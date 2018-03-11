VIDEO: Syracuse erupts in celebration after at-large announcement

The Sun Devils weren’t the only ones celebrating their inclusion in the field of 68, however. Over in Rhode Island, Rams coach and Bobby’s brother, Dan Hurley, gave a few wild fists pumps before being overcome by emotion.
It had to be as big of moment for Dan as it was Bobby as Rhode Island’s loss to Davidson in the Atlantic 10 title game made the Wildcats bid thieves – with the thought being Arizona State could be the victim.
Instead, there are two Hurleys in the Big Dance. And two great celebrations.
2018 NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown: The West Region
The West Region will be a tough one as the group features multiple conference champions and dangerous threats.
As the fourth No. 1 seed, Xavier will face a daunting task as they try to get past teams like North Carolina, red-hot Michigan, Gonzaga and Ohio State to advance to its first Final Four.
The Musketeers will likely face the winner of No. 8 seed Missouri and No. 9 seed Florida State as the Tigers will be a team to watch thanks to the status of star freshman Michael Porter Jr. The Tigers are potentially a major threat if Porter Jr., a potential top-five pick, can get rolling, but he only played in one tune-up game before the Big Dance. Florida State could just as easily take that matchup with its elite size and athleticism.
Defending national runner-up Gonzaga is a very tough No. 4 seed as they’ll have to get by No. 13 seed UNC Greensboro in the first game. No. 5 seed Ohio State and No. 12 seed South Dakota State might be one of the best first-round matchups as it features a pair of All-American candidates in Buckeyes forward Keita Bates-Diop and Jackrabbits big man Mike Daum.
Gonzaga and Ohio State would make for a potentially riveting second-round matchup. And who would say no to the potential of Xavier matching up with Ohio State in the Sweet 16 in an all-Ohio battle?
No. 2 seed North Carolina just missed out on a No. 1 seed after falling to Virginia in the ACC Tournament title game. The defending champion Tar Heels are one of the most experienced teams in the field as the open with No. 15 seed Lipscomb.
Keep an eye on the matchup between No. 7 seed Texas A&M and No. 10 seed Providence. The Aggies have the size to give North Carolina trouble in the second round if they advance while Providence just beat one No. 1 seed in Xavier and took another No. 1 seed, Villanova, to overtime over the weekend. The Tar Heels could be in for a battle with either team.
Watching No. 3 seed Michigan will be fascinating since they had the long layoff after the Big Ten Tournament victory. The Wolverines looked like one of the hottest teams in the country when they last played but will they have any rust when they face No. 14 seed Montana?
If Michigan wins, they could face an underrated No. 6 seed in Houston. Or we might get the Steve Fisher Bowl with a Michigan matchup against No. 11 seed San Diego State. Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher was the assistant coach largely responsible for recruiting the Fab Five, so that could be a fun subplot to watch.
Michigan re-gaining its late-season form means they could be a darkhorse Final Four team. But you also can’t count out North Carolina after back-to-back Final Four runs.
2018 NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown: The East Region
The East Region has a number of dangerous teams as No. 1 seed Villanova will have a difficult road in getting out of this group.
The Big East Tournament champions will be the favorites thanks to its experienced roster, and a Player of the Year candidate in Jalen Brunson. Villanova also has a lot of really good teams to contend with. Purdue, Texas Tech, Wichita State, West Virginia and Florida have all shown themselves as being really tough at times this season as the top six seeds could all conceivably make a run to San Antonio.
Purdue is the No. 2 seed as they face No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton. The Boilermakers could get a potential matchup against No. 7 seed Arkansas or No. 10 seed Butler in the second round as Purdue already knocked off the Bulldogs during the regular season.
No. 3 seed Texas Tech has serious potential if senior guard Keenan Evans gets hot as they’ll be a team to watch in this region. An all-Texas matchup with No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin won’t be easy in the first round, however. If Texas Tech gets by, they could face No. 6 seed Florida in the second round in a must-see matchup.
