Abbie Parr/Getty Images

No. 1 Virginia downs North Carolina, take home ACC tournament title

By Rob DausterMar 10, 2018, 10:41 PM EST
NEW YORK — Kyle Guy finished with 16 points and four assists while Devon Hall added 15 points, five boards and four assists as Virginia, the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament and soon-to-be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, held off North Carolina, 71-63, to give Tony Bennett his second ACC tournament title.

It’s the fifth ACC title that Virginia has won in the last five seasons. The Wahoos won both the ACC regular season and tournament titles in 2014 and 2018 and won the ACC regular season in 2015. They’ve won at least 29 games in four of the last five seasons, and at this point, it’s quite clear: This year’s ACC tournament title game was played between what are currently the two-best programs in the ACC.

Where you fall in this argument is going to depend on the way that you view NCAA tournament success in regards to the strength of a program. North Carolina, in that same five-year span, has won one ACC tournament title and a pair of regular season titles. But they’ve also reached one NCAA tournament title game and won the 2017 national title in that same frame of time.

It’s hard to argue against that.

Especially when Virginia’s March failures have become an all-too-common critique of the program. Bennett has yet to get to a Final Four. He was upset in the Sweet 16 by No. 4 seed Michigan State in 2014. The following year, the Spartans picked off No. 2 seed UVA in the second round. In 2016, Virginia was against a No. 1 seed and held a 15-point lead on Syracuse in the final 10 minutes of the Elite 8 before an epic collapse cost them their best chances to the final weekend of the college basketball season.

“We went to an Elite 8, almost got to a Final Four, but the NCAA Tournament, you want to do as well as you can in that,” Tony Bennett said. “Those are the tangible things everybody judges you on.”

There will be no excuses this year.

Virginia is unquestionably the most accomplished team in college basketball. They are 31-2 on the season. They won the ACC regular season title by a full four games. They won the ACC tournament title. They are the consensus No. 1 team in both polls. They are No. 1 in the RPI and on KenPom, the preeminent results-based and predictive metrics.

The idea that a team or a program is not legit because they have not had success in the NCAA tournament has always been silly to me. Anything can happen in a one-game elimination event like the NCAA tournament, especially when dealing with a sport like basketball that is being played by 19-22 year olds. Wild stuff always has and always will happen. It’s what makes the NCAA tournament great, and it’s why judging a program based off of nothing but tournament success is unfair.

“To win a regular season ACC, that’s the long haul. That’s big. That’s tough,” Bennett said.

But at some point, the wins have to come.

And Virginia has never been better set up to make a run in March than this season.

VIDEO: Arizona’s Rawle Alkins throws down massive poster dunk on USC

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2018, 12:00 AM EST
Arizona has thrown down many debilitating dunks on USC in the second half of the Pac-12 Tournament title game.

But no dunk had more authority than the two-handed throwdown by Wildcats sophomore guard Rawle Alkins. Powering over a USC defender, the dunk by Alkins helped ignite an Arizona run that gave them a comfortable second-half cushion.

Introducing Cinderella: Montana represents the Big Sky in the Big Dance

(AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
By Scott PhillipsMar 10, 2018, 10:57 PM EST
Conference: Big Sky

Coach: Travis DeCuire

Record: 26-7, 16-2 (First in Big Sky)

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 80
– RPI: 84
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: Montana was the best team in the Big Sky this season as they’ll likely be in the 13 to 14 seed range.

Names you need to know: Junior point guard Ahmaad Rorie is the team’s best player and leading scorer while junior Jamar Akoh was a third-team all-conference selection. Junior guard Michael Oguine was the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year.

Stats you need to know: Defense is what Montana can rely on as they are No. 62 in KenPom in adjusted defensive efficiency. With the conference’s best defender and a veteran group that includes some transfers, Montana has good athletes to man the floor.

Big wins, bad losses: Montana knocked off Pitt early in the season before respectable losses to Penn State and Washington. The Grizzlies haven’t played a lot of stiff competition but they also don’t have any sub-150 RPI losses.

How’d they get here?: Winners of six consecutive games, Montana took down North Dakota, Northern Colorado and Eastern Washington to win the Big Sky Tournament.

Outlook: One of the more intriguing teams in the field, Montana is capable of hanging with a team in the first round but they’ll ultimately be an underdog. The Grizzlies are more than capable of staying close with many of the teams in the field but they might not have enough firepower to get over the hill.

How do I know you?: Montana has made 11 NCAA tournament appearances with the last appearance coming in 2013. The Grizzlies picked off No. 5 seed Nevada for an upset win in the 2006 tournament. Rorie spent the first year of his college career at Oregon as he’s a former top-150 caliber recruit.

