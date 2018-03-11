More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
There were no bubble snubs this year, but Syracuse over USC, Oklahoma State is perplexing

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2018, 8:03 PM EDT
The NCAA almost got it perfect.

Almost every team decision they made was totally and completely justifiable.

They left out Saint Mary’s, a 28-5 team out of the WCC that simply refuses to schedule anyone. They left out a USC team that, like Louisville, just did not have enough really good wins on their résumé to justify inclusion. They put the likes of UCLA, Oklahoma, Arizona State and St. Bonaventure into the field.

For the most part, I think the committee almost got all of the teams right.

Almost.

Except for Syracuse.

The Orange, according to NCAA Selection Committee Chair Bruce Rasmussen, were the last team into the tournament field. They got in just ahead of Notre Dame, who was the team that got knocked out on Sunday morning by Davidson winning the Atlantic 10’s automatic bid.

And I’m sorry Syracuse fans, but I just don’t get the argument for this one. Syracuse had four Quadrant 1 wins — Clemson (11), Buffalo (25), at Miami (288) and at Louisville (38) and a 7-11 mark against the top two Quadrants with two Quadrant 3 losses. When compared with some of the teams that were left out, it just doesn’t make all that much sense to me.

Unless, of course, you’re the selection committee and you value things like the RPI and SOS. The Orange have a much, much better RPI than both Baylor and Oklahoma State (45 vs. 68 vs. 88). Their SOS is 16th. USC’s is 57th. Their best win is better than Middle Tennessee State’s. That’s where the logic has to lie.

And to be frank, I don’t think anyone here got “snubbed”. I do not pity Saint Mary’s at all. They were a tournament team last season returning a senior-laden lineup with an all-american at center and they scheduled no one and lost to Washington State, Georgia and San Francisco. Randy Bennett did this to himself again. If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, then Bennett is clinical.

Baylor lost 14 games. Oklahoma State won some impressive games — they swept Kansas! — but that RPI of 88 is tough to get around. That, combined with a non-conference SOS in the 290s cost them. It is what it is.

Middle Tennessee State lost a couple dumb games down the stretch. Louisville didn’t beat anyone in the top 50 of the RPI. Marquette is … whatever.

The only team that really has an argument to me is USC. Their RPI is 34. They had a top 60 non-conference SOS. They went 6-5 on the road, which included wins at Utah, at Oregon and at Colorado; anyone that follows the Pac-12 knows how hard it is to win at the mountain school. But their best wins were Middle Tennessee State and New Mexico State on a neutral court while they had that awful home loss to Princeton, albeit without a couple of role players.

So I get it.

I wouldn’t have gone that way myself, but no one on the bubble really has that strong of an argument. At the end of the day, the committee went with the résumé that had the least amount of horrible on it.

Here is how the bubble played out:

LAST FOUR IN: UCLA, St. Bonaventure, Arizona State, Syracuse

FIRST FOUR OUT: Notre Dame, Baylor, Saint Mary’s, USC

NEXT FOUR OUT: Marquette, Oklahoma State, Middle Tennessee, Louisville

2018 NCAA Tournament: The Cinderellas you need to pick in your bracket

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 12, 2018, 1:12 AM EDT
There tends to be at least one “Cinderella” in every NCAA tournament, be it a team from a smaller conference that springs an upset that wrecks some brackets or a middling squad that gets hot at the right time and makes a deep run.

While this year’s bracket certainly has some powerhouse programs at the top, beginning with top overall seed Virginia, there are also teams capable of causing some chaos this week (and beyond).

Here are some teams you need to keep in mind as possible Cinderellas as you go through the time-honored tradition of filling out your bracket.

FOUR TEAMS THAT CAN WREAK HAVOC EARLY

LOYOLA-CHICAGO (11-seed, South): It’s been a while since Loyola-Chicago has reached the NCAA tournament, with this being the program’s first appearance since 1985. But this isn’t a team that’s going to show up for its game against Miami with a “we’re just happy to be here” attitude. Porter Moser’s team has won 28 games and the Missouri Valley regular season and tournament titles, and they’ve been flat-out stingy defensively. The Ramblers have limited opponents to 41.2 percent shooting from the field and 32.9 percent from three, and they’ve also forced a turnover on 20 percent of their opponents’ possessions.

