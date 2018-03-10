More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Rick Pitino looking to return to coaching, ‘someone to believe in me’

By Rob DausterMar 10, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
Less than six months removed from getting fired by the University of Louisville, Rick Pitino is looking to get back into the coaching game.

“The level doesn’t matter to me,” he told ESPN. “I just need it to be someone who believes in me.”

Pitino was fired by Louisville as a result of the FBI’s investigation into college basketball in September. The Louisville program was alleged to have attempted to funnel $100,000 to five-star recruit Brian Bowen through Adidas. Pitino was reportedly one of the coaches involved in setting up that transaction, although he has vociferously any claim that he has paid players.

That issue has yet to make it through the NCAA process, but Pitino’s problems with the association don’t end there. His program employed an assistant coach that held parties for players and recruits that involved hookers and strippers that were paid for by the coach. That scandal resulted in the program being forced to vacate the 2012 Final Four and 2013 National Title.

“I’ve been assassinated by the Southern District of N.Y.,” Pitino said, “without any wiretap or shred of evidence, and the University of Louisville. That being said, I love teaching basketball and am more passionate than ever.”

I don’t know that Pitino will actually be able to get a job during this cycle of the coaching carousel, but I do think that he’ll eventually find his way back into coaching. Dave Bliss has gotten multiple jobs in recent years, and what he did at Baylor was light years worse than what Pitino is accused of doing at Louisville. The question is what Pitino would be willing to settle for.

VIDEO: Jairus Lyles three-pointer sends UMBC into the NCAA tournament

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 10, 2018, 1:07 PM EST
Jairus Lyles finished with 27 points and three assists, but it was the shot that he hit with 0.6 seconds left on the clock that made all the difference.

The UMBC star buried a three from the top of the key in Patrick Gymnasium to knock off the top-seeded Vermont Catamounts and send the Terriers to the NCAA tournament with a 65-62 win:

Georgia, head coach Mark Fox expected to part ways

Mike Comer/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 10, 2018, 12:26 PM EST
Georgia is expected to part ways with head coach Mark Fox, a source confirmed to NBC Sports.

Fox has been the head coach at Georgia for nine seasons, but he has reached just two NCAA tournaments in those nine seasons. He’s 163-133 in his Bulldog tenure with a losing record (77-79) in SEC play. Prior to his tenure in Georgia, Fox spent five seasons as the head coach at Nevada, where he reached three NCAA tournaments.

The news was first reported by ESPN.

Who replaces Fox in Athens will be an interesting story to track. Georgia has been a tough place to win over the years, but it’s a program in the middle of a fertile recruiting ground in a conference that, as Tennessee and Auburn have proven this year, a “football” school can win. Former Indiana head coach and current ESPN broadcaster Tom Crean is a name that pops up there, as well as current Memphis head coach Tubby Smith. Smith’s first high-major job was with the Bulldogs back in the mid-90s, taking them to back-to-back NCAA tournaments.

Another former Indiana head coach and current Houston head coach, Kelvin Sampson, would be a good fit, as would some of the typical mid-major names that pop-up for jobs like this: Steve Forbes, Joe Dooley, Rick Stansbury, Kermit Davis. One name to keep an eye on is Mike Boynton, the current Oklahoma State head coach. He has SEC roots and he is severely underpaid by Oklahoma State, making roughly $700,000 this season after replacing Brad Underwood, who left for Illinois to triple his salary after just one year. If Boynton’s Cowboys make the NCAA tournament this season — which is still very much a possibility — then he would be a hot name.

Bubble Banter: St. Bonaventure, USC with the most on the line

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 10, 2018, 11:36 AM EST
As we will do every day throughout the rest of the season, here is a look at how college basketball’s bubble teams fared on Thursday.

It’s worth reminding you here that the way winning are labeled have changed this season. Instead of looking at all top 50 wins equally, the selection committee will be using criteria that breaks wins down into four quadrants, using the RPI:

  • Quadrant 1: Home vs. 1-30, Neutral vs. 1-50, Road vs. 1-75
  • Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, Neutral vs. 51-100, Road vs. 76-135
  • Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, Neutral vs. 101-200, Road vs. 136-240
  • Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161 plus, Neutral vs. 201 plus, Road vs. 240 plus

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here.

YET TO PLAY

ALABAMA
ST. BONAVENTURE
PROVIDENCE
USC

Bracketology: Kansas moves up, bubble tightens

John Weast/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenMar 10, 2018, 11:27 AM EST
Kansas moves into the Midwest Region courtesy of the Jayhawks’ win over Kansas State and Xavier’s loss to Providence.  The Musketeers remain the fourth No. 1 seed this morning, shifting to the West Region.  Close behind, now, is North Carolina, which beat Duke for a second time. If the Tar Heels beat Virginia in the ACC title game, they could find themselves as a No. 1 seed come Sunday morning.

