up huge numbers this season, but it’s the intangible stuff, the things that makes the Wildcats go, that make him the go-to guy with the game on the line.

Keenan Evans, Texas Tech: Remember this shot?:

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier: Bluiett proved his worth last season when he was the best player in the tournament for three games while leading No. 11 seed Xavier to the Elite 8. And I would post a video here of him making a game-winning shot, but there are just too many to pick from.

Collin Sexton, Alabama: Texas A&M found out the hard way how good Sexton can be in the waning moments of a close game, as did the rest of the country. Sexton is one of the most dynamic players in the nation, and can get a good look whenever he wants thanks to his speed and athleticism. Give him the ball and let him go to work.

Carsen Edwards, Purdue: Not only is he a great player, but Edwards looks to be great at preaching coolness under pressure to his teammates.

This GIF is better than any inspirational poster ever.

Miles Bridges, Michigan State: Talent from head to toe and ice water in his veins, Bridges’ offensive ability makes him one of the great late-game players in the country. Get him the rock, and let him win you the game.

Devonte Graham, Kansas: He may not be quite as good in the clutch as his former backcourt mate Frank Mason, but Graham controls the game and is a great decision-maker. The Big 12 player of the year, Graham is completely capable of guiding the Jayhawks to the finish line when things get tight.

Trae Young, Oklahoma: Yes, Young’s production has dropped as the Sooners stumbled to the finish line this season, but ask yourself a simple question: Who is more capable of making a tough shot or creating an open look for a teammate with the game on the line than Young? The answer may be no one. Get Young across halfcourt and he’s within his range. Get him near the rim, and he’s got a circus shot he can execute. Throw extra defenders at him, and he’ll get the ball to an open shooter. If the game’s on the line and the ball’s in Young’s hands, you’ve got a shot.