Villanova tops Providence for 2nd straight Big East title

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 9:46 PM EST
NEW YORK — Mikal Bridges scored 25 points and hit two 3-pointers in overtime to lift No. 2 Villanova to a 76-66 win over Providence in the Big East Tournament championship game Saturday night.

The Wildcats (30-4) won their second straight Big East Tournament and third in four years (losing in the 2016 final). They put the bow on a fantastic season that should have them earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Villanova had rolled to a pair of dominant victories in the tourney and held off a pesky Providence team that played its third straight overtime game.

The fifth-seeded Friars (21-13) rallied in the second half from yet another double-digit hole and seemed set to pull off one more upset and earn the automatic NCAA berth. Providence erased a 17-point hole in the second half to beat top-seeded Xavier to reach the final. With one stunning rally on its resume, Providence nearly made it two.

Kyron Cartwright hit a jumper with 1:38 left that tied the game at 58-all and Alpha Diallo scored on a driving layup with 40 seconds left for a 60-58 lead.

Big East player of the year Jalen Brunson tied it for Villanova with two free throws.

Providence missed a last-gasp shot at the buzzer and played in its third straight overtime game.

The Friars ran out of gas in OT. Bridges, who scored 25 points, opened overtime with a 3 and hit another that helped stretch the lead for good. Brunson tied a career-high with 31 points on an emphatic dunk that sent the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy.

Brunson proved his worth as the best in the conference. He hit four 3s and made 12 of 23 overall from the floor, showing on the national stage why he’s a candidate for national player of the year.

Providence coach Ed Cooley may have split his pants as he coached the second half with a towel tucked in his waist.

It almost worked as a rally towel.

Cartwright put Providence’s comeback in overdrive when he hit a 3 that made it 51-46 and had Cooley smiling and clapping on the sideline. He loved it even more when Cartwright came right back and hit another 3 to pulled the Friars within two.

Drew Edwards flexed his biceps when he was fouled on a tying basket and had the crowd chanting “Let’s Go Friars!” headed into a timeout. He sank the free to give Providence its first lead of the game, 52-51.

The Wildcats snatched the lead back and Bridges buried a 3 from the top of the arc that sent the team to their feet. Brunson was whistled next time down for an offensive foul and coach Jay Wright twirled and stretched his arms toward the sky in protest. Eric Paschall hit a floater in the lane that seemed to steady the Wildcats.

Providence just kept on coming. The Friars had defeated three top-five teams this season and was soaring following two straight overtime victories over Creighton and the Musketeers to reach the final.

Diallo led with 22 points and Cartwright scored 19 for Providence.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars need some rest following a grueling weekend in New York.

Villanova: The Wildcats are the best in the Big East. What else is new?

UP NEXT

Providence: The Friars are headed to their fifth straight NCAA Tournament. Providence had made only six tourney appearances from 1988 to 2013 since its trip to the Final Four in 1987.

Villanova: The Wildcats should be a No. 1 seed in the tournament. The Wildcats lost on the opening weekend in 2014, 2015 and 2017. In 2016? They won the national championship.

Kansas tops West Virginia 81-70 to win Big 12 tourney title

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 9:27 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Devonte Graham ripped off the shooting sleeve he was wearing and tossed it into the crowd, then took the two-time Big 12 defensive player of the year baseline for a pullup jumper.

Talk about unflappable.

Unstoppable, too.

The league’s player of the year finished with 18 points and 13 assists, most of them during the decisive second half, and Graham led ninth-ranked Kansas to an 81-70 victory over Jevon Carter and No. 18 West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament championship game Saturday night.

Malik Newman added 20 points on his way to tournament MVP, and freshman Silvio De Sousa had 16 points on 8-for-8 shooting in place of injured big man Udoka Azubuike, lifting the Jayhawks (27-7) to their 11th tournament title and a likely No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

It was the second time in three years they’ve beaten West Virginia (24-10) for the championship.

“We just locked on and starting plays and kept competing, and it was just fun. It was fun to be out there,” Graham said with a smile. “It helped that we were able to make shots.”

Modest understatement there. The Jayhawks shot 72 percent from the field in the second half, and 56 percent for the game, while going 15 of 27 from beyond the 3-point arc.

“They have a lot of guys who can make shots,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. “Let’s be honest, all of those guys out there, if they’re not McDonald’s All-Americans it’s because they’re from another country. They have good players and their guy can coach, you know?”

