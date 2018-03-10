More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

No. 21 Houston tops Wichita State, advances to AAC final

Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 7:53 PM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. — Senior guard Rob Gray never liked the idea of waiting for the selection committee to put his No. 21 Houston Cougars into the NCAA Tournament.

Gray wanted to get there by winning the American Athletic Conference Tournament and gaining an automatic bid, an opportunity he will have Sunday when Houston plays in the championship game against No. 8 Cincinnati.

He scored 33 points to lead the Cougars to a 77-74 victory over No. 11 Wichita State in the semifinal round Saturday.

Gray, who dominated the second half, also made a key late-game steal and hit the final two free throws with 5 seconds remaining.

“We had high expectations coming in. We wanted to go on a three-game win streak and cut down the nets in the conference tournament,” Gray said. “It’s a big deal to come here and make the championship game, and even win it, because it changes the perception that maybe the committee has about our program.”

Corey Davis Jr. scored 19 points for Houston (26-6).

Landry Shamet led Wichita State (25-7) with 19 points while Shaquille Morris had 12, including 10 in the final seven minutes to keep the game close. Rashard Kelly and Austin Reaves each scored 10.

“In our conference, you hear a lot about Cincinnati and Wichita State, but I think that’s perception more than anything else,” Houston coach Kelvin Simpsonn said. “We have got a good team, too.”

Galen Robinson gave the Cougars a 75-74 lead with 1:12 remaining. It was set up with a steal by Gray. Robinson also intercepted a Wichita State inbounds pass with 9 seconds to go that set up Gray’s final free throws.

Houston led through much of the game, but Kelly gave Wichita State its first lead after intermission, 60-59, with 7:12 remaining.

The lead changed hands or was tied eight times in the final seven minutes.

“We lost to a very good team,” Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said. “They’re a good defensive team. They’re gritty, tough and well-schooled. That’s just a tough one to lose.”

Houston dominated much of the first half, leading 37-31 at the break.

The Shockers, who came into the game averaging 83.3 points per game, were cold in the first half, when they shot just 27 percent (8 of 30) from the field.

Davis sparked the Cougars early by scoring eight consecutive points, allowing the Cougars to open a 20-11 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: After losing their opener in this tournament the past two years, the Cougars are thrilled to be in the title game.

Wichita State: This first season in the American Athletic Conference has been a good one for the Shockers, despite Saturday’s loss. They are ready for the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Houston: Plays the AAC championship game against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Wichita State: Waits to see where it opens the NCAA Tournament.

Villanova tops Providence for 2nd straight Big East title

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 9:46 PM EST
NEW YORK — Mikal Bridges scored 25 points and hit two 3-pointers in overtime to lift No. 2 Villanova to a 76-66 win over Providence in the Big East Tournament championship game Saturday night.

The Wildcats (30-4) won their second straight Big East Tournament and third in four years (losing in the 2016 final). They put the bow on a fantastic season that should have them earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Villanova had rolled to a pair of dominant victories in the tourney and held off a pesky Providence team that played its third straight overtime game.

The fifth-seeded Friars (21-13) rallied in the second half from yet another double-digit hole and seemed set to pull off one more upset and earn the automatic NCAA berth. Providence erased a 17-point hole in the second half to beat top-seeded Xavier to reach the final. With one stunning rally on its resume, Providence nearly made it two.

Kyron Cartwright hit a jumper with 1:38 left that tied the game at 58-all and Alpha Diallo scored on a driving layup with 40 seconds left for a 60-58 lead.

Big East player of the year Jalen Brunson tied it for Villanova with two free throws.

Providence missed a last-gasp shot at the buzzer and played in its third straight overtime game.

The Friars ran out of gas in OT. Bridges, who scored 25 points, opened overtime with a 3 and hit another that helped stretch the lead for good. Brunson tied a career-high with 31 points on an emphatic dunk that sent the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy.

Brunson proved his worth as the best in the conference. He hit four 3s and made 12 of 23 overall from the floor, showing on the national stage why he’s a candidate for national player of the year.

Providence coach Ed Cooley may have split his pants as he coached the second half with a towel tucked in his waist.

It almost worked as a rally towel.

Cartwright put Providence’s comeback in overdrive when he hit a 3 that made it 51-46 and had Cooley smiling and clapping on the sideline. He loved it even more when Cartwright came right back and hit another 3 to pulled the Friars within two.

