More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Courtney Stockard leads St. Bonaventure past UCLA

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 13, 2018, 11:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tuesday’s First Four matchup between East Region 11-seeds St. Bonaventure and UCLA was considered by some to be the top matchup of the tournament’s first two days, due in large part to the perimeter matchup. With the Bonnies being led by Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley, and UCLA having it’s own perimeter stud in Aaron Holiday, it was easy to see why there was so much anticipation.

But in the end Courtney Stockard, who missed the Atlantic 10 semifinal loss to Davidson with a hamstring injury, stole the show in leading the Bonnies to the 65-58 victory.

With the win, the program’s first NCAA tournament victory since 1970, the Bonnies advance to face 6-seed Florida Thursday in Dallas.

On a night that saw both Adams and Mobley struggle offensively, Stockard stepped forward to score 26 points to lead the way. Playing with two big men for much of the game, UCLA struggled to match up with Stockard at the four. Stockard’s effort helped the Bonnies pull out the victory despite Mobley (14 points) and Adams (eight points) combining to shoot 6-for-28 from the field.

And with LaDarien Griffin chipping in with ten points off the bench, the Bonnies had all the production they needed.

UCLA got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 14-7 lead with Holiday either scoring or assisting on 13 of those points. But St. Bonaventure would switch things up defensively, with head coach Mark Schmidt employing multiple zone looks in an attempt to slow things down. The move worked, as UCLA was careless with the basketball and would finish the game with 20 turnovers.

St. Bonaventure, which turned the ball over just six times, converted UCLA’s miscues into 30 points. Holiday was responsible for 10 of those turnovers, and he lost his poise late with some key mistakes before fouling out with 20 points and seven assists. Price Ali added 13 points and Kris Wilkes ten for UCLA, but Thomas Welsh shot just 1-for-5 from the field and finished with two points to go along with 15 rebounds.

St. Bonaventure will need to be sharper offensively if they’re to have a chance of beating Florida. But in taking care of UCLA, this group of Bonnies has accomplished something the program hadn’t done since Bob Lanier was in uniform.

Radford beats LIU Brooklyn in NCAA tournament opener

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 13, 2018, 8:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2018 NCAA tournament began Tuesday night in Dayton, with 16-seeds LIU Brooklyn and Radford kicking things off in the First Four. Radford, which rode its defense to the Big South tournament title by holding their opponents to an average of 52.3 points per game, found a way to limit LIU Brooklyn’s Joel Hernandez. Radford took away both Hernandez and the Blackbirds’ three-point shooting, and the end result was a 71-61 victory.

The win is Radford’s first-ever NCAA tournament victory, and the team’s reward is a date with East Region top seed Villanova on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Hernandez, who scored 32 points in LIU’s win at Wagner in the NEC title game, shot 3-for-11 from the field and scored just eight points on the night. But the bigger issue for LIU Brooklyn was its perimeter shooting, as Derek Kellogg’s squad went through lengthy stretches in which it settled for perimeter shots instead of attacking the Radford defense.

The Blackbirds shot just 7-for-26 from three, which was a major factor in the team making just 38 percent of its shots from the field.

Ed Polite Jr. and Carlik Jones both posted double-doubles to the way for the Highlanders, with Polite tallying 13 points and 12 rebounds and Jones adding 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Travis Fields Jr. added 13 points off the bench, with ten coming in the second half. Fields’ three-pointer with 3:28 remaining gave Radford a 64-59 lead, and the Blackbirds would get no closer from that point on.

LIU Brooklyn, which was unable to get the tempo in its favor, was led offensively by Jashaun Agosto with 16 points. Raiquan Clark added 14 points and Julian Batts 13 to go along with eight rebounds.

Michigan St hopes Bridges attacks defense in NCAA Tournament

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 13, 2018, 8:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges can soar for slams, dribble to set up shots and make 3-pointers from all angles.

He can also drift, defer and drive his coach crazy.

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo has been privately and publicly prodding Bridges to do more with the ball, going as far as saying he needs to be more of a jerk on the court and more selfish.

“As we keep saying to him all year long, ‘Just be more aggressive,'” Izzo said Tuesday .

Bridges, though, pushes back at times.

“I can’t do it without my teammates,” he said softly.

The third-seeded Spartans will need Bridges to play like a star at times in the NCAA Tournament to improve their chances of chasing the school’s third national championship. His first opportunity is Thursday night against 14th-seeded Bucknell in Detroit. And the 6-foot-7 forward knows it.

