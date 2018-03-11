Official NCAA tournament seed list released

By now all already know who the 68 teams who will go toe-to-toe in the NCAA tournament are and where they’ll be playing, but below you’ll see exactly how the committee ranked each and every team in the field.
Virginia is the top overall seed with its 31-2 overall record while SWAC champion Texas Southern (15-19) is last at 68th.
Check out everything in between here:
- Virginia (31-2)
- Villanova (30-4)
- Kansas (27-7)
- Xavier (28-5)
- North Carolina (25-10)
- Duke (26-7)
- Purdue (28-6)
- Cincinnati (30-4)
- Michigan St. (29-4)
- Tennessee (25-8)
- Michigan (28-7)
- Texas Tech (24-9)
- Auburn (25-7)
- Wichita St. (25-7)
- Gonzaga (30-4)
- Arizona (27-7)
- Kentucky (24-10)
- West Virginia (24-10)
- Clemson (23-9)
- Ohio St. (24-8)
- Florida (20-12)
- Miami (FL) (22-9)
- Houston (26-7)
- TCU (21-11)
- Texas A&M (20-12)
- Arkansas (23-11)
- Nevada (27-7)
- Rhode Island (25-7)
- Seton Hall (21-11)
- Creighton (21-11)
- Virginia Tech (21-11)
- Missouri (20-12)
- Butler (20-13)
- Kansas St. (22-11)
- Providence (21-13)
- Alabama (19-15)
- NC State (21-11)
- Florida St. (20-11)
- Texas (19-14)
- Oklahoma (18-13)
- UCLA (21-11)
- St. Bonaventure (25-7)
- Arizona St. (20-11)
- Syracuse (20-13)
- San Diego St. (22-10)
- Loyola Chicago (28-5)
- New Mexico St. (28-5)
- Davidson (21-11)
- South Dakota St. (28-6)
- Murray St. (26-5)
- Buffalo (26-8)
- UNCG (27-7)
- Col. of Charleston (26-7)
- Marshall (24-10)
- Bucknell (25-9)
- Montana (26-7)
- Wright St. (25-9)
- SFA (28-6)
- Lipscomb (23-9)
- Georgia St. (24-10)
- Cal St. Fullerton (20-11)
- Iona (20-13)
- UMBC (24-10)
- Penn (24-8)
- Radford (22-12)
- LIU Brooklyn (18-16)
- N.C. Central (19-15)
- Texas Southern (15-19)