Senior guard Ben Richardson, the Valley’s Defensive Player of the Year, sets the tone on that end of the floor but the entire team is committed defensively. Offensively, league Player of the Year Clayton Custer has led the way for a balanced attack that has five players averaging double figures. According to Ken Pomeroy’s numbers, Loyola’s ranked in the top 20 nationally in both two-point and three-point percentage and eighth in effective field goal percentage. The Hurricanes should be on notice for this dangerous matchup.

DAVIDSON (12-seed, South): There’s no denying the fact that Kentucky is playing its best basketball of the season, with the Wildcats having won the SEC tournament title. There’s also no denying the fact that, while young, John Calipari’s got a team that doesn’t lack for talent. That being said, their matchup with the Atlantic 10 tournament champions is one that Kentucky cannot afford to take lightly because of the presence of senior forward Peyton Aldridge and freshman guard Kellen Grady.

Aldridge, Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year, is averaging 21.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, with the offensive production coming by way of his shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three-point range. Grady, the A-10’s top rookie, is averaging 18.0 points per game and is shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three. As a team Davidson’s shooting 39.1 percent from three, and they’re one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country. If Kentucky doesn’t remain disciplined defensively, this game could be a handful.

NEW MEXICO STATE (12-seed, Midwest): In the program’s first season under head coach Chris Jans, all the Aggies did was win 28 games and the WAC regular season and tournament titles. New Mexico State’s two best non-conference wins came at the Diamond Head Classic in December, as they beat NCAA tournament participants Davidson and Miami before falling to USC in the championship game. And this is a group that has prior NCAA tournament experience, from Jans’ time on Gregg Marshall’s staff at Wichita State to the returnees who reached the Big Dance last season.

Jemerrio Jones was one of the nation’s best rebounders last season and he’s been even better in 2017-18, averaging 13.2 rebounds per game along with 11.0 points per contest. Zach Lofton, a former SWAC Player of the Year at Texas Southern who also has prior NCAA tournament experience, leads the way offensively with 19.5 points per night, and A.J. Harris, Eli Chuha and Sidy N’Dir shouldn’t be overlooked either. A concern for the Aggies is the foul shooting, as they’ve made just 64.3 percent of their attempts, but they’ve got enough to make things tough on Clemson.

MARSHALL (13-seed, East): For much of this season, the conversation regarding Wichita State has centered on the team’s defense. In short, this particular group isn’t as good on that end of the floor as they’ve been in the past. A big issue for the Shockers has been defending the three, with opponents shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc (247th nationally).

Under head coach Dan D’Antoni, Marshall can spread opposing defenses out and in guards Jon Elmore and C.J. Burks the Thundering Herd has a tandem that’s averaging a combined 43.3 points per game. Marshall shoots 35.6 percent from three, but while that number isn’t all that impressive 45.6 percent of their field goal attempts have been threes. And that could prove problematic for Wichita State given its struggles defending that shot.

SLEEPERS THAT CAN MAKE A RUN TO SAN ANTONIO

GONZAGA (4-seed, West): While the other west coast juggernaut in the field, Arizona, was placed in a region that looks absolutely loaded the Bulldogs’ path to San Antonio may be a bit more manageable. UNC Greensboro followed by either Ohio State or South Dakota State, and Mark Few’s team is in a region that’s led by top seed Xavier and 2-seed North Carolina. Not to say that either of those teams is weak, but Gonzaga has the pieces needed to reach a Final Four for the second consecutive season.

Killian Tillie was outstanding at the WCC tournament, and the front court has other talented options in Johnathan Williams III and Rui Hachimura. Josh Perkins has done a good job of running the show, and players such as redshirt freshman Zach Norvell and Silas Melson have been notable contributors as well. Per Ken Pomeroy’s numbers there are only three teams in the country ranked in the top 20 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency: Duke, Michigan State and Gonzaga.

FLORIDA (6-seed, East): This feels like a pick that could either work out well or go up in flames from the start, as either St. Bonaventure or UCLA has the potential to be a tough matchup for the Gators given some of the personnel on both of those teams. That being said, Florida has shown at various points in the season that it is capable of beating just about anyone. Chris Chiozza is a more than capable leader at the point, and in total Mike White’s team has four double-digit scorers in Jalen Hudson, Egor Koulechov and KeVaughn Allen.

