Introducing Cinderella: Penn is back in the dance for the first time since 2007

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
Conference: Ivy

Coach: Steve Donahue

Record: 24-8, 12-2 (t-1st)

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 127
– RPI: 115
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: The Ivy League has, generally speaking, been one of the strongest mid-major conferences in the country in recent years. It is not this season, as Princeton found themselves in a rebuilding year while Yale dealt with injuries all season long. Penn has the look of a team that is going to end up on the No. 15 seed line.

Names you need to know: Ryan Betley is Penn’s leading scorer, but the best player on the Quakers is probably A.J. Brodeur, a 6-foot-7 forward that Donahue began recruiting when he was the head coach at Boston College.

Stats you need to know: When Donahue was at Cornell, the Quakers were one of college basketball’s most efficient offenses. And while they have been a top two offense in the Ivy League this season, this year’s team is built around their defense. Penn is a top 75 team nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric.

Big wins, bad losses: Penn has a couple of non-conference wins that will sound better than they ended up being this season. They picked off Monmouth in a game that went four overtimes, they beat Dayton in Dayton and they knocked off St. Joseph’s in a Big 5 game.

How’d they get here?: Penn looked like they were going to cruise into the Ivy League regular season title but, on the final weekend of the regular season, they lost at Yale and fell to the No. 2 seed in the Ivy League tournament. But since the event was held at the Palestra — Penn’s home court — they were able to pick off Harvard in the title game by three.

Outlook: I don’t expect too much out of Penn this year, but there is precedent here to talk about. The last time Donahue was in the NCAA tournament with Cornell in 2010, they reached the Sweet 16. In the seven seasons since then, the Ivy League has won three NCAA tournament first round games and three of their four losses came by just two points. The “worst” first round loss the Ivy League has suffered in that span was a nine point loss that No. 12 seed Harvard took against Vanderbilt in 2012

How do I know you?: It’s been 11 years since Penn returned to Ivy League glory, but they are back in the NCAA tournament. From 1993-2007, Penn reached the NCAA tournament 11 times.

Bracketology: Virginia reigns over Field of 68

By Dave OmmenMar 11, 2018, 10:08 AM EDT
While plenty of questions remain for a handful of teams on the bubble, this much we know: Virginia will be the overall No. 1 seed when the 2018 NCAA tournament bracket is revealed tonight.  The Cavaliers completed a remarkable season Saturday night by beating North Carolina in the ACC title game.  That appears to leave the No. 1 line as it was yesterday – Virginia, Villanova, Kansas, and Xavier.

The underlying story today is Davidson, which plays Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 championship.  If the Wildcats pull off an upset, one unlucky team will be bounced from the Field – as Davidson would arrive as an automatic qualifier.

Other potential variables in play today (for seeding) include results in the SEC tournament (Tennessee vs. Kentucky) and the American (Cincinnati vs. Houston).  The Committee could build alternate brackets or decide each team’s body of work is basically complete.

However it works out, we’ve reached another Selection Sunday.  Here’s to an incredible journey through the Madness of March.

UPDATED: March 11, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Oklahoma vs. USC | South Region
  • Arizona State vs. Saint Mary’s East Region
  • CS-FULLERTON vs. LIU-BROOKLYN | East Region
  • NC-CENTRAL vs. TX-SOUTHERN | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

SOUTH Atlanta    EAST – Boston           
Charlotte Pittsburgh
1) VIRGINIA 1) VILLANOVA
16) NC-CENTRAL / TX-SOUTHERN 16) CS-FULLERTON / LIU-BROOKLYN
8) Providence 8) Virginia Tech
9) Alabama 9) Kansas State
San Diego Boise
5) Ohio State 5) Clemson
12) MURRAY STATE 12) SAN DIEGO STATE
4) Texas Tech 4) Auburn
13) CHARLESTON 13) BUFFALO
Nashville Wichita
6) Miami-FL 6) Florida
11) Oklahoma / USC 11) Arizona State / Saint Mary’s
3) Tennessee 3) West Virginia
14) WRIGHT STATE 14) BUCKNELL
Detroit Detroit
7) TCU 7) Rhode Island
10) Butler 10) Creighton
2) Cincinnati 2) Purdue
15) LIPSCOMB 15) IONA
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Pittsburgh Wichita
1) Xavier 1) KANSAS
16) RADFORD 16) UMBC
8) Nevada 8) Missouri
9) Florida State 9) NC State
San Diego Boise
5) Kentucky 5) Wichita State
12) NEW MEXICO ST 12) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
4) ARIZONA 4) GONZAGA
13) MARSHALL 13) UNC-GREENSBORO
Dallas Dallas
6) Arkansas 6) Houston
11) LOYOLA-CHICAGO 11) Texas
3) MICHIGAN 3) Michigan State
14) S.F. AUSTIN 14) MONTANA
Charlotte Nashville
7) Seton Hall 7) Texas AM
10) St. Bonaventure 10) UCLA
2) North Carolina 2) Duke
15) Harvard 15) Georgia State