“I definitely don’t want to go home after all the work we put in,” Bridges said. “I’m going to have to take over games.”

Bridges didn’t take his first opportunity to make millions in the NBA after his freshman season, choosing to chase a priceless championship in college.

“This is the top opportunity that I wanted when I came back,” he said. “I wanted to win a national championship. Now that it’s here, I’m just going to have to play. I can’t talk anymore. I have to go out there and win it.”

When Bridges scores a few more points than his average, the Spartans win.

He scored 20 points 11 times this season, and helped his team win each of those games as part of the school-record 28 victories in the regular season.

The All-Big Ten and preseason All-America player leads the team with nearly 17 points per game, ranks second with almost seven rebounds and is third with just under three assists. He led the Spartans to their first Big Ten outright championship since 2009 as one of four players in the nation with his averages in points, rebounds and assists along with almost one block per game.

Bridges averaged 20 points and eight-plus rebounds in two NCAA Tournament games last year on a team without much experience, depth or size that beat Miami by 20 points and lost to Kansas by 20.

Less than a month later, Bridges did what few potential lottery picks do and stayed in college.

“I got some unfinished business here,” Bridges said last year at the foot of the school’s Sparty statue. “I want to stay .”

The signature moment of this season, so far at least, was making a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds against Purdue.

“I just wanted to make memories with my teammates and that’s what I’ve done this year,” he said.

The low point for Bridges was being briefly ineligible, two days before the final game of the regular season at Wisconsin. Earlier that week, Yahoo! Sports published expense reports listing a $70 lunch with Bridges’ parents and a $400 cash advance to his mother. The school denied the allegations in the report, but later announced its compliance office discovered an NCAA violation because Bridges’ family had dinner with an agent last winter without his knowledge. That finding made the sophomore star ineligible for about a day before the NCAA reinstated him. Bridges had to donate $40 to a charity of his choice as a condition of the reinstatement process.

“No great story comes without trials and tribulations,” Bridges said.

Bridges and his teammates had a chance to clear their minds and relax their bodies last week, idling between the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. They went to see “Hamilton” in Chicago, practiced at the Bulls’ facility and saw the NBA team play.

“Everybody, like our seniors, starts thinking the end is near so you have to deal with all those things,” Izzo said. “In Miles’ case, who knows when the end will be? But I think he’s handled everything pretty well.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Virginia loses De’Andre Hunter to broken wrist

Eric Espada/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 13, 2018, 5:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

Three days before it begins NCAA tournament play against UMBC, top overall seed Virginia received some bad news regarding a key contributor.

Redshirt freshman forward De’Andre Hunter, who won the ACC Sixth Man of the Year award, will miss the NCAA tournament due to a broken left wrist. Hunter suffered the injury during the ACC tournament, and according to the school he’ll be sidelined for 10-12 weeks after undergoing surgery on March 19.

To say the least, this is a significant blow for a team with national title hopes to absorb.

Hunter averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game, emerging as a highly valuable front court reserve for Tony Bennett. In three ACC tournament games Hunter averaged 10.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game, shooting 52.9 percent from the field.

With Hunter no longer available, fellow reserve Mamadi Diakite is one player who is now of even greater importance for the Cavaliers moving forward. Diakite, a 6-foot-9 sophomore forward, is averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game this season.

2018 NCAA Tournament: Spread, over-under, betting line for every first round game

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterMar 13, 2018, 4:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

Here is the full TV schedule, with spreads, over-unders and betting lines, for every game for the first four days of the NCAA tournament.

(Lines are updated for Tuesday afternoon.)

FIRST FOUR

TUESDAY, March 13

  • 6:40 p.m.: 16. LIU Brooklyn vs. 16. Radford (-4), truTV, (137)
  • 9:10 p.m.: 11. St. Bonaventure vs. 11. UCLA (-3), truTV, (154)

WEDNESDAY, March 14:

  • 6:40 p.m.: 16. NC Central vs. 16. Texas Southern (-4), truTV, (146.5)
  • 9:10 p.m.: 11. Arizona State (PK) vs. 11. Syracuse, truTV, (142.5)

FIRST ROUND

THURSDAY, March 15

12:15 p.m.: 7. Rhode Island (-1.5) vs. 10. Oklahoma, CBS, (159.5)

12:40 p.m.: 3. Tennessee (13.5) vs. 14. Wright State, truTV, (132)