The issues Florida will need to address if its to play deep into the tournament: defending the three and closing out possessions with a rebound, and making sure Allen is engaged and in “attack mode.” Allen’s had a tendency to play passive at times, and Florida cannot afford for that to be the case this week and beyond. If he’s on and attacking defenses, that benefits everyone in the rotation.

The Dummy’s Guide to filling out a 2018 NCAA Tournament Bracket

By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
The 2018 NCAA tournament is finally here!

March is a dreadfully boring time during the American sports calendar. Pro sports are still weeks away from the playoffs or the start of the regular season.

Thankfully you have March Madness.

It’s a unique event in American sports that captures the casual fan’s attention for a few weeks every year. And if you’re reading this, you’re potentially someone who hasn’t watched a lot of college basketball during the regular season.

That’s totally okay. College basketball fans are thrilled to have you along for the ride of March.  And I’m here to help catch you up and give you tips on things to look for and trends to avoid when filling out a bracket.

If you’ve never filled out a bracket before, don’t be intimidated. The person that you least expect usually ends up winning a bracket challenge. It gives everyone something to talk about at work during the next few weeks. And who wants to focus strictly on work? So take some of this advice into account and start making selections. It’s going to be a magical three weeks of basketball.

1. Fill out one bracket and one bracket only. Multiple bracket people are the worst. Take some time to think about your selections. Then ride or die with them during the next few weeks like a real champion. People who brag about having a team going far in “my other bracket” have absolutely zero honor and deserve zero respect. They’re hedging their bets with multiple brackets just to try to impress you during small talk. Totally pathetic.

2. How you actually fill out your bracket is another life decision. You can be like most people and fill out a bracket online. Or you can go old school and fill out your bracket with pen and paper. I always respect people who have a physical copy of their bracket on them to review at a moment’s notice. It shows dedication and a desire to get better.

And people who cross off or highlight each game after its finished? Heroes.

3. Don’t be afraid to make late changes to your bracket. Games don’t tip until Thursday afternoon. You don’t have to lock in your selections until those first tips. Take as much time as you need to review. Frequently check back on College Basketball Talk during the week and read our expanding preview coverage (shameless plug). If any weird injuries go down in practice, you’ll be ready to go. Who knows, with the way this season has been, maybe the FBI’s investigation throws some random information out before the event that changes something. Stay on your toes up until the games begin.

4. Ride with teams you care about. Pick against your enemies. What’s the point of all of this if you can’t cheer for the teams you love while going against the teams you hate? This is supposed to be fun! If you’re a fan of the scrappy underdog mid-major team who might pull off an upset then take it a step further and ride them into the Sweet 16. It’s all about rooting for your teams and having something to believe in.

5. A No. 16 seed has never defeated a No. 1 seed. Not much else to go over here. Don’t do it.

6.  The most popular upset comes from the four No. 5 and No. 12 matchups. One of those No. 12 seeds is definitely going to win. Maybe two or three. And this season’s crop of mid-major teams in the field is pretty strong. South Dakota State has an All-American candidate in big man Mike Daum. New Mexico State knocked off Miami during the season. Do some research on a No. 12 seed that you like and take them into the next round.

7. Don’t mess with No. 6 seeds going deep into the tournament. For whatever reason, a No. 6 seed hasn’t been to the Final Four since 1992. Last year was a bloodbath for No. 6 seeds. Three of them lost in the first round to No. 11 seeds and none of them made the Sweet 16. Beware of the No. 6 seeds.

8. Speaking of No. 11 seeds, watch out for the First Four teams playing in Dayton on Tuesday and Wednesday night. I know, I know — those games don’t feel like they really matter. Most bracket challenges don’t even count them. But Dayton is a great basketball city with a great crowd and one of those No. 11 seeds will likely use that momentum to upset a No. 6 seed in the next round. It happens nearly every year. USC took down SMU last year before scaring Baylor in the Round of 32. When VCU made its memorable Final Four run under Shaka Smart they were a First Four team. Don’t count these teams out.

