Bracketology: Kansas moves up, bubble tightens

Kansas moves into the Midwest Region courtesy of the Jayhawks’ win over Kansas State and Xavier’s loss to Providence. The Musketeers remain the fourth No. 1 seed this morning, shifting to the West Region. Close behind, now, is North Carolina, which beat Duke for a second time. If the Tar Heels beat Virginia in the ACC title game, they could find themselves as a No. 1 seed come Sunday morning.

Elsewhere, the bubble has tightened thanks to some upsets – particularly in the Mountain West. Nevada is a likely at-large candidate, meaning their loss to San Diego State opens the door for SDSU or New Mexico to grab a seat, courtesy of the league’s automatic bid. That’s bad news for teams along the cutline.

We still have more questions than answers, but as of this morning, Arizona State slides into the First Four and hopes to hang on. If the Committee considers the non-conference season as important as the conference season, it’s hard to ignore ASU’s wins over Kansas, Xavier, and Kansas State (not to mention San Diego State and St. John’s).

The reality, however, hasn’t really changed. There are eight or nine teams for what amounts to two or three spots. The Committee has its hands full. And that number could still shrink. Memphis is alive in the American and Davidson, in particular, is threat in the Atlantic 10. In other words, until today’s games are complete, we’re still in a holding pattern.

The latest …

UPDATED: March 10, 2018

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

Oklahoma vs. USC | East Region

vs. East Region Arizona State vs. Saint Mary’s | South Region

vs. South Region SE Louisiana vs. LIU-BROOKLYN | East Region

vs. East Region Hampton vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | South Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

SOUTH – Atlanta EAST – Boston Charlotte Pittsburgh 1) Virginia 1) Villanova 16) Hampton / Ark-PB 16) SE La / LIU-BROOKLYN 8) Providence 8) Rhode Island 9) Nevada 9) Kansas State San Diego San Diego 5) Florida 5) Clemson 12) Western Kentucky 12) MURRAY STATE 4) West Virginia 4) Arizona 13) Louisiana 13) Vermont Nashville Dallas 6) Miami-FL 6) Houston 11) Arizona St / Saint Mary’s 11) Oklahoma / USC 3) Auburn 3) Tennessee 14) CHARLESTON 14) BUCKNELL Detroit Detroit 7) TCU 7) Seton Hall 10) Butler 10) NC State 2) Cincinnati 2) Purdue 15) WRIGHT STATE 15) LIPSCOMB WEST – Los Angeles MIDWEST – Omaha Pittsburgh Wichita 1) Xavier 1) Kansas 16) RADFORD 16) Harvard 8) Virginia Tech 8) St. Bonaventure 9) Alabama 9) Florida State Boise Boise 5) Texas Tech 5) Ohio State 12) New Mexico State 12) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 4) GONZAGA 4) Wichita State 13) UNC-GREENSBORO 13) Buffalo Dallas Wichita 6) Kentucky 6) Arkansas 11) LOYOLA-CHICAGO 11) Texas 3) MICHIGAN 3) Michigan State 14) New Mexico 14) Montana Charlotte Nashville 7) Missouri 7) Texas AM 10) Creighton 10) UCLA 2) North Carolina 2) Duke 15) UC-Irvine 15) IONA

NOTES on the BRACKET: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed – followed by Villanova, Kansas, and Xavier

Last Four Byes (at large): Butler, Creighton, UCLA, Texas

Last Four IN (at large): USC, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Saint Mary’s

First Four OUT (at large): Louisville, Marquette, Oklahoma State, Baylor

Next four teams OUT (at large): Middle Tennessee, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Penn State

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (8): Virginia, North Carolina, Duke, Clemson, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Florida State, NC State

SEC (8): Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas, Texas AM, Missouri, Alabama

BIG 12 (7): Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, Texas, Oklahoma

Big East (7): Villanova, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler, Creighton

Big 10 (4): MICHIGAN, Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State

Pac 12 (4): Arizona, UCLA, USC, Arizona State

American (3): Cincinnati, Wichita State, Houston

Atlantic 10 (2): Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure

West Coast (2): Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s

Mountain West (2): New Mexico, Nevada

ONE BID LEAGUES: LOYOLA-CHI (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Western Kentucky (C-USA), Louisiana (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), WRIGHT STATE (HORIZON), SE Louisiana (SLND), UNC-GREENSBORO (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), LIPSCOMB(ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), CHARLESTON (CAA), RADFORD (BSO), Hampton (MEAC), SOUTH DAKOTA ST (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), BUCKNELL (PAT), LIU-BROOKLYN (NEC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)