Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Florida gets stranded in St. Louis before NCAA Tournament

Associated PressMar 13, 2018, 3:28 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — At least Florida coach Mike White could joke about his team’s predicament: Getting stranded about 900 miles from home after the Southeastern Conference Tournament because the team’s chartered airplane was on a military mission.

This was Arch Madness.

“Had a nice spring break up in St. Louis, fighting the cold weather,” White said Monday. “It’s crazy. We spent four nights in a hotel to play one game. If our guys aren’t rested for practice, I don’t know if we’ll ever be rested.”

The 23rd-ranked Gators found themselves stuck in Missouri following an 80-72 setback against Arkansas in the SEC quarterfinals. Then the waiting began.

Florida’s charter flight was called to the Middle East to assist troops, leaving players, coaches, staff, cheerleaders and band members stuck in a hotel for two extra days.

Given how Florida (20-12) performed defensively against the Razorbacks, maybe the biggest surprise is that White didn’t find a way to get his team to a gym for extra work.

The Gators finally got on a plane Sunday afternoon — about 40 hours after the game ended — but only after a few more delays. They had to wait for a rested flight crew, a mechanical repair and finally some deicing.

They were still on the tarmac when the NCAA Tournament selection show started, learning via social media they were a No. 6 seed in the East Region. On Thursday night, Florida will play the winner of St. Bonaventure (25-7) vs. UCLA (21-11) in Dallas.

“I would rather know who we’re playing and be able to spend three or four days prepping for that team,” White said. “That’s the (difference) between being 20th and 21st (in seeding).”

Florida has advanced to the Elite Eight in five straight NCAA Tournament appearances (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017), including last year’s run that ended one win shy of the Final Four. But this team is different from all those others, and not just because of its dozen losses and up-and-down ways.

“These guys aren’t really animated. Really, really nice guys. Too nice of a group, really,” White said. “I’d like to see this group one day tear up a locker room after we lose, but that’s not happening.”

White’s mostly introverted team has struggled to communicate on the court throughout the season. Even though the Gators improved on defense late in the season, their deficiencies were exposed against Arkansas.

That, coupled with having lost seven of 12 league games down the stretch, has few outsiders giving the Gators much of a chance to get past the opening weekend of the tournament.

White remembers the way his team found motivation in being pegged for an opening-round upset in 2017.

“We’ll use it again,” he said. “Who knows how much of a factor it will be with these guys? These guys are hard to tick off. My guys, I’m not sure I’ve found the button that produces a bunch of edge, but we’ll throw it at the wall, for sure.”

One thing the Gators have in their favor is a stacked backcourt. Speedy point guard Chris Chiozza and sharpshooters KeVaughn Allen, Jalen Hudson and Egor Koulechov give White plenty of scoring options and a number of guys who can be tough to prepare for and even more difficult to defend.

“Our backcourt gets a lot of headlines and deservedly so,” White said, recalling Chiozza’s running 3-pointer at the buzzer that beat Wisconsin in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden a year ago. “Chris Chiozza showed it last year — where single-handedly a guard can make a big play to propel his team.”

White also noted that Chiozza and his fellow guards also got outplayed by the Razorbacks.

The Gators dwelled on the loss for two days in St. Louis, but White has no idea if it will light a fire under his players in practice or, more importantly, in Dallas.

“This team doesn’t get really upset. I wish we would,” White said. “That’s consistently who this team’s been. I think that’s why you’ve got games where we look like a top-10 team and you’ve got games where we look like an NIT team. …

“But maybe,” he said, “we’ve got another positive chapter in us, where our urgency will pick back up.”

VIDEO: Georgia State’s Ron Hunter is back in the tournament and providing us with quote gold

Sam Wasson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 13, 2018, 3:47 PM EDT
Ron Hunter is a national treasure.

One of the most entertaining coaches in college basketball, Hunter is quote gold. If his Georgia State Panthers make a run in the Big Dance, he will become a star in the month of March.

Expect nuggets like this every day:

“They told us today that Cincinnati gets to stay at the Hyatt, we’ve gotta stay at Comfort Inn,” Hunter quipped. “Cincinnati gets to eat at Ruth’s Chris (Steak House), we ‘ve gotta eat at Wendy’s.”

“But when it comes Friday at 2’o’clock, oh we’re gonna be ready. We’re gonna be ready to play. I can guarantee you that.”

