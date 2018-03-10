More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Villanova tops Providence for second straight Big East title

Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 9:46 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Mikal Bridges scored 25 points and hit two 3-pointers in overtime to lift No. 2 Villanova to a 76-66 win over Providence in the Big East Tournament championship game Saturday night.

The Wildcats (30-4) won their second straight Big East Tournament and third in four years (losing in the 2016 final). They put the bow on a fantastic season that should have them earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Villanova had rolled to a pair of dominant victories in the tourney and held off a pesky Providence team that played its third straight overtime game.

The fifth-seeded Friars (21-13) rallied in the second half from yet another double-digit hole and seemed set to pull off one more upset and earn the automatic NCAA berth. Providence erased a 17-point hole in the second half to beat top-seeded Xavier to reach the final. With one stunning rally on its resume, Providence nearly made it two.

Kyron Cartwright hit a jumper with 1:38 left that tied the game at 58-all and Alpha Diallo scored on a driving layup with 40 seconds left for a 60-58 lead.

Big East player of the year Jalen Brunson tied it for Villanova with two free throws.

Providence missed a last-gasp shot at the buzzer and played in its third straight overtime game.

The Friars ran out of gas in OT. Bridges, who scored 25 points, opened overtime with a 3 and hit another that helped stretch the lead for good. Brunson tied a career-high with 31 points on an emphatic dunk that sent the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy.

Brunson proved his worth as the best in the conference. He hit four 3s and made 12 of 23 overall from the floor, showing on the national stage why he’s a candidate for national player of the year.

Providence coach Ed Cooley may have split his pants as he coached the second half with a towel tucked in his waist.

It almost worked as a rally towel.

Cartwright put Providence’s comeback in overdrive when he hit a 3 that made it 51-46 and had Cooley smiling and clapping on the sideline. He loved it even more when Cartwright came right back and hit another 3 to pulled the Friars within two.

Drew Edwards flexed his biceps when he was fouled on a tying basket and had the crowd chanting “Let’s Go Friars!” headed into a timeout. He sank the free to give Providence its first lead of the game, 52-51.

The Wildcats snatched the lead back and Bridges buried a 3 from the top of the arc that sent the team to their feet. Brunson was whistled next time down for an offensive foul and coach Jay Wright twirled and stretched his arms toward the sky in protest. Eric Paschall hit a floater in the lane that seemed to steady the Wildcats.

Providence just kept on coming. The Friars had defeated three top-five teams this season and was soaring following two straight overtime victories over Creighton and the Musketeers to reach the final.

Diallo led with 22 points and Cartwright scored 19 for Providence.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars need some rest following a grueling weekend in New York.

Villanova: The Wildcats are the best in the Big East. What else is new?

UP NEXT

Providence: The Friars are headed to their fifth straight NCAA Tournament. Providence had made only six tourney appearances from 1988 to 2013 since its trip to the Final Four in 1987.

Villanova: The Wildcats should be a No. 1 seed in the tournament. The Wildcats lost on the opening weekend in 2014, 2015 and 2017. In 2016? They won the national championship.

Introducing Cinderella: New Mexico State is back for the WAC

(Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2018, 1:34 AM EDT
Conference: WAC

Coach: Chris Jans

Record: 28-5, 12-2 (first in the WAC)

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 58
– RPI: 42
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: New Mexico State will likely fall in the No. 12-13 range for seeding after a very strong season. Winning the WAC by two full games, the Aggies also have some good wins over power conference teams.

Names you need to know: Senior guard Zach Lofton is averaging around 20 points per game as he’s the team’s leading scorer. Senior forward Jemarrio Jones is putting up 10.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game on the season as he’s a double-double threat. Sophomore guard A.J. Harris is an Ohio State transfer who is capable of scoring or distributing.

Stats you need to know: Armed with a top-15 adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, New Mexico State earned many of its wins by getting stops. It’s also important to know that the Aggies are No. 345 in the country in free-throw shooting at 63.9 percent.