The Gators get the winner of the First Four matchup between No. 11 seeds St. Bonaventure and UCLA as both of those teams feature potent backcourt scoring options. Florida has huge boom-or-bust potential based on its inconsistent perimeter shooting as the Gators are the wild card of this East Region.
Virginia Tech and Alabama will be a really fun 8/9 matchup in the first round. Both of these teams are also capable of giving Villanova a major scare in the second round. I certainly wouldn’t want to face Collin Sexton with the way he played in the SEC Tournament last week for Alabama and Virginia Tech owns a road win at Virginia.
No. 4 seed Wichita State will take on a hot No. 13 seed Marshall that will want to push the tempo. No. 5 seed West Virginia gets the Ohio Valley Conference champions in No. 12 seed Murray State as the Racers have some intriguing backcourt pieces that could make that a game. If Wichita State and West Virginia both advance, that potential second-round matchup would be an absolute war.
2018 NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown: The Midwest Region
The Kansas Jayhawks will be right at home in Wichita for the first round of the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. They will be hosting Penn, the Ivy League champs, in the first round of the tournament, and if they can get past the Quakers, it will be the winner of Seton Hall and N.C. State in the 8-9 game that gets the next crack at upsetting Bill Self’s Jayhawks.
Duke is the No. 2 seed in the Midwest, drawing Iona first round of the tournament before they would advance to take on Rhode Island or, potentially, No. 10 seed Oklahoma and Trae Young in a battle of the most hated team and player in the Big Dance.
That would be a fun matchup if it were to happen. URI is good, so don’t count them out.
Oh, we’re not done yet as the No. 3 seed in the Midwest is Michigan State, who was a trendy pick to win the national title back in November. They still may be the best team in the country, and Tom Izzo is coming off of two weeks to figure out what was ailing his team. The Spartans get to face off with Bucknell in the first round, and then they would advance to take on either TCU or the winner of the play-in game, Arizona State and Syracuse.
The bottom half of Kansas’ side of the Midwest region is interesting, as both No. 4 seed Auburn and No. 5 seed Clemson have lost key players to injuries and will be facing off with mid-major programs that are talented enough to pull off an upset. Clemson gets No. 12 seed New Mexico State out in San Diego while Auburn faces off with No. 13 Charleston.
2018 NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown: The South Region
Virginia was the No. 1 overall seed, and deservedly so. They were sent to the South Region, where they will, in theory, play the regionals in Atlanta.
Seeing the Hoos get named as the No. 1 overall seed was the least surprising thing that we could have seen in this reveal. They will draw UMBC in the first round, and then take on the winner of Creighton and Kansas State in the second round assuming that they can dispatch the Retrievers.
The No. 2 seed in the South Region is Cincinnati, which means that we will have a rock fight if the seeds hold and the top two teams make it to the Elite 8; Cincinnati and Virginia are the nation’s top two defenses. The Bearcats draw Georgia State and D’Marcus Simonds in the first round of the tournament. What makes that matchup fascinating is that both of those teams fall into that category of elite defense, not quite elite offense. Those are the teams that I have trouble trusting in March.
If Cincinnati can get past the Panthers, they will take on the winner of No. 7 seed Nevada and No. 10 Texas.
The No. 3 seed in the South is Tennessee, who draws Wright State in the first round of the tournament, while No. 6 seed Miami draws Loyola-Chicago in the first round of the tournament. The Ramblers won at Florida back in December and will be one of the trendy upset picks in the first round of the tournament. They won both the Missouri Valley regular season and tournament, and as a No. 11 seed, they’re rated higher than Davidson, who won the Atlantic 10 tournament.
Speaking of Davidson … where this region gets really interesting is with the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds. Arizona is the No. 4 seed, and they drew a talented No. 13 seed Buffalo team in the first round. The No. 5 seed is Kentucky, and the Wildcats will face off with another set of Wildcats: No. 12 seed Davidson. These are two of the hottest teams in the country, and if they win, we get a battle between Arizona and Kentucky in the second round. This is where you want to be for the first weekend.