9. Make sure your national champion has a McDonald’s All-American on the roster. Since 1978, every national champion has had at least one McDonald’s All-American except for two teams: Maryland in 2002 and UConn in 2014. We’ve had 40 years of research that shows that having blue chip talent is still a major part of winning a national title.

10. Find a double-digit seed to take to at least the Sweet 16. Every year a double-digit seed becomes a Cinderella story and makes it to at least the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. So take an underdog and have them win a few games in this thing. Don’t get too crazy and have them going to the Final Four though. Only four double-digit seeds have reached the Final Four since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. None of them won a national title.

11. Find a No. 1 seed to drop before the Final Four. Don’t just automatically ride the top seeds into San Antonio. That actually did happen at the 2008 Final Four in San Antonio, but that the first (and only) time four No. 1 seeds made the final weekend. Someone is bound to lose early among the No. 1 seeds. This season in college basketball has also been especially chaotic. Top-ten teams were constantly getting picked off by unranked teams. Be prepared for some wild regions.

12. Don’t be afraid of taking upsets but don’t take too many of them. Find a healthy balance of upsets where you have a lot of favorites advancing but some sleepers in the mix at choice spots. Some people pick a million upsets because they strictly enjoy the rush of cheering for the underdog. Those people also usually have horrible brackets at the end of the event. But, hey, at least they felt the high of proving the haters wrong. That counts for something, right? Hitting on an upset pick is one of the best parts of filling out a bracket. It’s strangely memorable.

13. Look into a conference’s bid total for how a league did during the season. If a conference has a lot of bids, like the ACC, SEC or Big 12, then teams from those leagues have likely won a lot of games against quality competition. They’ve been battle-tested. Teams from conferences with fewer selections might carry more risk since they might not have played a lot against tournament-caliber competition. In other words, the Big Ten and Pac-12 were trash this season. Be cautious of teams from those leagues.

14. Be sure to look into how a team has played the past few weeks. Maybe we call this the “Trae Young Rule”? Casual fans have been hearing about the Oklahoma freshman’s brilliance since December. Young was the leading Player of the Year candidate for a large chunk of the season. Then Oklahoma went on a freefall and nearly missed the NCAA tournament. They went from a top-ten team to a No. 10 seed. The Sooners are 2-8 over their last 10 games. But if you don’t follow college hoops regularly, you might still think they’re a contender. That’s why it’s important to look into a team’s recent schedule. Some teams are surging and others are struggling. Find the trends and follow them.

15. A knowledge of geography can give you some great NCAA tournament tips. Last year, South Carolina was gifted an opportunity to play two games in its home state during the first two rounds. The No. 7 seed Gamecocks had a huge home crowd for each game as they knocked off Marquette and Duke on their way to a surprise Final Four appearance. Check out where a team is playing its games and if it might give a significant homecourt advantage.

16. Don’t take any of this too seriously.

March Madness is supposed to bring people together and give them something fun to focus on for a few weeks every Spring. Watching games with classmates, other alums, family and friends all provides unique and memorable viewing experiences.

Check out some games live. Watch at a crowded bar. Set up multiple screens in your office, or your house, and lose yourself in hours of basketball mayhem. Celebrate the buzzer-beaters and agonize over the close losses that eliminate you from a bracket challenge. Soak every moment in then wait 11 months for all of it to come back again.

The NCAA tournament is the greatest event of the year. Best of luck with your bracket.

NCAA Tournament cable channel guide for games on TBS, TNT, truTV

By Travis HinesMar 11, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Unless ‘Impractical Jokers’ or ‘The Carbonaro Effect’ are steady parts of your television diet, you’re going to be searching through your channel guide for truTV this month.

Let’s save you the trouble with the listing for that and the rest of your NCAA tournament cable needs. You’re on your own for CBS, though.

