(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Dummy’s Guide to filling out a 2018 NCAA Tournament Bracket

By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
The 2018 NCAA tournament is finally here!

March is a dreadfully boring time during the American sports calendar. Pro sports are still weeks away from the playoffs or the start of the regular season.

Thankfully you have March Madness.

It’s a unique event in American sports that captures the casual fan’s attention for a few weeks every year. And if you’re reading this, you’re potentially someone who hasn’t watched a lot of college basketball during the regular season.

That’s totally okay. College basketball fans are thrilled to have you along for the ride of March.  And I’m here to help catch you up and give you tips on things to look for and trends to avoid when filling out a bracket.

If you’ve never filled out a bracket before, don’t be intimidated. The person that you least expect usually ends up winning a bracket challenge. It gives everyone something to talk about at work during the next few weeks. And who wants to focus strictly on work? So take some of this advice into account and start making selections. It’s going to be a magical three weeks of basketball.

1. Fill out one bracket and one bracket only. Multiple bracket people are the worst. Take some time to think about your selections. Then ride or die with them during the next few weeks like a real champion. People who brag about having a team going far in “my other bracket” have absolutely zero honor and deserve zero respect. They’re hedging their bets with multiple brackets just to try to impress you during small talk. Totally pathetic.

2. How you actually fill out your bracket is another life decision. You can be like most people and fill out a bracket online. Or you can go old school and fill out your bracket with pen and paper. I always respect people who have a physical copy of their bracket on them to review at a moment’s notice. It shows dedication and a desire to get better.

And people who cross off or highlight each game after its finished? Heroes.

3. Don’t be afraid to make late changes to your bracket. Games don’t tip until Thursday afternoon. You don’t have to lock in your selections until those first tips. Take as much time as you need to review. Frequently check back on College Basketball Talk during the week and read our expanding preview coverage (shameless plug). If any weird injuries go down in practice, you’ll be ready to go. Who knows, with the way this season has been, maybe the FBI’s investigation throws some random information out before the event that changes something. Stay on your toes up until the games begin.

4. Ride with teams you care about. Pick against your enemies. What’s the point of all of this if you can’t cheer for the teams you love while going against the teams you hate? This is supposed to be fun! If you’re a fan of the scrappy underdog mid-major team who might pull off an upset then take it a step further and ride them into the Sweet 16. It’s all about rooting for your teams and having something to believe in.

5. A No. 16 seed has never defeated a No. 1 seed. Not much else to go over here. Don’t do it.

6.  The most popular upset comes from the four No. 5 and No. 12 matchups. One of those No. 12 seeds is definitely going to win. Maybe two or three. And this season’s crop of mid-major teams in the field is pretty strong. South Dakota State has an All-American candidate in big man Mike Daum. New Mexico State knocked off Miami during the season. Do some research on a No. 12 seed that you like and take them into the next round.

7. Don’t mess with No. 6 seeds going deep into the tournament. For whatever reason, a No. 6 seed hasn’t been to the Final Four since 1992. Last year was a bloodbath for No. 6 seeds. Three of them lost in the first round to No. 11 seeds and none of them made the Sweet 16. Beware of the No. 6 seeds.

8. Speaking of No. 11 seeds, watch out for the First Four teams playing in Dayton on Tuesday and Wednesday night. I know, I know — those games don’t feel like they really matter. Most bracket challenges don’t even count them. But Dayton is a great basketball city with a great crowd and one of those No. 11 seeds will likely use that momentum to upset a No. 6 seed in the next round. It happens nearly every year. USC took down SMU last year before scaring Baylor in the Round of 32. When VCU made its memorable Final Four run under Shaka Smart they were a First Four team. Don’t count these teams out.

9. Make sure your national champion has a McDonald’s All-American on the roster. Since 1978, every national champion has had at least one McDonald’s All-American except for two teams: Maryland in 2002 and UConn in 2014. We’ve had 40 years of research that shows that having blue chip talent is still a major part of winning a national title.

10. Find a double-digit seed to take to at least the Sweet 16. Every year a double-digit seed becomes a Cinderella story and makes it to at least the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. So take an underdog and have them win a few games in this thing. Don’t get too crazy and have them going to the Final Four though. Only four double-digit seeds have reached the Final Four since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. None of them won a national title.