Hunter is responsible for one of the most memorable moments in NCAA tournament history. Let’s start with this: he ruptured his achilles celebrating a win in his league’s conference tournament:

He sat in a chair during Georgia State’s game against Baylor in the first round of the Big Dance, and when his son, R.J., hit a three to win the game … as Ron literally fell out of his chair:

2018 NCAA Tournament: The players you want taking the game-winning shot

Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 13, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
If you’re going to advance very far in the NCAA tournament, you’re going to be in your fair share of close games. It’s just the way it works. And if you find yourself needing to pull out a game late, you’re going to need a clutch player. Here’s our starting five of players you want with the ball with your season in the balance.

Jalen Brunson, Villanova: There might not be a cooler or level-headed player in the country. Brunson, our National Player of the Year is always in control, always calm and always in command of the moment. Brunson put up huge numbers this season, but it’s the intangible stuff, the things that makes the Wildcats go, that make him the go-to guy with the game on the line.

Keenan Evans, Texas Tech: Remember this shot?:

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier: Bluiett proved his worth last season when he was the best player in the tournament for three games while leading No. 11 seed Xavier to the Elite 8. And I would post a video here of him making a game-winning shot, but there are just too many to pick from.

Collin Sexton, Alabama: Texas A&M found out the hard way how good Sexton can be in the waning moments of a close game, as did the rest of the country. Sexton is one of the most dynamic players in the nation, and can get a good look whenever he wants thanks to his speed and athleticism. Give him the ball and let him go to work.

Carsen Edwards, Purdue: Not only is he a great player, but Edwards looks to be great at preaching coolness under pressure to his teammates.

This GIF is better than any inspirational poster ever.

Miles Bridges, Michigan State: Talent from head to toe and ice water in his veins, Bridges’ offensive ability makes him one of the great late-game players in the country. Get him the rock, and let him win you the game.

Devonte Graham, Kansas: He may not be quite as good in the clutch as his former backcourt mate Frank Mason, but Graham controls the game and is a great decision-maker. The Big 12 player of the year, Graham is completely capable of guiding the Jayhawks to the finish line when things get tight.

Trae Young, Oklahoma: Yes, Young’s production has dropped as the Sooners stumbled to the finish line this season, but ask yourself a simple question: Who is more capable of making a tough shot or creating an open look for a teammate with the game on the line than Young? The answer may be no one. Get Young across halfcourt and he’s within his range. Get him near the rim, and he’s got a circus shot he can execute. Throw extra defenders at him, and he’ll get the ball to an open shooter. If the game’s on the line and the ball’s in Young’s hands, you’ve got a shot.

NCAA Women’s Tournament 2018: Full bracket announced Monday night

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 13, 2018, 1:52 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — UConn is the top seed in the women’s basketball NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies enter as the lone unbeaten team and will be vying for their 12th national championship. Last season, UConn came into the NCAAs as the overwhelming favorite before losing to Mississippi State in the Final Four.

Defending national champion South Carolina and A’ja Wilson await as a possible Elite Eight matchup for UConn in the Albany Regional. The Gamecocks are the two-seed.

UConn, which has been a No. 1 seed every year since 2007, opens up against 16-seed Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) on Saturday morning at home.

While this is the Huskies’ 30th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament, Nicholls State, Northern Colorado, Mercer and Seattle will be making their first appearances.

This year’s Final Four is in Columbus, Ohio, and will take place on March 30. The national championship game is on Sunday, April 1.

A printable version women’s bracket can be found here.

The matchups and tip-times for all first round games are below:

Albany Region

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 St. Francis, 11 a.m., Saturday
No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Quinnipiac, 1:30 p.m., Saturday
No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Belmont, 11 a.m. , Saturday
No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 13 Mercer, 1:30 p.m., Saturday
No. 6 South Florida vs. No. 11 Buffalo, 1:30 p.m., Saturday
No. 3 Florida State vs. UA-Little Rock, 11 a.m., Saturday
No. 7 California vs. No. 10 Virginia, 5 p.m., Friday
No. 2 South Carolina vs. No. 15 North Carolina A&T, 7:30 p.m., Friday

Spokane Region

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 CSU Northridge, 5 p.m., Friday
No. 8 South Dakota State vs. No. 9 Villanova, 7:30 p.m., Friday
No. 5 DePaul vs. No. 12 Oklahoma, Noon, Friday
No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Drake, 2:30 p.m., Friday
No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Central Michigan, 11 a.m., Saturday
No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 George Washington, 1:30 p.m., Saturday
No. 7 Green Bay vs. No. 10 Minnesota, 5 p.m., Friday
No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 15 Seattle, 7 p.m., Friday