Big wins, bad losses: A win over Miami is the most impressive win for New Mexico State as they also picked off Illinois in Chicago and Davidson. Only a road loss at Seattle classifies in the sub-150 RPI category as New Mexico State doesn’t have a lot of bad losses.

How’d they get here?: New Mexico State steamrolled Chicago State before holding off Seattle and Grand Canyon to earn the autobid.

Outlook: New Mexico State has already beaten some power conference teams and they have one of the best defenses in the country. If a go-to scorer like Lofton gets hot then the Aggies could be a trendy upset pick.

How do I know you?: The Aggies have been in the NCAA tournament in five of the last six years as they haven’t won a game in the event during that span.

No. 15 Arizona beats USC to defend Pac-12 title

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 11, 2018, 1:18 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Deandre Ayton dribbled through the sea of red-and-white confetti, bobbing and weaving past cheerleaders and fans. The Arizona big man came upon a security guard, dropped a spin move that left both smiling and headed to the locker room.

Ayton’s night at the Pac-12 championship was just as smooth a ride.

Ayton had 32 points and 18 rebounds in one of the most dominating performances in Pac-12 Tournament history, leading No. 15 Arizona to its second straight title with a 75-61 victory over Southern California on Saturday night.

“The dominance he just put forth, if there’s another player better, I’d like to meet him,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “He put his team on his back, played the right way and absolutely was a one-man wrecking crew.”

Ayton put on a show along The Strip, bouncing back from a nervous Pac-12 opener against Colorado with two dominating games.

The Bahamian big man had 32 points and 14 rebounds in a semifinal win over UCLA and knocked the Trojans (23-11) around like bowling pins in the championship game. Ayton made 14 of 20 shots from the floor and all four of his free throws to lead Arizona (27-8) to its ninth Pac-12 title.

“I was a little starstruck, I wasn’t ready, rushing all of my shots against Colorado, not taking my time,” said Ayton, who matched the Pac-12 freshman record set by UCLA’s Kevin Love with his 23rd double-double. “Coach told me to face up, see what the defense is giving me and that’s what I did.”

USC gave Arizona trouble with its zone at times and had a decent offensive night. The Trojans just had no answer for Ayton.

“I don’t think you’re going to stop a guy like that, so we just have to try to do our best to contain him,” said Nick Rakocevic, led USC with 13 points. “Although he went off tonight.

Both teams fought through adversity to reach the title game.

Arizona was twice entangled in a federal investigation into shady recruiting practices. USC was named in the probe as well, leading to sophomore De’Anthony Melton to be ruled ineligible this season.

The Trojans also have played without Bennie Boatright since Feb. 15, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury, and backup point guard Derryck Thornton missed the semifinals due to an illness.

In the title game, USC had success getting into the lane and with its pick-and-roll on offense while giving the Wildcats trouble with its zone.

Arizona had success getting to the offensive glass — eight in the first half — and by getting the ball to Ayton, who had 13 points and eight rebounds by halftime.

USC led 33-30.

“We had a three-point lead at halftime in a Pac-12 championship,” USC coach Andy Endfield said. “That’s what you play for, that’s what you dream about.”

But Ayton continued to be a nightmare in the second half and USC went down a big man when Chimezie Metu picked up his fourth foul with 12 minutes left.

Arizona took off from there — literally.

Rawle Alkins brought the pro-Arizona crowd to a roar with a two-handed dunk over Elijah Stewart and Ayton followed with another dunk to make it even louder, putting Arizona up 53-46.

Ayton kept dunking and the crowd kept roaring until the confetti cannons went off.

BIG PICTURE

USC: likely locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament after its semifinal victory, but might sweat a little on Selection Sunday

Arizona: looking like one of the nation’s best teams at just the right time and should get a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

ALKINS’ DUNK

Alkins’ dunk over Stewart caused maybe the loudest of the night in T-Mobile Arena and still had Arizona’s players talking long after the game.

“It took me a few seconds to realize what happened,” Arizona center Dusan Ristic said. “It was one of the best dunks I’d ever seen in my life.”