11. Find a No. 1 seed to drop before the Final Four. Don’t just automatically ride the top seeds into San Antonio. That actually did happen at the 2008 Final Four in San Antonio, but that the first (and only) time four No. 1 seeds made the final weekend. Someone is bound to lose early among the No. 1 seeds. This season in college basketball has also been especially chaotic. Top-ten teams were constantly getting picked off by unranked teams. Be prepared for some wild regions.

12. Don’t be afraid of taking upsets but don’t take too many of them. Find a healthy balance of upsets where you have a lot of favorites advancing but some sleepers in the mix at choice spots. Some people pick a million upsets because they strictly enjoy the rush of cheering for the underdog. Those people also usually have horrible brackets at the end of the event. But, hey, at least they felt the high of proving the haters wrong. That counts for something, right? Hitting on an upset pick is one of the best parts of filling out a bracket. It’s strangely memorable.

13. Look into a conference’s bid total for how a league did during the season. If a conference has a lot of bids, like the ACC, SEC or Big 12, then teams from those leagues have likely won a lot of games against quality competition. They’ve been battle-tested. Teams from conferences with fewer selections might carry more risk since they might not have played a lot against tournament-caliber competition. In other words, the Big Ten and Pac-12 were trash this season. Be cautious of teams from those leagues.

14. Be sure to look into how a team has played the past few weeks. Maybe we call this the “Trae Young Rule”? Casual fans have been hearing about the Oklahoma freshman’s brilliance since December. Young was the leading Player of the Year candidate for a large chunk of the season. Then Oklahoma went on a freefall and nearly missed the NCAA tournament. They went from a top-ten team to a No. 10 seed. The Sooners are 2-8 over their last 10 games. But if you don’t follow college hoops regularly, you might still think they’re a contender. That’s why it’s important to look into a team’s recent schedule. Some teams are surging and others are struggling. Find the trends and follow them.

15. A knowledge of geography can give you some great NCAA tournament tips. Last year, South Carolina was gifted an opportunity to play two games in its home state during the first two rounds. The No. 7 seed Gamecocks had a huge home crowd for each game as they knocked off Marquette and Duke on their way to a surprise Final Four appearance. Check out where a team is playing its games and if it might give a significant homecourt advantage.

16. Don’t take any of this too seriously.

March Madness is supposed to bring people together and give them something fun to focus on for a few weeks every Spring. Watching games with classmates, other alums, family and friends all provides unique and memorable viewing experiences.

Check out some games live. Watch at a crowded bar. Set up multiple screens in your office, or your house, and lose yourself in hours of basketball mayhem. Celebrate the buzzer-beaters and agonize over the close losses that eliminate you from a bracket challenge. Soak every moment in then wait 11 months for all of it to come back again.

The NCAA tournament is the greatest event of the year. Best of luck with your bracket.

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Unless ‘Impractical Jokers’ or ‘The Carbonaro Effect’ are steady parts of your television diet, you’re going to be searching through your channel guide for truTV this month.

Let’s save you the trouble with the listing for that and the rest of your NCAA tournament cable needs. You’re on your own for CBS, though.

DirecTV

  • TBS – 246
  • TNT – 245
  • truTV – 246

DISH

  • TBS – 139
  • TNT – 138
  • truTV – 242

Xfinity

  • TBS – 826
  • TNT – 825
  • truTV – 1430

ATT U-verse

  • TBS – 112
  • TNT – 108
  • truTV – 164

Verizon Fios

  • TBS – 552
  • TNT – 551
  • truTV – 683

Spectrum

  • TBS – 780
  • TNT – 781
  • truTV – 772

Cox Communications

  • TBS – 27
  • TNT – 36
  • truTV – 203

Optimum Cable

  • TBS – 39
  • TNT – 37
  • truTV – 58

Mediacom

  • TBS – 836
  • TNT – 835
  • truTV – 869

Suddenlink

  • TBS – 233
  • TNT – 234
  • truTV – 232

Conference breakdown: How each league fared on Selection Sunday

Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
Maybe it’s not quite like its college football cousin when suddenly during bowl season fans adopt the entire conference their preferred team is in to root for, but college basketball supporters like to see their respective leagues fare well, too.