Daxter Miles Jr. hit five 3s and had 25 points to lead West Virginia, which has lost the last three Big 12 title games. Sagaba Konate added 18 points while Carter, the best defender in the league, finished with 17 points and nine assists.

West Virginia still has not won a postseason league tournament since the Big East in 2010.

“They just did a real good job of knocking down shots,” Carter said. “Seemed like every shot they put up, it went in. When we went cold, they kept hitting.”

The Mountaineers controlled most of the first half, picking and choosing when to employ their full-court press. And they caught a break when Mykhailiuk and Mitch Lightfoot picked up two fouls apiece, allowing Konate to score nearly at will in the paint.

Then the Mountaineers’ big fella picked up his second foul and took a seat on the bench.

The Jayhawks roared back to briefly tie the game, and trailed 34-33 at the break after De Sousa threw down an alley-oop dunk in transition in the closing seconds of the first half.

One of the hallmarks of Kansas over the years, especially under Bill Self, has been tenacious half-court defense — and the Mountaineers shredded it early in the second half. They scored their first eight possessions, and Miles’ layup gave them their biggest lead at 51-43 with 15:08 left.

From there, the game turned into a back-and-forth prizefight: Kansas scored 10 straight, West Virginia answered with eight in a row and the Jayhawks responded with 10 more.

“They got control of the game. We made a run. They got control in the second half, we made a run,” Self said, “and that was the difference. When they had a chance to distance themselves we got back in it, and we played almost flawless down the stretch.”

The Jayhawks’ last run was part of a larger 17-3 charge to finally take control.

Graham capped it with his fadeaway baseline jumper over Carter — after shedding a bit of clothes — and a 3-pointer from the wing that made it 73-66 with 3:49 to go.

West Virginia got it to 76-70 on Carter’s two free throws moments later, but Miles missed a 3-pointer and Carter missed a circus-style layup, then turned the ball over with a minute left.

That allowed the Jayhawks to seal their latest Big 12 championship from the foul line.

“We had open shots, didn’t make them. They had contested shots, made them,” Huggins said. “If they can do that for three weeks, they could win a national championship.”

MORE ON DOKE

Azubuike will be evaluated again Sunday, and Self expressed hope that he would be ready for the Jayhawks’ NCAA Tournament opener. The 7-foot sophomore hurt a ligament in his left knee during practice Tuesday, but he appeared to be moving well with a brace on before the game.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia will be happy to play someone other than Kansas in the NCAA Tournament. Not only have the Mountaineers struggled against the Jayhawks in Kansas City, they were swept in the regular season — blowing a big second-half lead during the game in Lawrence.

Kansas got a big lift from De Sousa, who joined the team after graduating from high school in December. The 6-foot-9 forward grew by leaps and bounds during his time at Sprint Center, making the Jayhawks an even scarier proposition in next week’s NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

West Virginia and Kansas head home to rest before Selection Sunday. The Big 12 could get anywhere from five to nine teams into the dance, with the Jayhawks a likely No. 1 seed.

Introducing Cinderella: Buffalo is back in the field as a dangerous team

(AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)
By Scott PhillipsMar 10, 2018, 9:20 PM EST
Conference: MAC

Coach: Nate Oats

Record: 26-8, 15-3 (First in the MAC)

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 78
– RPI: 30
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: One of the best mid-major teams in the country, Buffalo figures to fall in the 12-14 range for the 2018 NCAA tournament.

Names you need to know: With four scorers averaging over 14 points per game, Buffalo has a lot of weapons. Juniors CJ Massinburg, Nick Perkins and Jeremy Harris are all big contributors in the scoring column while senior guard Wes Clark is an effective scorer and distributor.

Stats you need to know: With the No. 41 adjusted offense and No. 16 adjusted tempo, Buffalo is going to be one of the more high-scoring teams in the 2018 NCAA tournament. Not many teams in the field count on four consistent double-figure scorers, let alone four guys over 14-plus per game.

Big wins, bad losses: Besides for dominating the always-underrated MAC, Buffalo had some respectable losses to teams like Cincinnati, Syracuse, St. Bonaventure and Texas A&M.

How’d they get here?: Buffalo has won six consecutive games entering the tournament as they beat Central Michigan, Kent State and Toledo to make the Big Dance.

Outlook: This is yet another scary double-digit seed with four really talented offensive players. Most of the roster already has NCAA tournament experience from two years ago and the Bulls tested a lot of quality teams a few months ago. Don’t be surprised if Buffalo gets a win or two.

How do I know you?: Buffalo reached the 2015 and 2016 NCAA tournament as Oats has made the NCAA tournament in two out of three seasons as head coach.