DirecTV

  • TBS – 246
  • TNT – 245
  • truTV – 246

DISH

  • TBS – 139
  • TNT – 138
  • truTV – 242

Xfinity

  • TBS – 826
  • TNT – 825
  • truTV – 1430

ATT U-verse

  • TBS – 112
  • TNT – 108
  • truTV – 164

Verizon Fios

  • TBS – 552
  • TNT – 551
  • truTV – 683

Spectrum

  • TBS – 780
  • TNT – 781
  • truTV – 772

Cox Communications

  • TBS – 27
  • TNT – 36
  • truTV – 203

Optimum Cable

  • TBS – 39
  • TNT – 37
  • truTV – 58

Mediacom

  • TBS – 836
  • TNT – 835
  • truTV – 869

Suddenlink

  • TBS – 233
  • TNT – 234
  • truTV – 232

Conference breakdown: How each league fared on Selection Sunday

By Travis HinesMar 11, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
Maybe it’s not quite like its college football cousin when suddenly during bowl season fans adopt the entire conference their preferred team is in to root for, but college basketball supporters like to see their respective leagues fare well, too.

Here’s how each multi-bid conference fared on Selection Sunday:

9 – ACC

  • 1. Virginia
  • 2. Duke
  • 2. North Carolina
  • 5. Clemson
  • 9. Miami (Fla.)
  • 8. Virginia Tech
  • 9. Florida State
  • 9. NC State
  • 11. Syracuse

Note: The biggest surprise here – and probably in the whole field – is Syracuse. They were the last team to make the field and give the ACC the most bids in the country. It’s just a bit surprising that they made it in over conference-mate Notre Dame.

8 – SEC

  • 3. Tennessee
  • 4. Auburn
  • 5. Kentucky
  • 6. Florida
  • 7. Arkansas
  • 7. Texas A&M
  • 8. Missouri
  • 9. Alabama

Note: Lots to like here if you’re the SEC, which takes plenty of punishment each year for being Kentucky, Florida and everyone else. Even with those two programs not quite up to their normal standards for a regular season, Tennessee and Auburn boost the conference in a major way, and Alabama’s two wins in the league tournament kept the whole conference in single-digit seeds.

7 – Big 12

  • 1. Kansas
  • 3. Texas Tech
  • 5. West Virginia
  • 6. TCU
  • 8. Kansas State
  • 10. Oklahoma
  • 10. Texas

Note: The Big 12 got 70 percent of its membership into the tournament, but it’s hard to look at this as anything but a bit disappointing for the league. Mostly because it had lofty aspirations of getting eight and even nine teams into the Big Dance. In the end, Baylor and Oklahoma State didn’t make the cut. The league spent all year lauded as the country’s best conference by plenty of pundits as well as itself – it’ll be interesting to see how it stacks up in the single-elimination tournament.

6 – Big East

  • 1. Villanova
  • 1. Xavier
  • 8. Creighton
  • 8. Seton Hall
  • 10. Butler
  • 10. Providence

Note: Marquette failing to make the field leaves the Big East one mid away from the 70-percent threshold the Big 12 hit, but this is still a really nice showing for the conference, which is the only league to sport two No. 1 seeds.

4 – Big Ten

  • 2. Purdue
  • 3. Michigan State
  • 3. Michigan
  • 5. Ohio State

Note: The Big Ten spent this season tied with the Pac-12 as the most-maligned power conference, and its four bids reflect that. In some ways they’re the inverse of the Big 12 with Final Four favorites at the top and then not a lot anywhere else.

3 – American

  • 2. Cincinnati
  • 4. Wichita State
  • 6. Houston

Note: You can bet Wichita State is feeling pretty good about its move from the Missouri Valley to the AAC right now. The Shockers underwhelmed some during the regular season, but still got the best-seed ever by a Gregg Marshall team, save for the No. 1 seed the undefeated 2014 team received. The AAC might not have a ton of bids, but they’ve got teams capable of winning games.

3 – Atlantic 10

  • 7. Rhode Island
  • 11. St. Bonaventure (play-in game)
  • 12. Davidson

Note: This looked like a one-bid league until Davidson upset Rhode Island in the conference tournament title game. Luckily for Rams coach Dan Hurley’s holiday gatherings, it didn’t cost his brother an NCAA tournament spot.

3 – Pac-12

  • 4. Arizona
  • 11. UCLA (play-in game)
  • 11. Arizona State (play-in game)

Note: Arizona underachieved relative to its preseason expectations, Arizona State cratered after its undefeated start and UCLA did little to distinguish itself. Not exactly a banner year for the Pac-12, though given the Wildcats’ talent, maybe they’ll hoist an actual banner when the whole thing is said and done.

