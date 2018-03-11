More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
2018 NCAA Tournament Printable Bracket

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
Trying to win your pool? Or just figuring out where your team is playing? Print a blank NCAA tournament bracket and follow along when the 2018 men’s NCAA tournament begins in earnest on Thursday, March 15.

Be sure to check back with CBT throughout the week for news and analysis that’ll help you win your pool.

To print the bracket, click on the image below or use this link to access a PDF version of the bracket.

Davidson’s Atlantic 10 tournament win ends someone’s bubble dreams

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2018, 3:26 PM EDT
Davidson finished off their run in impressive fashion, knocking off Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 tournament title game to earn the league’s automatic bid.

The Wildcats also picked off St. Bonaventure in the semifinals, meaning that en route to the title, Davidson picked off both of the teams from the conference that are going to be able to land at-large bids.

Put another way, Davidson is now the third NCAA tournament team from the Atlantic 10, meaning that someone on the bubble — Louisville? Arizona State? Saint Mary’s? Oklahoma? — just had their dream of playing in the NCAA tournament come to an end.

And this is something to take note of, because the Wildcats are dangerous enough that they might be able to win a game or two in the tournament. Peyton Aldridge and Kellan Grady are both capable of popping off for 30 points in a given night, and when they get it going, the Wildcats can score with anyone.

Introducing Cinderella: Penn is back in the dance for the first time since 2007

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
Conference: Ivy

Coach: Steve Donahue

Record: 24-8, 12-2 (t-1st)

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 127
– RPI: 115
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: The Ivy League has, generally speaking, been one of the strongest mid-major conferences in the country in recent years. It is not this season, as Princeton found themselves in a rebuilding year while Yale dealt with injuries all season long. Penn has the look of a team that is going to end up on the No. 15 seed line.

Names you need to know: Ryan Betley is Penn’s leading scorer, but the best player on the Quakers is probably A.J. Brodeur, a 6-foot-7 forward that Donahue began recruiting when he was the head coach at Boston College.

Stats you need to know: When Donahue was at Cornell, the Quakers were one of college basketball’s most efficient offenses. And while they have been a top two offense in the Ivy League this season, this year’s team is built around their defense. Penn is a top 75 team nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric.

Big wins, bad losses: Penn has a couple of non-conference wins that will sound better than they ended up being this season. They picked off Monmouth in a game that went four overtimes, they beat Dayton in Dayton and they knocked off St. Joseph’s in a Big 5 game.

How’d they get here?: Penn looked like they were going to cruise into the Ivy League regular season title but, on the final weekend of the regular season, they lost at Yale and fell to the No. 2 seed in the Ivy League tournament. But since the event was held at the Palestra — Penn’s home court — they were able to pick off Harvard in the title game by three.

Outlook: I don’t expect too much out of Penn this year, but there is precedent here to talk about. The last time Donahue was in the NCAA tournament with Cornell in 2010, they reached the Sweet 16. In the seven seasons since then, the Ivy League has won three NCAA tournament first round games and three of their four losses came by just two points. The “worst” first round loss the Ivy League has suffered in that span was a nine point loss that No. 12 seed Harvard took against Vanderbilt in 2012

How do I know you?: It’s been 11 years since Penn returned to Ivy League glory, but they are back in the NCAA tournament. From 1993-2007, Penn reached the NCAA tournament 11 times.

Bracketology: Virginia reigns over Field of 68

By Dave OmmenMar 11, 2018, 10:08 AM EDT
While plenty of questions remain for a handful of teams on the bubble, this much we know: Virginia will be the overall No. 1 seed when the 2018 NCAA tournament bracket is revealed tonight.  The Cavaliers completed a remarkable season Saturday night by beating North Carolina in the ACC title game.  That appears to leave the No. 1 line as it was yesterday – Virginia, Villanova, Kansas, and Xavier.

The underlying story today is Davidson, who beat Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 championship.  Davidson is now our second bubble thief.

We’ve reached another Selection Sunday.  Here’s to an incredible journey through the Madness of March.

