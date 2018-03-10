More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Introducing Cinderella: North Carolina Central is back in the field

By Scott PhillipsMar 10, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
Conference: MEAC

Coach: LeVelle Moton

Record: 19-15, 9-7 (Sixth in MEAC)

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 315
– RPI: 291
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: As the sixth-place team in one of the worst conferences in the country, North Carolina Central is almost assuredly heading to Dayton and playing in the First Four as a No. 16 seed.

Names you need to know: Junior center Raasean Davis is the team’s best player as the 6-foot-9 big man led the Eagles in points and rebounds this season after transferring in from Kent State. Davis put up 15.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. Junior wing Pablo Rivas is the team’s only other double-figure scorer at 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Stats you need to know: North Carolina Central is going to slow things down as they are the No. 316 team in the country when it comes to adjusted tempo. The Eagles also deserve credit for their shot selection as they are No. 79 in the country in field goal percentage at 46 percent despite being a bad perimeter shooting team (33 percent from three).

Big wins, bad losses: North Carolina Central played the No. 350 strength of schedule in the country out of 351 teams this season, according to KenPom. They didn’t play a lot of stiff competition. Or any competition at all. The Eagles had three non-conference wins against Division I opponents. The conference tournament title game win over Hampton was, legitimately, the team’s best win of the year. Illinois was the only power conference team North Carolina Central faced all season.

How’d they get here?: North Carolina Central won four games in the MEAC Tournament to make the 2018 NCAA tournament. The Eagles beat Coppin State, Savannah State, Morgan State and Hampton to earn their entry.

Outlook: Well, at least North Carolina Central should be familiar with Dayton, as this will likely be the second consecutive season the Eagles are headed there. It also gives the program a chance at winning a game over another No. 16 seed before facing an inevitable defeat to a No. 1 seed in the next game.

How do I know you?: Besides for making the NCAA tournament last season, LeVelle Moton and the Eagles also made the Big Dance in 2014.

No. 8 Cincinnati rallies past Memphis 70-60 in AAC semis

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 4:38 PM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jarron Cumberland scored 18 points and Gary Clark had 17 points and 12 rebounds to rally No. 8 Cincinnati to a 70-60 victory over Memphis in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Kyle Washington added 11 for the Bearcats (29-4), who advanced to meet the winner of the Wichita State-Houston game in Sunday’s final.

Jamal Johnson led Memphis with 17 points but didn’t score in the second half, when the Tigers squandered a 13-point lead. Kyvon Davenport had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis (21-13), which is hoping for an invitation to the NIT tournament.

Cincinnati trailed 42-29 at halftime but erased the deficit in the first seven minutes of the second half with an active and aggressive defense.

Memphis, which shot 51.9 percent in the first half, missed 14 of its first 15 shots to start the second and had two turnovers. Johnson, who was 5-for-5 in the first half, missed the only two shots he got the first 10 minutes of the second half. He was blanketed by Bearcats defender Jacob Evans for the final 20 minutes and finished the half 0-for-4.

That put some life in the Cincinnati offense, which was dormant to that point. The Bearcats went on a 21-2 run to start the second half. It featured contributions from all five starters, including three 3-pointers from Cumberland.

Cincinnati took a 50-44 lead on Cumberland’s second 3-pointer of the half.

The Bearcats pushed that advantage to as many as 11 by relying on the same defensive pressure and relentless rebounding that got them back in the game. Cincinnati hit 10 of its last 11 free throws to seal the game.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats were projected to be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and nothing that happens in the AAC Tournament likely would have changed that. However, Cincinnati hasn’t won a conference tournament since 2004 (in Conference USA) and Coach Mick Cronin has made a point of telling his players they need to finish something this season.

Memphis: The Tigers played well at the end of the season, winning seven of their last nine and dominating Cincinnati for a half. The question now is was that enough to save Tubby Smith’s job? There have been reports that the school is ready to buy out his contract, which would be costly, but some supporters believe a change is needed.

UP NEXT:

Cincinnati: Faces the winner of Wichita State-Houston.

Memphis: Awaits word on a possible NIT berth.

Gabriel, Kentucky use 3-point barrage to beat Alabama 86-63

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 4:20 PM EST
ST. LOUIS — Wenyen Gabriel shot 7-for-7 on 3s and matched his career high with 23 points, sending Kentucky past Collin Sexton and Alabama 86-63 Saturday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (23-10) advanced to play the winner of the game between No. 13 Tennessee and Arkansas.

Kentucky shot 64 percent from the field, up from its 42.6 percent clip against Georgia on Friday and its season average of 46.5. The Wildcats dominated on the defensive end as well, using its unmatched length to body up ninth-seeded Alabama (19-15) all game.