 

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Kansas, and Xavier

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (8): VIRGINIA, North Carolina, Duke, Clemson, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, NC State, Florida State

SEC (8): Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, Texas AM, Missouri, Alabama

BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, West Virginia, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, Texas, Oklahoma

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Providence

Big 10 (4): MICHIGAN, Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, UCLA, USC, Arizona State

American (3): Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston

Atlantic 10 (2): Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Mountain West (2): SAN DIEGO ST, Nevada

ONE BID LEAGUES: MARSHALL (C-USA) LOYOLA-CHI (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), MONTANA (BSKY), WRIGHT STATE (HORIZON), S.F. AUSTIN (SLND), UNC-GREENSBORO (STHN), CS-FULLERTON (BWEST), BUFFALO (MAC), LIPSCOMB (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), CHARLESTON (CAA), RADFORD (BSO), NC-CENTRAL (MEAC), SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), NEW MEXICO ST (WAC), UMBC (AEAST), BUCKNELL (PAT), LIU-BROOKLYN (NEC), TEXAS-SOUTHERN (SWAC)

Introducing Cinderella: Cal St.-Fullerton isn’t just a baseball school anymore

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2018, 4:11 AM EDT
Conference: Big West

Coach: Dedrique Taylor

Record: 20-11, 10-6

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 153
– RPI: 131
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: Fullerton finished in fourth in the Big West, meaning that they are likely going to end up being one of the lower-seeded teams in the field. If I had to guess, I think they’ll end up as a No. 16 seed but avoid the play-in game.

Names you need to know: Fullerton’s best player is a junior guard from Brooklyn named Kyle Allman. At 6-foot-3, he was one of the best scorers in the Big West, averaging better than 19 points per night. Khalil Ahmad and Jackson Rowe round out Fullerton’s big three.

Stats you need to know: Fullerton was the second-most efficient offense in the Big West this season, but the reason for that is how often they are able to get to the foul line. They, quite literally, have the highest free throw rate in all of college basketball. They turn the ball over too much, they don’t get offensive boards and they can’t really shoot threes, but they will get to the line.

Big wins, bad losses: The Titans have wins over Harvard and Utah Valley on their résumé, but that’s really it in terms of notable results.

How’d they get here?: Fullerton finished fourth in the Big East, but they knocked off both UC Davis and UC Irvine, who were probably the top two teams in the league this season, in the Big West tournament.

Outlook: This is a team that we expect to be on the No. 16 seed line. Don’t expect too much.

How do I know you?: You probably don’t know all that much about the Fullerton basketball team, but their baseball team is nasty and routinely makes the college world series.

Virginia doesn’t need Final Four validation, but drive for it still runs deep

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2018, 3:00 AM EDT
NEW YORK — “Where’s the champagne?”

That’s the question that former star Justin Anderson had as he burst into the Virginia’s locker room 15 minutes after the Cavaliers had finished cutting down the nets at the Barclays Center following a 71-63 win over North Carolina. The ACC tournament trophy, which had been lugged through the bowels of the arena by current star and tournament MOP Kyle Guy, sat on a chair in front of Isaiah Wilkins’ locker while Anderson went from player to player, interrupting interview after interview to make sure he dapped every single person wearing a championship snapback with a piece of net tied to it.

“Finish strong,” the Philadelphia 76ers’ small forward said. “Gotta finish strong now.”

Virginia has been here before. This is the fifth time in the last five years that the Wahoos have won some kind of ACC title. Just like this year, they won both the ACC regular season and tournament titles in 2014, adding a regular season title in 2015. No one else in the conference can come close to matching that, and considering the fact that they are in a conference with two Tobacco Road bluebloods that have won a national title in the last three seasons, it’s a remarkable achievement.

Think about it.

No program has had more success in the ACC in the last five years than Virginia.