2 – Mountain West

  • 7. Nevada
  • 11. San Diego State

Note: The Aztecs officially were a bid thief with their league tournament victory. The Mountain West won’t be complaining with a twice-as-many-as-expected participant list.

 

Tip times, channels and broadcast crews announced for NCAA tournament

By Travis HinesMar 11, 2018, 8:59 PM EDT
Here is the full TV schedule, with announcer pairings, tip-times and channels, for every game for the first four days of the NCAA tournament.

FIRST FOUR

TUESDAY, March 13: Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore and Ros Gold Onuwude

  • 6:40 p.m.: 16. LIU Brooklyn vs. 16. Radford, truTV
  • 9:10 p.m.: 11. St. Bonaventure vs. 11. UCLA, truTV

WEDNESDAY, March 14: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Allie LaForce

  • 6:40 p.m.: 16. NC Central vs. 16. Texas Southern, truTV
  • 9:10 p.m.: 11. Arizona State vs. 11. Syracuse, truTV

FIRST ROUND

THURSDAY, March 15

Pittsburgh: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson

  • 12:15 p.m.: 7. Rhode Island vs. 10. Oklahoma, CBS
  • 2:45 p.m.: 2. Duke vs. 15. Iona, CBS
  • 6:50 p.m.: 1. Villanova vs. 16. LIU Brooklyn/Radford, TNT
  • 9:20 p.m.: 8. Virginia Tech vs. 9. Alabama, TNT

Dallas: Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore and Ros GOld-Onwude

  • 12:40 p.m.: 3. Tennessee vs. 14. Wright State, truTV
  • 3:10 p.m.: 6. Miami (Fla.) vs. 11. Loyola, truTV
  • 7:27 p.m.: 3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Stephen F. Austin, truTV
  • 9:57 p.m.: 6. Florida vs. 11. St. Bonaventure, truTV

Boise: Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lisa Byington

  • 1:30 p.m.: 4. Kansas vs. 13. UNC-Greensboro, TNT
  • 4 p.m.: 5. Ohio State vs. 12 South Dakota State, TNT
  • 7:10 p.m.: 5. Kentucky vs. 12 Davidson, CBS
  • 9:40 p.m.: 4. Arizona vs. 13. Buffalo, CBS

Wichita: Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn

  • 2 p.m.: 1. Kansas vs. 16. Penn, TBS
  • 4:30 p.m.: 8. Seton Hall vs. 9 NC State, TBS
  • 7:20 p.m.: 6. Houston vs. 11. San Diego State, TBS
  • 9:50 p.m.: 3. Michigan vs. 14. Montana, TBS

FRIDAY, March 16

Charlotte: Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Rafftery and Tracy Wolfson

  • 12:15 p.m.: 7. Texas A&M vs. 10 Providence, CBS
  • 2:45 p.m.: 2. North Carolina vs. 15. Lipscomb, CBS
  • 6:50 p.m.: 8. Creighton vs. 9. Kansas State, TNT
  • 9:20 p.m.: 1. Virginia vs. 16. UMBC, TNT

Detroit: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Allie LaForce

  • 12:30 p.m.: 2. Purdue vs. 15. Cal St. Fullerton, truTV
  • 3 p.m.: 7. Arkansas vs. 10. Butler, truTV
  • 7:10 p.m.: 3. Michigan State vs. 14. Bucknell, CBS
  • 9:40 p.m.: 6. TCU vs. 11. Arizona State/Syracuse, CBS

San Diego: Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli and John Schriffen

  • 1:30 p.m.: 4. Wichita State vs. 13. Marshall, TNT
  • 4 p.m.: 5. West Virginia vs. 12. Murray State, TNT
  • 7:27 p.m.: 4. Auburn vs. 13. Charleston, truTV
  • 9:57 p.m.: 5. Clemson vs. 12. New Mexico State, truTV

Nashville: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Jamie Erdahl

  • 2 p.m.: 2. Cincinnati vs. 15. Georgia State, TBS
  • 4:30 p.m.: 7. Nevada vs. 10. Texas, TBS
  • 7:20 p.m.: 1. Xavier vs. 16. NC Central/Texas Southern, TBS
  • 9:50 p.m.: 8. Missouri vs. 9. Florida State, TBS