Sexton, who beat Texas A&M with a last-second shot on Thursday and then led a second-half charge to beat Auburn on Friday, scored 21 points on 6-for-14 shooting. John Petty added 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

The Tide simply couldn’t stop the Wildcats, especially from long range. Kentucky shot 12 of 18 on 3s and compiled 20 assists.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Playing three games in three days definitely looked to have fatigued the Crimson Tide early. Alabama might have played itself into the NCAA Tournament with its runaway victory over No. 16 Auburn.

Kentucky: The Wildcats are tall, fast and playing in front of a sea of blue. They look solid on the defensive end and when they’re shooting above 60 percent, they’re one of the scariest teams in the country.

UP NEXT

Alabama will wait until Sunday to find out its postseason fate.

Kentucky plays in the SEC title game for the automatic bid to the NCAAs.

No. 25 Rhode Island rallies vs. Saint Joseph’s in A10 semis

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 4:04 PM EST
WASHINGTON — Andre Berry scored 18 points, Fatts Russell made two crucial 3-pointers in the final six minutes and No. 25 Rhode Island rallied past Saint Joseph’s 90-87 on Saturday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Rams (25-6) are the first No. 1 seed in the Atlantic 10 to reach the conference championship game since Saint Louis in 2013.

Jeff Dowtin added 16 points and 10 assists for Rhode Island, Russell scored 14 points and E.C. Matthews had 11 of his 14 points in the second half for the defending tournament champions.

Shavar Newkirk had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the fourth-seeded Hawks (16-16), who drubbed Rhode Island 78-48 last week. Saint Joseph’s appeared poised to deliver another upset while trying to extend its season, building an 11-point lead early in the second half.

Cyril Langevine gave Rhode Island its first lead at 73-71 when he completed a 3-point play with 6:16 remaining. After Newkirk tied it with a basket on the next possession, Russell connected on a 3 to give the Rams the lead for good.

Russell had another 3 with 4:29 to go, and Jared Terrell added a 3 off an offensive rebound and kickout on the Rams’ next possession to make it 82-75. The Hawks never cut the deficit to fewer than two and missed out on a chance to tie when Taylor Funk traveled near midcourt with 0.5 seconds left.

BIG PICTURE

Rhode Island: After dropping three of their last five regular-season games, the Rams manufactured tight victories over VCU and Saint Joseph’s to reach their second consecutive Atlantic 10 title game.

Saint Joseph’s: The Hawks won seven of eight before Saturday’s loss and started only one senior in the conference tournament. They’re poised to contend in the Atlantic 10 again next season.

UP NEXT

Rhode Island: The Rams will meet either second-seeded St. Bonaventure or third-seeded Davidson in Sunday’s title game. Rhode Island managed a season split with both teams.

Saint Joseph’s: The Hawks’ season is likely finished.

Introducing Cinderella: Jairus Lyles sends UMBC into the dance

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 10, 2018, 2:54 PM EST
Conference: America East

Coach: Ryan Odom

Record: 24-10, 12-4 (Second in America East)

Rankings and Ratings:

– Kenpom: 184
– RPI: 115
– AP/USA TODAY: Not ranked

Seeding: If Vermont had won on Saturday, they would have had a chance at climbing as high as a No. 12 seed, but UMBC is not near the same level as Vermont when it comes to résumé. I would expect them to end up as a No. 16 seed, potentially as a play-in game.

Names you need to know: The star for the Retrievers is VCU transfer Jairus Lyles. He’s the program’s leading scorer this season, averaging 19.9 points, 5.7 boards and 3.6 assists, and he put 27 points on Vermont in the title game. That included a game-winning three in the America East title game.

Stats you need to know: The Retrievers are a very good shooting team. On the season, they are shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc, which is good for top 50 nationally, and they take more than 44 percent of their field goal attempts from beyond the arc. That’s good for a program looking to upset someone; if the three-ball, the great equalizer!

Big wins, bad losses: UMBC actually has a pair of top 100 wins, according to KenPom. They knocked off Northern Kentucky back in December and also own Friday’s win at Vermont, which is a top 75 team on KenPom.

How’d they get here?: The Retrievers finished second in the America East during the regular season, then knocked off both UMass Lowell and Hartford in the league tournament before getting a third chance at Vermont. The Catamounts had beaten UMBC by a combined 43 points in their two meetings this season before UMBC picked them off in Patrick Gymnasium.

Outlook: Congratulations on making the tournament! Have fun going up against the likes of Villanova, Virginia, or Xavier!

How do I know you?: You don’t know UMBC but you know their coach’s dad. Ryan Odom’s father is Dave Odom, who was a longtime Wake Forest and South Carolina head coach.

VIDEO: Jairus Lyles three-pointer sends UMBC into the NCAA tournament

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 10, 2018, 1:07 PM EST
Jairus Lyles finished with 27 points and three assists, but it was the shot that he hit with 0.6 seconds left on the clock that made all the difference.

The UMBC star buried a three from the top of the key in Patrick Gymnasium to knock off the top-seeded Vermont Catamounts and send the Terriers to the NCAA tournament with a 65-62 win: