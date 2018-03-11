Bracketology: Virginia reigns over Field of 68

While plenty of questions remain for a handful of teams on the bubble, this much we know: Virginia will be the overall No. 1 seed when the 2018 NCAA tournament bracket is revealed tonight. The Cavaliers completed a remarkable season Saturday night by beating North Carolina in the ACC title game. That appears to leave the No. 1 line as it was yesterday – Virginia, Villanova, Kansas, and Xavier.
The underlying story today is Davidson, which plays Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 championship. If the Wildcats pull off an upset, one unlucky team will be bounced from the Field – as Davidson would arrive as an automatic qualifier.
Other potential variables in play today (for seeding) include results in the SEC tournament (Tennessee vs. Kentucky) and the American (Cincinnati vs. Houston). The Committee could build alternate brackets or decide each team’s body of work is basically complete.
However it works out, we’ve reached another Selection Sunday. Here’s to an incredible journey through the Madness of March.
UPDATED: March 11, 2018
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Oklahoma vs. USC | South Region
- Arizona State vs. Saint Mary’s | East Region
- CS-FULLERTON vs. LIU-BROOKLYN | East Region
- NC-CENTRAL vs. TX-SOUTHERN | South Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
|SOUTH – Atlanta
|EAST – Boston
|Charlotte
|Pittsburgh
|1) VIRGINIA
|1) VILLANOVA
|16) NC-CENTRAL / TX-SOUTHERN
|16) CS-FULLERTON / LIU-BROOKLYN
|8) Providence
|8) Virginia Tech
|9) Alabama
|9) Kansas State
|San Diego
|Boise
|5) Ohio State
|5) Clemson
|12) MURRAY STATE
|12) SAN DIEGO STATE
|4) Texas Tech
|4) Auburn
|13) CHARLESTON
|13) BUFFALO
|Nashville
|Wichita
|6) Miami-FL
|6) Florida
|11) Oklahoma / USC
|11) Arizona State / Saint Mary’s
|3) Tennessee
|3) West Virginia
|14) WRIGHT STATE
|14) BUCKNELL
|Detroit
|Detroit
|7) TCU
|7) Rhode Island
|10) Butler
|10) Creighton
|2) Cincinnati
|2) Purdue
|15) LIPSCOMB
|15) IONA
|WEST – Los Angeles
|MIDWEST – Omaha
|Pittsburgh
|Wichita
|1) Xavier
|1) KANSAS
|16) RADFORD
|16) UMBC
|8) Nevada
|8) Missouri
|9) Florida State
|9) NC State
|San Diego
|Boise
|5) Kentucky
|5) Wichita State
|12) NEW MEXICO ST
|12) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|4) ARIZONA
|4) GONZAGA
|13) MARSHALL
|13) UNC-GREENSBORO
|Dallas
|Dallas
|6) Arkansas
|6) Houston
|11) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
|11) Texas
|3) MICHIGAN
|3) Michigan State
|14) S.F. AUSTIN
|14) MONTANA
|Charlotte
|Nashville
|7) Seton Hall
|7) Texas AM
|10) St. Bonaventure
|10) UCLA
|2) North Carolina
|2) Duke
|15) Harvard
|15) Georgia State
TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Kansas, and Xavier
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (8): VIRGINIA, North Carolina, Duke, Clemson, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, NC State, Florida State
SEC (8): Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, Texas AM, Missouri, Alabama
BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, West Virginia, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, Texas, Oklahoma
Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton, Butler, Providence
Big 10 (4): MICHIGAN, Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State
Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, UCLA, USC, Arizona State
American (3): Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston
Atlantic 10 (2): Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Mountain West (2): SAN DIEGO ST, Nevada
ONE BID LEAGUES: MARSHALL (C-USA) LOYOLA-CHI (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), MONTANA (BSKY), WRIGHT STATE (HORIZON), S.F. AUSTIN (SLND), UNC-GREENSBORO (STHN), CS-FULLERTON (BWEST), BUFFALO (MAC), LIPSCOMB (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), CHARLESTON (CAA), RADFORD (BSO), NC-CENTRAL (MEAC), SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), NEW MEXICO ST (WAC), UMBC (AEAST), BUCKNELL (PAT), LIU-BROOKLYN (NEC), TEXAS-SOUTHERN (SWAC)