UP NEXT

USC: will play in the postseason, hoping it will be in the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona: will play in the NCAA Tournament, most likely as a high seed.

Introducing Cinderella: Stephen F. Austin is back to represent the Southland

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2018, 1:12 AM EDT
Conference: Southland

Coach: Kyle Keller

Record: 28-6, 14-4 (third in Southland)

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 112
– RPI: 108
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: Stephen F. Austin is a likely looking at a No. 15 seed since they don’t have a lot of high-quality wins and the mid-major field is strong.

Names you need to know: The trio of Shannon Bogues, Kevon Harris and TJ Holyfield is very solid as all three players can put up points. Big man Leon Gilmore and senior guard Ty Charles are experienced seniors.

Stats you need to know: Tied for No. 18 in the country in field goal percentage at 49 percent, Stephen F. Austin takes high-percentage shots and has a number of different offensive weapons.

Big wins, bad losses: Stephen F. Austin has a road win over LSU on its record while they also barely lost on the road at Missouri and Mississippi State. All three of those teams were at least in NCAA tournament contention this week, so the Lumberjacks can hang with good teams.

How’d they get here?: The Lumberjacks dispatched Central Arkansas, Nicholls and SE Louisiana to win the Southland Conference Tournament.

Outlook: Would you want to face Stephen F. Austin in the NCAA tournament knowing the reputation? Even with a new coach in Keller from those postseason glory days, this is still a dangerous roster with players with NCAA tournament experience. But as a 15 seed, Stephen F. Austin will likely get taken down in the opener.

How do I know you?: Stephen F. Austin made the NCAA tournament in three consecutive years under head coach Brad Underwood before making the CIT last season. The Lumberjacks won a first round game in two of those seasons.

Introducing Cinderella: Marshall makes its first tournament appearance in 31 years

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2018, 12:52 AM EDT
Conference: Conference USA

Coach: Dan D’Antoni

Record: 24-10, 12-6 (Fourth in Conference USA)

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 116
– RPI: 96
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: Marshall had a solid season in a decent league but they don’t have particularly strong computer numbers among mid-major teams. The Thundering Herd are likely going to be in the 12-14 range among teams.

Names you need to know: Marshall has a pair of 20-point scorers in junior guards Jon Elmore and C.J. Burks as both players can get hot and take over a game. Ajdin Penava is another potent scorer at 15 points per contest as the junior forward is a really good third option.

Stats you need to know: Dan D’Antoni is the older brother of NBA head coach Mike D’Antoni. The younger D’Antoni is famous for running a fast-paced offense that maximizes shot attempts and shots within the first seven seconds of the shot clock. Marshall follows that same approach, as they’re No. 5 in the country in adjusted tempo. Only Lipscomb and Oklahoma have played faster among potential NCAA tournament teams.

Big wins, bad losses: Conference USA had some solid teams this season as the Thundering Herd knocked off Middle Tennessee twice and Western Kentucky once during the season. Marshall also had some sub-150 RPI losses to Morehead State and UT San Antonio.

How’d they get here?: Marshall started the positive momentum with a win last Saturday over Middle Tennessee before winning the Conference USA Tournament with three straight wins. The Thundering Herd beat UT San Antonio, Southern Miss and Western Kentucky.

Outlook: Ending the season on a positive note makes Marshall a team to watch. Although the Thundering Herd have been inconsistent at times this season, they also have enough offense to make things interesting with the right opponent.

How do I know you?: Dan D’Antoni, as previously mentioned, has NBA bloodlines thanks to his brother. Dan was an assistant in the NBA under his brother for nine years with three teams.

VIDEO: Arizona’s Rawle Alkins throws down massive poster dunk on USC

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2018, 12:00 AM EDT
Arizona has thrown down many debilitating dunks on USC in the second half of the Pac-12 Tournament title game.

But no dunk had more authority than the two-handed throwdown by Wildcats sophomore guard Rawle Alkins. Powering over a USC defender, the dunk by Alkins helped ignite an Arizona run that gave them a comfortable second-half cushion.