Georgia, head coach Mark Fox expected to part ways

Georgia is expected to part ways with head coach Mark Fox, a source confirmed to NBC Sports.

Fox has been the head coach at Georgia for nine seasons, but he has reached just two NCAA tournaments in those nine seasons. He’s 163-133 in his Bulldog tenure with a losing record (77-79) in SEC play. Prior to his tenure in Georgia, Fox spent five seasons as the head coach at Nevada, where he reached three NCAA tournaments.

The news was first reported by ESPN.

Who replaces Fox in Athens will be an interesting story to track. Georgia has been a tough place to win over the years, but it’s a program in the middle of a fertile recruiting ground in a conference that, as Tennessee and Auburn have proven this year, a “football” school can win. Former Indiana head coach and current ESPN broadcaster Tom Crean is a name that pops up there, as well as current Memphis head coach Tubby Smith. Smith’s first high-major job was with the Bulldogs back in the mid-90s, taking them to back-to-back NCAA tournaments.

Another former Indiana head coach and current Houston head coach, Kelvin Sampson, would be a good fit, as would some of the typical mid-major names that pop-up for jobs like this: Steve Forbes, Joe Dooley, Rick Stansbury, Kermit Davis. One name to keep an eye on is Mike Boynton, the current Oklahoma State head coach. He has SEC roots and he is severely underpaid by Oklahoma State, making roughly $700,000 this season after replacing Brad Underwood, who left for Illinois to triple his salary after just one year. If Boynton’s Cowboys make the NCAA tournament this season — which is still very much a possibility — then he would be a hot name.