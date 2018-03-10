No. 1 Virginia downs North Carolina, take home ACC tournament title

NEW YORK — Kyle Guy finished with 16 points and four assists while Devon Hall added 15 points, five boards and four assists as Virginia, the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament and soon-to-be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, held off North Carolina, 71-63, to give Tony Bennett his second ACC tournament title.
It’s the fifth ACC title that Virginia has won in the last five seasons. The Wahoos won both the ACC regular season and tournament titles in 2014 and 2018 and won the ACC regular season in 2015. They’ve won at least 29 games in four of the last five seasons, and at this point, it’s quite clear: This year’s ACC tournament title game was played between what are currently the two-best programs in the ACC.
Where you fall in this argument is going to depend on the way that you view NCAA tournament success in regards to the strength of a program. North Carolina, in that same five-year span, has won one ACC tournament title and a pair of regular season titles. But they’ve also reached one NCAA tournament title game and won the 2017 national title in that same frame of time.
It’s hard to argue against that.
Especially when Virginia’s March failures have become an all-too-common critique of the program. Bennett has yet to get to a Final Four. He was upset in the Sweet 16 by No. 4 seed Michigan State in 2014. The following year, the Spartans picked off No. 2 seed UVA in the second round. In 2016, Virginia was against a No. 1 seed and held a 15-point lead on Syracuse in the final 10 minutes of the Elite 8 before an epic collapse cost them their best chances to the final weekend of the college basketball season.
“We went to an Elite 8, almost got to a Final Four, but the NCAA Tournament, you want to do as well as you can in that,” Tony Bennett said. “Those are the tangible things everybody judges you on.”
There will be no excuses this year.
Virginia is unquestionably the most accomplished team in college basketball. They are 31-2 on the season. They won the ACC regular season title by a full four games. They won the ACC tournament title. They are the consensus No. 1 team in both polls. They are No. 1 in the RPI and on KenPom, the preeminent results-based and predictive metrics.
The idea that a team or a program is not legit because they have not had success in the NCAA tournament has always been silly to me. Anything can happen in a one-game elimination event like the NCAA tournament, especially when dealing with a sport like basketball that is being played by 19-22 year olds. Wild stuff always has and always will happen. It’s what makes the NCAA tournament great, and it’s why judging a program based off of nothing but tournament success is unfair.
“To win a regular season ACC, that’s the long haul. That’s big. That’s tough,” Bennett said.
But at some point, the wins have to come.
And Virginia has never been better set up to make a run in March than this season.