Lexington Region

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Boise State, Noon, Friday
No. 8 Marquette vs. No. 9 Dayton, 2:30 p.m., Friday
No. 5 Missouri vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast, 3:30 p.m., Saturday
No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 13 Gonzaga, 6 p.m., Saturday
No. 6 Oregon State vs. No. 11 Western Kentucky, Noon, Friday
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Liberty, 2:30 p.m., Friday
No. 7 Michigan vs. Northern Colorado, 5 p.m., Friday
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Grambling, 7:30 p.m., Friday

Kansas City Region

No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Nichols, 6 p.m., Saturday
No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m., Saturday
No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 12 Princeton, Noon, Friday
No. 4 NC State vs. No. 13 Elon, 2:30 p.m., Friday
No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Creighton, 6 p.m., Saturday
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 American, 3:30 p.m., Saturday
No. 7 Arizona State vs. No. 10 Nebraska, 3:30 p.m., Saturday
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Maine, 6 p.m., Saturday

2018 NCAA Tournament: Big men that will break your bracket

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 13, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
There’s a line of thinking that the NCAA tournament is a guard’s game, and there’s ample evidence of its veracity when we look back at runs by Kemba Walker’s UConn, Kris Jenkins and and Josh Hart’s Villanova and Russ Smith’s Louisville in recent years. Don’t, though, forget the big guys. Here’s a list of post presences that could help determine a national champion – and your bracket pool winner.

Marvin Bagley III, Duke: The Blue Devils freshman was the toast of the sport early in the season before being overshadowed by Trae Young, but he’s been consistently great. He’s great around the bucket, good enough from distance to keep defenses honest and rebounds at a high level. He may not be June’s No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, but he ain’t slipping past five, either.

Deandre Ayton and Dusan Ristic, Arizona: This is about as close to a throwback frontcourt as you’ll see – despite the fact that Ayton fits well enough in the modern game to be a potential No. 1 pick in June. It’s rare that a team can put two seven-footers on the floor and make it work, but Arizona’s pair can make it work. Still, it’s Ayton that fuels this pairing as he’s established himself as a dominant force inside and capable of keeping the Wildcats moving through the bracket.

Michael Porter, Jr., Missouri: Jontay Porter and Jeremiah Tilmon held down the fort inside all season long for the Tigers, but they’re now adding Michael Porter, Jr. to the mix – which could either make them fearsome up front or create a rocky fit. It’s one of the big bets of the NCAA tournament that coach Cuonzo Martin is making here. The upside is massive given Porter, Jr.’s talent.

Isaac Haas, Purdue: It’s pretty astounding that the Boilermakers lost Caleb Swanigan, one of the best big men the sport has seen in recent years, and somehow had a better season. Isaac Haas is a big reason why. The 7-foot-2 senior is on the floor more this year without Swanigan now that coach Matt Painer doesn’t have to juggle the two big men, and Haas has upped his production as a result. His size and skill bends the defense like few other players in the country.

Jaren Jackson and Nick Ward, Michigan State: Jackson is the darling of NBA scouts with his modern game while Ward is a more traditional big man – together they make up an incredibly dynamic and productive frontcourt for the Spartans. Ward is the country’s most prolific offensive rebounder and Jackson is one of the top shotblockers in the nation. And both shoot better than 60 percent from the floor.

(Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Luke Maye, North Carolina: Maye went from a nice story on last year’s national champion Tar Heels to one of the most productive players in the country this year. He’s averaging a double-double of 17.2 points and 10.1 rebounds as his role has exploded from bit player to star for coach Roy Williams.

Killian Tillie, Gonzaga: With all the turnover off last year’s national runners-up, Tillie has seen his role and his production trend way up. He’s one of the most efficient scorers in the country with a true-shooting percentage of 68.2, which is top-10 nationally. He’s not as proficient as a shotblocker and rebounder, but he’s a major problem for defenses.

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas: The Jayhawks’ roster is incredibly dependent on Azubuike given the dearth of other options inside, making his health status one of the more important subplots of the NCAA tournament. The sophomore missed the Big 12 tournament due to a knee injury, but is expected to return to the court this week. His presence inside really facilitates Kansas’ guard-oriented and 3-point heavy approach.

Mike Daum, South Dakota State: The 6-foot-9 Jackrabbit may be the best mid-major player in the tournament. He’s a high-usage player with a 59.5 true shooting percentage and rebounds on the defensive end at a high rate. His athleticism isn’t going to wow anyone, but his ability to score at every level and in unique ways makes him an incredibly tough cover. If South Dakota State turns into this year’s Cinderella, it’ll be Daum who fit them with the glass slipper.