But they haven’t done it in the tournament. They haven’t gotten to the Final Four. They were upset in the Sweet 16 by No. 4 seed Michigan State in 2014. The following year, the Spartans picked off No. 2 seed Virginia in the second round. In 2016, Virginia was again a No. 1 seed and held a late 15-point lead in the Elite 8 against Syracuse before blowing it in the final 10 minutes, costing themselves their best chance to date at getting to college basketball’s final weekend.

And that has become what this season for the Wahoos, at least from the outside. Is this the year that Tony Bennett’s style of coaching is validated with success in March?

“We went to an Elite 8, almost got to a Final Four, but the NCAA Tournament, you want to do as well as you can in that,” Bennett said. “Those are the tangible things everybody judges you on.”

Virginia is unquestionably the most accomplished team in college basketball. They won the ACC regular season title by a full four games. They won the ACC tournament title. They are the consensus No. 1 team in both polls. They are No. 1 in the RPI and on KenPom, the preeminent results-based and predictive metrics. They set a program record with their 31st win of the season on Saturday night, but “that record doesn’t mean anything if we don’t get to 37 wins,” Guy said.

The players in that locker room aren’t stupid. They aren’t naive. They know what people think about the way that they play. They know that grinding teams down defensively, that winning the way that they win is not the most thrilling or exciting brand of basketball. In an era where teams are getting smaller and faster and more perimeter-oriented at every level of the game, Virginia is putting together what may turn out to be the single-best defensive season that we’ve seen from a team in the KenPom era.

“Everyone’s lying if they’re saying they don’t hear any of that or they don’t ever think about it,” Guy said, acknowledging that it’s compounded by the fact that they’ve yet to get to a Final Four in the Bennett-era. “We just try to say in our own lane, blinders on like horses, don’t worry about any of the outside noise. But you definitely notice when watching another college basketball game and people are sh***ing on us.”

That’s where the motivation comes from.

That’s part of why so many former Wahoos were perched behind Bennett’s bench on Saturday night. From Anderson to Joe Harris to Akil Mitchell to Evan Nolte, the alumni that were able to make it to Brooklyn on Saturday night did.

“Once you’re a part of the UVA program, you’re part of the family and that’s indicative of us being on the floor right now, being behind the bench tonight,” Harris said. “So I want [a Final Four] for him. I want it for him for the validation.”

The question is whether or not validation should be needed.

The idea that a team or a program is not ‘legit’ because they have not had a Final Four run in the NCAA tournament has always been silly to me. Anything can happen in a one-game elimination event like the NCAA tournament, especially when dealing with a sport like basketball that is being played by 19-22 year olds. Wild stuff always has and always will happen. It’s what makes the NCAA tournament great, and it’s why judging a program based off of nothing but tournament success is unfair.

“It’s March, dude. Anything can happen,” Guy said. “The basketball gods haven’t been in our favor.”

“To win a regular season ACC, that’s the long haul. That’s big. That’s tough,” Bennett said.

But at some point, the wins have to come.

And Virginia has never been better set up to make a run in March than this season.

Whether you like it or not.

“It’s just funny,” Ty Jerome said. “Trae Young might not even be in the tournament, and that’s not a knock on him. He’s a great player. Marvin Bagley deserves all the attention he gets. Deandre Ayton the same way. It’s not a knock on those guys, and ESPN has the right to cover whatever they want.”

“But if we win it all they’ll have no choice but to cover us.”

“If we haven’t gotten the respect now,” Anderson said, “we don’t need it.”

“What we do works.”

Saturday Recap: Deandre Ayton leads Arizona to Pac-12 title; Villanova, Virginia, Kansas win titles

By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2018, 2:40 AM EDT
PLAYER OF THE DAY

The talk of college basketball on Saturday night centered around the play of Arizona freshman center Deandre Ayton. The big man dominated the Pac-12 Tournament for the second consecutive night as Ayton finished with 32 points and 18 rebounds in a championship game win over USC.

A night after putting 32 and 14 on UCLA in a win, Ayton was just as ridiculous on Saturday as he went 14-for-20 from the field and scored on a number of high-level shots. Putting up his 23rd double-double of the season — tying him with Kevin Love for the Pac-12 freshman record — Ayton appears to be peaking at the right time as Arizona looks like a really dangerous team entering the 2018 NCAA tournament.