1:30 p.m.: 4. Gonzaga (-12) vs. 13. UNC-Greensboro, TNT, (136)

2 p.m.: 1. Kansas (-15.5) vs. 16. Penn, TBS, (147)

2:45 p.m.: 2. Duke (-20.5) vs. 15. Iona, CBS, (156)

3:10 p.m.: 6. Miami (Fla.) (-2.5) vs. 11. Loyola, truTV, 133.5)

4 p.m.: 5. Ohio State (-8.5) vs. 12 South Dakota State, TNT, (148.5)

4:30 p.m.: 8. Seton Hall (-2) vs. 9 NC State, TBS, (157.5)

6:50 p.m.: 1. Villanova vs. 16. LIU Brooklyn/Radford, TNT

7:10 p.m.: 5. Kentucky (-6) vs. 12 Davidson, CBS, (143)

7:20 p.m.: 6. Houston (-3.5) vs. 11. San Diego State, TBS, (142.5)

7:27 p.m.: 3. Texas Tech (11.5) vs. 14. Stephen F. Austin, truTV, (138)

9:20 p.m.: 8. Virginia Tech (-2) vs. 9. Alabama, TNT, (142)

9:40 p.m.: 4. Arizona (-9) vs. 13. Buffalo, CBS, (158)

9:50 p.m.: 3. Michigan (-12) vs. 14. Montana, TBS, (135)

9:57 p.m.: 6. Florida vs. 11. St. Bonaventure/UCLA, truTV

FRIDAY, March 16

12:15 p.m.: 7. Texas A&M (-3.5) vs. 10 Providence, CBS, (139)

12:30 p.m.: 2. Purdue (-21) vs. 15. Cal St. Fullerton, truTV, (146.5)

1:30 p.m.: 4. Wichita State (-12) vs. 13. Marshall, TNT, (165.5)

2 p.m.: 2. Cincinnati (-14) vs. 15. Georgia State, TBS, (128.5)

2:45 p.m.: 2. North Carolina (-19.5) vs. 15. Lipscomb, CBS, (162)

3 p.m.: 7. Arkansas vs. 10. Butler (-1), truTV (152.5)

4 p.m.: 5. West Virginia (-10.5) vs. 12. Murray State, TNT

4:30 p.m.: 7. Nevada (-1) vs. 10. Texas, TBS, (144)

6:50 p.m.: 8. Creighton (-2) vs. 9. Kansas State, TNT, (145.5)

7:10 p.m.: 3. Michigan State (-14) vs. 14. Bucknell, CBS, (148.5)

7:20 p.m.: 1. Xavier vs. 16. NC Central/Texas Southern, TBS

7:27 p.m.: 4. Auburn (-11) vs. 13. Charleston, truTV, (148.5)

9:20 p.m.: 1. Virginia (-23) vs. 16. UMBC, TNT, (121.5)

9:40 p.m.: 6. TCU vs. 11. Arizona State/Syracuse, CBS

9:57 p.m.: 5. Clemson (-5.5) vs. 12. New Mexico State, truTV (133)

9:50 p.m.: 8. Missouri (-1) vs. 9. Florida State, TBS, (148)

Lorenzo Romar, Mark Gottfried return to the head coaching ranks

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 13, 2018, 3:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lorenzo Romar is returning to Pepperdine for a second stint as men’s basketball coach.

Athletic director Steve Potts said Monday that Romar will be back in Malibu as soon as Arizona’s season ends. Romar is currently in his first season as associate head coach at Arizona and the Wildcats are in the NCAA Tournament.

The 59-year-old coach previously guided the Waves from 1996-99, going 42-44 in his first head coaching job.

Romar says he preferred to stay on the West Coast and his comfort level with Potts and university President Andrew Benton “played a huge role” in his decision to return to the campus overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Romar left Malibu to become head coach at Saint Louis and then spent 15 years in the same job at Washington, where he was a three-time Pac-12 coach of the year. He was an assistant at UCLA under Jim Harrick when the Bruins won the 1995 national championship. His career head coaching record is 391-284.

Romar, who is from Compton, California, was a two-year starter at Washington and played five seasons in the NBA with Golden State, Milwaukee and Detroit.

Romar will be battling with former colleague Mark Gottfried for those Southern California kids. Gottfried is expected to be hired as the new head coach at CSUN in Northridge. Both Gottfried and Romar were assistants at UCLA in the late 90s.

Rob Dauster of NBC Sports contributed to this story.