Drew Edwards flexed his biceps when he was fouled on a tying basket and had the crowd chanting “Let’s Go Friars!” headed into a timeout. He sank the free to give Providence its first lead of the game, 52-51.

The Wildcats snatched the lead back and Bridges buried a 3 from the top of the arc that sent the team to their feet. Brunson was whistled next time down for an offensive foul and coach Jay Wright twirled and stretched his arms toward the sky in protest. Eric Paschall hit a floater in the lane that seemed to steady the Wildcats.

Providence just kept on coming. The Friars had defeated three top-five teams this season and was soaring following two straight overtime victories over Creighton and the Musketeers to reach the final.

Diallo led with 22 points and Cartwright scored 19 for Providence.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars need some rest following a grueling weekend in New York.

Villanova: The Wildcats are the best in the Big East. What else is new?

UP NEXT

Providence: The Friars are headed to their fifth straight NCAA Tournament. Providence had made only six tourney appearances from 1988 to 2013 since its trip to the Final Four in 1987.

Villanova: The Wildcats should be a No. 1 seed in the tournament. The Wildcats lost on the opening weekend in 2014, 2015 and 2017. In 2016? They won the national championship.

Kansas tops West Virginia 81-70 to win Big 12 tourney title

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 9:27 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Devonte Graham piled up 18 points and 13 assists, Silvio De Sousa came up big in place of Udoka Azubuike and ninth-ranked Kansas proved its toughness down the stretch for an 81-70 victory over No. 18 West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament title game Saturday night.

De Sousa had 16 points on 8 of 8 shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds, and Malik Newman added 20 points to cap a phenomenal tournament, lifting the Jayhawks (27-7) to their 11th tournament title and a likely No. 1 seed when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed Sunday.

It was the second time in three years they’ve beaten West Virginia (24-10) in the title game.

Svi Mykhailiuk also had 16 points for the Jayhawks, who scrapped their way through three games in three days without their 7-foot anchor. Azubuike hurt a ligament in his left knee in practice early in the week and spent the weekend on the bench, though he’s expected to return next week.

Not that it mattered the way Graham and Newman were knocking down 3-pointers.

Daxter Miles Jr. finished with 25 points, and Jevon Carter had 17 points and nine assists for the Mountaineers, who have lost three straight Big 12 Tournament championship games.

They still have not won a postseason league tournament since the Big East in 2010.

The Mountaineers controlled most of the first half, picking and choosing when to employ their full-court press. And they caught a break when Mykhailiuk and Mitch Lightfoot picked up two fouls apiece, allowing big man Sagaba Konate to score nearly at-will in the paint.

Then the Mountaineers’ big fella picked up his second foul and took a seat on the bench.

The Jayhawks roared back to briefly tie the game, and trailed 34-33 at the break after De Sousa threw down an alley-oop dunk in transition in the closing seconds of the half.

But one of the hallmarks of Kansas over the years, especially under Bill Self, has been tenacious half-court defense — and the Mountaineers shredded it early in the second half. They scored their first eight possessions, and Miles’ layup gave them their biggest lead, 51-43, with 15:08 left.

From there, the game turned into a back-and-forth prizefight: Kansas scored 10 straight, West Virginia answered with eight in a row and the Jayhawks responded with 10 more.

That last run was part of their larger 17-3 charge to finally take control.

Graham capped it with a fadeaway baseline jumper over Carter and an open 3 from the wing, forcing West Virginia coach Bob Huggins to call timeout with his team trailing 73-66 with 3:49 to go.

West Virginia got it to 76-70 on Carter’s two free throws moments later, but Miles missed a 3-pointer and Carter missed a circus-style layup, then turned the ball over with a minute left.

That allowed the Jayhawks to seal their latest Big 12 championship from the foul line.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia will be happy to play someone other than Kansas in the NCAA Tournament. Not only have the Mountaineers struggled against the Jayhawks in Kansas City, they were swept by them in the regular season — blowing a big second-half lead during the game in Lawrence.

Kansas got a big lift from De Sousa, who joined the team after graduating from high school in December. The 6-foot-9 forward grew by leaps and bounds during his time at Sprint Center, making the Jayhawks an even scarier proposition in next week’s NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

West Virginia and Kansas head home to rest before Selection Sunday. The Big 12 could get anywhere from five to nine teams into the NCAA Tournament, with the Jayhawks a likely No. 1 seed.