THE REST OF SATURDAY’S STARS

  • JALEN BRUNSON, Villanova: The NBCSports.com Player of the Year poured in 31 points as the Wildcats claimed an overtime victory over Providence for the Big East Tournament title. Brunson also finished with six rebounds and four assists.
  • ROB GRAY, Houston: Earning its biggest win of the season, Houston is headed to the AAC Tournament finals behind Gray’s 33 points in a win over Wichita State. Gray had a key steal and assist down the stretch as he was also 13-for-15 from the free-throw line.
  • TREY KELL, San Diego StatePumping in a game-high 28 points, the senior made numerous clutch shots down the stretch to help San Diego State secure another NCAA tournament bid in the Mountain West with a win over New Mexico. Battling injuries throughout the season, Kell picked a great time to have his best game of the year.
  • JON ELMORE, Marshall: The Thundering Herd are headed to the Big Dance for the first time in 31 years thanks to Elmore’s monster second half. The junior guard had 20 of his 27 points in the second half to lead Marshall to victory over Western Kentucky.

TEAM OF THE DAY

By claiming the ACC Tournament title over North Carolina, Virginia staked a firm claim as the No. 1 team in college basketball entering the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

In a year full of parity in the sport, the Cavaliers dominated the ACC throughout this season as they claimed the regular-season title and the conference tournament title. But can Virginia carry the momentum of that No. 1 status into a Final Four appearance?

CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on Virginia here.

GAME OF THE DAY

The America East Tournament title game has become an underrated treasure in college hoops thanks to its early Saturday start time the day before Selection Sunday.

Saturday’s contest didn’t disappoint.

Jairus Lyles knocked in the game-winning three-pointer to lift UMBC to a road win over Vermont for the America East autobid. A tight back-and-forth game throughout, this game only adds to the legend of the America East title game as this will be a hard act to follow for next season.

WTF???? OF THE DAY

Providence head coach Ed Cooley got so animated on the sidelines during the Big East Tournament title game that he split his suit pants.

This resulted in Cooley having to wear towels around his waist to coach the rest of the game in an overtime loss to Villanova.

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

Without starting big man Udoka Azubuike, Kansas was still able to outlast the field and claim the Big 12 Tournament title. The Jayhawks took down West Virginia in the finale as Malik Newman paced Kansas with 20 points.

Tennessee and Kentucky will meet for the SEC title on Sunday after the two teams earned blowout wins over Arkansas and Alabama.

Cincinnati will face Houston for the AAC title on Sunday after the Bearcats rallied to take down Memphis.

The Atlantic 10 title game will feature Rhode Island battling Davidson for the autobid. The Rams were able to outlast Saint Joseph’s for a three-point win while the Wildcats kept their NCAA tournament hopes alive with a win against St. Bonaventure.

Autobids were decided in a number of leagues on Saturday. North Carolina Central claimed the MEAC, Texas Southern won the SWAC, Montana won the Big Sky, Stephen F. Austin reclaimed the Southland, New Mexico State is back representing the WAC and Marshall is back in the field for the first time in 31 years by winning Conference USA.

Introducing Cinderella: New Mexico State is back for the WAC

By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2018, 1:34 AM EDT
Conference: WAC

Coach: Chris Jans

Record: 28-5, 12-2 (first in the WAC)

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 58
– RPI: 42
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: New Mexico State will likely fall in the No. 12-13 range for seeding after a very strong season. Winning the WAC by two full games, the Aggies also have some good wins over power conference teams.

Names you need to know: Senior guard Zach Lofton is averaging around 20 points per game as he’s the team’s leading scorer. Senior forward Jemarrio Jones is putting up 10.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game on the season as he’s a double-double threat. Sophomore guard A.J. Harris is an Ohio State transfer who is capable of scoring or distributing.

Stats you need to know: Armed with a top-15 adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, New Mexico State earned many of its wins by getting stops. It’s also important to know that the Aggies are No. 345 in the country in free-throw shooting at 63.9 percent.

Big wins, bad losses: A win over Miami is the most impressive win for New Mexico State as they also picked off Illinois in Chicago and Davidson. Only a road loss at Seattle classifies in the sub-150 RPI category as New Mexico State doesn’t have a lot of bad losses.

How’d they get here?: New Mexico State steamrolled Chicago State before holding off Seattle and Grand Canyon to earn the autobid.

Outlook: New Mexico State has already beaten some power conference teams and they have one of the best defenses in the country. If a go-to scorer like Lofton gets hot then the Aggies could be a trendy upset pick.

How do I know you?: The Aggies have been in the NCAA tournament in five of the last six years as they haven’t won a game in the event during that span.