UPDATED: March 11, 2018   |   4:30 p.m.  ET

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Oklahoma vs. Arizona State | South Region
  • Texas vs. USC Midwest Region
  • CS-FULLERTON vs. LIU-BROOKLYN | East Region
  • NC-CENTRAL vs. TX-SOUTHERN | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

SOUTH Atlanta    EAST – Boston           
Charlotte Pittsburgh
1) VIRGINIA 1) VILLANOVA
16) NC-CENTRAL / TX-SOUTHERN 16) CS-FULLERTON / LIU-BROOKLYN
8) Providence 8) Virginia Tech
9) Alabama 9) Kansas State
Boise San Diego
5) Houston 5) Clemson
12) DAVIDSON 12) MURRAY STATE
4) Texas Tech 4) KENTUCKY
13) CHARLESTON 13) BUFFALO
Nashville Wichita
6) Ohio State 6) Miami-FL
11) Texas / Arizona St 11) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
3) Tennessee 3) West Virginia
14) BUCKNELL 14) WRIGHT STATE
Detroit Detroit
7) TCU 7) Rhode Island
10) Creighton 10) UCLA
2) Cincinnati 2) Purdue
15) PENNSYLVANIA 15) IONA
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Pittsburgh Wichita
1) Xavier 1) KANSAS
16) RADFORD 16) UMBC
8) Missouri 8) Nevada
9) Florida State 9) NC State
San Diego Boise
5) GONZAGA 5) Wichita State
12) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 12) SAN DIEGO ST
4) ARIZONA 4) Auburn
13) MARSHALL 13) UNC-GREENSBORO
Dallas Dallas
6) Arkansas 6) Florida
11) NEW MEXICO ST 11) Oklahoma / USC
3) MICHIGAN 3) Michigan State
14) S.F. AUSTIN 14) MONTANA
Charlotte Nashville
7) Seton Hall 7) Texas AM
10) St. Bonaventure 10) Butler
2) North Carolina 2) Duke
15) LIPSCOMB 15) GEORGIA STATE

NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Kansas, and Xavier

Last Four Byes (at large): Butler, Creighton, St. Bonaventure, UCLA

Last Four IN (at large): Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona State, USC

First Four OUT (at large): Saint Mary’s, Louisville, Marquette, Middle Tennessee

Next four teams OUT (at large): Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Baylor

Introducing Cinderella: Cal St.-Fullerton isn’t just a baseball school anymore

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2018, 4:11 AM EDT
Conference: Big West

Coach: Dedrique Taylor

Record: 20-11, 10-6

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 153
– RPI: 131
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: Fullerton finished in fourth in the Big West, meaning that they are likely going to end up being one of the lower-seeded teams in the field. If I had to guess, I think they’ll end up as a No. 16 seed but avoid the play-in game.

Names you need to know: Fullerton’s best player is a junior guard from Brooklyn named Kyle Allman. At 6-foot-3, he was one of the best scorers in the Big West, averaging better than 19 points per night. Khalil Ahmad and Jackson Rowe round out Fullerton’s big three.

Stats you need to know: Fullerton was the second-most efficient offense in the Big West this season, but the reason for that is how often they are able to get to the foul line. They, quite literally, have the highest free throw rate in all of college basketball. They turn the ball over too much, they don’t get offensive boards and they can’t really shoot threes, but they will get to the line.

Big wins, bad losses: The Titans have wins over Harvard and Utah Valley on their résumé, but that’s really it in terms of notable results.

How’d they get here?: Fullerton finished fourth in the Big East, but they knocked off both UC Davis and UC Irvine, who were probably the top two teams in the league this season, in the Big West tournament.

Outlook: This is a team that we expect to be on the No. 16 seed line. Don’t expect too much.

How do I know you?: You probably don’t know all that much about the Fullerton basketball team, but their baseball team is nasty and routinely makes the college world series.

Virginia doesn’t need Final Four validation, but drive for it still runs deep

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2018, 3:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

NEW YORK — “Where’s the champagne?”

That’s the question that former star Justin Anderson had as he burst into the Virginia’s locker room 15 minutes after the Cavaliers had finished cutting down the nets at the Barclays Center following a 71-63 win over North Carolina. The ACC tournament trophy, which had been lugged through the bowels of the arena by current star and tournament MOP Kyle Guy, sat on a chair in front of Isaiah Wilkins’ locker while Anderson went from player to player, interrupting interview after interview to make sure he dapped every single person wearing a championship snapback with a piece of net tied to it.