 

Here’s how each multi-bid conference fared on Selection Sunday:

9 – ACC

  1. Virginia
  2. Duke
  3. North Carolina
  4. Clemson
  5. Miami (Fla.)
  6. Virginia Tech
  7. Florida State
  8. NC State
  9. Syracuse

Note: The biggest surprise here – and probably in the whole field – is Syracuse. They were the last team to make the field and give the ACC the most bids in the country. It’s just a bit surprising that they made it in over conference-mate Notre Dame.


8 – SEC

  1. Tennessee
  2. Auburn
  3. Kentucky
  4. Florida
  5. Arkansas
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Missouri
  8. Alabama

Note: Lots to like here if you’re the SEC, which takes plenty of punishment each year for being Kentucky, Florida and everyone else. Even with those two programs not quite up to their normal standards for a regular season, Tennessee and Auburn boost the conference in a major way, and Alabama’s two wins in the league tournament kept the whole conference in single-digit seeds.

 

7 – Big 12

  1. Kansas
  2. Texas Tech
  3. West Virginia
  4. TCU
  5. Kansas State
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Texas

Note: The Big 12 got 70 percent of its membership into the tournament, but it’s hard to look at this as anything but a bit disappointing for the league. Mostly because it had lofty aspirations of getting eight and even nine teams into the Big Dance. In the end, Baylor and Oklahoma State didn’t make the cut. The league spent all year lauded as the country’s best conference by plenty of pundits as well as itself – it’ll be interesting to see how it stacks up in the single-elimination tournament.

 

6 – Big East

  1. Villanova
  2. Xavier
  3. Creighton
  4. Seton Hall
  5. Butler
  6. Providence

Note: Marquette failing to make the field leaves the Big East one mid away from the 70-percent threshold the Big 12 hit, but this is still a really nice showing for the conference, which is the only league to sport two No. 1 seeds.


4 – Big Ten

  1. Purdue
  2. Michigan State
  3. Michigan
  4. Ohio State

Note: The Big Ten spent this season tied with the Pac-12 as the most-maligned power conference, and its four bids reflect that. In some ways they’re the inverse of the Big 12 with Final Four favorites at the top and then not a lot anywhere else.


3 – American

  1. Cincinnati
  2. Wichita State
  3. Houston

Note: You can bet Wichita State is feeling pretty good about its move from the Missouri Valley to the AAC right now. The Shockers underwhelmed some during the regular season, but still got the best-seed ever by a Gregg Marshall team, save for the No. 1 seed the undefeated 2014 team received. The AAC might not have a ton of bids, but they’ve got teams capable of winning games.


3 – Atlantic 10

  1. Rhode Island
  2. St. Bonaventure
  3. Davidson

Note: This looked like a one-bid league until Davidson upset Rhode Island in the conference tournament title game. Luckily for Rams coach Dan Hurley’s holiday gatherings, it didn’t cost his brother an NCAA tournament spot.


3 – Pac-12

  1. Arizona
  2. UCLA
  3. Arizona State

Note: Arizona underachieved relative to its preseason expectations, Arizona State cratered after its undefeated start and UCLA did little to distinguish itself. Not exactly a banner year for the Pac-12, though given the Wildcats’ talent, maybe they’ll hoist an actual banner when the whole thing is said and done.


2 – Mountain West

  1. Nevada
  2. San Diego State

Note: The Aztecs officially were a bid thief with their league tournament victory. The Mountain West won’t be complaining with a twice-as-many-as-expected participant list.

 

Tip times, channels and broadcast crews announced for NCAA tournament

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2018, 8:59 PM EDT
Tuesday, March 13

 

First Four – Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore and Ros Gold Onuwude

6:40 p.m. – 16. LIU Brooklyn vs. Radford, truTV

Approx. 9:10 p.m. – 11. St. Bonaventure vs. UCLA, truTV

 

Wednesday, March 14

 

First Four – Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Allie LaForce

6:40 p.m. – 16. NC Central vs. 16. Texas Southern, truTV

Approx. 9:10 p.m. – 11. Arizona State vs. 11. Syracuse

 

Thursday, March 15

 

Pittsburgh – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson

12:15 p.m. – 10. Oklahoma vs. 7 Rhode Island, CBS

Approx 2:45 p.m. – 2. Duke vs. Iona, CBS

6:50 p.m. – 1. Villanova vs. 16. LIU Brooklyn/Radford, TNT

Approx. 9:20 p.m. –  8. Virginia Tech vs. 9. Alabama, TNT

 