Elsewhere, the bubble has tightened thanks to some upsets – particularly in the Mountain West.  Nevada is a likely at-large candidate, meaning their loss to San Diego State opens the door for SDSU or New Mexico to grab a seat, courtesy of the league’s automatic bid.  That’s bad news for teams along the cutline.

We still have more questions than answers, but as of this morning, Arizona State slides into the First Four and hopes to hang on.  If the Committee considers the non-conference season as important as the conference season, it’s hard to ignore ASU’s wins over Kansas, Xavier, and Kansas State (not to mention San Diego State and St. John’s).

The reality, however, hasn’t really changed.   There are eight or nine teams for what amounts to two or three spots.  The Committee has its hands full.  And that number could still shrink.  Memphis is alive in the American and Davidson, in particular, is threat in the Atlantic 10.  In other words, until today’s games are complete, we’re still in a holding pattern.

The latest …

UPDATED: March 10, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Oklahoma vs. USC | East Region
  • Arizona State vs. Saint Mary’s South Region
  • SE Louisiana vs. LIU-BROOKLYN | East Region
  • Hampton vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

SOUTH Atlanta    EAST – Boston           
Charlotte Pittsburgh
1) Virginia 1) Villanova
16) Hampton / Ark-PB 16) SE La / LIU-BROOKLYN
8) Providence 8) Rhode Island
9) Nevada 9) Kansas State
San Diego San Diego
5) Florida 5) Clemson
12) Western Kentucky 12) MURRAY STATE
4) West Virginia 4) Arizona
13) Louisiana 13) Vermont
Nashville Dallas
6) Miami-FL 6) Houston
11) Arizona St / Saint Mary’s 11) Oklahoma / USC
3) Auburn 3) Tennessee
14) CHARLESTON 14) BUCKNELL
Detroit Detroit
7) TCU 7) Seton Hall
10) Butler 10) NC State
2) Cincinnati 2) Purdue
15) WRIGHT STATE 15) LIPSCOMB
WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha
Pittsburgh Wichita
1) Xavier 1) Kansas
16) RADFORD 16) Harvard
8) Virginia Tech 8) St. Bonaventure
9) Alabama 9) Florida State
Boise Boise
5) Texas Tech 5) Ohio State
12) New Mexico State 12) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
4) GONZAGA 4) Wichita State
13) UNC-GREENSBORO 13) Buffalo
Dallas Wichita
6) Kentucky 6) Arkansas
11) LOYOLA-CHICAGO 11) Texas
3) MICHIGAN 3) Michigan State
14) New Mexico 14) Montana
Charlotte Nashville
7) Missouri 7) Texas AM
10) Creighton 10) UCLA
2) North Carolina 2) Duke
15) UC-Irvine 15) IONA

NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Kansas, and Xavier

Last Four Byes (at large): Butler, Creighton, UCLA, Texas

Last Four IN (at large): USC, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Saint Mary’s

First Four OUT (at large): Louisville, Marquette, Oklahoma State, Baylor

Next four teams OUT (at large): Middle Tennessee, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Penn State

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (8): Virginia, North Carolina, Duke, Clemson, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Florida State, NC State

SEC (8): Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas, Texas AM, Missouri, Alabama

BIG 12 (7): Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, Texas, Oklahoma

Big East (7): Villanova, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler, Creighton

Big 10 (4): MICHIGAN, Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State

Pac 12 (4): Arizona, UCLA, USC, Arizona State

American (3): Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston

Atlantic 10 (2): Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure

West Coast (2): Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s

Mountain West (2): New Mexico, Nevada

ONE BID LEAGUES: LOYOLA-CHI (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Western Kentucky (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), WRIGHT STATE (HORIZON), SE Louisiana (SLND), UNC-GREENSBORO (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), LIPSCOMB(ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), CHARLESTON (CAA), RADFORD (BSO), Hampton (MEAC), SOUTH DAKOTA ST (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), BUCKNELL (PAT), LIU-BROOKLYN (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Missouri forward Jordan Barnett arrested for DWI

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 10, 2018, 10:35 AM EST
Jordan Barnett, a senior forward on the Missouri basketball team, was arrested for DWI on Saturday morning, less than two days after the team was eliminated from the SEC tournament.

According to MU police, he was arrested at 3:26 a.m. The basketball program has confirmed that they are aware of Barnett’s arrest.

The Tigers are likely headed for the NCAA tournament, but it is now unclear whether or not they will have Barnett available for that tournament. The Missouri student-athlete handbook requires a one-week suspension at minimum for a first DWI offense. Barnett averages 13.7 points and shoots 41.4 percent from three.

Any absence for Barnett would likely give more minutes and shots to Michael Porter Jr., whose return to the Tiger lineup this week was uninspiring.