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Angel Delgado, Seton Hall: The 6-foot-10 senior is a double-double machine, averaging 13.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. His prowess on the glass is what separates him from the rest of the big man pack as he’s elite on both the offensive and defensive ends on the floor in that area. He’s not a prolific scorer, but he creates extra shots for the Pirates and limits those extra opportunities for their opponents.

Tyler Davis and Robert Williams, Texas A&M: Another super-sized frontcourt that harkens back to a different era of basketball. Both of these guys are great around the rim, but not threats from the 3-point arc. Williams is a fantastic shotblocker while Davis is a great offensive rebounder.

Mohamed Bamba, Texas: Bamba appears to have healed up from a sprained toe and will try to help the Longhorns escape the first weekend of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012. The 6-foot-11 freshman with an expansive wingspan is one of the most impactful defenders in the country as an elite shotblocker. His offensive game lags behind his defense, but he is capable of causing headaches for opponents on that end as well.

2018 NCAA Tournament: Guards you need to know

Mark Brown/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 13, 2018, 12:51 PM EDT
Regardless of the year, guard play tends to be one of the biggest factors in determining a national champion.

Whether it’s a lead guard who properly balances getting his with putting his teammates in spots where they can success, or an off-guard capable of going off on a moment’s notice, if a team doesn’t have good guards they’ll be heading home early.

Below are a few of the guards destined to become household names before the 2018 NCAA tournament comes to an end.

And since we know you’ll ask, we’ll answer first.

There already are some guards that are household names.

We’re staying away from the players such as Jalen Brunson, Devonte’ Graham, Joel Berry II and Trae Young because, quite frankly, those guys are already well-known.

1. Rob Gray, Houston: Long known as one of the best players in the American, it’s about time the nation get to know Rob Gray. The senior guard has helped lead Houston to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2010, averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. Gray’s the focal point of the Houston offense, with Kelvin Sampson entrusting him with the task of either making a play for himself or setting up a teammate. The casuals will likely be drawn in by Gray’s hairstyle; they’ll stick around once they watch him go to work.

2. Zach Lofton, New Mexico State: If you’re looking for a “12 over 5” upset to pick, the WAC champion Aggies are worth taking a look at and Lofton is why. In his first season on the court for New Mexico State, the Texas Southern transfer is averaging 19.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc. While the matchup with Clemson’s deep and experienced perimeter attack will be a tough one, Lofton is more than capable of making some things happen.

3. Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure: The Bonnies are back in the NCAA tournament and Adams, who shared Atlantic 10 Player of the Year honors with Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge, is a big reason why. The senior point guard is averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game, shooting 45.4 percent from the field, 45.7 percent from three and 85.6 percent from the foul line. It should be noted that teammate Matt Mobley is outstanding himself, but the pick here is Adams since he runs the show. And that First Four matchup between the Bonnies and UCLA: must-see TV, due in large part to the matchup between Adams and Aaron Holiday.

4. Kellan Grady, Davidson: The Atlantic 10 tournament champions drew a tough matchup in Kentucky, but in Grady they’ve got a talented freshman guard who’s only going to become more popular nationally as his career progresses. The 6-foot-5 Grady is averaging 18.0 points per game, and he’s doing so on 50.8 percent shooting from the field and 37.7 percent shooting from three. The Atlantic 10’s best freshman, Grady has the tools needed to make life difficult for Kentucky’s talented guards.

Kellan Grady (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

5. Jon Elmore, Marshall: Dan D’Antoni’s offensive system gives his players a lot of freedom on that end of the floor, and Elmore (along with fellow West Virginia native C.J. Burks) has taken full advantage. The 6-foot-3 Elmore is averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game, and he’s averaging 7.6 three-point attempts per game. Against a Wichita State team that’s had trouble defending the three this season, Elmore (and Burks, who’s averaging 20.5 ppg) could end up captivating the country if he gets hot.

6. D’Marcus Simonds, Georgia State: The 6-foot-3 sophomore has been outstanding for Ron Hunter’s team, leading the Panthers to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015 (whey they knocked off Baylor). Averaging 21.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, Simonds has what it takes skill-wise to put the Panthers on his back. That being said, the matchup with Cincinnati is a difficult one.

7. Grant Riller, College of Charleston: Riller’s teammate, senior Joe Chealey, would also fit here. But the pick is Riller, as the efficient sophomore is averaging 18.7 points per game and has done so by shooting 55.0 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three. In the Cougars’ overtime win over Northeastern in the CAA title game, Riller supplemented Chealey’s 32-point effort (16-for-16 FT) with 20 of his own.