Dallas – Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore and Ros GOld-Onwude

12:40 p.m. – 14. Wright State vs. 3. Tennessee, truTV

Approx. 3:10 – 6. Miami (Fla.) vs. 11. Loyola, truTV

7:27 p.m. – 3. Texas Tech vs. Stephen F. Austin, truTV

Approx. 9:57 p.m. – 6. Florida vs. 11. St. Bonaventure, truTV

 

Boise – Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lisa Byington

1:30 p.m. – 13. UNC-Greensboro vs. 4. Kansas, TNT

Approx. 4 p.m. 5. Ohio State vs. 12 South Dakota State

7:10 p.m. – 5. Kentucky vs. 12 Davidson, CBS

Approx. 9:40 p.m. – 4. Arizona vs. 13. Buffalo, CBS

 

Wichita – Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn

2 p.m. – 1. Kansas vs. 16. Penn, TBS

Approx. 4:30 p.m. 8. Seton Hall vs. 9 NC State, TBS

7:20 p.m. – 6. Houston vs. 11. San Diego State, TBS

Approx. 9:50 p.m. – 3. Michigan vs. 14. Montana, TBS

 

Friday, March 16

 

Charlotte – Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Rafftery and Tracy Wolfson

12:15 p.m. 7. Texas A&M vs. 10 Providence, CBS

Approx. 2:45 p.m. – 2. North Carolina vs. 15. Lipscomb, CBS

6:50 p.m. – 8. Creighton vs. 9. Kansas State, TNT

Approx. 9:20 p.m. – 1. Virginia vs. UMBC, TNT

 

Detroit – Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Allie LaForce

12:30 p.m. 2. Purdue vs. 15. Cal St. Fullerton, truTV

Approx. 3 p.m. –  7. Arkansas vs. 10. Butler, truTV

7:10 p.m. – 3. Michigan State vs. 14. Bucknell, CBS

Approx. 9:40 p.m. – 6. TCU vs. 11. Arizona State/Syracuse, CBS

 

San Diego – Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli and John Schriffen

1:30 p.m. – 4. Wichita State vs. 13. Marshall, TNT

Approx. 4 p.m. – 5. West Virginia vs. 12. Murray State, TNT

7:27 p.m. – 4. Auburn vs. 13. Charleston, truTV

Approx. 9:57 p.m. – 5. Clemson vs. New Mexico State, truTV

 

Nashville – Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Jamie Erdahl

2 p.m. – 2. Cincinnati vs. 15. Georgia State, TBS

Approx. 4:30 p.m. – 7. Nevada vs. 10. Texas, TBS

7:20 p.m. – 1. Xavier vs. 16. NC Central/Texas Southern, TBS

Approx. 9:50 p.m. – 8. Missouri vs. Florida State, TBS

There were no bubble snubs this year, but Syracuse over USC, Oklahoma State is perplexing

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 11, 2018, 8:03 PM EDT
The NCAA almost got it perfect.

Almost every team decision they made was totally and completely justifiable.

They left out Saint Mary’s, a 28-5 team out of the WCC that simply refuses to schedule anyone. They left out a USC team that, like Louisville, just did not have enough really good wins on their résumé to justify inclusion. They put the likes of UCLA, Oklahoma, Arizona State and St. Bonaventure into the field.

For the most part, I think the committee almost got all of the teams right.

Almost.

Except for Syracuse.

The Orange, according to NCAA Selection Committee Chair Bruce Rasmussen, were the last team into the tournament field. They got in just ahead of Notre Dame, who was the team that got knocked out on Sunday morning by Davidson winning the Atlantic 10’s automatic bid.

And I’m sorry Syracuse fans, but I just don’t get the argument for this one. Syracuse had four Quadrant 1 wins — Clemson (11), Buffalo (25), at Miami (288) and at Louisville (38) and a 7-11 mark against the top two Quadrants with two Quadrant 3 losses. When compared with some of the teams that were left out, it just doesn’t make all that much sense to me.

Unless, of course, you’re the selection committee and you value things like the RPI and SOS. The Orange have a much, much better RPI than both Baylor and Oklahoma State (45 vs. 68 vs. 88). Their SOS is 16th. USC’s is 57th. Their best win is better than Middle Tennessee State’s. That’s where the logic has to lie.

