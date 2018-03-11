More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker

Official NCAA tournament seed list released

By Travis HinesMar 11, 2018, 7:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

By now all already know who the 68 teams who will go toe-to-toe in the NCAA tournament are and where they’ll be playing, but below you’ll see exactly how the committee ranked each and every team in the field.

Virginia is the top overall seed with its 31-2 overall record while SWAC champion Texas Southern (15-19) is last at 68th.

Check out everything in between here:

  1. Virginia (31-2)
  2. Villanova (30-4)
  3. Kansas (27-7)
  4. Xavier (28-5)
  5. North Carolina (25-10)
  6. Duke (26-7)
  7. Purdue (28-6)
  8. Cincinnati (30-4)
  9. Michigan St. (29-4)
  10. Tennessee (25-8)
  11. Michigan (28-7)
  12. Texas Tech (24-9)
  13. Auburn (25-7)
  14. Wichita St. (25-7)
  15. Gonzaga (30-4)
  16. Arizona (27-7)
  17. Kentucky (24-10)
  18. West Virginia (24-10)
  19. Clemson (23-9)
  20. Ohio St. (24-8)
  21. Florida (20-12)
  22. Miami (FL) (22-9)
  23. Houston (26-7)
  24. TCU (21-11)
  25. Texas A&M (20-12)
  26. Arkansas (23-11)
  27. Nevada (27-7)
  28. Rhode Island (25-7)
  29. Seton Hall (21-11)
  30. Creighton (21-11)
  31. Virginia Tech (21-11)
  32. Missouri (20-12)
  33. Butler (20-13)
  34. Kansas St. (22-11)
  35. Providence (21-13)
  36. Alabama (19-15)
  37. NC State (21-11)
  38. Florida St. (20-11)
  39. Texas (19-14)
  40. Oklahoma (18-13)
  41. UCLA (21-11)
  42. St. Bonaventure (25-7)
  43. Arizona St. (20-11)
  44. Syracuse (20-13)
  45. San Diego St. (22-10)
  46. Loyola Chicago (28-5)
  47. New Mexico St. (28-5)
  48. Davidson (21-11)
  49. South Dakota St. (28-6)
  50. Murray St. (26-5)
  51. Buffalo (26-8)
  52. UNCG (27-7)
  53. Col. of Charleston (26-7)
  54. Marshall (24-10)
  55. Bucknell (25-9)
  56. Montana (26-7)
  57. Wright St. (25-9)
  58. SFA (28-6)
  59. Lipscomb (23-9)
  60. Georgia St. (24-10)
  61. Cal St. Fullerton (20-11)
  62. Iona (20-13)
  63. UMBC (24-10)
  64. Penn (24-8)
  65. Radford (22-12)
  66. LIU Brooklyn (18-16)
  67. N.C. Central (19-15)
  68. Texas Southern (15-19)

 

Tip times, channels and broadcast crews announced for NCAA tournament

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2018, 8:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tuesday, March 13

 

First Four – Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore and Ros Gold Onuwude

6:40 p.m. – 16. LIU Brooklyn vs. Radford, truTV

Approx. 9:10 p.m. – 11. St. Bonaventure vs. UCLA, truTV

 

Wednesday, March 14

 

First Four – Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Allie LaForce

6:40 p.m. – 16. NC Central vs. 16. Texas Southern, truTV

Approx. 9:10 p.m. – 11. Arizona State vs. 11. Syracuse

 

Thursday, March 15

 

Pittsburgh – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson

12:15 p.m. – 10. Oklahoma vs. 7 Rhode Island, CBS

Approx 2:45 p.m. – 2. Duke vs. Iona, CBS

6:50 p.m. – 1. Villanova vs. 16. LIU Brooklyn/Radford, TNT

Approx. 9:20 p.m. –  8. Virginia Tech vs. 9. Alabama, TNT

 

Dallas – Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore and Ros GOld-Onwude