Introducing Cinderella: Buffalo is back in the field as a dangerous team

(AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)
By Scott PhillipsMar 10, 2018, 9:20 PM EST
Conference: MAC

Coach: Nate Oats

Record: 26-8, 15-3 (First in the MAC)

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 78
– RPI: 30
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: One of the best mid-major teams in the country, Buffalo figures to fall in the 12-14 range for the 2018 NCAA tournament.

Names you need to know: With four scorers averaging over 14 points per game, Buffalo has a lot of weapons. Juniors CJ Massinburg, Nick Perkins and Jeremy Harris are all big contributors in the scoring column while senior guard Wes Clark is an effective scorer and distributor.

Stats you need to know: With the No. 41 adjusted offense and No. 16 adjusted tempo, Buffalo is going to be one of the more high-scoring teams in the 2018 NCAA tournament. Not many teams in the field count on four consistent double-figure scorers, let alone four guys over 14-plus per game.

Big wins, bad losses: Besides for dominating the always-underrated MAC, Buffalo had some respectable losses to teams like Cincinnati, Syracuse, St. Bonaventure and Texas A&M.

How’d they get here?: Buffalo has won six consecutive games entering the tournament as they beat Central Michigan, Kent State and Toledo to make the Big Dance.

Outlook: This is yet another scary double-digit seed with four really talented offensive players. Most of the roster already has NCAA tournament experience from two years ago and the Bulls tested a lot of quality teams a few months ago. Don’t be surprised if Buffalo gets a win or two.

How do I know you?: Buffalo reached the 2015 and 2016 NCAA tournament as Oats has made the NCAA tournament in two out of three seasons as head coach.

PHOTO: Providence’s Ed Cooley wears towel on sideline after ripping pants in Big East title game

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 10, 2018, 8:59 PM EST
Providence head coach Ed Cooley is known for being active and animated on the sidelines.

That behavior might have contributed to Cooley ripping his suit pants during the Big East Tournament title game on Saturday night.

Coaching against Villanova in a heated contest at Madison Square Garden, Cooley tore his pants in the back. To continue coaching, Cooley opted to use Gatorade towels to cover up.

You certainly have to give Cooley and the Providence crew some credit for ingenuity during an important game. Given the stakes, Cooley kind of looks like a modern makeshift “Braveheart” extra. This is also one of the funniest things to happen in college basketball this season.

Introducing Cinderella: San Diego State is back in the NCAA tournament

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 10, 2018, 8:40 PM EST
Conference: Mountain West

Coach: Brian Dutcher

Record: 22-10, 11-7 (fourth in the Mountain West)

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 50
– RPI: 68
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: San Diego State enters the tournament with solid computer numbers and some decent wins. But with some bad losses in Mountain West play, they’ll likely be in the 12-14 range come Selection Sunday.

Names you need to know: The Aztecs are a balanced outfit filled with four double-figure scorers. Senior forward Malik Pope was a highly-touted recruit who is now a productive presence. Junior guard Devin Watson is also a factor scoring the ball while freshman Matt Mitchell has emerged as a presence. Freshman Jalen McDaniels might be the best long-term prospect among the group.

Stats you need to know: San Diego State can really defend during certain stretches. The Aztecs own a top-40 adjusted defense on KenPom as they have the length and athleticism of a power conference team. Don’t be fooled by the seed — this team is filled with former top-150 recruits who fit the high-major profile.

Big wins, bad losses: An up-and-down season gives San Diego State an intriguing profile entering the tournament. They own two wins over Nevada in the last week while also beating Gonzaga and Georgia earlier in the year. Even with the good wins, San Diego State lost to mediocre Mountain West teams

How’d they get here?: San Diego State is riding a nine-game winning streak entering the 2018 NCAA tournament. The Aztecs beat Fresno State, Nevada and New Mexico on three straight days in Las Vegas to claim the autobid in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Outlook: With a big winning streak, loads of talent and two recent wins over an NCAA tournament team, the Aztecs are an extremely dangerous double-digit seed. This is the type of group that can make the second weekend if the matchups line up correctly.

How do I know you?: First-year head coach Brian Dutcher is a long-time assistant coach under Stever Fisher at both Michigan and San Diego State. Featured prominently in the “Fab Five” 30 for 30, Dutcher is a 58-year-old, first-time head coach making the NCAA tournament in his first season. That’s a fun storyline to root for. NCAA tournament fans should also be quite familiar with San Diego State. The Aztecs made six consecutive NCAA tournament appearances before going to the NIT last season.