And to be frank, I don’t think anyone here got “snubbed”. I do not pity Saint Mary’s at all. They were a tournament team last season returning a senior-laden lineup with an all-american at center and they scheduled no one and lost to Washington State, Georgia and San Francisco. Randy Bennett did this to himself again. If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, then Bennett is clinical.

Baylor lost 14 games. Oklahoma State won some impressive games — they swept Kansas! — but that RPI of 88 is tough to get around. That, combined with a non-conference SOS in the 290s cost them. It is what it is.

Middle Tennessee State lost a couple dumb games down the stretch. Louisville didn’t beat anyone in the top 50 of the RPI. Marquette is … whatever.

The only team that really has an argument to me is USC. Their RPI is 34. They had a top 60 non-conference SOS. They went 6-5 on the road, which included wins at Utah, at Oregon and at Colorado; anyone that follows the Pac-12 knows how hard it is to win at the mountain school. But their best wins were Middle Tennessee State and New Mexico State on a neutral court while they had that awful home loss to Princeton, albeit without a couple of role players.

So I get it.

I wouldn’t have gone that way myself, but no one on the bubble really has that strong of an argument. At the end of the day, the committee went with the résumé that had the least amount of horrible on it.

Here is how the bubble played out:

LAST FOUR IN: UCLA, St. Bonaventure, Arizona State, Syracuse

FIRST FOUR OUT: Notre Dame, Baylor, Saint Mary’s, USC

NEXT FOUR OUT: Marquette, Oklahoma State, Middle Tennessee, Louisville

Official NCAA tournament seed list released

AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2018, 7:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

By now all already know who the 68 teams who will go toe-to-toe in the NCAA tournament are and where they’ll be playing, but below you’ll see exactly how the committee ranked each and every team in the field.

Virginia is the top overall seed with its 31-2 overall record while SWAC champion Texas Southern (15-19) is last at 68th.

Check out everything in between here:

  1. Virginia (31-2)
  2. Villanova (30-4)
  3. Kansas (27-7)
  4. Xavier (28-5)
  5. North Carolina (25-10)
  6. Duke (26-7)
  7. Purdue (28-6)
  8. Cincinnati (30-4)
  9. Michigan St. (29-4)
  10. Tennessee (25-8)
  11. Michigan (28-7)
  12. Texas Tech (24-9)
  13. Auburn (25-7)
  14. Wichita St. (25-7)
  15. Gonzaga (30-4)
  16. Arizona (27-7)
  17. Kentucky (24-10)
  18. West Virginia (24-10)
  19. Clemson (23-9)
  20. Ohio St. (24-8)
  21. Florida (20-12)
  22. Miami (FL) (22-9)
  23. Houston (26-7)
  24. TCU (21-11)
  25. Texas A&M (20-12)
  26. Arkansas (23-11)
  27. Nevada (27-7)
  28. Rhode Island (25-7)
  29. Seton Hall (21-11)
  30. Creighton (21-11)
  31. Virginia Tech (21-11)
  32. Missouri (20-12)
  33. Butler (20-13)
  34. Kansas St. (22-11)
  35. Providence (21-13)
  36. Alabama (19-15)
  37. NC State (21-11)
  38. Florida St. (20-11)
  39. Texas (19-14)
  40. Oklahoma (18-13)
  41. UCLA (21-11)
  42. St. Bonaventure (25-7)
  43. Arizona St. (20-11)
  44. Syracuse (20-13)
  45. San Diego St. (22-10)
  46. Loyola Chicago (28-5)
  47. New Mexico St. (28-5)
  48. Davidson (21-11)
  49. South Dakota St. (28-6)
  50. Murray St. (26-5)
  51. Buffalo (26-8)
  52. UNCG (27-7)
  53. Col. of Charleston (26-7)
  54. Marshall (24-10)
  55. Bucknell (25-9)
  56. Montana (26-7)
  57. Wright St. (25-9)
  58. SFA (28-6)
  59. Lipscomb (23-9)
  60. Georgia St. (24-10)
  61. Cal St. Fullerton (20-11)
  62. Iona (20-13)
  63. UMBC (24-10)
  64. Penn (24-8)
  65. Radford (22-12)
  66. LIU Brooklyn (18-16)
  67. N.C. Central (19-15)
  68. Texas Southern (15-19)

 