12:40 p.m. – 14. Wright State vs. 3. Tennessee, truTV

Approx. 3:10 – 6. Miami (Fla.) vs. 11. Loyola, truTV

7:27 p.m. – 3. Texas Tech vs. Stephen F. Austin, truTV

Approx. 9:57 p.m. – 6. Florida vs. 11. St. Bonaventure, truTV

 

Boise – Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lisa Byington

1:30 p.m. – 13. UNC-Greensboro vs. 4. Kansas, TNT

Approx. 4 p.m. 5. Ohio State vs. 12 South Dakota State

7:10 p.m. – 5. Kentucky vs. 12 Davidson, CBS

Approx. 9:40 p.m. – 4. Arizona vs. 13. Buffalo, CBS

 

Wichita – Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn

2 p.m. – 1. Kansas vs. 16. Penn, TBS

Approx. 4:30 p.m. 8. Seton Hall vs. 9 NC State, TBS

7:20 p.m. – 6. Houston vs. 11. San Diego State, TBS

Approx. 9:50 p.m. – 3. Michigan vs. 14. Montana, TBS

 

Friday, March 16

 

Charlotte – Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Rafftery and Tracy Wolfson

12:15 p.m. 7. Texas A&M vs. 10 Providence, CBS

Approx. 2:45 p.m. – 2. North Carolina vs. 15. Lipscomb, CBS

6:50 p.m. – 8. Creighton vs. 9. Kansas State, TNT

Approx. 9:20 p.m. – 1. Virginia vs. UMBC, TNT

 

Detroit – Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Allie LaForce

12:30 p.m. 2. Purdue vs. 15. Cal St. Fullerton, truTV

Approx. 3 p.m. –  7. Arkansas vs. 10. Butler, truTV

7:10 p.m. – 3. Michigan State vs. 14. Bucknell, CBS

Approx. 9:40 p.m. – 6. TCU vs. 11. Arizona State/Syracuse, CBS

 

San Diego – Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli and John Schriffen

1:30 p.m. – 4. Wichita State vs. 13. Marshall, TNT

Approx. 4 p.m. – 5. West Virginia vs. 12. Murray State, TNT

7:27 p.m. – 4. Auburn vs. 13. Charleston, truTV

Approx. 9:57 p.m. – 5. Clemson vs. New Mexico State, truTV

 

Nashville – Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Jamie Erdahl

2 p.m. – 2. Cincinnati vs. 15. Georgia State, TBS

Approx. 4:30 p.m. – 7. Nevada vs. 10. Texas, TBS

7:20 p.m. – 1. Xavier vs. 16. NC Central/Texas Southern, TBS

Approx. 9:50 p.m. – 8. Missouri vs. Florida State, TBS

There were no bubble snubs this year, but Syracuse over USC, Oklahoma State is perplexing

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 11, 2018, 8:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

More NCAA Tournament

Tip times, channels and broadcast crews announced for NCAA tournament Official NCAA tournament seed list released VIDEO: Sun Devils jump in pool, Dan Hurley overcome with emotion with Arizona State’s NCAA tournament bid

The NCAA almost got it perfect.

Almost every team decision they made was totally and completely justifiable.

They left out Saint Mary’s, a 28-5 team out of the WCC that simply refuses to schedule anyone. They left out a USC team that, like Louisville, just did not have enough really good wins on their résumé to justify inclusion. They put the likes of UCLA, Oklahoma, Arizona State and St. Bonaventure into the field.

For the most part, I think the committee almost got all of the teams right.

Almost.

Except for Syracuse.

The Orange, according to NCAA Selection Committee Chair Bruce Rasmussen, were the last team into the tournament field. They got in just ahead of Notre Dame, who was the team that got knocked out on Sunday morning by Davidson winning the Atlantic 10’s automatic bid.

And I’m sorry Syracuse fans, but I just don’t get the argument for this one. Syracuse had four Quadrant 1 wins — Clemson (11), Buffalo (25), at Miami (288) and at Louisville (38) and a 7-11 mark against the top two Quadrants with two Quadrant 3 losses. When compared with some of the teams that were left out, it just doesn’t make all that much sense to me.