“Finish strong,” the Philadelphia 76ers’ small forward said. “Gotta finish strong now.”

Virginia has been here before. This is the fifth time in the last five years that the Wahoos have won some kind of ACC title. Just like this year, they won both the ACC regular season and tournament titles in 2014, adding a regular season title in 2015. No one else in the conference can come close to matching that, and considering the fact that they are in a conference with two Tobacco Road bluebloods that have won a national title in the last three seasons, it’s a remarkable achievement.

Think about it.

No program has had more success in the ACC in the last five years than Virginia.

But they haven’t done it in the tournament. They haven’t gotten to the Final Four. They were upset in the Sweet 16 by No. 4 seed Michigan State in 2014. The following year, the Spartans picked off No. 2 seed Virginia in the second round. In 2016, Virginia was again a No. 1 seed and held a late 15-point lead in the Elite 8 against Syracuse before blowing it in the final 10 minutes, costing themselves their best chance to date at getting to college basketball’s final weekend.

And that has become what this season for the Wahoos, at least from the outside. Is this the year that Tony Bennett’s style of coaching is validated with success in March?

“We went to an Elite 8, almost got to a Final Four, but the NCAA Tournament, you want to do as well as you can in that,” Bennett said. “Those are the tangible things everybody judges you on.”

Virginia is unquestionably the most accomplished team in college basketball. They won the ACC regular season title by a full four games. They won the ACC tournament title. They are the consensus No. 1 team in both polls. They are No. 1 in the RPI and on KenPom, the preeminent results-based and predictive metrics. They set a program record with their 31st win of the season on Saturday night, but “that record doesn’t mean anything if we don’t get to 37 wins,” Guy said.

The players in that locker room aren’t stupid. They aren’t naive. They know what people think about the way that they play. They know that grinding teams down defensively, that winning the way that they win is not the most thrilling or exciting brand of basketball. In an era where teams are getting smaller and faster and more perimeter-oriented at every level of the game, Virginia is putting together what may turn out to be the single-best defensive season that we’ve seen from a team in the KenPom era.

“Everyone’s lying if they’re saying they don’t hear any of that or they don’t ever think about it,” Guy said, acknowledging that it’s compounded by the fact that they’ve yet to get to a Final Four in the Bennett-era. “We just try to say in our own lane, blinders on like horses, don’t worry about any of the outside noise. But you definitely notice when watching another college basketball game and people are sh***ing on us.”

That’s where the motivation comes from.

That’s part of why so many former Wahoos were perched behind Bennett’s bench on Saturday night. From Anderson to Joe Harris to Akil Mitchell to Evan Nolte, the alumni that were able to make it to Brooklyn on Saturday night did.

“Once you’re a part of the UVA program, you’re part of the family and that’s indicative of us being on the floor right now, being behind the bench tonight,” Harris said. “So I want [a Final Four] for him. I want it for him for the validation.”

The question is whether or not validation should be needed.

The idea that a team or a program is not ‘legit’ because they have not had a Final Four run in the NCAA tournament has always been silly to me. Anything can happen in a one-game elimination event like the NCAA tournament, especially when dealing with a sport like basketball that is being played by 19-22 year olds. Wild stuff always has and always will happen. It’s what makes the NCAA tournament great, and it’s why judging a program based off of nothing but tournament success is unfair.

“It’s March, dude. Anything can happen,” Guy said. “The basketball gods haven’t been in our favor.”

“To win a regular season ACC, that’s the long haul. That’s big. That’s tough,” Bennett said.

But at some point, the wins have to come.

And Virginia has never been better set up to make a run in March than this season.

Whether you like it or not.

“It’s just funny,” Ty Jerome said. “Trae Young might not even be in the tournament, and that’s not a knock on him. He’s a great player. Marvin Bagley deserves all the attention he gets. Deandre Ayton the same way. It’s not a knock on those guys, and ESPN has the right to cover whatever they want.”

“But if we win it all they’ll have no choice but to cover us.”

“If we haven’t gotten the respect now,” Anderson said, “we don’t need it.”

“What we do works.”