Unless, of course, you’re the selection committee and you value things like the RPI and SOS. The Orange have a much, much better RPI than both Baylor and Oklahoma State (45 vs. 68 vs. 88). Their SOS is 16th. USC’s is 57th. Their best win is better than Middle Tennessee State’s. That’s where the logic has to lie.

And to be frank, I don’t think anyone here got “snubbed”. I do not pity Saint Mary’s at all. They were a tournament team last season returning a senior-laden lineup with an all-american at center and they scheduled no one and lost to Washington State, Georgia and San Francisco. Randy Bennett did this to himself again. If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, then Bennett is clinical.

INSTANT ANALYSIS: East | South | Midwest | West

Baylor lost 14 games. Oklahoma State won some impressive games — they swept Kansas! — but that RPI of 88 is tough to get around. That, combined with a non-conference SOS in the 290s cost them. It is what it is.

Middle Tennessee State lost a couple dumb games down the stretch. Louisville didn’t beat anyone in the top 50 of the RPI. Marquette is … whatever.

The only team that really has an argument to me is USC. Their RPI is 34. They had a top 60 non-conference SOS. They went 6-5 on the road, which included wins at Utah, at Oregon and at Colorado; anyone that follows the Pac-12 knows how hard it is to win at the mountain school. But their best wins were Middle Tennessee State and New Mexico State on a neutral court while they had that awful home loss to Princeton, albeit without a couple of role players.

So I get it.

I wouldn’t have gone that way myself, but no one on the bubble really has that strong of an argument. At the end of the day, the committee went with the résumé that had the least amount of horrible on it.

Here is how the bubble played out:

LAST FOUR IN: UCLA, St. Bonaventure, Arizona State, Syracuse

FIRST FOUR OUT: Notre Dame, Baylor, Saint Mary’s, USC

NEXT FOUR OUT: Marquette, Oklahoma State, Middle Tennessee, Louisville

VIDEO: Sun Devils jump in pool, Dan Hurley overcome with emotion with Arizona State’s NCAA tournament bid

Arizona State athletics
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2018, 6:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

By virtue of the new format of the selection show and the alphabet, Arizona State didn’t have to wait long to learn its fate – and go for a dip in the pool.

The Sun Devils found themselves on the right side of the cut line on Selection Sunday as they earned a bid despite a late-season swoon.

Bobby Hurley’s team celebrated by all jumping into a pool.

The Sun Devils weren’t the only ones celebrating their inclusion in the field of 68, however. Over in Rhode Island, Rams coach and Bobby’s brother, Dan Hurley, gave a few wild fists pumps before being overcome by emotion.

It had to be as big of moment for Dan as it was Bobby as Rhode Island’s loss to Davidson in the Atlantic 10 title game made the Wildcats bid thieves – with the thought being Arizona State could be the victim.

Instead, there are two Hurleys in the Big Dance. And two great celebrations.

2018 NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown: The West Region

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

More NCAA tournament

There were no bubble snubs this year, but Syracuse over USC, Oklahoma State is perplexing Official NCAA tournament seed list released VIDEO: Sun Devils jump in pool, Dan Hurley overcome with emotion with Arizona State’s NCAA tournament bid

The West Region will be a tough one as the group features multiple conference champions and dangerous threats.

As the fourth No. 1 seed, Xavier will face a daunting task as they try to get past teams like North Carolina, red-hot Michigan, Gonzaga and Ohio State to advance to its first Final Four.

The Musketeers will likely face the winner of No. 8 seed Missouri and No. 9 seed Florida State as the Tigers will be a team to watch thanks to the status of star freshman Michael Porter Jr. The Tigers are potentially a major threat if Porter Jr., a potential top-five pick, can get rolling, but he only played in one tune-up game before the Big Dance. Florida State could just as easily take that matchup with its elite size and athleticism.

Defending national runner-up Gonzaga is a very tough No. 4 seed as they’ll have to get by No. 13 seed UNC Greensboro in the first game.  No. 5 seed Ohio State and No. 12 seed South Dakota State might be one of the best first-round matchups as it features a pair of All-American candidates in Buckeyes forward Keita Bates-Diop and Jackrabbits big man Mike Daum.

Gonzaga and Ohio State would make for a potentially riveting second-round matchup. And who would say no to the potential of Xavier matching up with Ohio State in the Sweet 16 in an all-Ohio battle?

No. 2 seed North Carolina just missed out on a No. 1 seed after falling to Virginia in the ACC Tournament title game. The defending champion Tar Heels are one of the most experienced teams in the field as the open with No. 15 seed Lipscomb.

INSTANT ANALYSIS: East | South | Midwest | West

Keep an eye on the matchup between No. 7 seed Texas A&M and No. 10 seed Providence. The Aggies have the size to give North Carolina trouble in the second round if they advance while Providence just beat one No. 1 seed in Xavier and took another No. 1 seed, Villanova, to overtime over the weekend. The Tar Heels could be in for a battle with either team.

Watching No. 3 seed Michigan will be fascinating since they had the long layoff after the Big Ten Tournament victory. The Wolverines looked like one of the hottest teams in the country when they last played but will they have any rust when they face No. 14 seed Montana?

If Michigan wins, they could face an underrated No. 6 seed in Houston. Or we might get the Steve Fisher Bowl with a Michigan matchup against No. 11 seed San Diego State. Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher was the assistant coach largely responsible for recruiting the Fab Five, so that could be a fun subplot to watch.

Michigan re-gaining its late-season form means they could be a darkhorse Final Four team. But you also can’t count out North Carolina after back-to-back Final Four runs.

 

Via @MarchMadness

2018 NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown: The East Region

Elsa/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2018, 6:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More NCAA Tournament

Tip times, channels and broadcast crews announced for NCAA tournament There were no bubble snubs this year, but Syracuse over USC, Oklahoma State is perplexing Official NCAA tournament seed list released

The East Region has a number of dangerous teams as No. 1 seed Villanova will have a difficult road in getting out of this group.

The Big East Tournament champions will be the favorites thanks to its experienced roster, and a Player of the Year candidate in Jalen Brunson. Villanova also has a lot of really good teams to contend with. Purdue, Texas Tech, Wichita State, West Virginia and Florida have all shown themselves as being really tough at times this season as the top six seeds could all conceivably make a run to San Antonio.

Purdue is the No. 2 seed as they face No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton. The Boilermakers could get a potential matchup against No. 7 seed Arkansas or No. 10 seed Butler in the second round as Purdue already knocked off the Bulldogs during the regular season.

No. 3 seed Texas Tech has serious potential if senior guard Keenan Evans gets hot as they’ll be a team to watch in this region. An all-Texas matchup with No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin won’t be easy in the first round, however. If Texas Tech gets by, they could face No. 6 seed Florida in the second round in a must-see matchup.

INSTANT ANALYSIS: East | South | Midwest | West

The Gators get the winner of the First Four matchup between No. 11 seeds St. Bonaventure and UCLA as both of those teams feature potent backcourt scoring options. Florida has huge boom-or-bust potential based on its inconsistent perimeter shooting as the Gators are the wild card of this East Region.

Virginia Tech and Alabama will be a really fun 8/9 matchup in the first round. Both of these teams are also capable of giving Villanova a major scare in the second round. I certainly wouldn’t want to face Collin Sexton with the way he played in the SEC Tournament last week for Alabama and Virginia Tech owns a road win at Virginia.

No. 4 seed Wichita State will take on a hot No. 13 seed Marshall that will want to push the tempo. No. 5 seed West Virginia gets the Ohio Valley Conference champions in No. 12 seed Murray State as the Racers have some intriguing backcourt pieces that could make that a game. If  Wichita State and West Virginia both advance, that potential second-round matchup would be an absolute war.

Via @MarchMadness